- Home
- /
- Virginia Beach
- /
- American
- /
- Bay Local Eatery - Shore Drive
Bay Local Eatery Shore Drive
1,324 Reviews
$$
2917 Shore Dr
Virgina Beach, VA 23451
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BRUNCH
BANGING BALLS 2
Crab balls sprinkled with Parmesan cheese,Old Bay,melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and bacon crumbles topped with Cajun aioli
WINGS
10 wings, fried with Buffalo, BBQ, Crazy Asian or Old Bay
BAY THREE WAY
Assorted platter of homemade chicken salad, tuna salad and hummus served with arugula, mixed greens, veggies and fruit with garlic Parmesan toasted pita points
CALAMARI
Lightly fried with banana peppers and jalapenos, dusted with garlic Parmesan, and served with Cajun aioli and sweet chili sauce
CHAMP SHRIMP
6 Champagne battered shrimp served with Cajun aioli and sweet chili sauce
HUMMUS PLATTER
Our house-made hummus served with mixed veggies, fruit and garlic Parmesan toasted pita points
NACHOS
Fresh tortilla chips with cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and Cajun aioli
TACHOS
Fresh tortilla chips with cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and Cajun aioli
NACHO/TACHO
Combination of tots and fresh tortilla chips with cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and Cajun aioli
PROPER ROCK
(NO SHELL) Our house made Rockefeller mix, extra bacon, and Parmesan, topped with fried oysters, and drizzled with hollandaise. Served with garlic Parmesan toasted pita points
BAY PARMESAN, SPINACH & CRAB DIP
Local blue crab and spinach dip served with garlic Parmesan toasted pita points
AVOCADO TOAST
Toasted French bread topped with sliced avocado, arugula, radishes, sliced heirloom cherry tomato salad, and sprouts. Served with two poached eggs and a side of house dressingToasted French bread topped with sliced avocado, arugula, radishes, sliced heirloom cherry tomato salad, and sprouts. Served with two poached eggs and a side of house dressing
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
Fresh fried chicken, a crispy house made Belgian waffle and two eggs any style. Served with butter and a side of home fries or tots.
THE HANGOVER
Your choice of 8oz top sirloin filet, grilled or fried chicken, served with two eggs any style, home fries or tots, toast and one pancake. Wash it down with a can of Budweiser (No Substitutions) in a brown paper bag (Must be 21 years +)
ONE LOVE
Three eggs any style, arugula salad, half grilled avocado, choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon, home fries or Parmesan tots. Choice of toast or warm tortillas
BIG AL
Fresh baked biscuit stuffed full of cheddar cheese, bacon and sausage, baked to perfection and smothered with house-made sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and home fries or tots
BIG COUNTRY
Fried chicken, bacon, 2 eggs any style, and cheddar cheese on a buttermilk biscuit. Served with a side of sausage gravy. Choice of tots or home fries
JUST RIGHT
Shrimp and Grits done our way. Sauteed with onions, andouille sausage, and sweet peppers over cheese grits, topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon and smoky sausage gravy. Served with toast
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
(3) Made from scratch and stacked high with your choice of one topping: Oreos, chocolate chips, pecans, blueberries, bananas. Served with your choice of bacon, smoky sausage links or fresh fruit
BLUEBERRY WAFFLES
with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links
2 CINNABON PECAN WAFFLES
with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links. Served with vanilla ice cream
JAMAICAN DARK RUM FRENCH TOAST
Sliced French bread soaked in cinnamon, brown sugar and dark rum then grilled golden brown with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links
CANDIED PECAN FRENCH TOAST BITES
Smothered in crunchy candied pecans, vanilla icing, and powdered sugar with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links. Topped with fresh strawberries
POWER BOWL
Big bowl of lightly sauteed fresh kale in garlic and olive oil, with two eggs any style, slices of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links, and a garlic Parmesan toasted pita
KITCHEN SINK
Scrambled eggs with ham, turkey, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese over tots or home fries
BFAST BURRITO
Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with aioli and sour cream
