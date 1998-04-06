American
Seafood
Steakhouses
Baxters American Grille Bloomington
2,676 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
3212 E Empire St, Bloomington, IL 61704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bloomington
Firehouse Pizza - Bloomington 319-7153
4.6 • 98
1601 Morrissey Drive Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurant
More near Bloomington