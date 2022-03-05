Baxter Café and Catering 7788 Fairview Rd, Baxter MN 56425
Fairview Road
Baxter, MN 56425
CLASSIC BREAKFAST
Baxter's Breakfast
Fresh hash browns, two eggs, meat choice and toast, bagel or flap jacks.
Hefty Breakfast
Add two eggs, total of 4 flapjacks or 4 toast to the Baxter's Breakfast
Eggs Benedict
Hand cut ham on a grilled English muffin topped with 2 eggs and Hollandaise sauce served with a side of hash browns
Country-Fried Steak & Eggs
A tender steak breaded and deep fried, then covered in pepper gravy, with fresh hash browns, two eggs your way and toast, bagel or flap jacks.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two fresh buttermilk biscuits drenched with pepper gravy and sausage.
Biscuits & Gravy w/Eggs
Two fresh buttermilk biscuits drenched with pepper gravy and sausage. Add two eggs
Tex-Mex Breakfast Skillet
We take our southwest seasoned beef on top of a bed of crispy hash browns, top that with cream. Your choice of toast, bagel or flapjacks 2 eggs done your way, put on cheese tomatoes and bell peppers, served with salsa and sour
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
We start with crispy hash browns, add crispy corned beef hash, top it with 2 eggs of your choice all in a hand grip. Your choice of toast, bagel or flapjacks,
Ultimate Breakfast Skillet
We start with 2 eggs scramble them with ham, put it on a bed of grilled red potatoes and top it off with bacon and links choose toast or flapjacks. Truly an ultimate breakfast Jazz it up with cheese or hollandaise sauce.
Frenchy Skillet
2 eggs with Hashbrowns 2 strips of bacon and 2 slices of our Texas French Toast.
Scrambler Skillet
Hashbrows in a skillet topped with our hand sliced ham 2 scrambled eggs topped with cheese sauce.Your choice of toast, bagel or flapjacks,
Paul's Skillet
This is an old favorite. Hashbrowns topped with 2 eggs and a mix of sausage, onions and bell pepper. Your choice of toast, bagel or flapjacks,
Country Eggs
2 farm freYour choice of toast, bagel or flapjacks,sh eggs hashbbrowns, and
Hot Cereal
Old fashion Oats served with milk, brown sugar and crasins,
Oatmeal & Toast
Our Hot cedtoast option.real with a
FLAPJACKS & FRENCH TOAST
Apple Crisp Flapjacks
A Lucette's portion of flapjacks topped with our warm made from scratch apple crisp topped with whipped topping
Chocolate Lovers Flapjacks
You get a Paul's portion of flapjacks then we top them with chocolate and more chocolate and still more chocolate, add real whipped cream and it is an overload of deliciousness
Paul's Flapjacks w/Meat
Served with butter and syrup. PAULS’S PORTION (4 cakes) with a meat choice
Paul's Portion (Flapjacks Only)
Lucette's Flapjacks w Meat
(2 cakes) with a meat choice Flapjacks
Lucette's Flapjacks Only
Full French Toast
Thick-cut French bread dipped in a fresh custard base with cinnamon and vanilla, grilled to perfection. Four slices will fill up Paul Bunyan himself! Don’t forget we have real sugar syrup and ask for butter! with meat
French Toast Only
2 French w/ meat
2 French only
Eggs & French Toast
Your choice of perfectly grilled French Toast or Flapjacks with your choice of eggs! Top it off with two strips of thick cut bacon. Truly a meal! Add hashbrowns
Eggs & FlapJacks
Your choice of perfectly grilled French Toast or Flapjacks with your choice of eggs! Top it off with two strips of thick cut bacon. Truly a meal! Add hashbrowns
OMELETS
BREAKFAST FEATURES
BREAKFAST SIDES
Add 1 EGG
Add 2 EGGS
4 Bacon
4 strips of thick cut bacon
Ham
4-5 oz hand cut pit ham
2 Sausage Patties
2 patties
4 Sausage Links
4 links
Smoked Sausage
4-5 oz
Beef Patty
Our 3-1 beef patty
Breakfast Potatoes
Loaded/Smothered Hash Browns
Hashbrowns loaded with bacon, onions and our blended cheese
1 French Toast
1 slice of our Texas Toast
1 Biscuit
Side Toast
Side Muffin
Fruit Dish
Fruit of the day
1 Pancake
1 flapjack
Side Diced Ham
1/2 Order Patties
1/2 Order Bacon
1/2 Order Links
Side Country Gravy
Side Queso Sauce
Strawberries
Topping Triple Chocolate
Topping Apple Crisp
(1) Biscuit & Gravy
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Hollandaise
1/2 Order Toast
Bagel
Side of cheese
Chocolate Chips
APPETIZERS
Lg Crinkle Cut Fry
10 oz. portion
Chicken Tenders App
5 Crispy Chicken Tenders
Onion Rings App
10 oz portion
Crinkle Fries w/Bacon & Cheese
Crinkle cut fries topped with bacon and our cheese blend
Nacho Taco Taters
Everything in an order of Nachos but sub out Tater Rounds for chips.