SAMMIE
Bacon, sausage, egg and cheese on a croissant
BAY LOCAL BENNIE
Fried oysters topped with our signature Rockefeller mix, applewood smoked bacon and Parmesan
CRAB CAKE BENNIE
Two pan seared crab cakes topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon
FRIED CHICKEN BENNIE
Lightly breaded fried chicken, topped with Swiss cheese, lightly sauteed spinach and topped with applewood smoked bacon
SALMON BENNIE
Served with Lemon Dill Cream Cheese, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and sweet red Onions topped with Fresh Capers
SMOKE SHOW BENNIE
Smoked sausage and cheddar cheese topped with applewood smoked bacon
GARDEN BENNIE
Baby spinach , arugula, onions,green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms
QUATTRO FROMMAGE
Four Cheeses - Swiss, American, provolone, and cheddar topped with hollandaise
LIGHT TOWER
Shrimp, crab meat and cheddar cheese, topped with hollandaise
CHIX BEACH
Grilled onions, green peppers, tomatoes, baby spinach, arugula, sprouts, mushrooms and Swiss
WILLIS WHARF
House Rockefeller mix folded into an omelet and served with hollandaise, topped with fried oysters, bacon and Parmesanouse Rockefeller mix folded into an omelet and served with hollandaise, topped with fried oysters, bacon and Parmesan
THE LOCAL
Char-grilled burger topped with a crab cake and cheddar cheese
DOUBLE D
Two 8oz. patties topped with cheddar , Swiss and lots of bacon
MUSHROOM BURGER
Char-grilled burger topped with mushrooms, grilled onions and Swiss
OYSTER ROCK BURGER
Char-grilled burger topped with our house Rockefeller mix and fried oysters
BAY BACON
Char-grilled burger topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon. American cheese and a fried egg
CLASSIC
Half pound char-grilled burger
THE REGULAR BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes and mayo
AVOCADO BLT
Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, sweet red onions and mayo
FC BLT
A chicken breast pounded thin, lightly breaded and fried, and topped with applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes and mayo. Choose BBQ, Buffalo or regular style
SMOKED SALMON BLT
Stacked high with cold smoked lox, applewood smoked bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce, sweet red onions, cream cheese and mayo
CHICKSALAD
Chopped chicken breast, apples, celery and chopped praline pecans. All tossed together with mayo, sour cream and a blend of spices with lettuce and tomato in a pita pocket
REUBEN
Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, and a layer of melted Swiss, grilled on marble rye and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
Signature crab cake, broiled served with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun
CRISPY CHICK
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, arugula and a side of Cajun aioli on a brioche bun
DA CLUB
A giant traditional club sandwich towering with smoked turkey, Virginia ham, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato, Swiss and cheddar cheese with mayo and spicy ground mustard. Served on your choice of bread
GARDEN GRILLED CHEESE
Swiss, American and provolone cheese melted together with vine ripe tomatoes and sprouts on your choice of bread
GRILLED AVOCADO PITA CLUB
Sliced turkey, Virginia ham, Swiss, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, mayo & spicy mustard on a grilled pita
GRILLED OYSTER MELT
6 fried oysters on rye, grilled with American, Swiss, provolone, tomatoes, arugula, and a side of Cajun aioli
SMOKED TURKEY
Smoked turkey, melted cheddar and applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato and served with a side of Cajun aioli on a grilled brioche bun
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
Fresh yellowfin tuna salad packed in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato
TURKEY REUBEN
Thinly sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut covered in melted Swiss on marble rye, grilled and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
PO' BOY WRAP
Choice of fried shrimp, chicken or oysters wrapped in a grilled tortilla with lettuce, tomato and a drizzle of Cajun Aioli.
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Grilled or fried chicken, crisp Romaine and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed in our house Caesar dressing and wrapped in a grilled tortilla.
