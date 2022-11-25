Bay Local Eatery imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Bay Local Eatery - Laskin Road

No reviews yet

972 Laskin Road Ste A

Virgina Beach, VA 23451

Popular Items

FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES
BFAST BURRITO
BIG COUNTRY

BRUNCH

BANGING BALLS

$15.99

Crab balls sprinkled with Parmesan cheese,Old Bay,melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and bacon crumbles topped with Cajun aioli

BAY THREE WAY

$15.99

Assorted platter of homemade chicken salad, tuna salad and hummus served with arugula, mixed greens, veggies and fruit with garlic Parmesan toasted pita points

CALAMARI

$13.99

Lightly fried with banana peppers and jalapenos, dusted with garlic Parmesan, and served with Cajun aioli and sweet chili sauce

CHAMP SHRIMP

$14.99

6 Champagne battered shrimp served with Cajun aioli and sweet chili sauce

HUMUS PLATTER

$12.99

Our house-made hummus served with mixed veggies, fruit and garlic Parmesan toasted pita points

NACHOS

$13.99

Fresh tortilla chips with cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and Cajun aioli

TACHOS

$13.99

Tater tots with cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and Cajun aioli

PROPER ROCK

$15.99

(NO SHELL) Our house made Rockefeller mix, extra bacon, and Parmesan, topped with fried oysters, and drizzled with hollandaise. Served with garlic Parmesan toasted pita points

BAY PARMESAN, SPINACH & CRAB DIP

$15.99

Local blue crab and spinach dip served with garlic Parmesan toasted pita points

TACHO/NACHO

$13.99

Combination of tater tots and fresh tortilla ships with bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and Cajun aioli with a side of cheese sauce.

AVACODO TOAST

$13.99

Toasted French bread topped with sliced avocado, arugula, radishes, sliced heirloom cherry tomato salad, and sprouts. Served with two poached eggs and a side of house dressing

FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$15.99

Fresh fried chicken, a crispy house made Belgian waffle and two eggs any style. Served with butter and a side of home fries or tots.

THE HANGOVER

$20.99

Your choice of 8oz top sirloin filet, grilled or fried chicken, served with two eggs any style, home fries or tots, toast and one pancake. Wash it down with a can of Budweiser (No Substitutions) in a brown paper bag (Must be 21 years +)

ONE LOVE

$13.99

Three eggs any style, arugula salad, half grilled avocado, choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon, home fries or Parmesan tots. Choice of toast or warm tortillas

BIG AL

$13.99

Fresh baked biscuit stuffed full of cheddar cheese, bacon and sausage, baked to perfection and smothered with house-made sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and home fries or tots

BIG COUNTRY

$13.99

Fried chicken, bacon, 2 eggs any style, and cheddar cheese on a buttermilk biscuit. Served with a side of sausage gravy. Choice of tots or home fries

JUST RIGHT

$15.99

Shrimp and Grits done our way. Sauteed with onions, andouille sausage, and sweet peppers over cheese grits, topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon and smoky sausage gravy. Served with toast

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$13.99

(3) Made from scratch and stacked high with your choice of one topping: Oreos, chocolate chips, pecans, blueberries, bananas. Served with your choice of bacon, smoky sausage links or fresh fruit

2 FRESH BLUEBERRY WAFFLES

$13.99

Topped with powdered sugar, blueberry puree, and vanilla icing. Served with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links

2 CINNABON PECAN WAFFLE

$13.99

with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links. Served with vanilla ice cream

JAMAICAN DARK RUM FRENCH TOAST

$13.99

Sliced French bread soaked in cinnamon, brown sugar and dark rum then grilled golden brown with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links

CANDIED PECAN FRENCH TOAST BITES

$13.99

Smothered in crunchy candied pecans, vanilla icing, and powdered sugar with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links. Topped with fresh strawberries

POWER BOWL

$12.99

Big bowl of lightly sauteed fresh kale in garlic and olive oil, with two eggs any style, slices of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links, and a garlic Parmesan toasted pita

