Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

Bay View Inn

review star

No reviews yet

5074 US-31 N

Williamsburg, MI 49690

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Bread

$7.99

Cheese Nachos

$10.99

Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.99

French Fries

$3.99

Greek Pita Pizza

$6.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Pita Pizza

$5.64

Poppers

$8.99

Breadsticks

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Pita Chips

$3.25

Chili

Cup Beef Chili

$3.99

Bowl Beef Chili

$5.99

Cup White Chicken Chili

$3.99

Bowl White Chicken Chili

$5.99

Soups

Cup Soup

$3.99

Bowl Soup

$5.99

Salads

Side Greek Salad

$7.99

Small Greek Salad

$10.99

Large Greek Salad

$13.99

Side Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Small Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Large Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Small Chef Salad

$11.99

Large Chef Salad

$13.99

Small Cobb Salad

$11.49

Large Cobb Salad

$14.49

Small Chicken Chunk Salad

$10.99

Large Chicken Chunk Salad

$12.99

Raspberry Chicken Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Small House Salad

$6.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Sub Side Caesar

$3.00

Sub Side Anti

$4.00

Sub Side Greek

$3.50

Monday Salad

$2.00

Burgers

1/3 Hamburger

$11.99

1/2 lb. Hamburger

$12.99

1/3 lb. Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb. Mushroom & Swiss Buurger

$13.99

1/3 lb. Bacon & Swiss Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb. Bacon & Swiss Burger

$13.99

1/3lb. Olive Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb. Olive Burger

$13.99

1/3 lb. Pizza Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb. Pizza Burger

$13.99

1/3 lb. Southwestern Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb. Southwestern Burger

$13.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Gyros

Greek Gyros

$10.49

Gyro Deluxe

$11.99

Gryos Dinner

$14.99

Side of gyro sauce

$0.75

Pitas

Turkey Pita

$10.99

Ham Pita

$10.99

Bacon Chicken Cheese Pita

$12.99

Veggie Pita

$10.99

BLT Pita

$10.99

Sandwiches, Wraps & Strips

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.49

Classic Reuben

$11.99

California Reuben

$11.99

Stacked Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Grilled Roast Beef

$11.99

French Dip

$11.99

Cajun Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Southwestern Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Grilled H/C

$7.99

Lunch Strips

$11.00

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Submarines

Club Sub

$12.49

BLT Sub

$10.49

Grilled Garlic Chicken sub

$12.49

Steak & Mushroom Sub

$12.49

Pizza Sub

$10.49

Italian Sub

$10.49

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Basket French Fries

$5.99

Basket Onion Rings

$7.99

Cole Slaw

$2.25

Baked Potato

$3.75

Vegetables

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Small Chip

$2.00

Large Chip

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Celery

$1.00

Jamaican Sauce

$1.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Dressing

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.50

Salmon

$8.49

Steak

$7.50

Rice

$2.00

Baskets

Fish And Chips

$14.99

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Chicken Strips

$13.99

Pizza

8'' Pizza

$9.25

12'' Pizza

$12.75

14'' Pizza

$14.75

16'' Pizza

$16.50

Specialty Pizza

8" Deluxe

$12.00

8" Veggie

$13.39

8" Greek

$13.99

8" Hawaiian

$12.09

8" BBQ Pineapple Chicken

$13.29

8" BLT

$13.29

8" Potato

$13.29

12" Deluxe

$16.50

12" Veggie

$17.89

12" Greek

$18.25

12" Hawaiian

$15.89

12" BBQ Pineapple Chicken

$18.29

12" BLT

$18.29

12" Potato

$18.29

14" Deluxe

$18.50

14" Veggie

$19.89

14" Greek

$20.25

14" Hawaiian

$18.29

14" BBQ Pineapple Chicken

$19.89

14" BLT

$19.89

14" Potato

$19.89

16" Deluxe

$21.99

16" Veggie

$21.99

16" Greek

$22.25

16" Hawaiian

$21.69

16" BBQ Pineapple Chicken

$21.89

16" BLT

$21.99

16" Potato

$21.99

Kids Food

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kids Mac & cheese

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Buttered Noodles

$4.99

Specials

Lunch Special

$8.99Out of stock

Dinner Special

$21.95

Dinner 2

$16.95Out of stock

Burrito

$10.95

Prime Rib

$27.95

Lunch Special

$8.99

Dinner Special

$21.95

Burrito

$10.95

Prime Rib

$27.95

Room Charge

ROOM

$50.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Squirt

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Tonic

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Orange Soda

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.00

Decaf

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Small Milk

$2.25

Large Milk

$2.75

Small Chocolate milk

$2.50

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.50

Pitcher Of Pop

$7.50

Hot Cocoa

$1.85

Lemonade

$2.35

Small Milkshake

$3.50

Large Milkshake

$4.50

Pint Draft Beer

Pint Bud Light

$3.25

Pint Miller Lite

$3.25

Pint Labatt

$3.50

Pint 2 Hearted

$5.25

Pint Alaskan

$5.25

Pint Bellaire Brn

$5.25

Pint 51K

$5.25

Pint Lemon Seltzer

$5.25

Summer Shandy

$5.25

Pint Official

$5.25

Oberon

$5.25

Coors Pint

$3.25

Pint Hawk Owl

$5.25

Pint Cinn Girl

$6.25

Green Hundo

$5.25

Picher Draft Beer

Pitcher Bud Light

$12.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$12.00

Pitcher Labatt

$13.00

Pitcher 2 Hearted

$17.00

Pitcher Alaskan

$17.00

Pitcher Bellaire Brown

$17.00

Pitcher 51K

$17.00

Pich Oct Fest

$17.00

Pitcher Sam Winter

$17.00

Pitcher Official

$17.00

Wheezin Juice

$17.00

Pitcher Coors Lite

$12.00

Pitcher Hawk Owl

$17.00

Pitcher Cinn Girl

$20.00

Pitcher Oberon

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

5074 US-31 N, Williamsburg, MI 49690

Directions

Gallery
Bay View Inn image
Bay View Inn image
Bay View Inn image

