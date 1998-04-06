Baxters American Grille Bloomington

Baxters American Grille imageView gallery
White Glass

Bertani Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

Bischops Peak Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Conundrum White Blend Glass

$12.00

Justin Sauv Blanc Glass

$12.00

Peyrassol La Croix Rose Glass

$12.00

Primo Amore Moscato Glass

$10.00

Scott Family Chardonnay Glass

$13.00

Selbach Riesling Glass

$10.00

Valdo Prosecco

$11.00

Ville D'arfanta Prosecco Rose

$10.00

White Haven Sauv Blanc Glass

$13.00

White Bottle

Bertani Bottle

$38.00

Bischops Peak Bottle

$46.00

Conundrum Bottle

$46.00

Foppiano Bottle

$60.00

J.H. Selbach Bottle

$38.00

Justin Bottle

$46.00

LeClerc Briant Brut Reserve Bottle

$120.00

Peyrassol La Croix Bottle

$46.00

Primo Amore Moscato Bottle

$34.00

Scott Family Bottle

$50.00

Valdo Bottle

$42.00

Ville D'arfanta Bottle

$38.00

White Haven Bottle

$50.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Red Glass

Bonanza Cabernet Glass

$11.00

Cigar Zinfandel Glass

$11.00

Goru Jumilla Monastrell Glass

$10.00

Inscription Pinot Noir Glass

$14.00

Juggernaut Cabernet Glass

$13.00

Parcel 41 Merlot Glass

$11.00

Pillars Of Hercules Blend

$11.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Sean Minor Red Blend

$14.00

Spellbound Petite Sirah Glass

$10.00

Trumpeter Malbec Glass

$11.00

Upwell Cabernet Glass

$10.00

Red Bottle

Bonanza Bottle

$42.00

Chaos Theory Bottle

$80.00

Cigar Bottle

$42.00

Crossbarn Pinot Noir Bottle

$80.00

Emmolo Bottle

$70.00

Goru Bottle

$38.00

Inscription Bottle

$54.00

Juggernaut Bottle

$50.00

Nevio Montepulciano Bottle

$45.00

Novelty Hill Bottle

$56.00

Parcel 41 Bottle

$42.00

Pillars of Hercules Bottle

$42.00

Saldo Bottle

$85.00

Sea Sun Bottle

$38.00

Sean Minor Bottle

$54.00

Spellbound Bottle

$38.00

Trumpeter Malbec Bottle

$42.00

Upwell Bottle

$38.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Reserve List

Abstract Bottle

$85.00

Angela Pinot Noir Bottle

$85.00

Barons De Rothchild Brut

$130.00

Barons De Rothchild Brut Rose

$180.00

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Bottle

$80.00Out of stock

Caymus Cabernet Bottle

$145.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$70.00

Crossbarn Cabernet Bottle

$80.00

Duckhorn Cabernet Bottle

$125.00

Faust Cabernet Bottle

$120.00

Frank Family Cabernet Bottle

$100.00

Heritance Cabernet Bottle

$215.00

Mannequin Chardonnay

$70.00

Paraduxx Proprietary Red Bottle

$90.00

Red Schooner Bottle

$70.00

Ridge Zinfandel Bottle

$90.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Bottle

$225.00

Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet Bottle

$150.00

Walt Chardonnay Bottle

$90.00

Sangria

Sangria Glass

$7.00

Sangria Pitcher

$15.00

Wine Station

Caymus Cabernet

$4.00+

Duckhorn Cabernet

$2.50+

Paraduxx Red Blend

$3.00+

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$3.50+

Wine Sale

Pessimist Red Blend

$62.00

Harvey & Harriet Red Blend

$70.00

Quilt Red Blend

$70.00

Rubus Old Vines Zin

$50.00

Boen RR Pinot Noir

$60.00

Boen Tri-Valley Pinot Noir

$48.00

Daou Rose

$45.00

Unshackled Brut Rose

$50.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Vanilla Scoop

Chocolate Scoop

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Gooey Butter

$8.00

Scoop Berry

$3.00

Scoop Chocolate

$2.00

Scoop Vanilla

$2.00

Truffle Cake

$9.00

Prepared Family Packs (Serves 4-6 people)

Smothered Grilled Chicken Family Pack

$55.00

Tender grilled chicken breasts topped with prosciutto, smoked gouda & creamy roasted garlic & mushroom sauce. Served over garlic mashed potatoes with green beans, dinner rolls & choice of baxters salad or house salad.

Chicken Piccata Family Pack

$60.00

Lightly breaded chicken breasts over asparagus & linguini. Finished with lemon-butter caper sauce. Served with dinner rolls & choice of baxters salad or house salad.

Brazilian Steak Kabobs Family Pack

$65.00

Tender grilled balsamic marinated steak & vegetable kabobs topped with chimichurri. Served over white rice with dinner rolls & choice of baxters salad or house salad.

Steak Tacos Family Pack

$48.00

Seared steak, salsa verde, shaved red onioins, chopped cilantro & avocado crema. Served with corn tortillas, Spanish rice, dinner rolls & choice of baxters salad or house salad.

BBQ Ribs Family Pack

$69.00

House bbq sauce & jalapeno jelly. Served with smoked gouda mac and cheese, dinner rolls & choice of baxters salad or house salad.

Cook At Home Family Packs (Serves 4-6 People)

Ribeye Steaks Family Pack

$79.00

4 12oz. steaks with roasted garlic steak butter & Baxters steak seasoning. Served with herb roasted red potatoes, dinner rolls & choice of Baxters salad or house salad.

NY Strips Family Pack

$83.00

4 14oz. steaks with roasted garlic steak butter & Baxters steak seasoning. Served with herb roasted red potatoes, dinner rolls & choice of Baxters salad or house salad.

Filet Mignon Family Pack

$92.00

4 6oz. bacon wrapped steaks with roasted garlic steak butter & Baxters steak seasoning. Served with herb roasted red potatoes, dinner rolls & choice of Baxters salad or house salad

Dinner Features

Blackened NY Strip

$41.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$21.00

Drink Features

Mission Fig Old Fashion

$10.00

Ginger Sidecar

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3212 E Empire St, Bloomington, IL 61704

Directions

