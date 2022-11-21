Bay State Brewery & Tap Room

Hoppy Dreams

$15.99 +

Hoppy Dreams is our take on the classic American IPA, a delicious blend of pale malts and lots of Northwest hops. This balanced, full bodied IPA is clean, has a strong malt backbone and is slightly sweet. The aroma is deep and inviting featuring the American Northwest hop signature of citrus, floral and pine. The hop flavor is pronounced but not bitter and each sip finishes clean, inviting you back for another.