Baxter Café and Catering 7788 Fairview Rd, Baxter MN 56425

No reviews yet

Fairview Road

Baxter, MN 56425

Popular Items

Popular Items

Tex-Mex Breakfast Skillet
Chicken Chef Salad
Baxter's Breakfast

CLASSIC BREAKFAST

Baxter's Breakfast

$13.99

Fresh hash browns, two eggs, meat choice and toast, bagel or flap jacks.

Hefty Breakfast

$17.99

Add two eggs, total of 4 flapjacks or 4 toast to the Baxter's Breakfast

Eggs Benedict

$14.29

Hand cut ham on a grilled English muffin topped with 2 eggs and Hollandaise sauce served with a side of hash browns

Country-Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.99

A tender steak breaded and deep fried, then covered in pepper gravy, with fresh hash browns, two eggs your way and toast, bagel or flap jacks.

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

Two fresh buttermilk biscuits drenched with pepper gravy and sausage.

Biscuits & Gravy w/Eggs

$9.99

Two fresh buttermilk biscuits drenched with pepper gravy and sausage. Add two eggs

Tex-Mex Breakfast Skillet

$15.99

We take our southwest seasoned beef on top of a bed of crispy hash browns, top that with cream. Your choice of toast, bagel or flapjacks 2 eggs done your way, put on cheese tomatoes and bell peppers, served with salsa and sour

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$14.29

We start with crispy hash browns, add crispy corned beef hash, top it with 2 eggs of your choice all in a hand grip. Your choice of toast, bagel or flapjacks,

Ultimate Breakfast Skillet

$15.99

We start with 2 eggs scramble them with ham, put it on a bed of grilled red potatoes and top it off with bacon and links choose toast or flapjacks. Truly an ultimate breakfast Jazz it up with cheese or hollandaise sauce.

Frenchy Skillet

$12.99

2 eggs with Hashbrowns 2 strips of bacon and 2 slices of our Texas French Toast.

Scrambler Skillet

$14.99

Hashbrows in a skillet topped with our hand sliced ham 2 scrambled eggs topped with cheese sauce.Your choice of toast, bagel or flapjacks,

Paul's Skillet

$14.59

This is an old favorite. Hashbrowns topped with 2 eggs and a mix of sausage, onions and bell pepper. Your choice of toast, bagel or flapjacks,

Country Eggs

$9.99

2 farm freYour choice of toast, bagel or flapjacks,sh eggs hashbbrowns, and

Hot Cereal

$3.99

Old fashion Oats served with milk, brown sugar and crasins,

Oatmeal & Toast

$5.79

Our Hot cedtoast option.real with a

FLAPJACKS & FRENCH TOAST

Side Choices 4-5 Oz Hand cut ham, 4 slices thick cut bacon, 3-1 ground beef patty, 4 sausage links, 2 patties, 4.5 oz. of smoked sausage.

Apple Crisp Flapjacks

$11.29

A Lucette's portion of flapjacks topped with our warm made from scratch apple crisp topped with whipped topping

Chocolate Lovers Flapjacks

$14.59

You get a Paul's portion of flapjacks then we top them with chocolate and more chocolate and still more chocolate, add real whipped cream and it is an overload of deliciousness

Paul's Flapjacks w/Meat

$13.99

Served with butter and syrup. PAULS’S PORTION (4 cakes) with a meat choice

Paul's Portion (Flapjacks Only)

$8.99

Lucette's Flapjacks w Meat

$10.99

(2 cakes) with a meat choice Flapjacks

Lucette's Flapjacks Only

$6.59

Full French Toast

$13.99

Thick-cut French bread dipped in a fresh custard base with cinnamon and vanilla, grilled to perfection. Four slices will fill up Paul Bunyan himself! Don’t forget we have real sugar syrup and ask for butter! with meat

French Toast Only

$8.99

2 French w/ meat

$10.99

2 French only

$6.59

Eggs & French Toast

$10.99

Your choice of perfectly grilled French Toast or Flapjacks with your choice of eggs! Top it off with two strips of thick cut bacon. Truly a meal! Add hashbrowns

Eggs & FlapJacks

$10.99

Your choice of perfectly grilled French Toast or Flapjacks with your choice of eggs! Top it off with two strips of thick cut bacon. Truly a meal! Add hashbrowns

OMELETS

Garbage Omelet

$17.59

Veggie Omelet

$15.99

Western Omelet

$14.29

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$13.99

Queso Omelet

$16.99

BYO Omelet

$9.99

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

WAFFLES

Belgian Waffle

$7.29

Waffle with Fruit

$11.28

Waffle with Eggs & Bacon

$12.99

BREAKFAST FEATURES

Special Breakfast

$9.99

2 gges, full meat side, and your choice of toast

Country Scrambler

$10.99

2 flapjacks, served with 2 eggs scrambled with diced ham then topped with our blended cheese.

