Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
Burgers

Bay State Brewery & Tap Room

1 Review

112 Harding St.

Worcester, MA 01604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip

Cans To Go

Becktoberfest

$80.00+
Becky Likes The Smell

Becky Likes The Smell

$15.99+

A dangerously crushable Double IPA. Juicy, malty and aromatic this east coast meets west coast Double IPA is loaded with flavor, low in bitterness and packed with 4 late hop additions of Jarrylo, Azacca, Mosaic and Citra. Sip it slow and savor the complex flavors and subtle hints of tropical fruit, pear, spice, melon, pine, and citrus. 10% abv.

Becky Nitro

$15.99+

BEER MIX 4 PACK

$15.99

Binx Pumpkin Ale

$15.99+

Bling Gin & Tonic 4 Pack

$12.99

Bling Lemon 4 pack

$12.99

Bling Mandarin Orange 4 Pack

$12.99

BLING MIX 4 PACK

$12.99

Bling Passion Fruit 4 Pack

$12.99

Bling Pineapple 4 Pack

$12.99

Bling Strawberry Lemonade 4 Pack

$12.99
Blood Orange Lager

Blood Orange Lager

$15.99+

Blood Oranges have a unique flavor compared to other oranges, being slightly raspberry like in addition to the usual citrus notes we've infused out light lager with pureed blood oranges for an exceptionally delicious and refreshing beer with a subtle orange aroma crisp citrus finish and a beautiful red hue. 4.5%abv

Cuttyhunk

$80.00+
Felicia

Felicia

$15.99+

Coffee IPA 6.5%abv. The base beer is a traditional west coast IPA, full-bodied, slightly sweet not overly bitter, infused with dark roast cold brewed coffee, custom roasted for us by Good as Gold Coffee Roasters, a well known Worcester staple. The result is a fusion of bright hop flavors, a strong malt base and subtle coffee notes. Deep golden brown in color, finishes crisp like a refreshing iced coffee. A Uniquely wonderful balance of the best of your morning coffee and a tasty all day IPA.

Hoppy Dreams

$15.99+

Hoppy Dreams is our take on the classic American IPA, a delicious blend of pale malts and lots of Northwest hops. This balanced, full bodied IPA is clean, has a strong malt backbone and is slightly sweet. The aroma is deep and inviting featuring the American Northwest hop signature of citrus, floral and pine. The hop flavor is pronounced but not bitter and each sip finishes clean, inviting you back for another.

Jenni Cream Ale

$80.00+
Kelley Square

Kelley Square

$15.99+

Kelley2 is a super juicy, hazy, double new England IPA. Refreshing and well balanced, low in bitterness; pacled with even more bright orange, lemon and grapefruit citrus flavor and aroma than our sinshine. 9.2%ABV

Mike Light

$15.99+

MIX CASE

$80.00

OK Karen

$18.99+
Shrute Farm

Shrute Farm

$15.99+

Dwight Approved! Beets are natures superfood and beer makes you feel good. Nuff said. Shrute farms is a lighter version of our hoppy dreams American ipa infused with the juice of fresh beets. The result is a beautiful purple haze of flavor and aroma not to mention you can tell mom you had your beets! 5.2%ABV

Single 16oz Beer Can

$4.25Out of stock

Single 16oz Bling Can

$3.50Out of stock

Sinshine

$15.99+

Juicy, hazy New England style IPA bursting with orange, grapefruit, melon, peach, tangerine flavors. The rocky white head holds the aroma of ripe tropical fruit. Sinshine finishes smooth and creamy with little bitterness. 6.9% abv

Slainte

Slainte

$15.99+

Slainte is a classic Irish stout with a rich creamy head. The combination of pale malt, roasted barley and classic hops create a slightly sweet and roasted malty aroma. An experience for the senses. “First drunk with the eyes” its ruby-black color and unique taste are incomparable. Light in body, the well-balanced roasted malt flavors give way to a smooth dry finish. 4.5%abv

Time Traveler

$15.99+
Velvet Revoluce

Velvet Revoluce

$15.99+

Velvet Revoluce is a delicious Prague style black lager named in honor of the Czech people who peacefully ended communist rule in 1989 this delicious light bodied slightly sweet lager is rooted in the history and flavor of bohemia dating back to the 1500’s. The body is smooth, the aroma malty and slightly fruity with hints of chocolate in the finish. 5.2%abv

