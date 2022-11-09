Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Bay Local Eatery Shore Drive

1,324 Reviews

$$

2917 Shore Dr

Virgina Beach, VA 23451

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
BFAST BURRITO
KITCHEN SINK

BRUNCH

BANGING BALLS 2

$15.99

Crab balls sprinkled with Parmesan cheese,Old Bay,melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and bacon crumbles topped with Cajun aioli

WINGS

$15.99

10 wings, fried with Buffalo, BBQ, Crazy Asian or Old Bay

BAY THREE WAY

$15.99

Assorted platter of homemade chicken salad, tuna salad and hummus served with arugula, mixed greens, veggies and fruit with garlic Parmesan toasted pita points

CALAMARI

$13.99

Lightly fried with banana peppers and jalapenos, dusted with garlic Parmesan, and served with Cajun aioli and sweet chili sauce

CHAMP SHRIMP

$14.99

6 Champagne battered shrimp served with Cajun aioli and sweet chili sauce

HUMMUS PLATTER

$12.99

Our house-made hummus served with mixed veggies, fruit and garlic Parmesan toasted pita points

NACHOS

$13.99

Fresh tortilla chips with cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and Cajun aioli

TACHOS

$13.99

Fresh tortilla chips with cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and Cajun aioli

NACHO/TACHO

$13.99

Combination of tots and fresh tortilla chips with cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and Cajun aioli

PROPER ROCK

$15.99

(NO SHELL) Our house made Rockefeller mix, extra bacon, and Parmesan, topped with fried oysters, and drizzled with hollandaise. Served with garlic Parmesan toasted pita points

BAY PARMESAN, SPINACH & CRAB DIP

$15.99

Local blue crab and spinach dip served with garlic Parmesan toasted pita points

AVOCADO TOAST

$13.99

Toasted French bread topped with sliced avocado, arugula, radishes, sliced heirloom cherry tomato salad, and sprouts. Served with two poached eggs and a side of house dressingToasted French bread topped with sliced avocado, arugula, radishes, sliced heirloom cherry tomato salad, and sprouts. Served with two poached eggs and a side of house dressing

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$15.99

Fresh fried chicken, a crispy house made Belgian waffle and two eggs any style. Served with butter and a side of home fries or tots.

THE HANGOVER

$20.99

Your choice of 8oz top sirloin filet, grilled or fried chicken, served with two eggs any style, home fries or tots, toast and one pancake. Wash it down with a can of Budweiser (No Substitutions) in a brown paper bag (Must be 21 years +)

ONE LOVE

$13.99

Three eggs any style, arugula salad, half grilled avocado, choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon, home fries or Parmesan tots. Choice of toast or warm tortillas

BIG AL

$13.99

Fresh baked biscuit stuffed full of cheddar cheese, bacon and sausage, baked to perfection and smothered with house-made sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and home fries or tots

BIG COUNTRY

$13.99

Fried chicken, bacon, 2 eggs any style, and cheddar cheese on a buttermilk biscuit. Served with a side of sausage gravy. Choice of tots or home fries

JUST RIGHT

$15.99

Shrimp and Grits done our way. Sauteed with onions, andouille sausage, and sweet peppers over cheese grits, topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon and smoky sausage gravy. Served with toast

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$13.99

(3) Made from scratch and stacked high with your choice of one topping: Oreos, chocolate chips, pecans, blueberries, bananas. Served with your choice of bacon, smoky sausage links or fresh fruit

BLUEBERRY WAFFLES

$13.99

with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links

2 CINNABON PECAN WAFFLES

$13.99

with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links. Served with vanilla ice cream

JAMAICAN DARK RUM FRENCH TOAST

$13.99

Sliced French bread soaked in cinnamon, brown sugar and dark rum then grilled golden brown with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links

CANDIED PECAN FRENCH TOAST BITES

$13.99

Smothered in crunchy candied pecans, vanilla icing, and powdered sugar with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links. Topped with fresh strawberries

