Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches 4706 Holly St

4706 Holly St

Kansas City, MO 64112

Cold Sandwiches

Crown Town Club

$11.00

Boar's Head honey smoked turkey, ham, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayo

Bay Boy

$11.00Out of stock

Genoa Salami, mayo, mustard, our Homemade Garlic sauce, our Original Hot Pepper sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and PepperJack.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

It's gonna be like smoked Chicken and Bacon and covered by Donnie's Ranch-House, want some cheese add some cheese, need some veggies add some veggies! Cool by nature but you can choose to make it toasty, yummy!

The Gobbler

$11.00

Our Pitch 2021 Best Sandwich in KC Sandwich, House Chipotle Mayo, Smoked Turkey, Swiss cheese, Red Bell Peppers roasted under the Flames of Success, and Crispity Lettuce to entice a little gobble.

Veggie

$10.00

mushrooms, cucumbers

The Wiz

$9.00

Inspired by Wiz's Boat tutorial, this sammich hits you right in the munchies with our Choice double-Thicc Bacon, Bananas, Nutellas and peanut butter.

Jammin Turkey Club

$11.00Out of stock

House red Onion jam and gran' smith slices bring fall right between your chompers! It's also got Brown Mustard, Lettuce, White Cheddar, Smoked Turkey

Jammin Veggie

$10.00Out of stock

mushrooms, cucumbers, green apple, onion jam

B.L.A.T.

$10.00

bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato

Build-A-Wich

$7.00

Lil Something for the kids

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$7.00

PB&J

Ham & Cheese

$8.00

ham, choice of cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

melty cheese and bread

Hot Sandwiches

El Jefe

$12.00

our version of a cuban

The Bandit

$12.00

roast beef, smoked cheddar, horseradish, jam

Nebraskan

$11.00

our version of a reuben

Hot Pastrami

$12.00

pastrami, pickles, swiss

KimCheese

$11.00

kimchi, mushrooms, cheese

Il Jefe

$11.00

veggie version of cuban, jackfruit, mushrooms

Goldilox

$15.00

smoked salmon, capered cream cheese

BJ's Turkey Melt

$10.00

bacon jam, turkey, cheese

Seasonal Specialty Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$12.00Out of stock

meatballs

ChimiRizo Grinder

$14.00Out of stock

chorizo, chimichurri, curtido

Hawaiian Hammer

$11.00Out of stock

ham, pineapple, peppers

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Unda The Spring

$14.00

Fresh Sprout of Ideas

$11.00

Cloudy Day Cookies

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.50

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.00

Glass Bottle Sugar Cane Soda

$2.00

Tea/Lemonade

$3.00

Diet Soda

$2.00

Extras

Bread

$0.50

Chips

$2.00

Sauces

$0.25

Merchandise

Sticker

$1.25

Sticker Sheet

$5.00

Tank Top

$15.00

Hoodie

$25.00

Crew Tee

$20.00

Specialty Sandwich Saturday

The French Connection

The French Connection

$11.00

Ham, swiss, radishes marinated in French dressing, arugula

Deluxe Nebraskan

$12.00

This Slaps

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Bay Area influenced sandwiches with a Kansas City twist. We are the first sandwich shop in town to introduce Dutch Crunch Bread to KC. #deliciousnessawaits

4706 Holly St, Kansas City, MO 64112

