  The Bay House Cakery - Customers are responsible for picking up their pre paid order on the date specified, orders will not be saved for next day *no exceptions*
The Bay House Cakery Customers are responsible for picking up their pre paid order on the date specified, orders will not be saved for next day *no exceptions*

No reviews yet

2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD

Dublin/Livermore/Castro Valley

Castro Valley, CA 94546

Popular Items

ASSORTED 6 PACK
Apple Crumb Cake
Assorted Dozen Malasadas

OTHER THINGS

Apple Crumb Cake

Apple Crumb Cake

$22.00

Crumb Cake + Spiced Apples + Streusel Crumb Topping + Brown Butter Glaze 9in loaf

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Loaf

$22.00

Pumpkin Spiced Tea Cake with Chocate Chunks topped with Powdered Sugar 9in loaf

MALASADAS

Assorted Dozen Malasadas

Assorted Dozen Malasadas

$55.00

Flavours in our dozen this week will include 2 of each flavour

ASSORTED 6 PACK

ASSORTED 6 PACK

$28.00

1 of each flavour from this week's menu! *Damn Good not included

Classic Malasadas (unfilled)

Classic Malasadas (unfilled)

Classic Hawaiian sweet donut puff rolled in sugar, no filling needed

Cinnamon Sugar unfilled Malasadas

Cinnamon Sugar unfilled Malasadas

Like the classic but with cinnamon....

Lilikoi Creme Filled Malasada Donuts

Lilikoi Creme Filled Malasada Donuts

Lilikoi (Passionfruit) Creme Patissiere

Creme Brulee!!! Malasada OMG

Creme Brulee!!! Malasada OMG

vanilla bean pastry cream + caramelized top

Raspberry Jam Filled Malasadas

Raspberry Jam Filled Malasadas

Homemade Raspberry Jam in Sugared Malasada topped with Powdered Sugar

Cookies and Cream Malasadas

Cookies and Cream Malasadas

Good ol Oreo Cookies N Cream Fillin

Guava Cream Filled Malasada Donuts

Guava Cream Filled Malasada Donuts

Tropical guava cream

Nutella Creme Patisserie Filled Malasada Donuts

Nutella Creme Patisserie Filled Malasada Donuts

Nutella Spread lightened up with a Silky Creme Patisserie in a sugared Malasada and topped with a Nutella Drizzle

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 1:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Take a look and order some delicious goodies! I happily accept special requests. bayhousecakery@gmail.com

2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD, Dublin/Livermore/Castro Valley, Castro Valley, CA 94546

