Bayhouse New York

Appetizers

Soup of the Day $10

$10.00

Soup of the Day $12

$12.00

Soup of the Day $13

$13.00

Soup of the Day $5

$5.00

Soup of the Day $6

$6.00

Soup of the Day $7

$7.00

Soup of the Day $8

$8.00

Soup of the Day $9

$9.00

Entrees

add bacon

$2.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Oreo Mouse

$6.00

Dessert $5

$5.00

Dessert $6

$6.00

Dessert $7

$7.00

Dessert $8

$8.00

Dessert $9

$9.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Root Vegetable

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$4.00

chicken

$5.00

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Pasta with Butter

$11.00

Spaghetti with Marinara

$11.00

PB & J

$11.00

Draft Beer

Draft $6

$6.00

Draft $7

$7.00

Draft $8

$8.00

Draft $9

$9.00

Liquor

Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Myers's

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

RumChata

$9.00

Vodka

$7.00

Tito's

$9.00

Absolute

$9.00

Skyy

$9.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Smirnoff Apple

$9.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Bourbon

$7.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Chivas

$9.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Glen Livet

$7.00

Glen Silvers

$7.00

irish mist

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00

Jameson Caskmates

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey Caskmates

$9.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

$9.00

Jim Beam Rye

$9.00

johnny walker black

$11.00

johnny walker red

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Sagamore Spirit Rye

$8.00

Scotch

$6.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Cinzano Rosso

$7.00

Vermouth

$7.00

Cinzano Dry

$7.00

Banana

$9.00

Irish Creme

$9.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Chambord

$12.00

Rum Chata

$11.00

irish mist

$11.00

House Tequila

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Patron

$8.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Cafe Patron

$8.00

Jose Silver

$9.00

Casa Noble

$10.00

Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Saphire

$11.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cream soda

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

hot tea

$2.50

iced tea

$3.00

kids apple juice

$2.00

Kids drink

$2.00

kids milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

NA Bloody Mary

$7.00

O,doules

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

pitcher of soda

$12.00

Restaurant Ginger Ale

$3.00

Restaurant Pepsi

$3.00

Restaurant Seltzer

$3.00

Restaurant Sierra Mist

$3.00

Restuarant Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Shirely Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Carafe of Soda

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

Bloody Fairy Mary

$5.00

bloody mary premium

$13.00

bloody mary rack

$11.00

Casa Noble Margarita

$15.00

Cosmo

$10.00

cosmo premium

$12.00

Double Fish Bowl

$24.00

Frozen

$10.00

frozen premium

$12.00

Hot Apple Cider

$8.00

irish coffee

$11.00

Jelly Fish

$8.00

Lemon drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

manahattan

$10.00

Manhattan premium

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Margarita Premium

$12.00

Martini

$11.00

Martini specialty

$13.00

Mimossa

$8.00

Personal Fish Bowl

$12.00

pinacolada

$10.00

pinacolada premium

$12.00

pinacolada virgin

$7.00

Rum punch

$9.00

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$11.00

tip

$84.00

white russian

$12.00

Wine

Cabernet Sav

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

double mimosa

$15.00

Merlot

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Rose

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Savignon Blanc

$10.00

White Zin

$10.00

Champagne

$10.00

Rose (Copy)

$10.00

Cabernet Sav (Copy)

$10.00

Armeli

$36.00

Black oak

$28.00

cabernet

$22.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$26.00

Cupcake Merlot

$34.00

Cupcake Pinot Noir

$34.00

Joseph Phelps

$110.00

Josh

$35.00

Mondavi

$26.00

Motto

$40.00

Pinot

$24.00

Rosè

$30.00

Ruffino Pinot

$36.00

Santa Margarita

$55.00

Sav Blanc

$24.00

Tom Gore

$30.00

Lito

$27.00

Rode Cellars

$29.00

malbec

$36.00

story hill

$32.00

monbello

$32.00

Carafe

$25.00

Pinor Grigio

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Rose

$11.00

White Zin

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Cabernet

$10.00

Merlot

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Champagne

$9.00

Beer Resturaunt

Amstel Light

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Bluemoon

$6.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coney Island IPA

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Draft Domestic

$7.00

Draft Import

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Light

$6.00

Laganitas IPA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Murphys

$8.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Sam Adams

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

White Claw

$7.00

Ying Ling

$6.00

montauk IPA

$7.00

Montauk IPA RESTAURANT

$8.00

happy Hour

3.00

$3.00

4.00

$4.00

5.00

$5.00

6.00

$6.00

7.00

$7.00

8.00

$8.00

8.00 (copy)

