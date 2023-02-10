Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bay Area Burger Co.

126 S Broadway

Green Bay, WI 54303

Online Menu

Double Smashed Burger

$11.00

Single Smashed Burger

$9.50

Plain Jane

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Kids Cheese Burger Meal

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.00

Kids Tender Meal

$6.00

*Sides

1/2 Fries

$3.00

Cheese Curds

$7.00

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

*N/a Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Sprite

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Lemondae

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$5.00

Sprecher Cream Soda

$5.00

Sprecher Orange Dream

$5.00

Wisco Pop - Cherry

$5.00

Ginger Ale - White Rock

$5.00

Ginger Beer - Barritts

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

*Malts

Vanilla Malt

$8.00

Chocolate Malt

$8.00

Cherry Malt

$8.00

Feature Malt 1

$8.00

Feature Malt 2

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Bay Area Burger Co. Green Bay | Restaurant + Bar | Smash Burgers! #getsmashed | Bringing the BEST authentic smash burgers & malts to the surrounding area! | Simple, straightforward food menu & malts with a full service bar!

Location

126 S Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303

Directions