(2) Eggs Toast

$6.29

2 eggs and your choice of bread

BREAKFAST SIDES

Add 1 EGG

$1.50

Add 2 EGGS

$3.00

4 Bacon

$4.99

4 strips of thick cut bacon

Ham

$4.99

4-5 oz hand cut pit ham

2 Sausage Patties

$4.99

2 patties

4 Sausage Links

$4.99

4 links

Smoked Sausage

$4.99

4-5 oz

Beef Patty

$4.99

Our 3-1 beef patty

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.99

Loaded/Smothered Hash Browns

$6.98

Hashbrowns loaded with bacon, onions and our blended cheese

1 French Toast

$2.59

1 slice of our Texas Toast

1 Biscuit

$1.39

Side Toast

$2.99

Side Muffin

$2.99

Fruit Dish

$2.99

Fruit of the day

1 Pancake

$2.59

1 flapjack

Side Diced Ham

$2.50

1/2 Order Patties

$2.50

1/2 Order Bacon

$2.50

1/2 Order Links

$2.50

Side Country Gravy

$1.99

Side Queso Sauce

$1.99

Strawberries

$3.99

Topping Triple Chocolate

$5.29

Topping Apple Crisp

$3.29

(1) Biscuit & Gravy

$4.29

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Side Hollandaise

$2.99

1/2 Order Toast

$1.50

Bagel

$3.99

Side of cheese

$1.50

Chocolate Chips

$1.29

KIDS' MENU

Kids' Spotty's

$5.59

Kids' French Toast w/Bacon

$6.59

Kids' Pancakes w/Bacon

$6.59

Kids' Smiling Jack Flapjacks

$6.29

Kids' Little Bunyan

$3.29

Kids' Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids' Hamburger

$7.59

Kids' Mac & Cheese not avalible

$10.00

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$7.59

Kids' Cheese Pizza

$6.29

Kids' Sundae

$0.99

SENIORS & VALUE MENU

(1) Egg Seniors Breakfast

$9.29

Seniors Short Breakfast

$7.99

Seniors French Toast

$7.99

Seniors Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Seniors Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.29

Seniors Tender Dinner

$10.59

Seniors Meatloaf Dinner

$10.59

Seniors Chopped Steak Dinner

$11.99

Whole Ugly Cheesecake

$40.00

IQ Tester

$9.00

Tea Box

$1.50

Gum

$1.30

Ugly Cheesecake Pickup

$5.00

Tip for Online Order

Gift Certificate

$5.00

APPETIZERS

Lg Crinkle Cut Fry

$6.99

10 oz. portion

Chicken Tenders App

$10.99

5 Crispy Chicken Tenders

Onion Rings App

$9.99

10 oz portion

Crinkle Fries w/Bacon & Cheese

$10.48

Crinkle cut fries topped with bacon and our cheese blend

Nacho Taco Taters

$10.99

Everything in an order of Nachos but sub out Tater Rounds for chips.

1/2 Nacho Taco Taters

$5.75

Just a half order of the Tater Nachos

Flat Crispy Fries

$7.99

10 oz of flat fries

BASKETS

All baskets are served with gluten free crinkle cut fries and a side of coleslaw. Sauce choices: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Jalapeño Ranch, Chipotle Ranch, BBQ. ADD Cheese & Bacon to Fries, or Onion Rings

Chicken Tenders Basket

$14.59

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES Golden chicken tenderloins with crinkle fries, served with your choice of sauce.

(2) Chicken Tenders Basket

$27.99

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES Golden chicken tenderloins with crinkle fries, served with your choice of sauce.

Combo Basket

$14.59

Choose any two of the cod, tender or shrimp to combo it up. The condiments will compliment your choices. Served with fries

Cod Basket

$14.59

Our 2 hand breaded Cod fillets with our Crinkle cut fries. Served with house made tartar sauce and a lemon.

(2) Cod Basket

$27.99

Our 2 hand breaded Cod fillets with our Crinkle cut fries. Served with house made tartar sauce and a lemon.

