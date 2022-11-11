Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bay City Brewing Co. - East Village

review star

No reviews yet

629 8th Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Bay City IPA

16 oz Bay City IPA

$8.00

8 oz Bay City IPA

$5.00

4 oz Bay City IPA

$2.50

16 oz Bay City IPA Can

$6.00

Fiesta Island

16 oz Fiesta Island

$7.00

8 oz Fiesta Island

$4.00

4 oz Fiesta Island

$2.50

Peninsula Lager

16 0z Peninsula Lager

$7.00

8 oz Peninsula Lager

$4.00

4 oz Peninsula Lager

$2.50

Jucci Gang

12 oz Jucci Gang

$8.50

6 oz Jucci Gang

$5.00

4 oz Jucci Gang

$2.50

16 oz Jucci Gang Can

$8.50

Murky Muchacho

16 oz Murky Muchacho

$8.50

8 oz Murky Muchacho

$5.00

4 oz Murky Muchacho

$2.50

Bay City Blonde

16 oz Bay City Blonde

$7.00

8 oz Bay City Blonde

$4.00

4 oz Bay City Blonde

$2.50

$5 Burger Cans

$5.00

Crushing Tiger

16 oz Crushing Tiger

$7.00

8 oz Crushing Tiger

$4.00

4 oz Crushing Tiger

$2.50

Ripple Hibiscus

16 oz Ripple Hibiscus

$7.00Out of stock

8 oz Ripple Hibiscus

$4.00Out of stock

4 oz Ripple Hibiscus

$2.50Out of stock

Coco Ono

16 oz Coco Ono

$8.00

8 oz Coco Ono

$5.00

4 oz Coco Ono

$2.50

Blakes Triple Jam

12 oz Blakes Triple Jam

$8.00

6 oz Blakes Triple Jam

$5.00

4 oz Blakes Triple Jam

$2.50

Chilly Nelson

16oz Chilly Nelson

$8.00

8 Oz Chilly Nelson

$5.00

4 oz Chilly Nelson

$2.50

Ron Murkundy

16 oz Ron Murkundy

$8.00

8 oz Ron Murkundy

$5.00

4 oz Ron Murkundy

$2.50

Well Spirits

Vodka

$9.00

Gin

$9.00

Rum

$9.00

Tequila

$9.00

Whiskey

$9.00

Vodka

Skyy

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Gin

Storyhouse

$9.00

Bombay

$10.00

Tequila

El Jimador

$9.00

Espolon

$10.00

Espolon Repo

$14.00

Casa Migos

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$9.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Cordials

Fernet

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Screwball

$9.00

Passion Giffard

$7.00

Peach Giffard

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Melon

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Orgeat

$7.00

Cocktails

Long Island

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Bay City Cocktails

Strawberry Peach Lemonade

$12.00

Mint Oasis

$12.00

Gameday Gang

$14.00

Bay City Mule

$12.00

Passionfruit Margarita

$12.00

Coco Ono Pina Colada

$13.00

Gambino Old Fasioned

$13.00

Rooftop Radler

$14.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Rose

$10.00

Cabernet

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$11.00

Champagne by the glass

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Prosecco Split

$9.00

Corkage

$20.00

Meiomi

$14.00

Prisoner Cab

$14.00

Champagne bottle

$20.00

Slushees

Passionfruit Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Blonde

$12.00

N/A DRINKS

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

7up

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktails

Strawberry lemonade

$4.50

Canned Beer

Bay City IPA: 16 oz. 4-pack

$15.00

Fiesta Island: 16 oz. 4-pack

$12.00

Jucci Gang: 16 oz. 4-pack

$15.00

Murky Mucacho: 16 oz. 4-pack.

$12.00

Peninsula Lager: 12 oz. 6-pack

$12.00

Bay City Blonde 12 Oz. 6-pack

$14.00

Bay City 16oz Can

$6.00

Jucci Gang 16oz Can

$6.00

Blonde 12oz Can

$5.00

Peninsula Lager 12oz Can

$5.00

Fiesta Island 16oz Can

$7.00

Grower Fills

Bay City IPA - 64 oz.

$25.00

Bay City IPA- 32 oz

$12.00

Fiesta Island - 64 oz.

$25.00

Fiesta Island- 32 oz

$12.00

Jucci Gang- 64 oz

$26.00

Jucci Gang - 32 oz

$13.00

Peninsula Lager- 64 oz

$25.00

Peninsula Lager - 32 oz

$12.00

Crushing Tiger - 64 oz

$25.00

Crushing Tiger - 32 oz

$12.00

Bay City Blonde - 64 oz

$25.00

Bay City Blonde- 32 oz

$12.00

Appetizers

Wicked Wings

Wicked Wings

$15.50

Choose between buffalo, BBQ or our sweet & spicy kickin' sauce. Served with celery sticks and ranch.

Bavarian Pretzel

$14.50

Warm bavarian pretzel served with Bay City IPA beer cheese +$2/additional Sauce

Pepperoni Dippers

$5.00Out of stock

Bay City Nachos

$12.50

Bay City Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

Salads

Killer Kale Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Pizzas

Mama's Margherita Pizza

Mama's Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella and olive oil topped with basil.

Works Pizza

Works Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sausage.

Primo Pepperoni Pizza

Primo Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella and a drizzle of ranch.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$15.50

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Wraps and more...

Bay city burger

$17.00Out of stock

B.L.T.A.

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Bay city tacos

$12.00

Mac N' Chz

$11.00

Special

Slice n' Pint

$10.00

Sides

Chicken

$6.00

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side blue cheese

$0.25

Blue cheese crumbles

$0.25

Mustard

Teriyaki

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Kickin'

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Marinara

$0.50

Dessert

Bayzookie

$11.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

629 8th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Bay City Brewing Co. image
Bay City Brewing Co. image

