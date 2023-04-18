Bay Local 3 General Booth 1640 General Booth Blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Banging Balls

$16.99

Crab balls melted 3-cheese blend, parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with bacon crumbles, old bay and Cajun aioli.

Bay Parmesan, Spinach & Crab Dip

$16.99

Local blue crab and spinach dip served with garlic Parmesan fried pita points.

Bay Three Way

$16.99

Calamari

$14.99

Lightly fried with banana peppers and jalapenos, dusted with garlic Parmesan, and served with Cajun aioli and sweet chili sauce

Poppin Champagne Fried Shrimp

$15.99

6 Champagne battered shrimp served with Cajun aioli and sweet chili sauce

Hummus Platter

$13.99

Our house-made hummus served with mixed veggies, fruit and garlic Parmesan toasted pita points

Nacho/Tacho

$14.99

Combination of tots and fresh tortilla chips with cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and Cajun aioli

Nachos

$14.99

Fresh tortilla chips with cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and Cajun aioli

Proper Rock

$16.99

(NO SHELL) Our house-made Rockefeller mix, extra bacon, and Parmesan, topped with fried oysters, and drizzled with hollandaise. Served with garlic Parmesan toasted pita points

Tachos

$14.99

Tater tots with cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and cajun aioli

Wings

$16.99

10 wings, fried with Buffalo, BBQ, Crazy Asian or Old Bay

Avocado Toast

$14.99

Toasted French bread topped with sliced avocado, arugula, radishes, sliced heirloom cherry tomato salad, and sprouts. Served with two poached eggs and a side of house dressing

Chicken And Waffles

$16.99

Fresh fried chicken, a crispy house made Belgian waffle and two eggs any style. Served with butter and a side of home fries or tots.

The Hangover

$21.99

One Love

$14.99

Three eggs any style, arugula salad, half grilled avocado, choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon, home fries or Parmesan tots. Choice of toast or warm tortillas

Big Al

$14.99

Fresh baked biscuit stuffed full of cheddar cheese, bacon, and sausage, baked to perfection and smothered with house-made sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and home fries or tots

Big Country

$14.99

Fried chicken, bacon, 2 eggs any style, and cheddar cheese on a buttermilk biscuit. Served with side of sausage gravy. Choice of tots or home fries

Just Right

$16.99

Shrimp and Grits done our way. Sauteed with onions, andouille sausage, and sweet peppers over cheese grits, topped with crispy applewwod smoked bacon and smoky sausage gravy. Served with toast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.99

(3) Made from scratch and stacked high with your choice of one topping: Oreos, chocolate chips, pecans, blueberries, bananas. Served with your choice of bacon, smoky sausage links or fresh fruit

Blueberry Waffles

$14.99

with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links

2 Cinnabon Pecan Waffles

$14.99

with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links. Served with vanilla ice cream

Jamaican Dark Rum French Toast

$14.99

Sliced French bread soaked in cinnamon, brown sugar and dark rum then grilled golden brown with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links

Candied Pecan French Toast Bites

$14.99

Smothered in crunchy candied pecans, vanilla icing, and powdered sugar with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links. Topped with fresh strawberries

Power Bowl

$13.99

Big bowl of lightly sauteed fresh kale in garlic and olive oil, with two eggs any style, slice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links, and a garlic Parmesan toasted pita

Kitchen Sink

$14.99

Scrambled eggs with ham, turkey, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese over tots or home fries

Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with aioli and sour cream

Sammie

$13.99

Bacon, sausage, egg and cheese on a croissant

Bay Local Bennie

$15.99

Fried Oysters topped with our signature Rockefeller mix, applewood smoked bacon and Parmesan

Crab Cake Bennie

$17.99

Two pan seared crab cakes topped with crispy applewood smoke bacon

Fried Chicken Bennie

$14.99

Lightly breaded fried chicken, topped with Swiss cheese, lightly sauteed spinach and topped with applewood smoked bacon