POWER BOWL

$12.99

Big bowl of lightly sauteed fresh kale in garlic and olive oil, with two eggs any style, slices of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links, and a garlic Parmesan toasted pita

KITCHEN SINK

$13.99

Scrambled eggs with ham, turkey, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese over tots or home fries

BFAST BURRITO

$13.99

Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with aioli and sour cream

SAMMIE

$12.99

Bacon, sausage, egg and cheese on a croissant

BAY LOCAL BENNIE

$14.99

Fried oysters topped with our signature Rockefeller mix, applewood smoked bacon and Parmesan

CRAB CAKE BENNIE

$16.99

Two pan seared crab cakes topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon

FRIED CHICKEN BENNIE

$13.99

Lightly breaded fried chicken, topped with Swiss cheese, lightly sauteed spinach and topped with applewood smoked bacon

SALMON BENNIE

$14.99

Served with Lemon Dill Cream Cheese, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and sweet red Onions topped with Fresh Capers

SMOKE SHOW BENNIE

$12.99

Smoked sausage and cheddar cheese topped with applewood smoked bacon

GARDEN BENNIE

$11.99

Baby spinach , arugula, onions,green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms

QUATTRO FROMMAGE

$11.99

Four Cheeses - Swiss, American, provolone, and cheddar topped with hollandaise

LIGHT TOWER

$15.99

Shrimp, crab meat and cheddar cheese, topped with hollandaise

CHIX BEACH

$12.99

Grilled onions, green peppers, tomatoes, baby spinach, arugula, sprouts, mushrooms and Swiss

WILLIS WHARF

$15.99

House Rockefeller mix folded into an omelet and served with hollandaise, topped with fried oysters, bacon and Parmesanouse Rockefeller mix folded into an omelet and served with hollandaise, topped with fried oysters, bacon and Parmesan

THE LOCAL

$16.99

Char-grilled burger topped with a crab cake and cheddar cheese

DOUBLE D

$19.99

Two 8oz. patties topped with cheddar , Swiss and lots of bacon

MUSHROOM BURGER

$14.99

Char-grilled burger topped with mushrooms, grilled onions and Swiss

OYSTER ROCK BURGER

$16.99

Char-grilled burger topped with our house Rockefeller mix and fried oysters

BAY BACON

$14.99

Char-grilled burger topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon. American cheese and a fried egg

CLASSIC

$13.99

Half pound char-grilled burger

THE REGULAR BLT

$12.99

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes and mayo

AVOCADO BLT

$13.99

Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, sweet red onions and mayo

FC BLT

$14.99

A chicken breast pounded thin, lightly breaded and fried, and topped with applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes and mayo. Choose BBQ, Buffalo or regular style

SMOKED SALMON BLT

$15.99

Stacked high with cold smoked lox, applewood smoked bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce, sweet red onions, cream cheese and mayo

CHICKSALAD

$13.99

Chopped chicken breast, apples, celery and chopped praline pecans. All tossed together with mayo, sour cream and a blend of spices with lettuce and tomato in a pita pocket

REUBEN

$15.99

Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, and a layer of melted Swiss, grilled on marble rye and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$16.99

Signature crab cake, broiled served with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun

CRISPY CHICK

$14.99

Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, arugula and a side of Cajun aioli on a brioche bun

DA CLUB

$15.99

A giant traditional club sandwich towering with smoked turkey, Virginia ham, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato, Swiss and cheddar cheese with mayo and spicy ground mustard. Served on your choice of bread

GARDEN GRILLED CHEESE

$11.99

Swiss, American and provolone cheese melted together with vine ripe tomatoes and sprouts on your choice of bread

GRILLED AVOCADO PITA CLUB

$13.99

Sliced turkey, Virginia ham, Swiss, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, mayo & spicy mustard on a grilled pita

