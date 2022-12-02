Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

Bay Shore Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

8214 North Point Rd

edgemere, MD 21219

Order Again

Appetizers

1 PIT BEFF SANDWICH

$12.00

6 RAW OYSTERS

$7.00

BUCKA SHUCK

$1.00

BUFFALOW CHICKEN SKINS

$8.00

CALAMARI

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$9.00

CHILI AND CHEESE SKINS

$8.00

Chili&cheese fries

$8.00

French Fries

$4.00

Hog Wing&slaw

$8.00

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Mozzarella sticks

$7.00

Munchie Tray

$10.00

MUSHROOM CAP

$16.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

POPPERS CHeddar CHEESE

$6.00

POPPERS CREAM CHEESE

$6.00

Potato Skins

$6.00

Pretzel log with chesse

$8.00

Wings

$13.00

ZUCCHINI SITCKS

$6.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$5.99

CARMEL CHEESE CAKE

$5.99

FUNNEL FRIES

$5.99

HOT APPLE SUNDAE

$5.99

ICE CREAM SUNDAY

$3.50

KEY LIME PIE

$5.99

LAVA Cake AND ICE CREAM

$5.99

MILKY WAY CAKE

$5.99

PEANUTBUTTER PIE

$5.99

PUMPKIN CHEESE CAKE

$5.99

RED VELVET

$5.99

RICE PUDING

$3.00

STRAWBERRY SHORT CAKE

$5.99

Icecream Cup

$1.50

Orange Creamsicle Cak

$6.00

Pizza

CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00

CHEESE Flatbread

$7.00

BIG MAC FLAT BREAD

$13.00

BIG MAC 12 IN PIZZA

$15.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLAT BREAD

$13.00

SEAFOOD FLAT Bread

$16.00

MARGARITA FLAT BREAD

$11.00

Platters

Chicken Breast Platter

$14.00

CHICKEN CHESAPECK PLATTER

$17.00

CRAB CAKE PLATTER

$20.00

DOUBLE Crab Cake Platter

$29.00

HOT BEEF PLATTER

$12.00

Meatloaf Platter

$12.00

New York Steak

$19.00

PORK CHOPS

$14.00

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS With Bread

$13.00

QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Seafood Quesadilla

$15.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

taco salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Big George Burger

$10.00

BLT & Chips

$7.00

Cheese Steak Sub

$10.00

Chicken Breast Sanwhich

$10.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Sliders

$10.00

Tuna Salad Sandwhich

$9.00

GRILL CHEESE

$7.00

FRENCH DIP & FRIES

$14.00

CHICKEN CHESAPEAKE SAND W/ FF

$13.00

Softcrab And Fries

$16.00

Seafood

CHICHEN CHESAPECK SANDWICH

$13.00

Coddies & Fries

$9.00

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH FF

$17.00

CRAB DIP

$13.00

CRAB MAC&CHEESE

$12.00

CRAB PRETZEL LOG

$11.00

CRABIE FRIES

$12.00

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$16.00

Rockfish And FRIES

$10.00

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$25.00

SEAFOOD SKINS

$9.00

SHRIMP 1 POUND

$19.00

SHRIMP 1/2 POUND

$10.00

SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH

$13.00

THE WHALER WITH FRIES

$11.00

TRIO SHRIMP FEST

$19.00

Mussels

$10.99

Sides

APPLE SAUCE

$2.00

BROCCOLI

$3.00

CHEESE

$1.50

COLDSLAW

$3.00

CORN

$3.00

Dinner Roll Add On

$1.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

GRAVEY

$1.00

GREENBEANS

$3.00

MASH POTATO

$3.00

Soups

Chili

$8.00

Cream of Crab Soup Bowl

$7.00

Cream of Crab Soup Cup

$5.00

Cream/MD Crab blend bowl

$7.00

Cream/MD crab blend cup

$5.00

Maryland Crab Bowl

$7.00

Maryland Crab Cup

$5.00

seasonal soup cup

$4.00

seasonal soup bowl

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Juice

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Water

$1.50

Pitcher Of Soda

$8.50

Coffee and Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

WHITE CLAW

BLACK CHERRY

$4.25

LEMON-LIME

$4.25

MANGO

$4.25

RASPBERRY

$4.25

ORANGE

$4.25

WATERMELON

$4.25

Loyals

$4.25

BUDLIGHT SELTZERS

BLACK CHERRY

$4.25

LEMON-LIME

$4.25

MANGO

$4.25

STRAWBERRY

$4.25

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade

$4.25

CUT Waters

CUT WARTERS

$5.25

HOODYS

HOODY

$30.00

SHIRTS

Tees And Tanks

$15.00

Xx Ang

$20.00

Xx Tees And Tanks

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

8214 North Point Rd, edgemere, MD 21219