Salmon Bennie

$15.99

Served with Lemon Dill Cream Cheese, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and sweet red onions topped with fresh capers

Smoke Show Bennie

$13.99

Smoked sausage and cheddar cheese topped with applewood smoked bacon

Garden Bennie

$12.99

Baby spinach, arugula, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms

Quattro Frommage

$12.99

Four Cheeses - Swiss, American, provolone, and cheddar topped with hollandaise

Light Tower

$16.99

Shrimp, crab meat and cheddar cheese, topped with hollandaise

Chix Beach

$13.99

Grilled onions, green peppers, tomatoes, baby spinach, arugula, sprouts, mushrooms and Swiss

Willis Wharf

$16.99

House Rockefeller mix folded into an omelette and served with hollandaise, topped with fried oysters, bacon and Parmesan

The Local

$17.99

Char-grilled burger topped with a crab cake and cheddar cheese

Double D

$22.99

Two 8oz patties topped with cheddar, swiss, and lots of bacon

Mushroom Burger

$15.99

Char-grilled burger topped with mushrooms, grilled onions and Swiss

Oyster Rock Burger

$17.99

Char-grilled burger topped with our house Rockefeller mix and fried oysters

Bay Bacon

$15.99

Char-grilled burger topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon, American cheese and a fried egg

The Classic

$14.99

Half pound char-grilled burger

The Regular BLT

$13.99

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes and mayo

Avocado BLT

$14.99

Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, sweet red onions and mayo

FC BLT

$15.99

A chicken breast pounded thin, lightly breaded and fried, and topped with applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes and mayo, Choose BBQ, Buffalo or regular style

Smoked Salmon BLT

$16.99

Stacked high with cold smoked lox, applewood smoked bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce, sweet red onions, cream cheese and mayo

Chicks Salad

$14.99

Chopped chicken breast, apples, celery and chopped praline pecans. All tossed together with mayo, sour cream and a blend of spices with lettuce and tomato in a pita pocket

Reuben

$16.99

Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, and a layer of melted Swiss, grilled on marble rye and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.99

Signature crab cake, broiled served with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun

Crispy Chick

$15.99

Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, arugula and a side of Cajun aioli on a brioche bun

Da Club

$19.99

A giant traditional club sandwich towering with smoked turkey, Virginia ham, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato, Swiss and cheddar cheese with mayo and spicy ground mustard. Served on your choice of bread

Garden Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Swiss, American and provolone cheese melted together with vine ripe tomatoes and sprouts on your choice of bread

Grilled Avocado Pita Club

$15.99

Sliced turkey, Virginia ham, Swiss, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, mayo & spicy mustard on a grilled pita

Grilled Oyster Melt

$16.99

6 fried oysters on rye, grilled with American, Swiss, provolone, tomatoes, arugula, and a side of Cajun aioli

Smoked Turkey

$14.99

Smoked turkey, melted cheddar and applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato and served with a side of Cajun aioli on a grilled brioche bun

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$15.99

Fresh Yellowfin tuna salad packed in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato

Turkey Reuben

$15.99

Thinly sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut covered in melted Swiss on marble rye, grilled and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard

Po Boy Wrap

$16.99

Choice of fried shrimp, chicken or oysters wrapped in a grilled tortilla with lettuce, tomato and a drizzle of Cajun aioli

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Grilled or fried chicken, crisp Romaine and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed in our house Caesar dressing and wrapped in a grilled tortilla

Bay Local Salad

$15.99

Fresh Romaine, mixed baby greens, praline pecans, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, granny smith apples, strawberries, shredded carrots topped with house-made herb croutons

Small House Salad

$7.99

Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, and cheddar cheese topped with house-made herb croutons

Large House Salad

$12.99

Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, and cheddar cheese topped with house-made herb croutons