BAY LOCAL SALAD
Fresh Romaine, mixed baby greens, praline pecans, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, granny smith apples, strawberries, shredded carrots topped with house-made herb croutons
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers,carrots red onions and cheddar cheese topped with house-made herb croutons
LARGE HOUSE SALAD
Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers,carrots red onions and cheddar cheese topped with house-made herb croutons
SMOKED SALMON AND BABY SPINACH SALAD
Cold smoked lox and baby spinach, cucumbers, praline pecans, capers, tossed with our house dressing. Served with a garlic Parmesan toasted pita and smear of cream cheese
SIDE CAESAR
Crisp Romaine, shredded parmesan tossed in our house Caesar dressing topped with house-made croutons
LARGE CAESAR
Crisp Romaine, shredded parmesan tossed in our house Caesar dressing topped with house-made croutons
ASIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER SALAD
Citrus teriyaki marinated chargrilled chicken served with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and aruguls tossed in our house dressing with a side of Cajun aioli and Crazy Asian dipping sauce
ROMAINE WEDGE
Hearts of Romaine covered in Caesar dressing and grilled. Topped with tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, sweet red onions, arugula, a poached egg and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
LETTUCE WRAP
Fresh crisp lettuce, topped with sliced apples, cucumbers, grapes, arugula, shredded carrots, and sprouts with a side of onions and cucumber salad. No Substitutions
SIDES
APPLEWOOD BACON
BAKED BISCUIT
CHEESE GRITS
COLESLAW
CRAB CAKE
FRUIT CUP
FRUIT SALAD
GRILLED AVOCADO
HOME FRIES
MAC N CHEESE
POTATO SALAD
SAUTEED KALE
SAUTEED SPINACH
SCOOP CHIX SALAD
SCOOP HUMMUS
SCOOP TUNA SALAD
SIDE FRIES
SIDE TOTS
SLICED AVOCADO
SMOKEY LINKS
TOAST
TURKEY BACON
XTRA CELERY & CARROTS
BLOODYS
BLOODY MARY
House vodka, choice of Zing Zang or our Spicy Hell Mary Mix.
BLOODY BAY
Belle Isle Honey Habanero, choice of Zing Zang or our Spicy Hell Mary Mix
HELL MARY
House infused pickled pepper vodka, choice of Zing Zang or our Spicy Hell Mary Mix
MATADOR
Hornitos Plata Tequila, Fresh Lime juice, choice of Zing Zang or our Spicy Hell Mary Mix
CRUSHES
ORANGE CRUSH
Hand Squeezed Orange Juice, Orange Vodka, Triple Sec & a Splash of Sprite
SKINNY ORANGE CRUSH
Hand Squeezed Orange Juice, Orange Vodka, Agave Nectar & a Splash of Soda Water
RUBY RED CRUSH
Hand Squeezed Grapefruit Juice, Belle Isle Ruby Red, Triple Sec & a Splash of Sprite
SKINNY RUBY RED CRUSH
Hand Squeezed Grapefruit Juice, Belle Isle Ruby Red, Agave Nectar & a Splash of Soda Water
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS CRUSH
Hand Squeezed Orange Juice, Cruzan Pineapple Rum, Pineapple Juice & a Splash of Soda Water
MADRAS CRUSH
Hand Squeezed Orange Juice, Orange Vodka, Triple Sec & a Splash of Cranberry & Soda Water
LEMONADE CRUSH
Hand Squeezed Lemon, Citrus Vodka, Simple Syrup & a Splash of Water
LIMEADE CRUSH
Hand Squeezed Lime, Citrus Vodka, Simple Syrup & a Splash of Sprite
OTHER
CROWN WHISKEY CRISP
CROWN ROYAL APPLE, COLD PRESSED GREEN APPLE & A SPLASH OF GINGER ALE
LOCALIZER
CRUZAN DARK RUM, CRUZAN COCONUT RUM, SPLASH OF 100 PROOF RUM, HAND SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE, LIME, PINEAPPLE JUICE, CRANBERRY JUICE, SODA WATER WITH A SCOOP OF MANGO SORBET
OG FRESH MARGARITA