$8.00

10.00

$10.00

15.00

$15.00

20.00

$20.00

25.00

$25.00

9.00

$9.00

Drinks Special

Drinks Special $8

$8.00

Drinks Special $9

$9.00

Drinks Special $10

$10.00

Drinks Special $11

$11.00

Drinks Special $12

$12.00

Drinks Special $13

$13.00

Drinks Special $14

$14.00

Drinks Special $15

$15.00

Drinks Special $16

$16.00

sunday brunch

Mimossa

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$4.00

corking fee

Corking Fee

$15.00

food Specials

$7

$7.00

$8

$8.00

$9

$9.00

$10

$10.00

$11

$11.00

$12

$12.00

$13

$13.00

$14

$14.00

$15

$15.00

$16

$16.00

$17

$17.00

$18

$18.00

$19

$19.00

$20

$20.00

$21

$21.00

$22

$22.00

$23

$23.00

$24

$24.00

$25

$25.00

$26

$26.00

$27

$27.00

$28

$28.00

$29

$29.00

$30

$30.00

$31

$31.00

$32

$32.00

$33

$33.00

$34

$34.00

$35

$35.00

$36

$36.00

$6

$6.00

$1

$1.00

$2

$2.00

$5

$5.00

$3

$3.00

$4

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails

bloody mary premium

$10.00

bloody mary rack

$7.00

brunch mimosa

$5.00

Double Fish Bowl

$23.00

Jelly Fish

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

margarita

$7.00

Margarita premium

$9.00

mimossa

$7.00

Personal Fish Bowl

$11.00

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$11.00

Makers Manhattan

$11.00

Cranberry Moscow Mule

$9.00

Vals Margarita

$9.00

The Joan

$8.00

The Teasha

$8.00

The ChiChi

$8.00

Bayhouse Sunset

$8.00

Bayhouse Cosmo

$11.00

Theresa O'Spresso Martini

$11.00

Jimmys Salty Caramel Martini

$11.00

Stefs 007 Martini

$11.00

Glass

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Savignon Blanc

$5.00

Prosecco

$5.00

Cabernet Sav

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Rose

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Sangria

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Bottle

Prosecco

$18.00

Rose

$18.00

Savignon Blanc

$18.00

Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Chardonnay

$18.00

Merlot

$18.00

Liquor

Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Saphire

$5.00

Rum

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Mount Gay

$5.00

Admiral Nelson

$5.00

Myers's

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Vodka

$4.00

Tito's

$5.00

Absolute

$5.00

Skyy

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Stoli Orange

$5.00

Smirnoff Apple

Whiskey

$4.00

Scotch

$4.00

Bourbon

$4.00

Glen Silvers

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam Rye

$5.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

$5.00

Maker's Mark

$5.00

Chivas

$5.00

Dewar's

$5.00

Glen Livet

$5.00

Sagamore Spirit Rye

$6.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Drambuie

$4.00

Disaronno

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$4.00

Frangelico

$4.00

Sambuca

$4.00

Courvoisier

$4.00

Cointreau

$4.00

Cinzano Rosso

$4.00

Vermouth

$4.00

Cinzano Dry

$4.00

Banana

$4.00

Irish Creme

$4.00

House Tequila

$4.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Beer

Murphy’s

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Dos Equis Dark

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Stella Cidre

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Lagunitas IPA

$4.00

ShipYard Pumpkinhead

$4.00

Overpass IPA

$4.00

NYE

$85.00

corking fee

corking fee

$12.00

Starters

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.00

Chicken Dumplings

$9.00

Parfait

$8.00

Smoked Salmon

$12.00

Bayhouse Salad

$7.00

Caesar salad

$7.00

Entrees

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

Bayhouse Cheese Burger

$13.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Jalepeno & Cilantro

$15.00

Spicy Chicken

$15.00

3 Eggs Any Style

$11.00

Poached Egg

$15.00

French Toast

$12.00

8 oz NY Strip

$18.00

Egg White Frittata

$13.00

Frittata of the Day

$13.00

eggs benedict

$15.00

prime rib hash

$15.00

Breakfast wrap

$12.00

Gift Card

Gift Card $20

$20.00

Gift Card $25

$25.00

Gift Card $30

$30.00

Gift Card $50

$50.00

Gift Card $75

$75.00

Gift Card $100

$100.00

Entrees

Burger

$10.00

Fish Taco

$10.00

Ceaser Salad

$10.00

Pasta

$10.00

appetizers

Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

Baked Mozzarella

$12.00

Wings

$12.00

Crab cake App

$14.00

entrees

stuffed chicken breast

$21.00

Bayhouse Burger

$15.00

Fish and Chips

$21.00

NY Strip

$29.00

Leg of Lamb Entree

$23.00

Stuffed Shrimp Entree

$23.00

Ceasar Salad

$13.00

penn ala Vodka Chicken Family

$65.00

Family Style

Filet Mignon Family

$105.00

Fresh Ham Family Style

$85.00

Lamb Family Style

$95.00

Stuffed Chicken Family

$75.00

Asian Salmon Family Style

$95.00

Penne ala Vodka Chicken

$65.00

Dessert

Mothers Day Brunch

$42.00

Primerib Dinner

Prime Rib Dinner

$29.95

corking fee

Corking Fee

$15.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

wings

wings

$0.50

sliders

$2.00

chili dog

$4.00

chili fries

$5.00

Dinner

Dinner

$65.00

Appetizers

Baked Clams

$16.00

Baked Mozzarella

$14.00

BayHouse Salad

$13.00

BBQ Shrimp App

$18.00

Beet salad

$17.00

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

ceasar salad app

$14.00

ceasar salad app

$14.00

Chicken Dumplings

$14.00

Crab Cake app

$16.00

Muscles

$18.00

Mussels of the day

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Soup of the Day 11.00

$11.00

Soup of the Day 10.00

$10.00

Soup of the day 7.00

$7.00

Soup of the Day 8.00

$8.00

Soup of the Day 9.00

$9.00

Tuna Tartar

$18.00

Sides

Rice side

$5.00

Fries side

$5.00

Mashed side

$5.00

Vegetable side

$5.00

Entree

Bayhouse Burger

$18.00

BBQ Ribs Entree

$24.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi Mash and Veg

$27.00

Braised Loin ofPork

$23.00

Bratwurst plate

$21.00

Caesar Salad Entree

$17.00

Chicken Francese Rice and veg

$24.00

Chicken Parm

$22.00

Chicken Tenders 12.00

$12.00

Crab Cake entree

$30.00

Fish and Chips

$23.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Ranch BLT

$18.00

Grilled Porkchop

$24.00

Grilled Salmon olive oil lemon

$28.00

Grilled Swordfish

$28.00

Meatloaf

$18.00

Mushroom Risotto

$21.00

New York Strip Fries

$32.00

Pasta Special

$16.95

Pesto Gnocchi with Chicken

$22.00

Roast loin of pork sandwich

$18.00

Seared Tuna Wasabi

$28.00

Shrimp Scampi Entree

$24.00

Shrimp Tempura Entree

$21.00

Chicken Ranch BLT sandwich

$18.00

Stuffed Shrimp Entree

$26.00

Grilled Bratwurst Plate

$21.00

Family Style

Chicken Caesar Salad Family Style

$45.00

Chicken Francese Family Style

$72.00

Chicken Parm Family Style

$72.00

Chicken Tenders with Fries Family Style

$28.00

Penne ala Vodka Chicken Family

$60.00

Shrimp Caesar Salad Family Style

$55.00

Steak Frites Family Style

$90.00

Meatloaf Family Style

$70.00

BBQ St. Louis Ribs

$95.00

Crab Cakes Family Style

$95.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap Platter

$70.00

Asian Pasta with Shrimp

$90.00

Chicken Milanese Family

$72.00

Penne Smoked Sausage Family

$65.00

Sandwiches and Salads

Add salad to combo

$6.00

Add soup to combo

$6.00

Arugula Salad with Shrimp

$21.00

BayHouse Salad

$13.00

BayHouse Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Ceasar Salad

$17.00

Chicken Caesar wrap

$17.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap combo

$23.00

Chicken Milanese Salad

$22.00

Chicken Ranch Salad

$21.00

Chop Chop Salad

$19.00

Fried Chicken Combo

$24.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Palard Salad

$23.00

Grilled Sriracha Shrimp Wrap

$18.00

Grilled Steak Salad

$22.00

Shrimp Roll

$22.00

Shrimp Tempura wrap

$19.00

Spinache Salad Hard boiled egg

$24.00

Steak Sandwich Combo

$26.00

turkey Sandwich

$18.00

Roast loin of pork sandwich

$18.00

Warm spinache salad

$24.00

Roastbeef Club

$20.00

Chicken Ranch BLT sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Bratwurst on a Roll

$16.00

Wine

House Wine

$15.00

Family Style

Chicken Caesar Salad Family Style

$50.00

Chicken Francese Framily Style

$75.00

Loin of Pork Family Style

$80.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo Family Style

$85.00

Chicken Fra Diavalol Family Style

$75.00

32's

Special Frozen Rack

$23.00

Special Frozen Premium

$26.00

Margarita Rack

$23.00

Margarita Premium

$26.00

Premium Drinks

$25.00

Rack Drinks

$22.00

Mimosa

$24.00

Bloody Rack

$21.00

Bloody Premium

$26.00

Specials

BayHouse Burger

$15.00

Penne ala Vodka

$16.00

Frozens

Pink Lemonade frozen

$10.00

Twisted frozen

$10.00

Margarita frozen

$10.00

Pina Colada frozen

$10.00

Creamsicle frozen

$10.00

Floater for Frozen

$3.00

App

Dumplings

Mozzarella

Salad

Entree

Cheese burger

$21.00

Penne ala Vodka

$21.00

Chicken Franchese

$21.00

Dessert

Brownie

Cheese cake

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 Bayside Dr, Breezy Point, NY 11697

Directions

Gallery
Bayhouse image

