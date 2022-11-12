Restaurant header imageView gallery

OC Bay Bar 221 Wicomico Street

221 Wicomico Street

Ocean City, MD 21842

Appetizers

Mozzarella sticks

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fried Ravioli

$12.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

shoe string fries

Onion Rings

$7.00

Wings

$13.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

Cesar Salad

$12.00

Side salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

Cheese steak

$12.00

Steak Burger

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Shrimp Scewer

$15.00

Chicken cheesesteak

$12.00

Crab Cake

$17.00

Buffalo chicken wrap

$12.00

Chicken Cesar wrap

$12.00

Calabrese club

$13.00

Pizza

New York Pie

$14.50

Soda

Shirley temple

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Juices

Orange juice, fresh squeezed

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Great food and a Million Dollar View!

221 Wicomico Street, Ocean City, MD 21842