Hornitos Plata Tequila, Tres Agave Organic Nectar, Hand Squeezed Lime, Water and a Splash of Fresh Orange Juice
OG SORBET MARGARITA
OG FRESH MARGARITA WITH A SCOOP OF SORBET
PUNGO PALOMA
Fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, cold pressed strawberries, Hornitos Plata tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime juice & soda water
WATERMELON MARTINI
COLD PRESSED WATERMELON, VODKA, SPLASH OF LIME & SIMPLE SYRUP
OG MOJITO
Lime, Mint, White Rum, Soda Water and Simple Syrup
OG SORBET MOJITO
OG MOJITO WITH A SCOOP OF SORBET
CUCUMBER MOJITO
Cold Pressed Cucumber, Mint, Lime, White Rum, & Soda Water
BAY LOCAL OLD FASHIONED
Basil Hayden's, house made orange bitters, Simple syrup, badabing cherry, splash of water
DOGWOOD
Fresh squeezed grapefruit, Ruby Red vodka, Elderflower liqueur & soda water
GENTLEMAN
Knob creek rye, Local orange blossom honey, cold pressed ginger, fresh lemon juice, garnished with crystallized ginger cube
LAVENDER RASP LEMON FIZZ
Fresh muddled raspberries, House made lavender sour, Elderflower liqueur, Raspberry vodka, splash of cranberry & soda water
PUNGO PALOMA
Fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, cold pressed strawberries, Hornitos Plata tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime juice & soda water
BEVERAGES
SODA
UNSWEET TEA
SWEET TEA
MILK
APPLE JUICE
COFFEE
DECAF
HOT TEA
COLD BREW
ICED COFFEE
HOT COCO
SHORT FRESH OJ
SHORT FRESH OJ (NO ICE)
TALL FRESH OJ *
TALL FRESH OJ (NO ICE)
SHORT GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
SHORT GRAPEFRUIT (NO ICE)
TALL GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
TALL GRAPEFRUIT (NO ICE)
FRESH LEMONADE *
CRANBERRY JUICE
PINEAPPLE JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
LEMONADE JUICE
DR, BROWN CHERRY
DR. BROWNS CREAM SODA
DR. BROWNS ROOT BEER
FLOAT
TOMATO JUICE
TOM JUICE TALL
VIRGIN BLOODY
VIRGIN CRUSH
VIRGIN JUICE MIMOSAS
VIRGIN MOJITO
VIRGIN ROSE JUICE MIMOSA
VIRGIN ROSE SORBET MIMOSA
VIRGIN SORBET MIMOSA
DESSERTS
REGULAR BROWNIE SUNDAE
Served with candied pecans, chocolate chips, fudge, whipped cream, and vanilla or chocolate ice cream
KILLER KEY LIME PIE
TINI BROWNIE
Served with candied pecans, chocolate chips, fudge, whipped cream and vanilla or chocolate ice cream
TINI KEY LIME PIE
Served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream
SCOOP OF ICE CREAM
WHOLE KEY LIME PIE
BEER
BUD LIGHT
BUD LIGHT 6PCK
PBR
MICH ULTRA
MICH ULTRA 6PCK
EL GUAPO
EL GUAPO 6PCK
BLUE MOON
BLUE MOON 6PCK
LEGEND BROWN ALE
BACK BAY FALSE CAPE AMBER ALE
YUENGLING LAGER
DESCHUTES IPA
BUD
COORS LIGHT
MILLER LIGHT
DEVIL'S BACKBONE VIENNA LAGER
DEVIL'S BACKBONE 8 POINT IPA
CORONA
MODELO
O'CONNOR NORFOLK CANYON
SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE
PACIFICO
DR BROWNS CREAM SODA
DR BROWNS BLACK CHERRY
DR BROWNS ROOT BEER
WINE
CARLETTO
CYCLES GLADIATOR CHARD
California
DAY OWL ROSE
California
FERRARI FUME BTL
HESS CHARD
Napa Valley, California
HIGHER GROUND BTL
KRIS PINOT GRIGIO
Friuli-Venezia Giulia Italy
Le CHARMEL PINOT NOIR
France
MOLLY DOOKER BLUE EYED BOY-SHIRAZ
MOLLY DOOKER BOXER-SHIRAZ
MOLLY DOOKER CARNIVAL OF LOVE-SHIRAZ
MOLLY DOOKER MAITRE D CAB
MOLLY DOOKER THE SCOOTER MERLOT
Australia
MOLLY DOOKER TWO LEFT FEET RED BLEND
Australia
SANTA EMMA SAUVIGNON BLANC
Chile
THE CRUSHER MERLOT
California
VEUVE CLICQUOT CHAMP
WILLIAM HILL BTL
WYCLIFF BTL CHAMP
California
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach, VA 23451