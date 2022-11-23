Baxter’s Lakeside Grille imageView gallery
-Starters-

Baxter's Chipotle Shrimp-

$17.99

hand-breaded fried shrimp served with apple jalapeño jelly and chipotle aioli

Baxter's Grilled Shrimp-

$18.99

skewers of shrimp grilled with Baxter’s signature rub and served with our apple jalapeño jelly

Maryland Crab Cakes-

Maryland Crab Cakes-

$20.99

house-made with fresh crab and served with a roasted corn & black bean salsa, feta cheese and red pepper sour cream

Prosciutto Parma-

$19.99

thinly sliced parma prosciutto with shaved asiago cheese, extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction

Roasted Portabella Carpaccio-

$16.99

served with roasted sweet peppers, shaved asiago cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Seared Ahi Tuna-

$19.99

sashimi grade Ahi Tuna flown in fresh from The Hawaiian Fresh Fish Company peppered then seared rare and served chilled with sweet soy vinaigrette, wasabi, and pickled ginger

Shrimp Cocktail-

$21.99

5 jumbo shrimp served with our special cocktail sauce made daily with fresh horseradish

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$14.99

our award-winning version of an all-time favorite

Prince Edward Island Mussels-

$17.99

the finest mussels available steamed and served in a garlic butter sauce

Calamari-

$17.99

hand-breaded in a spicy cajun breading and served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce

-Entrée Salads-

Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad-

$17.99

a traditional salad with romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons

Spinach Salad-

Spinach Salad-

$17.99

grilled salmon, mushrooms, walnuts, bacon, apples on baby spinach tossed with balsamic vinaigrette

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad-

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad-

$19.99

sashimi grade Ahi Tuna flown in fresh from The Hawaiian Fresh Fish Company peppered then seared rare, served chilled on fresh greens with wonton strips, carrots, and mango-pineapple salsa tossed with sesame ginger vinaigrette

Steak Salad-

Steak Salad-

$19.99

grilled certified angus beef on our house mixed greens with sliced apples. strawberries, red onions, and gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette

Blackened Shrimp Salad-

Blackened Shrimp Salad-

$17.99

mixed greens topped with blackened shrimp, feta cheese, red onion, mango-pineapple salsa, and tomato tossed in our house vinaigrette

Caprese Salad-

$17.99

sliced organic tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella topped with balsamic vinaigrette and a balsamic reduction

Tim's Salad-

Tim's Salad-

$17.99

mixed greens with apples, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese and grilled chicken tossed with balsamic vinaigrette

Baxter's Baby Wedge-

Baxter's Baby Wedge-

$13.99

iceberg lettuce topped with crumbled gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, bacon, and bleu cheese dressing

-House Specialties Dinner-

Grilled Chicken Breast-

Grilled Chicken Breast-

$22.99

Harvestland® all-natural chicken, grilled and topped with bacon shallot demi-glace. served with smashed potatoes and vegetable of the day

Berkshire Pork Tomahawk-

$37.99

12oz grilled Berkshire tomahawk pork chop topped with apple bourbon butter served with mashed sweet potatoes and vegetable of the day

Carbonara-

Carbonara-

$21.99

fettuccine with grilled chicken, bacon & fresh snow peas in a parmesan cream sauce

Baxter's Steak Burger-

Baxter's Steak Burger-

$19.99

freshly ground in-house daily. Grilled and topped with our house mayonnaise and your choice of cheese on an artisan roll. served with a choice of potato.

BBQ Baby Back Ribs-

BBQ Baby Back Ribs-

$29.99+

a full rack served with sweet potato fries

Cajun Shrimp Pasta-

Cajun Shrimp Pasta-

$26.99

sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, roasted peppers and linguini in a spicy creole cream sauce

Pacific Rim Pasta-

Pacific Rim Pasta-

$21.99

linguini noodles tossed in sweet and spicy Asian sauce with fresh vegetables with a choice of chicken or shrimp

Caribbean Jerk Chicken-

Caribbean Jerk Chicken-

$22.99

Harvestland® all-natural chicken, grilled with mango pineapple salsa, Baxter’s rice and vegetable of the day

