Frank Family Wine Dinner for the evening of June 14th

$165.00

Frank Family Wine Dinner held in our private dining room on June 14th at 6:00 PM. $165 including Tax and Gratuity First Course: Pan Roasted Pacific Salmon | Avocado Kumquat Relish | Summer Seasoned Baby Vegetables Paired with Frank Family Chardonnay Second Course: Pomegranate Fennel Citrus Salad | Spiced Grapes | Ricotta Salata | Petite Greens Paired with Frank Family Pinot Noir Third Course: Butter & Thyme Poached Chicken Breast | Fried Potato Salad | Dill Paired with Frank Family Zinfandel Fourth Course: Prime Beef Tenderloin | Roasted Celery Root Puree | Crispy Herbs Paired with Frank Family Cabernet Fifth Course: Double Chocolate Cake | Heirloom Blackberries & Cherries Paired with Frank Family Merlot Refundable up to 72 hours prior to event.