GRILLED OYSTER MELT

$14.99

6 fried oysters on rye, grilled with American, Swiss, provolone, tomatoes, arugula, and a side of Cajun aioli

SMOKED TURKEY

$13.99

Smoked turkey, melted cheddar and applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato and served with a side of Cajun aioli on a grilled brioche bun

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$13.99

Fresh yellowfin tuna salad packed in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato

TURKEY REUBEN

$14.99

Thinly sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut covered in melted Swiss on marble rye, grilled and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard

PO' BOY WRAP

$15.99

Choice of fried shrimp, chicken or oysters wrapped in a grilled tortilla with lettuce, tomato and a drizzle of Cajun Aioli.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$13.99

Grilled or fried chicken, crisp Romaine and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed in our house Caesar dressing and wrapped in a grilled tortilla.

BAY LOCAL SALAD

$14.99

Fresh Romaine, mixed baby greens, praline pecans, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, granny smith apples, strawberries, shredded carrots topped with house-made herb croutons

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers,carrots red onions and cheddar cheese topped with house-made herb croutons

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$11.99

Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers,carrots red onions and cheddar cheese topped with house-made herb croutons

SMOKED SALMON AND BABY SPINACH SALAD

$15.99

Cold smoked lox and baby spinach, cucumbers, praline pecans, capers, tossed with our house dressing. Served with a garlic Parmesan toasted pita and smear of cream cheese

SIDE CAESAR

$7.99

Crisp Romaine, shredded parmesan tossed in our house Caesar dressing topped with house-made croutons

LARGE CAESAR

$12.99

Crisp Romaine, shredded parmesan tossed in our house Caesar dressing topped with house-made croutons

ASIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER SALAD

$14.99

Citrus teriyaki marinated chargrilled chicken served with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and aruguls tossed in our house dressing with a side of Cajun aioli and Crazy Asian dipping sauce

ROMAINE WEDGE

$14.99

Hearts of Romaine covered in Caesar dressing and grilled. Topped with tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, sweet red onions, arugula, a poached egg and a drizzle of balsamic glaze

LETTUCE WRAP

$15.99

Fresh crisp lettuce, topped with sliced apples, cucumbers, grapes, arugula, shredded carrots, and sprouts with a side of onions and cucumber salad. No Substitutions

SIDES

APPLEWOOD BACON

$3.99

BAKED BISCUIT

$1.99

CHEESE GRITS

$4.99

COLESLAW

$4.99

CRAB CAKE

$11.99

FRUIT CUP

$1.99

FRUIT SALAD

$5.99

GRILLED AVOCADO

$1.99

HOME FRIES

$4.99

MAC N CHEESE

$5.99

POTATO SALAD

$4.99

SAUTEED KALE

$5.99

SAUTEED SPINACH

$6.99

SCOOP CHIX SALAD

$4.99

SCOOP HUMMUS

$4.99

SCOOP TUNA SALAD

$4.99

SIDE FRIES

$4.99

SIDE TOTS

$4.99

SLICED AVOCADO

$1.99

SMOKEY LINKS

$4.99

TOAST

$1.99

TURKEY BACON

$4.99

XTRA CELERY & CARROTS

$2.99

KIDS MENU

KD CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

KD CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.99

KD GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

KD MAC N CHEESE

$7.99

KD FRENCH TOAST

$7.99

KD WAFFLE

$7.99

KD PANCAKE

$7.99

KD OMELETTES

$7.99

KD BIG BREAKFAST

$7.99

KD HAMBURGER

$7.99

BLOODYS

BLOODY MARY

$6.00

House vodka, choice of Zing Zang or our Spicy Hell Mary Mix.