KITCHEN SINK

$13.99

Scrambled eggs with ham, turkey, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese over tots or home fries

BFAST BURRITO

$13.99

Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with aioli and sour cream

SAMMIE

$12.99

Bacon, sausage, egg and cheese on a croissant

BAY LOCAL BENNIE

$14.99

Fried oysters topped with our signature Rockefeller mix, applewood smoked bacon and Parmesan

CRAB CAKE BENNIE

$16.99

Two pan seared crab cakes topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon

FRIED CHICKEN BENNIE

$13.99

Lightly breaded fried chicken, topped with Swiss cheese, lightly sauteed spinach and topped with applewood smoked bacon

COLD SMOKED SALMON BENNIE

$14.99

Served with Lemon Dill Cream Cheese, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Sweet Red Onions topped with Fresh Capers

SMOKE SHOW BENNIE

$12.99

Smoked sausage and cheddar cheese topped with applewood smoked bacon

GARDEN BENNIE

$11.99

Baby spinach , arugula, onions,green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms

QUATTRO FROMMAGE OMELETTE

$11.99

Four Cheeses - Swiss, American, provolone, and cheddar topped with hollandaise

LIGHT TOWER OMELETTE

$15.99

Shrimp, crab meat and cheddar cheese, topped with hollandaise

CHICKS BEACH DELIGHT (VEGGIE)

$12.99

Grilled onions, green peppers, tomatoes, baby spinach, arugula, sprouts, mushrooms and Swiss

WILLIS WHARF OMELETTE

$15.99

House Rockefeller mix folded into an omelet and served with hollandaise, topped with fried oysters, bacon and Parmesan

THE LOCAL

$16.99

Char-grilled burger topped with a crab cake and cheddar cheese

DOUBLE D

$19.99

Two 8oz. patties topped with cheddar , Swiss and lots of bacon

MUSHROOM BURGER

$14.99

Char-grilled burger topped with mushrooms, grilled onions and Swiss

OYSTER ROCK BURGER

$16.99

Char-grilled burger topped with our house Rockefeller mix and fried oysters

BAY BACON

$14.99

Char-grilled burger topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon. American cheese and a fried egg

CLASSIC

$13.99

Half pound char-grilled burger

THE REGULAR BLT

$12.99

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes and mayo

AVOCADO BLT

$13.99

Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, sweet red onions and mayo

FC BLT

$14.99

A chicken breast pounded thin, lightly breaded and fried, and topped with applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes and mayo. Choose BBQ, Buffalo or regular style

SMOKED SALMON BLT

$15.99

Stacked high with cold smoked lox, applewood smoked bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce, sweet red onions, cream cheese and mayo

BAY CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

Chopped chicken breast, apples, celery and chopped praline pecans. All tossed together with mayo, sour cream and a blend of spices with lettuce and tomato in a pita pocket

BAY REUBEN

$15.99

Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, and a layer of melted Swiss, grilled on marble rye and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$16.99

Signature crab cake, broiled served with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun

CRISPY CHICK

$14.99

Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, arugula and a side of Cajun aioli on a brioche bun

DA CLUB

$15.99

A giant traditional club sandwich towering with smoked turkey, Virginia ham, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato, Swiss and cheddar cheese with mayo and spicy ground mustard. Served on your choice of bread

GARDEN GRILLED CHEESE

$11.99

Swiss, American and provolone cheese melted together with vine ripe tomatoes and sprouts on your choice of bread

GRILLED AVOCADO PITA CLUB

$13.99

Sliced turkey, Virginia ham, Swiss, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, mayo & spicy mustard on a grilled pita

GRILLED OYSTER MELT

$14.99

6 fried oysters on rye, grilled with American, Swiss, provolone, tomatoes, arugula, and a side of Cajun aioli

