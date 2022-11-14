A map showing the location of Bay Leaf Bar & Grill 18505 Bothell Way NEView gallery
Mediterranean
Indian
Sandwiches

Bay Leaf Bar & Grill 18505 Bothell Way NE

237 Reviews

$$

18505 BOTHELL WAY NE

Bothell, WA 98011

Appetizer

Vegetable Pakora

$7.00

Vegetable Samosas

$8.00

Paneer Pakora

$12.00

Chicken Pakora

$11.00

Fish Pakora

$12.00

Falafels

$8.00

Hummus

$8.00

Baba Ghannoj

$8.00

Dolmathes

$8.00

Paneer Tikka Appetizer

$11.00

Soups & Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Gyro Salad

$14.00

Daal Soup

$9.00

Mughlai Tomato Soup

$9.00

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Small Greek salad

$5.00

Freshly Baked Tandoori Bread

Butter Naan

$3.50

Garlic Naan

$4.50

Spinach Naan

$8.00

Tandori Roti

$3.50

Kulchaa Naan

$5.00

Paneer Naan

$7.00

Aloo Naan

$7.00

Side Orders

Papdums

$4.50

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Raita

$4.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Acaar

$3.00

Onion Chilli & Lemon Wedge

$3.00

Pita

$1.00

Vegetarian Delight

Daal Maharani

$16.00

Channa Masala

$16.00

Okra Masala

$16.00

Mutter Paneer

$17.00

Paneer Butter Masala

$17.00

Saag Paneer

$17.00

Veggie Curry

$16.00

Veggie Butter Masala

$16.00

Veggie Korma

$16.00

Veggie Saag

$16.00

Aloo Saag

$16.00

Aloo Gobi

$16.00

Veggie Biryani

$18.00

Veggie Karahi

$16.00

Veggie Jalferazi

$16.00

Veggie Fried Rice

$18.00

Egg Plant Bhartha

$16.00

Paneer Karahi

$18.00

Paneer Biryani

$18.00

Malai Kofta

$18.00

Chana Bhatura

$16.00

Tarka Daal

$16.00

Aloo Mutter

$16.00

Paneer Tikka Masal

$18.00

Desserts

Kheer

$7.00

Gulab Jamun

$7.00

Rasmalai

$7.00

Kulfi

$7.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.00

Mango Pistachio Ice Cream

$7.00

Baklava

$6.00

Tandoori & Grill Specials

Tandoori Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Tikka Kababs

$20.00

Seekh Kababs (Chicken)

$20.00

Seekh Kababs (Beef)

$21.00

Seekh Kababs (Lamb)

$22.00

Tandoori Prawns

$23.00

Mixed Grill

$35.00

Tandoori Salmon

$25.00

Lahori Fish

$20.00

Shish Taouk

$21.00

Gyro Platter

$20.00

Chicken Kabab Platter

$21.00

Lamb Kabab Platter

$23.00

Mixed Kabab Platter

$30.00

Tikka Kabab white meat

$21.00

Beef Tikka Kabab

$21.00

Lamb Tikka Kabab

$22.00

Panner Tikka Kabab

$21.00

Meat Curry Delights

BIRYANI (BEEF)

$19.00

BIRYANI (CHICKEN)

$18.00

BIRYANI (GOAT)

$22.00

BIRYANI (LAMB)

$19.00

BIRYANI (PRAWNS)

$20.00

BUTTER MASALA (Chicken)

$18.00

BUTTER MASALA (Lamb)

$19.00

BUTTER MASALA (Prawns)

$20.00

BUTTER MASALA(Beef)

$19.00

COCONUT CURRY (Lamb)

$19.00

COCONUT CURRY(BEEF)

$19.00

COCONUT CURRY(CHICKEN)

$18.00

COCONUT CURRY(PRAWN)

$20.00

CURRY (Beef)

$19.00

CURRY (GOAT)

$22.00

CURRY (Prawns)

$20.00

CURRY(Chicken)

$18.00

CURRY(Lamb)

$19.00

KARAHI (Beef)

$19.00

KARAHI (Chicken)

$18.00

KARAHI (GOAT)