-Fresh Catch-

Sea Scallops-

Sea Scallops-

$38.99

fresh, sushi-grade jumbo sea scallops, pan-seared to perfection. served with roasted red bliss potatoes and sautéed mushrooms in Baxter’s house made champagne cream sauce

Tilapia-

Tilapia-

$26.99

fresh tilapia sautéed to perfection. served with sautéed mushrooms and roasted red bliss potatoes in Baxter’s house made champagne cream sauce

Almond Encrusted Chilean Sea Bass-

$39.99

Chilean seabass encrusted with almonds and sauteed to perfection then topped with citrus butter and served with roasted red bliss potatoes

Blackened Mahi Mahi-

$31.99

fresh mahi mahi blackened to perfection. topped with our house made mango salsa and served with Baxter’s rice

Alaskan Halibut-

$35.99

fresh Alaskan halibut seasoned with cajun spices and grilled to perfection, finished with a fire-roasted poblano cream sauce served with chorizo risotto and vegetable of the day

Grilled Ahi Tuna-

$35.99

sashimi grade Ahi Tuna flown in fresh from The Hawaiian Fresh Fish Company grilled to perfection. finished with a sweet soy glaze and served with wasabi smashed potatoes

Cedar Plank Salmon-

$29.99

fresh Canadian salmon that is BAP certified for it’s quality and sustainability, grilled to perfection. topped with Baxter’s house made red wine dijon sauce and served with smashed potatoes

-Steaks-

Baxter's Prime Bone-In Ribeye

$59.99

our 20 oz. PRIME bone-in ribeye served with choice of potato and sauteed asparagus

Baxter's Filet Mignon-

$47.99+

8 oz. hand-cut filet tenderloin on a red wine demi-glace served with choice of potato and sautéed asparagus

Baxter's KC Strip-

$35.99

12 oz. hand-cut striploin with choice of potato and sautéed asparagus

Baxter's Ribeye-

$36.99

14 oz. hand-cut ribeye served with choice of potato. Available seasoned with Baxter’s house-made Cajun rub

Baxter's Sirloin Steak-

$29.99

10 oz. sirloin with our signature rub served with choice of potato and Baxter’s house made steak sauce

Baxter's Duo-

$56.99

fresh sushi-grade jumbo sea scallops pan-seared and paired with a 30-day aged Certified Angus Beef 6oz filet served with a duo of sauces, roasted red bliss potatoes, and vegetable of the day.

-Desserts-

Caramel Gooey Butter Cake-

$8.99

yellow cake with butter cream cheese frosting and ribbons of caramel sauce, topped with cinnamon ice cream

Baxter's Dessert Platter-

$18.99

three favorites on one platter. gooey butter cake, Baxter's Original Cake and our featured cake, perfect for sharing

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte-

$8.99

topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel, and chocolate sauce

New York Cheesecake-

$8.99

a true classic featuring Hank’s® Original Cheesecake with strawberry sauce

Turtle Cheesecake-

$8.99

decadent Hank’s® Cheesecake swirled and topped with caramel, toasted pecans and ultra-premium Belgian chocolate, baked on Oreo® cookie crust

Baxter's Original Cake

$8.99

a crustless Hank’s® Original Cheesecake stacked between two layers of incredibly moist and rich chocolate cake, iced with an ultra-premium Belgian-chocolate ganache

Hank's Double Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.99

rich, smooth, ultra-premium semi-sweet Belgian chocolate cheesecake, baked on Oreo® cookie crust drizzled with the finest Belgian white chocolate on top

Hank's Featured Cake

$8.99

unique selection of one of Hank’s® amazing cakes

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Baxter's Lakeside Grille, located on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, is a classic American restaurant. Offering casual, upscale dining, Baxter’s is the perfect place for a business or casual lunch, a special evening out, a family get together after a long day on the Lake, or “just because.” Hand-cut, premium steaks, fresh cream and butter, cheese grated by hand. Soups made in-house, daily, by our culinary team. Seafood flown in, from sushi-grade Viking Village Sea Scallops to fresh Canadian salmon. Salads made with carefully selected ingredients for flavor that delights the senses – ripe tomatoes and sweet peppers, the sweetest mangoes and pineapple, crisp apples, and more. We promise to deliver the finest, freshest food at your table, served by professional wait staff known for their warmth and professional service. Savor the food, remember the view.

Website

Location

2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Directions