HOT SMOKED TURKEY, BACON AND CHEDDAR

$13.99

Smoked turkey, melted cheddar and applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato and served with a side of Cajun aioli on a grilled brioche bun

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$13.99

Fresh yellowfin tuna salad packed in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato

TURKEY RUEBEN

$14.99

Thinly sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut covered in melted Swiss on marble rye, grilled and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard

PO' BOY WRAP

$15.99

Choice of fried shrimp, chicken or oysters wrapped in a grilled tortilla with lettuce, tomato and a drizzle of Cajun Aioli

CAESAR WRAP

$13.99

Grilled or fried chicken, crisp Romaine and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed in our house Caesar dressing and wrapped in a grilled Tortilla.

BAY LOCAL SALAD

$14.99

Fresh Romaine, mixed baby greens, praline pecans, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, granny smith apples, strawberries, shredded carrots topped with house-made herb croutons

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers,carrots red onions and cheddar cheese topped with house-made herb croutons

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$11.99

Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers,carrots red onions and cheddar cheese topped with house-made herb croutons

SMOKED SALMON AND BABY SPINACH

$15.99

Cold smoked lox and baby spinach, cucumbers, praline pecans, capers, tossed with our house dressing. Served with a garlic Parmesan toasted pita and smear of cream cheese

SIDE CAESAR

$7.99

Crisp Romaine, shredded parmesan tossed in our house Caesar dressing topped with house-made croutons

LARGE CAESAR

$12.99

Crisp Romaine, shredded parmesan tossed in our house Caesar dressing topped with house-made croutons

ASIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER SALAD

$14.99

Citrus teriyaki marinated chargrilled chicken served with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and aruguls tossed in our house dressing with a side of Cajun aioli and Crazy Asian dipping sauceicken served

GRILLED ROMAINE WEDGE

$14.99

Grilled hearts of romaine topped with a poached egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, onions and drizzled with balsamic reduction

LETTUCE WRAP

$15.99

Fresh crisp lettuce, topped with sliced apples, cucumbers, grapes, arugula, shredded carrots, and sprouts with a side of onions and cucumber salad. No Substitutions