Watermelon

$15.99+
Off the Rails

Off the Rails

$15.99+

Crushable amber lager. Smooth malty aroma, rich toasty character, rocky white head and a crisp balanced continental hop finish. Brewed in partnership with the Worcester Railers Hockey club. Currently available at the DCU for railers games and events. Light drinkable lager that has mass appeal. 5.3%abv

Pizza

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$14.95+
BYOP-SMALL

BYOP-SMALL

$9.95

BYOP-LARGE

$19.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.95+
Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$12.95+

Meatball, Mush, Sausage Pizza

$14.95+

The Meatzza

$14.95+

Shareables

Asian Pork Sliders

$14.95

Bone In Chicken Wings

$12.95+

Boneless Chicken

$12.95+

Charcuterie Board

$29.95

Classic Poutine

$11.95

Giant Bavarian Spent Grain Pretzel

$10.95Out of stock

Guac-n-Chips

$9.95

Hummus Plater

$11.95

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.95

Salt and Pepper Wings

$14.95

Sheet Pan Nachos

$15.95

Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.95

Totchos

$12.95

Tailgater Special

$26.95

Smoked Chicken Wings (8)

$14.95Out of stock

Handhelds

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Buttermilk fried chicken cooked to perfection on a bulky, lettuce tomato and choice of dressing with fries and tots.

Cali Veggie Burger

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Hot dog plate

$7.95

Reuben

$14.95

Schnitzelwich

$15.95

Smash Burger

$10.95

Cajun Salmon Burger

$14.95

Steak Tip Sub

$15.95Out of stock

Roast Beef on Sourdough

$14.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

House Salad

$8.95

Lemon Arugula Salad

$10.95

Sides

Fries

$3.95+

Tator Tots

$3.95+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95+

Onion Rings

$3.95+

Gerkensalat

$4.95Out of stock

Braised Red Cabbage

$4.95Out of stock

Sauerkraut

$4.95Out of stock

Spaetzel

$4.95Out of stock

Entrees

Build Your Own Mac and Cheese

$8.95

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$15.95

Haddock Dinner

$18.95Out of stock

Extras

Avocado

$2.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Blue Chee$e

$0.60

Bread

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Gravy

$1.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Honey Soy Dressing

$0.75

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Ranch Dre$$ing

$0.60

Sm. Dough Ball

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Salmon

$10.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

N/A Drinks

Bang Cotton Candy

$3.50

Bang Rainbow Unicorn

$3.50

Bottled water

$1.95

Celsius Orange

$3.95

Celsius Raspberry Acai Green Tea

$4.00

Celsius Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee/Tea

$2.75+

Diet Pepsi

$2.50+

French Vanilla Cappucino

$2.95+

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.50+

Glacier Cherry Gatorade Zero

$2.95Out of stock

Glacier Freeze Gatorade Zero

$2.95

Hot Cocoa

$2.95+

Lemon Lime Gatorade Zero

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.50+

OJ

$2.95

Orange Gatorade

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.50+

Pink Lemonade

$2.50+

Root Beer

$2.50+

Sierra Mist

$2.50+

Slushie

$1.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50+

Soups

Three Bean Chili

$5.95

Butternutt Buisqe

$4.95

Desserts

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.95

Half Pint Ice cream

$5.50

Swag

1 Liter Stein

1 Liter Stein

$12.00

1 Liter Tumbler

$25.00

16oz Metal Coozie.