Extra Fish one piece

$4.29

BURGERS

All burgers are 100% ground beef on a grilled buttered brioche bun. • Any burger can be made in a wrap. Cheese Choices: American, Blended, Swiss, Bleu Cheese, Pepper Jack. All burgers are served with gluten free crinkle cut fries. ADD Cheese & Bacon to Fries or Onion Rings

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$25.58

2 ground beef patties, 4 strips of our thick cut bacon, American Cheese, our special sauce all on the brioche bun

Classic Burger

$12.99

3-1 ground beef served on a grilled bun

Patty Melt

$15.99

Try our patty melt with real Swiss cheese melted on Rye bread. We won’t forget the grilled onions! Make it unique - have bleu cheese.

Mushroom Hamburger

$15.99

We top our ground beef patty with your choice of cheese (we recommend Swiss!) and fresh grilled mushrooms.

Cheeseburger

$14.49

Ground Beef 1/3 pound patty with cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

Ground Beef 1/3 pound patty with cheese and our thick cut bacon

Cafe Special Burger

$16.99

beef patty, topped with our BBQ Beans, your choice of cheese and our special sauce. Kevin says "I have it with American cheese, what a burger!"

SANDWICHES

Honey Mustard Chicken Melt

$14.99

Baxter BLT Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Wrap

$14.29

Grilled Cheese Only

$7.29

CLASSIC MEALS

Choose two of the following with any Classic Dinners: Scratch Made Garlic Buttered Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, BBQ Baked Beans, Broccoli, Vegetable of the Day,

Meatloaf Dinner

$15.99

Our real, scratch made meatloaf is made using a blend of lean ground beef and ground pork, then wrapped in bacon and topped with real beef gravy. Make your side choices to create a bountiful meal. Gluten Free!

Country-Fried Steak

$15.29

A tender steak breaded and deep fried, then smothered in pepper gravy. We recommend our real mashed potatoes (also smothered in gravy) as a side.

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$14.99

5 chicken tenders with you choice of 2 side

DESSERTS

Sundae

$3.99

Enjoy any of these delicious flavors, all made with real ice cream, Hot Fudge, Strawberry, or Chocolate,

Mini Dessert

$3.99

Get any of our desserts in a MINI size for

Old Fashion Apple Crisp

$6.99

Apple crisp like mom makes! We add Ice Cream and caramel for a truly great dessert.

Milkshake

$5.59

We serve your shake or malt in an old fashioned malt glass with the extra on the side - just like the old fashioned Malt Shoppe! Choose your flavor: Strawberry, Chocolate, Caramel, or Vanilla.

Malt

$5.59

We serve your shake or malt in an old fashioned malt glass with the extra on the side - just like the old fashioned Malt Shoppe! Choose your flavor: Strawberry, Chocolate, Caramel, or Vanilla.

Mini Apple Crisp

$3.99

(1) Scoop Ice Cream

$1.59

Oreo Sundae

$4.99

SIDES

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Fries

$3.49

Flat Crispy Fries

$4.49

Tater Coins

$3.49

Side Onion Rings

$4.78

A la Country Fried Steak

$4.99

A la Chicken Tenders

$1.79

A la Chicken Breast

$3.99

Side Veggies

$2.99

Side Mashed

$2.99

Side BBQ Beans

$3.49

Extra Roll

$0.99

Side Country Gravy

$1.99

Side Brown Gravy

$0.99

ALA Burger Patty

$4.99

SOUPS & SALADS

Cup Soup

$2.99

Bowl Soup

$4.99

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Taco Salad

$12.59

Baxter Cafe Salad

$10.59

Chicken Chef Salad

$13.99

Garden Salad

$7.59

Beverages

Coffee

$2.39

Iced Tea

$2.39

Lemonade

$2.89

Hot Tea

$2.39

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Coca-Cola

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Cherry Coke

$2.39

Barq's

$2.39

Mello Yellow

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.39

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Kids' Drink

$1.09

Cappuccino

$3.50

Citrus Splash

$3.29

Cranberry Iced Tea

$3.29

Ice Cream Float

$3.99

Hot Coco Float

$3.99

Berrylicious Lemonade

$4.15

JUICES

Regular Orange Juice

$2.59

Large Orange Juice

$3.59

Regular Apple Juice

$2.59

Large Apple Juice

$3.59

Regular Cranberry Juice

$2.59

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.59

Regular Tomato Juice

$2.59

Large Tomato Juice

$3.59

MILK

Regular Milk

$1.69

Large Milk

$2.39

Regular Chocolate Milk

$1.69

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.39
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:15 pm
We are a family style café. We have notably the best flap jacks (pancakes) in the area.

Fairview Road, Baxter, MN 56425

Directions

