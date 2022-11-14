Mediterranean
Indian
Sandwiches
Bay Leaf Bar & Grill 18505 Bothell Way NE
237 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
.18505 BOTHELL WAY NE, Bothell, WA 98011
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bothell
Russell's Restaurant & Loft - Russell's Bothell
4.7 • 3,013
3305 monte villa parkway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurant