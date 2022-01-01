- Home
- /
- Breezy Point
- /
- Breezy Point
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Bayhouse - New York
Bars & Lounges
American
Bayhouse New York
No reviews yet
500 Bayside Dr
Breezy Point, NY 11697
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Entrees
Desserts
Sides
Kids Menu
Liquor
Rum
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$9.00
Bacardi
$9.00
Mount Gay
$7.00
Myers's
$9.00
Malibu
$8.00
RumChata
$9.00
Vodka
$7.00
Tito's
$9.00
Absolute
$9.00
Skyy
$9.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
Stoli Orange
$9.00
Smirnoff Apple
$9.00
Kettle One
$10.00
Bourbon
$7.00
Canadian Club
$8.00
Chivas
$9.00
Dewar's
$8.00
Glen Livet
$7.00
Glen Silvers
$7.00
irish mist
$10.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson Black Barrel
$9.00
Jameson Caskmates
$9.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey Caskmates
$9.00
Jim Beam Bourbon
$9.00
Jim Beam Rye
$9.00
johnny walker black
$11.00
johnny walker red
$9.00
Knob Creek
$9.00
Maker's Mark
$10.00
Sagamore Spirit Rye
$8.00
Scotch
$6.00
Seagram's 7
$8.00
Tullamore Dew
$10.00
Whiskey
$6.00
Jack Daniel's
$9.00
Drambuie
$11.00
Disaronno
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$11.00
Frangelico
$11.00
Sambuca
$9.00
Courvoisier
$10.00
Cointreau
$11.00
Cinzano Rosso
$7.00
Vermouth
$7.00
Cinzano Dry
$7.00
Banana
$9.00
Irish Creme
$9.00
Kahlua
$11.00
Chambord
$12.00
Rum Chata
$11.00
irish mist
$11.00
House Tequila
$7.00
Jose Cuervo
$9.00
Patron
$8.00
Don Julio
$12.00
Cafe Patron
$8.00
Jose Silver
$9.00
Casa Noble
$10.00
Gin
$7.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
Beefeater
$9.00
Saphire
$11.00
NA Beverages
Coffee
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Cream soda
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
hot tea
$2.50
iced tea
$3.00
kids apple juice
$2.00
Kids drink
$2.00
kids milk
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
NA Bloody Mary
$7.00
O,doules
$6.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pepsi
$3.00
pitcher of soda
$12.00
Restaurant Ginger Ale
$3.00
Restaurant Pepsi
$3.00
Restaurant Seltzer
$3.00
Restaurant Sierra Mist
$3.00
Restuarant Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Seltzer
$3.00
Shirely Temple
$3.00
Sierra Mist
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$8.00
Carafe of Soda
$9.00
Specialty Cocktails
Bloody Fairy Mary
$5.00
bloody mary premium
$13.00
bloody mary rack
$11.00
Casa Noble Margarita
$15.00
Cosmo
$10.00
cosmo premium
$12.00
Double Fish Bowl
$24.00
Frozen
$10.00
frozen premium
$12.00
Hot Apple Cider
$8.00
irish coffee
$11.00
Jelly Fish
$8.00
Lemon drop
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
manahattan
$10.00
Manhattan premium
$12.00
Margarita
$10.00
Margarita Premium
$12.00
Martini
$11.00
Martini specialty
$13.00
Mimossa
$8.00
Personal Fish Bowl
$12.00
pinacolada
$10.00
pinacolada premium
$12.00
pinacolada virgin
$7.00
Rum punch
$9.00
Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
$11.00
tip
$84.00
white russian
$12.00
Wine
Cabernet Sav
$10.00
Chardonnay
$10.00
double mimosa
$15.00
Merlot
$10.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Pinot Grigio
$10.00
Pinot Noir
$10.00
Prosecco
$10.00
Rose
$10.00
Sangria
$10.00
Savignon Blanc
$10.00
White Zin
$10.00
Champagne
$10.00
Rose (Copy)
$10.00
Cabernet Sav (Copy)
$10.00
Armeli
$36.00
Black oak
$28.00
cabernet
$22.00
Chardonnay Bottle
$26.00
Cupcake Merlot
$34.00
Cupcake Pinot Noir
$34.00
Joseph Phelps
$110.00
Josh
$35.00
Mondavi
$26.00
Motto
$40.00
Pinot
$24.00
Rosè
$30.00
Ruffino Pinot
$36.00
Santa Margarita
$55.00
Sav Blanc
$24.00
Tom Gore
$30.00
Lito
$27.00
Rode Cellars
$29.00
malbec
$36.00
story hill
$32.00
monbello
$32.00
Carafe
$25.00
Pinor Grigio
$10.00
Chardonnay
$10.00
Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
Rose
$11.00
White Zin
$10.00
Pinot Noir
$10.00
Cabernet
$10.00
Merlot
$10.00
Prosecco
$10.00
Champagne
$9.00
Beer Resturaunt
Amstel Light
$6.00
Angry Orchard
$6.00
Bluemoon
$6.00
Bud
$5.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Coney Island IPA
$6.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Corona
$6.00
Corona Light
$6.00
Dos Equis
$6.00
Draft Domestic
$7.00
Draft Import
$8.00
Heineken
$6.00
Heineken Light
$6.00
Laganitas IPA
$6.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Modelo
$6.00
Murphys
$8.00
O'Douls
$5.00
Sam Adams
$6.00
Stella
$6.00
Twisted Tea
$6.00
White Claw
$7.00
Ying Ling
$6.00
montauk IPA
$7.00
Montauk IPA RESTAURANT
$8.00
happy Hour
Drinks Special
sunday brunch
corking fee
food Specials
$7
$7.00
$8
$8.00
$9
$9.00
$10
$10.00
$11
$11.00
$12
$12.00
$13
$13.00
$14
$14.00
$15
$15.00
$16
$16.00
$17
$17.00
$18
$18.00
$19
$19.00
$20
$20.00
$21
$21.00
$22
$22.00
$23
$23.00
$24
$24.00
$25
$25.00
$26
$26.00
$27
$27.00
$28
$28.00
$29
$29.00
$30
$30.00
$31
$31.00
$32
$32.00
$33
$33.00
$34
$34.00
$35
$35.00
$36
$36.00
$6
$6.00
$1
$1.00
$2
$2.00
$5
$5.00
$3
$3.00
$4
$4.00
Specialty Cocktails
bloody mary premium
$10.00
bloody mary rack
$7.00
brunch mimosa
$5.00
Double Fish Bowl
$23.00
Jelly Fish
$7.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$8.00
margarita
$7.00
Margarita premium
$9.00
mimossa
$7.00
Personal Fish Bowl
$11.00
Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
$11.00
Makers Manhattan
$11.00
Cranberry Moscow Mule
$9.00
Vals Margarita
$9.00
The Joan
$8.00
The Teasha
$8.00
The ChiChi
$8.00
Bayhouse Sunset
$8.00
Bayhouse Cosmo
$11.00
Theresa O'Spresso Martini
$11.00
Jimmys Salty Caramel Martini
$11.00
Stefs 007 Martini
$11.00
Glass
Liquor
Gin
$4.00
Tanqueray
$5.00
Beefeater
$5.00
Saphire
$5.00
Rum
$4.00
Captain Morgan
$5.00
Bacardi
$5.00
Mount Gay
$5.00
Admiral Nelson
$5.00
Myers's
$5.00
Malibu
$5.00
Vodka
$4.00
Tito's
$5.00
Absolute
$5.00
Skyy
$5.00
Grey Goose
$6.00
Stoli Orange
$5.00
Smirnoff Apple
Whiskey
$4.00
Scotch
$4.00
Bourbon
$4.00
Glen Silvers
$5.00
Seagram's 7
$5.00
Jameson
$5.00
Jim Beam Rye
$5.00
Jim Beam Bourbon
$5.00
Maker's Mark
$5.00
Chivas
$5.00
Dewar's
$5.00
Glen Livet
$5.00
Sagamore Spirit Rye
$6.00
Canadian Club
$5.00
Drambuie
$4.00
Disaronno
$4.00
Grand Marnier
$4.00
Frangelico
$4.00
Sambuca
$4.00
Courvoisier
$4.00
Cointreau
$4.00
Cinzano Rosso
$4.00
Vermouth
$4.00
Cinzano Dry
$4.00
Banana
$4.00
Irish Creme
$4.00
House Tequila
$4.00
Jose Cuervo
$5.00
Beer
corking fee
Starters
Entrees
Classic Caesar Salad
$14.00
Bayhouse Cheese Burger
$13.00
Crab Cake Sandwich
$15.00
Jalepeno & Cilantro
$15.00
Spicy Chicken
$15.00
3 Eggs Any Style
$11.00
Poached Egg
$15.00
French Toast
$12.00
8 oz NY Strip
$18.00
Egg White Frittata
$13.00
Frittata of the Day
$13.00
eggs benedict
$15.00
prime rib hash
$15.00
Breakfast wrap
$12.00
entrees
Family Style
Dessert
Appetizers
Baked Clams
$16.00
Baked Mozzarella
$14.00
BayHouse Salad
$13.00
BBQ Shrimp App
$18.00
Beet salad
$17.00
Buffalo Wings
$16.00
ceasar salad app
$14.00
ceasar salad app
$14.00
Chicken Dumplings
$14.00
Crab Cake app
$16.00
Muscles
$18.00
Mussels of the day
$18.00
Shrimp Tempura
$14.00
Soup of the Day 11.00
$11.00
Soup of the Day 10.00
$10.00
Soup of the day 7.00
$7.00
Soup of the Day 8.00
$8.00
Soup of the Day 9.00
$9.00
Tuna Tartar
$18.00
Entree
Bayhouse Burger
$18.00
BBQ Ribs Entree
$24.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi Mash and Veg
$27.00
Braised Loin ofPork
$23.00
Bratwurst plate
$21.00
Caesar Salad Entree
$17.00
Chicken Francese Rice and veg
$24.00
Chicken Parm
$22.00
Chicken Tenders 12.00
$12.00
Crab Cake entree
$30.00
Fish and Chips
$23.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$17.00
Grilled Chicken Ranch BLT
$18.00
Grilled Porkchop
$24.00
Grilled Salmon olive oil lemon
$28.00
Grilled Swordfish
$28.00
Meatloaf
$18.00
Mushroom Risotto
$21.00
New York Strip Fries
$32.00
Pasta Special
$16.95
Pesto Gnocchi with Chicken
$22.00
Roast loin of pork sandwich
$18.00
Seared Tuna Wasabi
$28.00
Shrimp Scampi Entree
$24.00
Shrimp Tempura Entree
$21.00
Chicken Ranch BLT sandwich
$18.00
Stuffed Shrimp Entree
$26.00
Grilled Bratwurst Plate
$21.00
Family Style
Chicken Caesar Salad Family Style
$45.00
Chicken Francese Family Style
$72.00
Chicken Parm Family Style
$72.00
Chicken Tenders with Fries Family Style
$28.00
Penne ala Vodka Chicken Family
$60.00
Shrimp Caesar Salad Family Style
$55.00
Steak Frites Family Style
$90.00
Meatloaf Family Style
$70.00
BBQ St. Louis Ribs
$95.00
Crab Cakes Family Style
$95.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap Platter
$70.00
Asian Pasta with Shrimp
$90.00
Chicken Milanese Family
$72.00
Penne Smoked Sausage Family
$65.00
Sandwiches and Salads
Add salad to combo
$6.00
Add soup to combo
$6.00
Arugula Salad with Shrimp
$21.00
BayHouse Salad
$13.00
BayHouse Steak Sandwich
$20.00
Ceasar Salad
$17.00
Chicken Caesar wrap
$17.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap combo
$23.00
Chicken Milanese Salad
$22.00
Chicken Ranch Salad
$21.00
Chop Chop Salad
$19.00
Fried Chicken Combo
$24.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$17.00
Grilled Chicken Palard Salad
$23.00
Grilled Sriracha Shrimp Wrap
$18.00
Grilled Steak Salad
$22.00
Shrimp Roll
$22.00
Shrimp Tempura wrap
$19.00
Spinache Salad Hard boiled egg
$24.00
Steak Sandwich Combo
$26.00
turkey Sandwich
$18.00
Roast loin of pork sandwich
$18.00
Warm spinache salad
$24.00
Roastbeef Club
$20.00
Chicken Ranch BLT sandwich
$18.00
Grilled Bratwurst on a Roll
$16.00
Wine
Family Style
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
500 Bayside Dr, Breezy Point, NY 11697
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
© 2022 Toast, Inc.