CHICKEN CAPRESE OMELETTE

$14.00

PIMENTO BURGER

$15.00

HAM & BRIE CROISSANT

$15.00

PUMPKIN WAFFLES

$14.00

PUMPKIN PANCAKES

$14.00

PUMPKIN FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

SIDES

APPLEWOOD BACON

$2.99

BAKED BISCUIT

$1.99

CHEESE GRITS

$4.99

CREAM CHZ

$0.50

COLESLAW

$4.99

CRAB CAKE

$9.99

GRILLED AVACODO

$1.99

MAC N CHEESE

$5.99

POTATO SALAD

$4.99

SAUTEED KALE

$5.99

SAUTEED SPINACH

$6.99

SCOOP CHIX SALAD

$4.99

SCOOP HUMUS

$4.99

SCOOP TUNA SALAD

$4.99

SIDE FRIES

$4.99

SLICED AVACADO

$1.99

TOTS

$4.99

WHIPPED BUTTER

SIDE CROISSANT

$3.99

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$3.50

BUD LIGHT 6PCK

$11.00

PBR

$3.50

PBR 6PCK

$11.00

MICH ULTRA

$3.50

MICH ULTRA 6 PCK

$11.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

BLUE MOON 6PCK

$16.00

BUD

$3.50+

COORS LIGHT

$3.50+

MILLER LIGHT

$3.50+

DEVIL'S BACKBONE VIENNA LAGER

$5.00+

DEVIL'S BACKBONE 8 PT IPA

$5.00+

CORONA

$4.50+

MODELO

$4.50+

PACIFICO

$6.00+

DESHUTES FRESH SQUEEZED IPA

$7.00

SWEETWATER 420 PALE ALE

$5.00

BOLD ROCK CIDER

$5.00

WINE

HAYES CAB BTL

$21.00

HIGHER GROUND BTL

$33.00

FERRARI FUME BTL

$27.00

CARLETTO

$25.00

HESS CHARDONNAY

$26.00

DAY OWL ROSE

$27.00

MOLLY DOOKER BOXER-SHIRAZ

$68.00

MOLLY DOOKER BLUE EYED BOY SHIRAZ

$120.00

MOLLY DOOKER CARNIVAL OF LOVE SHIRAZ

$138.00

MOLLY DOOKER TWO LEFT FEET RED BLEND

$66.00

MOLLY DOOKER MAITRE D CAB

$66.00

MOLLY DOOKER THE SCOOTER MERLOT

$66.00

KRIS PINOT GRIGIO

$28.00

SANTA EMA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$21.00

CYCLES GLADIATOR CHARDONNAY

$22.00

Le CHARMEL PINOT NOIR

$22.00

THE CRUSHER MERLOT

$24.00

WYCLIFF BTL CHAMP

$24.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT CHAMP

$80.00

MIMOSA

MIMOSA TO GO

$26.99

ICE COLD BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE AND A MASON JAR OF YOUR CHOICE OF JUICE OR MAKE IT A BAY MOSA, CRUZAN COCONUT RUM, MANGO SORBET, PINEAPPLE JUICE

SORBET MIMOSA TO GO

$30.99

COLD PRESSED MIMOSA TO GO

$31.99

BEVERAGES

SODA

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

DECAF

$2.50

ICED COFFEE

$2.99

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

HOT COCO

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

MILK

$2.75

TOMATO JUICE

$2.50

TOM JUICE TALL

$3.99

SHORT FRESH OJ

$2.99

SHORT FRESH OJ ( NO ICE )

$6.49

TALL FRESH OJ

$4.49

TALL FRESH OJ ( NO ICE )

$7.99

SHORT GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.99

SHORT GRAPEFRUIT (NO ICE)

$6.49

TALL GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.49

TALL GRAPEFRUIT (NO ICE)

$7.99

FRESH LEMONADE

$4.49

FLOAT

$6.99

SINGLE ESPRESSO

$2.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.00

LATTE

$5.50

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

DR. BROWNS CHERRY

$2.99

DR. BROWNS CREAM SODA

$2.99

DR. BROWNS ROOT BEER

$2.99

EXOTICA

$9.99Out of stock

BEET GOES ON

$9.99Out of stock

24 CARROT

$9.99Out of stock

GREEN GODDESS

$9.99Out of stock

GINGER BEER

$3.99

VIRGIN MOJITO

$6.00

COLD BREW

$5.00

BLOODYS

BLOODY MARY

$6.00

House vodka, choice of Zing Zang or our Spicy Hell Mary Mix.

BAY BLOODY

$8.00

Belle Isle Honey Habanero, choice of Zing Zang or our Spicy Hell Mary Mix

HELL MARY

$8.00

House infused pickled pepper vodka, choice of Zing Zang or our Spicy Hell Mary Mix

MATADOR

$8.00

Hornitos Plata Tequila, Fresh Lime juice, choice of Zing Zang or our Spicy Hell Mary Mix

CRUSHES

ORANGE CRUSH

$8.00

Hand Squeezed Orange Juice, Orange Vodka, Triple Sec & a Splash of Sprite

SKINNY ORANGE CRUSH

$9.00

Hand Squeezed Orange Juice, Orange Vodka, Agave Nectar & a Splash of Soda Water

RUBY RED CRUSH

$9.00

Hand Squeezed Grapefruit Juice, Belle Isle Ruby Red, Triple Sec & a Splash of Sprite

SKINNY RUBY RED CRUSH

$10.00

Hand Squeezed Grapefruit Juice, Belle Isle Ruby Red, Agave Nectar & a Splash of Soda Water

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS CRUSH

$9.00

Hand Squeezed Orange Juice, Cruzan Pineapple Rum, Pineapple Juice & a Splash of Soda Water