BLOODY BAY

$8.00

Belle Isle Honey Habanero, choice of Zing Zang or our Spicy Hell Mary Mix

HELL MARY

$8.00

House infused pickled pepper vodka, choice of Zing Zang or our Spicy Hell Mary Mix

MATADOR

$8.00

Hornitos Plata Tequila, Fresh Lime juice, choice of Zing Zang or our Spicy Hell Mary Mix

CRUSHES

ORANGE CRUSH

$8.00

Hand Squeezed Orange Juice, Orange Vodka, Triple Sec & a Splash of Sprite

SKINNY ORANGE CRUSH

$9.00

Hand Squeezed Orange Juice, Orange Vodka, Agave Nectar & a Splash of Soda Water

RUBY RED CRUSH

$9.00

Hand Squeezed Grapefruit Juice, Belle Isle Ruby Red, Triple Sec & a Splash of Sprite

SKINNY RUBY RED CRUSH

$10.00

Hand Squeezed Grapefruit Juice, Belle Isle Ruby Red, Agave Nectar & a Splash of Soda Water

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS CRUSH

$9.00

Hand Squeezed Orange Juice, Cruzan Pineapple Rum, Pineapple Juice & a Splash of Soda Water

MADRAS CRUSH

$9.00

Hand Squeezed Orange Juice, Orange Vodka, Triple Sec & a Splash of Cranberry & Soda Water

LEMONADE CRUSH

$9.00

Hand Squeezed Lemon, Citrus Vodka, Simple Syrup & a Splash of Water

LIMEADE CRUSH

$9.00

Hand Squeezed Lime, Citrus Vodka, Simple Syrup & a Splash of Sprite

OTHER

CROWN WHISKEY CRISP

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE, COLD PRESSED GREEN APPLE & A SPLASH OF GINGER ALE

LOCALIZER

$11.00

CRUZAN DARK RUM, CRUZAN COCONUT RUM, SPLASH OF 100 PROOF RUM, HAND SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE, LIME, PINEAPPLE JUICE, CRANBERRY JUICE, SODA WATER WITH A SCOOP OF MANGO SORBET

OG FRESH MARGARITA

$9.00

Hornitos Plata Tequila, Tres Agave Organic Nectar, Hand Squeezed Lime, Water and a Splash of Fresh Orange Juice

OG SORBET MARGARITA

$11.00

OG FRESH MARGARITA WITH A SCOOP OF SORBET

PUNGO PALOMA

$9.00

Fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, cold pressed strawberries, Hornitos Plata tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime juice & soda water

WATERMELON MARTINI

$11.00

COLD PRESSED WATERMELON, VODKA, SPLASH OF LIME & SIMPLE SYRUP

OG MOJITO

$10.00

Lime, Mint, White Rum, Soda Water and Simple Syrup

OG SORBET MOJITO

$12.00

OG MOJITO WITH A SCOOP OF SORBET

CUCUMBER MOJITO

$11.00

Cold Pressed Cucumber, Mint, Lime, White Rum, & Soda Water

BAY LOCAL OLD FASHIONED

$11.00

Basil Hayden's, house made orange bitters, Simple syrup, badabing cherry, splash of water

DOGWOOD

$10.00

Fresh squeezed grapefruit, Ruby Red vodka, Elderflower liqueur & soda water

GENTLEMAN

$11.00

Knob creek rye, Local orange blossom honey, cold pressed ginger, fresh lemon juice, garnished with crystallized ginger cube

LAVENDER RASP LEMON FIZZ

$10.00

Fresh muddled raspberries, House made lavender sour, Elderflower liqueur, Raspberry vodka, splash of cranberry & soda water

PUNGO PALOMA

$11.00

Fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, cold pressed strawberries, Hornitos Plata tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime juice & soda water

BEVERAGES

SODA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

MILK

$2.75

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

DECAF

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

COLD BREW

$5.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.99

HOT COCO

$2.50

SHORT FRESH OJ

$2.99

SHORT FRESH OJ (NO ICE)

$6.49

TALL FRESH OJ *

$4.49

TALL FRESH OJ (NO ICE)

$7.99

SHORT GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.99

SHORT GRAPEFRUIT (NO ICE)

