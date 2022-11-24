Restaurant header imageView gallery

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

80 Reviews

$$

1409 R St

#102

Sacramento, CA 95811

Food

3 Piece Wings

3 Piece Wings

$9.00

3 wings w/ your choice of heat level and dipping sauce.

Bawk Bites

Bawk Bites

$12.00

Fried dark meat pieces w/ your choice of heat level and dipping sauce.

Chicken Queso Birria Tacos

Chicken Queso Birria Tacos

$8.00

Chicken birria, queso, onion, cilantro, served w/ consumé and lime

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Fried white meat strips w/ your choice of heat level and dipping sauce.

Fried Cauliflower Bites

Fried Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

Cauliflower florets, fried in a rice flour batter with a side of buffalo sauce and your choice of dipping sauce.

1 Piece Fried Fish

1 Piece Fried Fish

$6.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Your choice of heat level, garlic herb mayo, slaw, house pickles, special sauce, brioche bun, served with fries.

Fried Chicken BLT

Fried Chicken BLT

$17.00

Bacon, heirloom tomato, lettuce, garlic herb mayo, pullman toast, served with fries.

Po Boy

Po Boy

$17.00

Your choice of fish or shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, remoulade, french roll, served with fries.

The Burger

The Burger

$16.00

Double patty, American sharp cheddar, onion slice, iceberg, special sauce, brioche bun, served with fries.

Chicken Basket

Chicken Basket

$16.00

Bawk bites or strips served with fries, and your choice of heat level and dipping sauce.

Fried Chicken Meal

Fried Chicken Meal

$20.00

Leg, thigh, breast with wing attached and your choice of side with cornbread

Fried Chicken & Waffle

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$15.00

3 piece wing with a buttermilk cornbread waffle, whipped maple butter and maple syrup. Sub half bird $3

Whole Chicken Bucket

Whole Chicken Bucket

$20.00

2 legs, 2 thighs, 2 breasts with wings attached. Your choice of heat level

Two Whole Chickens Bucket

Two Whole Chickens Bucket

$38.00

4 legs, 4 thighs, 4 breasts with wings attached. Your choice of heat level.

Fish Basket

Fish Basket

$18.00

2 pieces fried fish, fries, remoulade and lemon on the side

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$19.00

1/2 lb fried shrimp, fries, remoulade and lemon on the side

Big Bawk'n Salad

Big Bawk'n Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, dates, corn, almonds, goat cheese, croutons, champagne vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Buffalo Bawk bites, romaine, carrot, celery, cucumber, onion, bacon, bleu cheese, ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Fried chicken, romaine, radicchio, iceberg, croutons, pecorino romano, lemon, caesar dressing.

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

5 Cheese Mac N Cheese

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Season w/ salt.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Red and green cabbage, carrots, mayo.

Cornbread

Cornbread

$4.00

House cornbread w/ maple butter

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Crispy brussel sprouts tossed in maple Nashville hot sauce.

Candied Sweet Potatoes

Candied Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Oven roasted with spices and a maple glaze

Waffle

Waffle

$6.00

Whipped maple butter, maple syrup

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons with your choice of dressing

Watermelon Salad

$6.00

Watermelon, cucumber, mint, cotija cheese, in a sweet lemon juice.

Specials

Braised Beef Short Rib

$24.00Out of stock

With aged cheddar & black pepper grits, bordelaise sauce & crispy parsnips.

Beverages

EZPZ 4 Pack (16 oz. Cans)

EZPZ 4 Pack (16 oz. Cans)

$14.00

Dry Hopped Pilsner (5% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Like Riding A Bike 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

Like Riding A Bike 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

$16.00

West Coast IPA w/ Simcoe & Mosaic (6.2% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Luna de Miel 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

Luna de Miel 4-Pack (16 oz. Cans)

$14.00

Mexican Amber Lager (4.8% ABV)...............................All sales are final. Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID matching the name on the order at time of pickup. Must include full name on the order to be processed.

Fanta

$4.00

Glass bottle of Orange Fanta

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

Glass bottle of Mexican Coca Cola

Topo Chico

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markToilets
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bawk! is proud to be part of the Urban Roots® family. We are a chicken shop and bar located on R St. in Downtown Sacramento. Come kick it with us and get down with some Urban Roots beer, cocktails and all things chicken.

Website

Location

1409 R St, #102, Sacramento, CA 95811

Directions

