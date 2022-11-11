Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Bay Diner - Bay Village

605 Reviews

$

660 Dover Center Road

Bay Village, OH 44140

Order Again

Popular Items

Bay's Big Breakfast
Two Egg Platter W/ Meat
Breakfast Sandwich Platter

Platters

Bay's Big Breakfast

$9.99

Two Egg Platter

$4.99

Two Egg Platter W/ Meat

$5.99

Three Egg Platter W/ Meat

$7.99

Greek Platter

$8.99

Ham Steak Platter

$10.99

Omeletes

Cheese Omelet

$7.49

Corned Beef Omelet

$8.99

Greek Omelet

$8.99

Gyro Omelet

$8.99

Meatlovers Omelet

$8.99

Ranchero Omelet

$9.49

Sausage Omelet

$8.99

Bacon Omelet

$8.99

Ham & Swiss Omelet

$8.99

Western Omelet

$8.99

Vegetarian Omelet

$8.99

Fiesta Veggie Omelet

$9.49

Bay Cakes

Bay Cakes (2)

$4.59

Bay Cakes (3)

$5.59

Banana Walnut Bay Cakes (2)

$6.59

Banana Walnut Bay Cakes (3)

$7.59

Two Eggs & Bay Cakes

$6.29

Bay Cake Special

$8.99

French Toast

French Toast (2)

$4.59

French Toast (3)

$5.59

French Toast Banana/Nut Texas (2)

$5.59

French Toast Banan/Nut Texas (3)

$6.59

9-Grain French (2)

$5.59

9-Grain French (3)

$6.59

9-Grain Banana Walnut (2)

$7.59

9-Grain Banana Walnut (3)

$8.59

Two Eggs & French Toast

$6.29

French Toast Special

$8.99

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich Platter

$6.49

Breakfast Gyro Sandwich

$6.99

Meat Stack Sandwich

$8.99

Sides

Bacon

$3.79+

Sausage

$3.49+

Hash Browns

$3.29

Onion Hash

$3.79

Side Tomato Slices

$1.25

Tots

$3.99+

8oz. Apple Sauce

$2.29

Avocado On Side

$1.65

White Toast

$1.99

Dry White Toast

$1.99

Wheat Toast

$1.99

Dry Wheat Toast

$1.99

Rye Toast

$1.99

Dry Rye Toast

$1.99

Sourdough Toast

$1.99

Dry Sourdough Toast

$1.99

Croissant

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Bagel

$1.99

Everything Bagel

$1.99

Add Cream Cheese

$0.69

Extra Egg (1)

$1.25

Extra Egg (2)

$2.50

Extra Egg (3)

$3.75

Extra Egg (4)

$5.00

9-Grain Toast

$1.99

Dry 9-Grain Toast

$1.99

Beverages

Milk

$2.49+

Orange Juice

$2.49+

Apple Juice

$2.49+

Vegetable Juice

$2.49+

Pop (To Go)

$1.79

Coffee (To Go)

$1.35+

Extras

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.69

Extra Gyro Sauce

$0.80

Extra Salsa

$0.65

Extra Sour Cream

$0.65

Extra Ranch

$0.65

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.65

Extra 1K Dressing

$0.65

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.65

Extra Avocado On Side

$1.65
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

ALL ASP ORDERS WILL HAVE A 30min LEAD TIME! NO EXCEPTIONS! ORDERS MAY TAKE LONGER DURNING PEAK HOURS!

Website

Location

660 Dover Center Road, Bay Village, OH 44140

Directions

Gallery
Bay Diner image
Bay Diner image

Map