Smoked Salmon and Baby Spinach Salad

$16.99

Cold smoked lox and baby spinach, cucumbers, praline pecans, capers, tossed with our house dressing. Served with a garlic Parmesan toasted pita and smear of cream cheese

Small Caesar

$8.99

Crisp Romaine, shreddedparmesan tossed in our house Caesar dressing topped with house-made croutons

Large Caesar

$13.99

Crisp Romaine, shredded parmesan tossed in our house Caesar dressing topped with house-made croutons

Asian Grilled Chicken Skewer Salad

$15.99

Citrus teriyaki marinated char-grilled chicken served with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and arugula tossed in our house dressing with a side of Cajun aioli and Crazy Asian dipping sauce

Romaine Wedge

$15.99

Hearts of Romaine covered in Caesar dressing and grilled. Topped with tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, sweet red onions, arugula, a poached egg and a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Lettuce Wrap

$16.99

Bowl - Soup of the Day

$7.00

Cup - Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl - Chowda

$12.99

Cup - Chowda

$9.99

Cup - She Crab

$6.99

Bowl - Oyster Stew

$9.99

Sides

1 Chicken Skewer

$3.00

Applewood Bacon

$3.99

Bagel

$1.99

Baked Biscuit

$1.99

Basket Of Fries

$5.99

Basket Of Tots

$5.99

Big Al Biscuit W/Gravy

$5.99

Boat Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Cheese Grits

$4.99

Chicken

$5.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Crab Cake

$11.99

Croissant

$2.99

Side Eggs

$1.99+

Side French Toast

$6.99

Fried Biscuit

$1.99

Fried Oyster

$6.99

Fruit Cup

$1.99

Gluten Free Bun

$1.99

Home Fries

$4.99

Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Potato Salad

$4.99

Salsa

$0.99

Sauteed Kale

$5.99

Sauteed Spinach

$6.99

Scoop Chix Salad

$4.99

Scoop Hummus

$4.99

Scoop Sorbet

$1.00

Scoop Tuna Salad

$4.99

Short Stack

$4.99

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Fries

$4.99

Side Gravy

$1.99

Side Holly

$0.99

Side Shrimp

$5.99

Side Shrimp Skewers

$8.00

Side Softshell

$12.00

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Side Tots

$4.99

Single Burger Patty

$5.99

Single Pancake

$1.99

Avocado

$1.99

Smoked Salmon

$8.49

Smokey Links

$4.99

Steak

$15.00

Toast

$1.99

Toast Points

$0.99

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Waffle

$1.99

Xtra Celery & Carrots

$2.99

Xtra Chips

$0.99

$1.99

$0.99

$0.99

$0.99

$0.99

$0.99

Kids

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Kids French Toast

$7.99

Kids Waffle

$7.99

Kids Pancake

$7.99

Kids Omelettes

$7.99

Kids Big Breakfast

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Beer Liquor Wine

Wine

Le Charmel Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Currency Cabernet

$8.00+

Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$9.00+

Hess Chardonnay

$8.00+

Day Owl

$7.00+

Armond de Brignac "Ace of Spades"

$350.00

Veuve Clicquot

$80.00

Voga Prosecco

$39.00

Wycliff

$24.00

Cordials

Ameretto

$6.00

Baileys

$8.00

Brendans

$7.00

Buttershots

$7.00

Elderflower

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Kahula

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Pama

$7.00

Rumple

$8.00

Desserts

Keylime pie

$6.00+

Brownie Sundae

$8.00+

Tini Fruit

$6.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$0.99

Retail

Sweatshirt

$59.99

T-Shirts

$22.99

Tanks

$22.99

Long Sleeve T-Shirts

$32.99

Jackets

$59.99

Hats

$28.99

Bay Local Merch

Sauces

Turkish Towels

$17.99

Patio Menu

Banging Balls

$16.99

Crab balls melted 3-cheese blend, parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with bacon crumbles, old bay and Cajun aioli.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