$6.49

TALL GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.49

TALL GRAPEFRUIT (NO ICE)

$7.99

FRESH LEMONADE *

$4.49

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

LEMONADE JUICE

$2.50

DR, BROWN CHERRY

$2.99

DR. BROWNS CREAM SODA

$2.99

DR. BROWNS ROOT BEER

$2.99

FLOAT

$6.99

TOMATO JUICE

$2.50

TOM JUICE TALL

$3.99

VIRGIN BLOODY

$3.99

VIRGIN CRUSH

$3.99

VIRGIN JUICE MIMOSAS

$7.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

$3.99

VIRGIN ROSE JUICE MIMOSA

$7.00

VIRGIN ROSE SORBET MIMOSA

$8.00

VIRGIN SORBET MIMOSA

$8.00

DESSERTS

REGULAR BROWNIE SUNDAE

$8.00

Served with candied pecans, chocolate chips, fudge, whipped cream, and vanilla or chocolate ice cream

KILLER KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

TINI BROWNIE

$6.00

Served with candied pecans, chocolate chips, fudge, whipped cream and vanilla or chocolate ice cream

TINI KEY LIME PIE

$6.00

Served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$1.00

WHOLE KEY LIME PIE

$25.00

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUD LIGHT 6PCK

$11.00

PBR

$3.50

MICH ULTRA

$3.50

MICH ULTRA 6PCK

$11.00

EL GUAPO

$6.00

EL GUAPO 6PCK

$16.00

BLUE MOON

$6.00

BLUE MOON 6PCK

$16.00

LEGEND BROWN ALE

$5.00+

BACK BAY FALSE CAPE AMBER ALE

$5.00+

YUENGLING LAGER

$4.00+

DESCHUTES IPA

$7.00+

BUD

$3.50+

COORS LIGHT

$3.50+

MILLER LIGHT

$3.50+

DEVIL'S BACKBONE VIENNA LAGER

$5.00+

DEVIL'S BACKBONE 8 POINT IPA

$5.00+

CORONA

$4.50+

MODELO

$4.50+

O'CONNOR NORFOLK CANYON

$5.00+

SIERRA NEVADA PALE ALE

$5.00+

PACIFICO

$6.00+

DR BROWNS CREAM SODA

$2.99

DR BROWNS BLACK CHERRY

$2.99

DR BROWNS ROOT BEER

$2.99

WINE

CARLETTO

$25.00

CYCLES GLADIATOR CHARD

$22.00

California

DAY OWL ROSE

$27.00

California

FERRARI FUME BTL

$27.00

HESS CHARD

$26.00

Napa Valley, California

HIGHER GROUND BTL

$33.00

KRIS PINOT GRIGIO

$28.00

Friuli-Venezia Giulia Italy

Le CHARMEL PINOT NOIR

$22.00

France

MOLLY DOOKER BLUE EYED BOY-SHIRAZ

$120.00

MOLLY DOOKER BOXER-SHIRAZ

$68.00

MOLLY DOOKER CARNIVAL OF LOVE-SHIRAZ

$138.00

MOLLY DOOKER MAITRE D CAB

$66.00

MOLLY DOOKER THE SCOOTER MERLOT

$66.00

Australia

MOLLY DOOKER TWO LEFT FEET RED BLEND

$66.00

Australia

SANTA EMMA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$21.00

Chile

THE CRUSHER MERLOT

$24.00

California

VEUVE CLICQUOT CHAMP

$80.00

WILLIAM HILL BTL

$29.00

WYCLIFF BTL CHAMP

$24.00

California

MIMOSA

MIMOSA TO GO

$26.99

ICE COLD BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE AND A MASON JAR OF YOUR CHOICE OF JUICE OR MAKE IT A BAY MOSA, CRUZAN COCONUT RUM, MANGO SORBET, PINEAPPLE JUICE

SORBET MIMOSA TO GO

$30.99

COLD PRESS MIMOSA TO GO

$31.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Map