$22.00

KARAHI (Lamb)

$19.00

KARAHI (Prawns)

$20.00

KORMA (Chicken)

$18.00

KORMA (GOAT)

$22.00

KORMA (Lamb)

$19.00

KORMA(Beef)

$19.00

KORMA(Prawns)

$20.00

SAAG (Chicken)

$18.00

SAAG (Lamb)

$19.00

SAAG (Prawns)

$20.00

SAAG(Beef)

$19.00

TIKKA MASALA (Beef)

$19.00

TIKKA MASALA (Chicken)

$18.00

TIKKA MASALA (Lamb)

$19.00

TIKKA MASALA (Prawns)

$20.00

Fried Rice( Chicken)

$20.00

Fried Rice (Prawns)

$21.00

Jalferazi ( Chicken)

$18.00

Jalferazi (Lamb)

$19.00

Jalferazi (Beef)

$19.00

Jalferazi (Prawn)

$20.00

Vindaloo (Chicken)

$18.00

Vindaloo (Lamb)

$19.00

Vindaloo (Beef)

$19.00

Vindaloo ( Prawn)

$20.00

Nihari

$22.00

Beverages

Plain Lassi

$5.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Chai

$4.00

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

OPEN

Per Person T0

$20.00

Per Person T5

$25.00

Per Person TH

$30.00

pita

$1.00

Brunch

Halwa Puree

$13.99

Sandwiches

Paneer sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Tikka sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Seekh Kabab sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Kabab (Mediterranean) sandwich

