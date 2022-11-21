Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
Burgers
Bay State Brewery & Tap Room
1 Review
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come visit us for Takeout Beer & Food - updates on menu daily
Location
112 Harding St., Worcester, MA 01604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Worcester
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurant