Bay Town Burger Co. \ Mo'Bay Beignet Co. - West Mobile

Beignets

3 Piece Beignets

3 Piece Beignets

$4.99

3 of our Hand Made from Scratch and to order Beignets. Don't forget the SYRUP DIP!

12 Piece Beignets

12 Piece Beignets

$16.99

12 of our made from scratch and fresh to order hot Beignets. Don't forget the SYRUP!

MINI Beignets

$5.99

Beignet Ice Cream Sundae

$6.75

Burgers

Bay Town Burger

$6.49

Player’s Choice (Build Your Own)

$6.49

Freedom Fries

$2.75

Grand Slam Combo

$11.49
Sliders

Sliders

$6.99

Three burger sliders. Come with cheese and bay sauce. Add toppings. Sliders can not be customized individually.

Bubba's Texas Clubhouse Sliders w/ Fries or Onion Rings

$10.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Cold Brew/Frozen

Iced Cafe Au Lait

Iced Cafe Au Lait

$5.49+

Our perfectly balanced blend of chicory with French roasted Guatemalan can be ordered hot or over ice as a cold brew.

Iced Coffee & Chicory

Iced Coffee & Chicory

$5.49+

Our perfectly balanced blend of chicory with French roasted Guatemalan can be ordered hot or over ice as a cold brew.

Iced Pecan Praline

Iced Pecan Praline

$5.49+

Our house Pecan Praline roast is also a crowd favorite. Try adding one of our signature syrups to your coffee for something extra special.

FROZEN Cafe Au Lait

$5.25+

FROZEN Pecan Praline

$5.25+

Seasonal Frappe

$5.99+

Iced Beignet Cold Brew

$5.49+

FROZEN Beignet Frappe

$5.99+

Seasonal Cold Brew

$5.49+

Drip Coffee

Hot Cafe Au Lait

Hot Cafe Au Lait

$4.24+

Our perfectly balanced blend of chicory with French roasted Guatemalan can be ordered hot or over ice as a cold brew.

Hot Coffee & Chicory

Hot Coffee & Chicory

$3.24+

Our perfectly balanced blend of chicory with French roasted Guatemalan can be ordered hot or over ice as a cold brew.

Hot Pecan Praline

Hot Pecan Praline

$3.24+

Our house Pecan Praline roast is also a crowd favorite. Try adding one of our signature syrups to your coffee for something extra special.

Hot Decaf Columbian

Hot Decaf Columbian

$3.24+

Our Decaf, Just as delicious. Simply without the Kick!

Seasonal Cafe Au Lait

$5.25+

Syrup

Buttercream Syrup

Buttercream Syrup

$1.24

A serving of our made from Scratch Buttercream Syrup.

Cinnamon Syrup

Cinnamon Syrup

$1.24

A serving of our made from Scratch Cinnamon Syrup.

Seasonal Syrup

Seasonal Syrup

$1.24

A serving of our made from Scratch Seasonal Syrup.

PROMO

Sluggers

Connor’s Root Beer Slugger

$4.74

Cole’s Ice Cream Slugger

$4.74

Beverages

Fountain Drinks and Tea

$2.24+

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Dasani Water

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$4.49+

Spiced Apple Cider

$4.99+

Energy/Sports Drinks

$3.74

Glass Bottle Drinks

$3.24

Blue Tea

$3.99+Out of stock

Sauces

Bay Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

A1

$0.50

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Ranch

$0.50

Delivery Fee

Delivery Fee

$25.00

Secret Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

BLT

$5.99
Beignet Burger

Beignet Burger

$8.24
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.24
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$6.99

Buttered toast, cheese, burger patty, grilled onions, bay sauce

Kids Slider Meal

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.25

Milkshakes

Buttercream

$5.99

Cinnamon

$5.99

Coffee

$5.99

Chocolate

$5.99

Strawberry

$5.99

Vanilla

$5.99

Seasonal Shakes

$5.99

Birthday Cake Shake

$5.99

Peanut Butter

$5.99

Beignets

3 Piece Beignets

3 Piece Beignets

$5.99

3 of our Hand Made from Scratch and to order Beignets. Don't forget the SYRUP DIP!

12 Piece Beignets

12 Piece Beignets

$20.39

12 of our made from scratch and fresh to order hot Beignets. Don't forget the SYRUP!

MINI Beignets

$7.19

Beignet Ice Cream Sundae

$8.10

Burgers

Bay Town Burger

$6.49

Player’s Choice (Build Your Own)

$6.49

Freedom Fries

$2.75

Grand Slam Combo

$11.49
Sliders

Sliders

$6.99

Three burger sliders. Come with cheese and bay sauce. Add toppings. Sliders can not be customized individually.

Bubba's Texas Clubhouse Sliders w/ Fries or Onion Rings

$10.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Cold Brew/Frozen

Iced Cafe Au Lait

Iced Cafe Au Lait

$5.49+

Our perfectly balanced blend of chicory with French roasted Guatemalan can be ordered hot or over ice as a cold brew.

Iced Coffee & Chicory

Iced Coffee & Chicory

$5.49+

Our perfectly balanced blend of chicory with French roasted Guatemalan can be ordered hot or over ice as a cold brew.

Iced Pecan Praline

Iced Pecan Praline

$5.49+

Our house Pecan Praline roast is also a crowd favorite. Try adding one of our signature syrups to your coffee for something extra special.

FROZEN Cafe Au Lait

$5.25+

FROZEN Pecan Praline

$5.25+

Seasonal Frappe

$5.99+

Iced Beignet Cold Brew

$5.49+

FROZEN Beignet Frappe

$5.99+

Seasonal Cold Brew

$5.49+

Drip Coffee

Hot Cafe Au Lait

Hot Cafe Au Lait

$4.24+

Our perfectly balanced blend of chicory with French roasted Guatemalan can be ordered hot or over ice as a cold brew.

Hot Coffee & Chicory

Hot Coffee & Chicory

$3.24+

Our perfectly balanced blend of chicory with French roasted Guatemalan can be ordered hot or over ice as a cold brew.

Hot Pecan Praline

Hot Pecan Praline

$3.24+

Our house Pecan Praline roast is also a crowd favorite. Try adding one of our signature syrups to your coffee for something extra special.

Hot Decaf Columbian

Hot Decaf Columbian

$3.24+

Our Decaf, Just as delicious. Simply without the Kick!

Seasonal Cafe Au Lait

$5.25+

Syrup

Buttercream Syrup

Buttercream Syrup

$1.49

A serving of our made from Scratch Buttercream Syrup.

Cinnamon Syrup

Cinnamon Syrup

$1.49

A serving of our made from Scratch Cinnamon Syrup.

Seasonal Syrup

Seasonal Syrup

$1.49

A serving of our made from Scratch Seasonal Syrup.

PROMO

Sluggers

Connor’s Root Beer Slugger

$5.69

Cole’s Ice Cream Slugger

$5.69

Beverages

Fountain Drinks and Tea

$2.24+

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.49+

Spiced Apple Cider

$4.99+

Energy/Sports Drinks

$4.49

Glass Bottle Drinks

$3.89

Blue Tea

$3.99+Out of stock

Sauces

Bay Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

A1

$0.50

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Ranch

$0.50

Delivery Fee

Delivery Fee

$30.00

Secret Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

BLT

$5.99
Beignet Burger

Beignet Burger

$8.24
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.24
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$6.99

Buttered toast, cheese, burger patty, grilled onions, bay sauce

Kids Slider Meal

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.25

Milkshakes

Buttercream

$5.99

Cinnamon

$5.99

Coffee

$5.99

Chocolate

$5.99

Strawberry

$5.99

Vanilla

$5.99

Seasonal Shakes

$5.99

Birthday Cake Shake

$7.19

Peanut Butter

$7.19
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

#makingmobilesweeter

Location

7450 Airport Boulevard Suite D, Mobile, AL 36608

Directions

Gallery
Bay Town Burger Co. \\ Mo'Bay Beignet Co. - West Mobile image