$12.00

Lamb Kabab (Mediterranean)sandwich

$13.00

Falafel (Mediterranean) sandwich

$10.00

Gyro (Mediterranean) sandwich

$10.00

Fries

$4.00

Greek Fries

$6.00

GYRO SALAD

$14.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

FALAFEL SALAD

$14.00

Food

HH Veg Pak

$6.00

HH Chk Pak

$9.00

HH Pan Pak

$9.00

HH Fish Pak

$9.00

HH Veg Samosa

$6.00

HH Falafel

$6.00

HH Hummus

$6.00

HH Baba Ghanoj

$5.00

HH Dolmathes

$5.00

HH Greek Salad

$5.00

HH Chk Seekh

$7.00

HH Chk Tikka

$7.00

HH Greek Fries

$5.00

HH Fries

$4.00

HH Chk Wings

$7.00

Drink

SM Indian Beer

$4.00

WINE

Barrel Press Chard Gls

$7.00

Barrel Press Chard Btl

$21.00

Barrel Press Red Btl

$18.00

Barrel Press Red Gls

$6.00

Barnard G. Cab Btl

$30.00

Barnard G. Cab Gls

$10.00

Barnard G. Merlot Btl

$36.00

Barnard G. Merlot Gls

$12.00

J Lor Reisling Btl

$30.00

J Lor Reisling Gls

$10.00

J LOHR Merlot BTL

$33.00

J LOHR Merlot Gls

$11.00

Shiraz Pen. Red Btl

$45.00

Shiraz Pen. Red Gls

$15.00

Rock Point P Noir Btl

$45.00

Rock Point P Noir Gls

$15.00

LVF Rosé Btl

$21.00

LVF Rosé Gls

$7.00

TORRESELLA PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$33.00

TORRESELLA PINOT GRIGIO GLASS

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc Gls

$10.00

Lunetta SM

$7.00

Clone 7 Red Btl

$18.00

Clone 7 Red Gls

$6.00

Clone 7 Cab Btl

$18.00

Clone 7 Cab Gls

$6.00

Clone 7 Chard Btl

$18.00

Clone 7 Chard Gls

$6.00

Barnard G. Chard Gls

$9.00

Barnard G. Chard Btl

$27.00

RP Chard Gls

$9.00

RP Chard Btl

$27.00

BEER

Rainier Tall Boy

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Lights

$5.00

Modelo

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken NA

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00

Draft

$6.00

Taj Mahal LG

$12.00

Taj Mahal SM

$8.00

Budweiser

$5.00

BIRA 91 IPA

$7.00

Himalayan Snowman

$8.00

Dansberg

$6.00

Himalayan Blue LG

$9.00

Himalayan Blue SM

$6.00

King Fisher

$8.00

Himalayan snowman Lrg

$12.00

Stella

$7.00

Bira Blond

$8.00

Bira White

$8.00

COCKTAIL

COCKTAIL

$8.00

Wine by Bottle

Substance Merlot

$65.00

Dusted Valley Syrah

$62.00

Mullen Road Cab Sauv

$60.00

SMALL WINE BOTTLES

J LOHR MERLOT

$15.00

J LOHR CAB

$15.00

J LHR CHRD

$15.00

LINE 39 CAB

$12.00

LINE 39 CHARD

$12.00

LINE 39 PINOT NIOR

$12.00

A-Z PINOT GRIS

$16.00

BERNARD GRIFIN CAB

$15.00

pinot gris KIng EState

$15.00

INDIAN WINE

La RESERVE RED

$15.00

La RESERVE Blanc

$15.00

Sauv. Blan

$12.00

Rose

$15.00

Cab Shiraz

$15.00

House Cocktails

The Bay Leaf Mule

$9.00

The Jewel

$9.00

Whiskey Orange Crush

$10.00

Pomegranate Mojito

$10.00

Watermelon Cosmo

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Mango Mojito

$8.00

Saira's Cosmo

$9.00

Lahori Mule

$9.00

Dirty Sprite

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Whisky smash

$11.00

pomegranate G T

$9.00

Contessa Sunrise

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Paloma

$10.00

Peach Marg

$11.00

Raspberry Flora

$9.00

CranOrange WS

$11.00

Brown Sugar OF

$12.00

VODKA

Tito's

$7.00

Stolichnaya

$6.00

Reyka

$7.00

Crater Lake

$7.00

360 Lemon

$3.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

Ketel one

$8.00

WHITE CLAW

$7.00

RUM/WHISKEY

Jack Daniel's

$6.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey

$9.00

Whistlepig Straight Rye Whiskey

$20.00

Four Roses Bourbon Whiskey

$9.00

Myer's Original Dark Rum

$5.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$5.00

Mount Gay Eclipse Gold Rum

$6.00

Mount Gay Eclipse Black Barrel Gold Rum

$7.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Black Velvet canadian whiskey

$5.00

ROYAL CROWN

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Jim bean

$7.00

GIN

Hendrick's

$10.00

Empress

$10.00

Botanist

$10.00

Remy Martin

$10.00

Remy Martin 1738

$14.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

TEQUILA

El Jimador Reposado Tequila

$6.00

El Jimador Silver Tequila

$5.00

Milagro Silver Tequila

$7.00

Corralejo Reposado Tequila

$9.00

Herradura Silver Tequila

$13.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo Tequila

$15.00

Hussong's Reposado Tequila

$9.00

Silver Patron

$16.00

ONDA SELTZER

$7.00

SCOTCH/IRISH WHISKEY

Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch Whiskey

$8.00

Macallan Sherry Oak Cask

$19.00

Macallan Double Cask

$15.00

Westland American Single Malt Whiskey

$13.00

Tullamore Dew Blended Irish Whiskey

$8.00

J Walker BLK

$12.00

J Walker RED

$10.00

CORDIAL/LIQUEUR

Fireball

$4.00

Skrewball PB Whiskey

$7.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Chambord Raspberry

$9.00

Five Farms Irish Cream

$7.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Don Q Coconut Rum

$4.00

Borghetti

$7.00

Romana Sambuca

$6.00

Don Q Cristal

$5.00

Fernet

$7.00

INDIAN SPIRITS

Rampur ASAVA

$15.00

Rampur Double Cask

$14.00

Solan Gold Whiskey

$9.00

Antiquity Blue

$7.00

Jaisalmer Gin

$10.00

Contessa Rum

$6.00

RumQuila

$5.00

Black Dog

$10.00

Old Munk Rum

$8.00

Brandy

St Remy VSOP

$8.00

Copper&Kings

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
18505 BOTHELL WAY NE, Bothell, WA 98011