MADRAS CRUSH

$9.00

Hand Squeezed Orange Juice, Orange Vodka, Triple Sec & a Splash of Cranberry & Soda Water

LEMONADE CRUSH

$9.00

Hand Squeezed Lemon, Citrus Vodka, Simple Syrup & a Splash of Water

LIMEADE CRUSH

$9.00

Hand Squeezed Lemon, Citrus Vodka, Simple Syrup & a Splash of Water

OTHER

OG FRESH MARGARITA

$9.00

Hornitos Plata Tequila, Tres Agave Organic Nectar, Hand Squeezed Lime, Water and a Splash of Fresh Orange Juice

CROWN WHISKEY CRISP

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE, COLD PRESSED GREEN APPLE & A SPLASH OF GINGER ALE

LOCALIZER

$11.00

CRUZAN DARK RUM, CRUZAN COCONUT RUM, SPLASH OF 100 PROOF RUM, HAND SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE, LIME, PINEAPPLE JUICE, CRANBERRY JUICE, SODA WATER WITH A SCOOP OF MANGO SORBET

OG MOJITO

$10.00

LIME, MINT, CRUZAN AGED LIGHT RUM, SODA WATER AND SIMPLE SYRUP

CUCUMBER MOJITO

$11.00

COLD PRESSED CUCUMBER, MINT, LIME, CRUZAN AGED LIGHT RUM & SODA WATER

IRISH COFFEE

$10.00

WATERMELON MARTINI

$11.00

COLD PRESSED WATERMELON, VODKA, SPLASH OF LIME & SIMPLE SYRUP

TOP SHELF LONG ISLAND

$13.00

RED SANGRIA

$11.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$11.00

PUMPKIN WHITE RUSSIAN

$11.00

CRAFT COCKTAILS

BAY LOCAL OLD FASHIONED

$11.00

BASIL HAYDEN'S, HOUSEMADE ORANGE BITTERS, RAW SUGAR & MUDDLED CHERRY

CROWN WHISKEY CRISP

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE, COLD PRESSED GREEN APPLE & A SPLASH OF GINGER ALE

CUCUMBER MOJITO

$11.00

COLD PRESSED CUCUMBER, MINT, LIME, CRUZAN AGED LIGHT RUM & SODA WATER

GENTLEMAN

$11.00

KNOB CREEK RYE, LOCAL ORANGE BLOSSOM HONEY, SMASHED CRYSTALLIZED GINGER, COLD PRESSED FRESH GINGER & FRESH LEMON JUICE

LAVENDER RASP LEMON FIZZ

$10.00

FRESH RASPBERRIES MUDDLED, HOUSE MADE LAVENDER SOUR, ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR, STOLI RAZZ, SPLASH OF CRANBERRY & SODA WATER

LOCALIZER

$11.00

CRUZAN DARK RUM, CRUZAN COCONUT RUM, SPLASH OF 100 PROOF RUM, HAND SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE, LIME, PINEAPPLE JUICE, CRANBERRY JUICE, SODA WATER WITH A SCOOP OF MANGO SORBET

OG MOJITO

$10.00

LIME, MINT, CRUZAN AGED LIGHT RUM, SODA WATER AND SIMPLE SYRUP

PUNGO PALOMA

$11.00

FRESH SQUEEZED GRAPEFRUIT, COLD PRESSED STRAWBERRIES, HORNITOS PLATA TEQUILA, AGAVE NECTAR, LIME JUICE & SODA WATER

KIDS MENU

KD CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

KD CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.99

KD GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

KD MAC N CHEESE

$7.99

KD FRENCH TOAST

$7.99

KD WAFFLES

$7.99

KD PANCAKE

$7.99

KD OMELETTES

$7.99

KD BIG BREAKFAST

$7.99

DESSERTS

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

TINI KEY LIME PIE

$6.00

Served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$0.99

WHOLE KEY LIME PIE

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Bay Local Eatery image