1/2 Nacho Taco Taters
Just a half order of the Tater Nachos
Flat Crispy Fries
10 oz of flat fries
BASKETS
Chicken Tenders Basket
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES Golden chicken tenderloins with crinkle fries, served with your choice of sauce.
(2) Chicken Tenders Basket
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES Golden chicken tenderloins with crinkle fries, served with your choice of sauce.
Combo Basket
Choose any two of the cod, tender or shrimp to combo it up. The condiments will compliment your choices. Served with fries
Cod Basket
Our 2 hand breaded Cod fillets with our Crinkle cut fries. Served with house made tartar sauce and a lemon.
(2) Cod Basket
Our 2 hand breaded Cod fillets with our Crinkle cut fries. Served with house made tartar sauce and a lemon.
Extra Fish one piece
BURGERS
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
2 ground beef patties, 4 strips of our thick cut bacon, American Cheese, our special sauce all on the brioche bun
Classic Burger
3-1 ground beef served on a grilled bun
Patty Melt
Try our patty melt with real Swiss cheese melted on Rye bread. We won’t forget the grilled onions! Make it unique - have bleu cheese.
Mushroom Hamburger
We top our ground beef patty with your choice of cheese (we recommend Swiss!) and fresh grilled mushrooms.
Cheeseburger
Ground Beef 1/3 pound patty with cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground Beef 1/3 pound patty with cheese and our thick cut bacon
Cafe Special Burger
beef patty, topped with our BBQ Beans, your choice of cheese and our special sauce. Kevin says "I have it with American cheese, what a burger!"
SANDWICHES
CLASSIC MEALS
Meatloaf Dinner
Our real, scratch made meatloaf is made using a blend of lean ground beef and ground pork, then wrapped in bacon and topped with real beef gravy. Make your side choices to create a bountiful meal. Gluten Free!
Country-Fried Steak
A tender steak breaded and deep fried, then smothered in pepper gravy. We recommend our real mashed potatoes (also smothered in gravy) as a side.
Chicken Tenders Dinner
5 chicken tenders with you choice of 2 side
DESSERTS
Sundae
Enjoy any of these delicious flavors, all made with real ice cream, Hot Fudge, Strawberry, or Chocolate,
Mini Dessert
Get any of our desserts in a MINI size for
Old Fashion Apple Crisp
Apple crisp like mom makes! We add Ice Cream and caramel for a truly great dessert.
Milkshake
We serve your shake or malt in an old fashioned malt glass with the extra on the side - just like the old fashioned Malt Shoppe! Choose your flavor: Strawberry, Chocolate, Caramel, or Vanilla.
Malt
We serve your shake or malt in an old fashioned malt glass with the extra on the side - just like the old fashioned Malt Shoppe! Choose your flavor: Strawberry, Chocolate, Caramel, or Vanilla.
Mini Apple Crisp
(1) Scoop Ice Cream
Oreo Sundae
SIDES
Side Salad
Side Fries
Flat Crispy Fries
Tater Coins
Side Onion Rings
A la Country Fried Steak
A la Chicken Tenders
A la Chicken Breast
Side Veggies
Side Mashed
Side BBQ Beans
Extra Roll
Side Country Gravy
Side Brown Gravy
Re-order Fries
ALA Burger Patty
SOUPS & SALADS
Beverages
Coffee
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Barq's
Mello Yellow
Sprite
Raspberry Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Kids' Drink
Cappuccino
Citrus Splash
Cranberry Iced Tea
Ice Cream Float
Hot Coco Float
Berrylicious Lemonade
Water
JUICES
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:15 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:15 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:15 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:15 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:15 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:15 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:15 pm
We are a family style café. We have notably the best flap jacks (pancakes) in the area.
Fairview Road, Baxter, MN 56425