$25.00

Bay State Boot EMPTY

$25.00

Bay State Boot FULL

$18.00

Bay State light Grey T-Shirt

$20.00

Bay State Polo Shirt

$35.00

Bay State Sticker

$2.00

BAYSTATE DOG BISCUITS

$9.99

Beanie

Becky or Sinshine Sticker

$2.00

Becky Tshirt

$25.00

Pilsner Glass

$6.00

Beer Snifter

$7.00

Blanket

$30.00

Blue Hockey Hoodie

$50.00

Camo K-9 T-shirt

$25.00

Candle

$16.00

Champion Sweatshirt Blue

$60.00

Champion Sweatshirt Pink

$60.00

Champion Sweatshirt White

$60.00
Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$8.95

Cowl Neck Pullover Women

$45.00

Green Bay State Sweatshirt

$40.00

Grey Bay State Sweatshirt

$40.00
Kelley2 T-shirt

Kelley2 T-shirt

$25.00

Metal Sign

$25.00Out of stock

OK Karen shirt

$25.00

Oktoberfest T-shirt

$20.00

Puck

$2.00

Quarter Zip Pullover Men

$45.00

Quarter Zip Pullover Women

$45.00

Royal Blue Quarter Zip Pullover Men

$50.00

Sinshine Shirt

$25.00+

Sportech Sweatshirt

$45.00

St. Pat's T-Shirt

$15.00

Tote Bag Black

$6.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00
½ Liter Stein

½ Liter Stein

$9.00

Keg Sales

log

$125.00

Deposit

$30.00

log return

-$30.00

50l Becky

$230.00

Kids Meals

Chicken fingers and fries

$9.95

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.95

Event Charge

Private Room Fee

$250.00

Wednesday Beer Dinners

$75.00

WooSox Gameday

Nashville Po' Boy

$9.95

Sausage Peppers and Onions

$7.95

Hot Dog

$3.50

Chips and Salsa

$4.95

Guac-n-Chips

$9.95

House Potato Chips

$3.95

Side of Fries or Tots

$2.95

Cinqo de Mayo

Carne Asada Fajita Taco

$3.95Out of stock

Chile Verde Taco

$3.95Out of stock

Steak Fajita Pizza

$14.95+Out of stock

Chips and Salsa -No charge

Out of stock

Mother's Day

Eggs Benedict Pizza (small only)

$14.95Out of stock

Classic Egg Sandwhich

$4.95Out of stock

Chorizo and Sweet Potato Hash

$14.95Out of stock

Chicken and Waffles

$15.95Out of stock

Side Home Fries

$3.95Out of stock

Extra Hot Honey

$1.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest Menu

Munich Board

$26.95Out of stock

Spent Grain Pretzel Twists

$5.00

Giant Bavarian Spent Grain Pretzel

$10.95Out of stock

Currywurst

$9.95Out of stock

Fried Camembert

$15.95Out of stock

Schnitzelwich

$15.95

Chicken Schnitzel Dinner

$17.95Out of stock

Ludwig's Sausage Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Bavarian Roast Chicken

$18.95Out of stock

Potato Pancakes(6)

$6.95Out of stock

Butternutt Buisqe

$4.95

Soup

Soup of the Day

$4.95Out of stock

Three Bean Chili

$5.95

Snacks

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Rink French Fries

$2.95

Rink Tater Tots

$2.95

Warm Soft Pretzel

$3.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

Rink Hot Dog

$3.50

Chips

$1.50

Candy

$1.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Hashbrowns

$3.95

Doughnut

$2.00

Banana

$1.00Out of stock

Cookie (1)

$2.50

Ice Cream

Half Pint Ice cream

$5.50

N/A Drinks

Bang Cotton Candy

$3.50

Bang Rainbow Unicorn

$3.50

Bottled water

$1.95

Celsius Orange

$3.95

Celsius Rasp Acai

$3.95

Celsius Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee/Tea

$2.75+

Diet Pepsi

$2.50+

French Vanilla Cappucino

$2.95+

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.50+

Glacier Cherry Gatorade Zero

$2.95Out of stock

Glacier Freeze Gatorade Zero

$2.95

Hot Cocoa

$2.95+

Lemon Lime Gatorade Zero

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.50+

OJ

$2.95

Orange Gatorade

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.50+

Pink Lemonade

$2.50+

Root Beer

$2.50+

Sierra Mist

$2.50+

Slushie

$1.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50+
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come visit us for Takeout Beer & Food - updates on menu daily

Website

Location

112 Harding St., Worcester, MA 01604

Directions

Gallery
Bay State Brewery & Tap Room image
Bay State Brewery & Tap Room image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wormtown Brewstillery
orange star4.5 • 110
72 Shrewsbury St Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
THE FIX BURGER BAR - FIX WORCESTER
orange starNo Reviews
108 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
Wormtown Brewery - Worchester
orange star4.5 • 110
72 Shrewsbury Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Grafton Grill & Crust
orange star4.0 • 180
10 Bridge Street North Grafton, MA 01536
View restaurantnext
THE FIX BURGER BAR - FIX MARLBOROUGH
orange star4.0 • 6
139 Lakeside Ave Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Sandee's Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 390
162 Main Street Lancaster, MA 01523
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Worcester

NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
The Hangover Pub / Broth
orange star4.4 • 2,274
102 Green St Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,173
229 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
orange star4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
George’s Coney Island
orange star4.9 • 1,100
158 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Worcester
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston