Bay Local 3 General Booth 1640 General Booth Blvd
1640 General Booth Blvd
Va. Beach, VA 23454
Brunch
Banging Balls
Crab balls melted 3-cheese blend, parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with bacon crumbles, old bay and Cajun aioli.
Bay Parmesan, Spinach & Crab Dip
Local blue crab and spinach dip served with garlic Parmesan fried pita points.
Bay Three Way
Calamari
Lightly fried with banana peppers and jalapenos, dusted with garlic Parmesan, and served with Cajun aioli and sweet chili sauce
Poppin Champagne Fried Shrimp
6 Champagne battered shrimp served with Cajun aioli and sweet chili sauce
Hummus Platter
Our house-made hummus served with mixed veggies, fruit and garlic Parmesan toasted pita points
Nacho/Tacho
Combination of tots and fresh tortilla chips with cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and Cajun aioli
Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips with cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and Cajun aioli
Proper Rock
(NO SHELL) Our house-made Rockefeller mix, extra bacon, and Parmesan, topped with fried oysters, and drizzled with hollandaise. Served with garlic Parmesan toasted pita points
Tachos
Tater tots with cheese sauce, bacon, tomatoes, arugula, jalapenos, onions, sour cream, and cajun aioli
Wings
10 wings, fried with Buffalo, BBQ, Crazy Asian or Old Bay
Avocado Toast
Toasted French bread topped with sliced avocado, arugula, radishes, sliced heirloom cherry tomato salad, and sprouts. Served with two poached eggs and a side of house dressing
Chicken And Waffles
Fresh fried chicken, a crispy house made Belgian waffle and two eggs any style. Served with butter and a side of home fries or tots.
The Hangover
One Love
Three eggs any style, arugula salad, half grilled avocado, choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon, home fries or Parmesan tots. Choice of toast or warm tortillas
Big Al
Fresh baked biscuit stuffed full of cheddar cheese, bacon, and sausage, baked to perfection and smothered with house-made sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and home fries or tots
Big Country
Fried chicken, bacon, 2 eggs any style, and cheddar cheese on a buttermilk biscuit. Served with side of sausage gravy. Choice of tots or home fries
Just Right
Shrimp and Grits done our way. Sauteed with onions, andouille sausage, and sweet peppers over cheese grits, topped with crispy applewwod smoked bacon and smoky sausage gravy. Served with toast
Buttermilk Pancakes
(3) Made from scratch and stacked high with your choice of one topping: Oreos, chocolate chips, pecans, blueberries, bananas. Served with your choice of bacon, smoky sausage links or fresh fruit
Blueberry Waffles
with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links
2 Cinnabon Pecan Waffles
with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links. Served with vanilla ice cream
Jamaican Dark Rum French Toast
Sliced French bread soaked in cinnamon, brown sugar and dark rum then grilled golden brown with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links
Candied Pecan French Toast Bites
Smothered in crunchy candied pecans, vanilla icing, and powdered sugar with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links. Topped with fresh strawberries
Power Bowl
Big bowl of lightly sauteed fresh kale in garlic and olive oil, with two eggs any style, slice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links, and a garlic Parmesan toasted pita
Kitchen Sink
Scrambled eggs with ham, turkey, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese over tots or home fries
Breakfast Burrito
Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with aioli and sour cream
Sammie
Bacon, sausage, egg and cheese on a croissant
Bay Local Bennie
Fried Oysters topped with our signature Rockefeller mix, applewood smoked bacon and Parmesan
Crab Cake Bennie
Two pan seared crab cakes topped with crispy applewood smoke bacon
Fried Chicken Bennie
Lightly breaded fried chicken, topped with Swiss cheese, lightly sauteed spinach and topped with applewood smoked bacon
Salmon Bennie
Served with Lemon Dill Cream Cheese, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and sweet red onions topped with fresh capers
Smoke Show Bennie
Smoked sausage and cheddar cheese topped with applewood smoked bacon
Garden Bennie
Baby spinach, arugula, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms
Quattro Frommage
Four Cheeses - Swiss, American, provolone, and cheddar topped with hollandaise
Light Tower
Shrimp, crab meat and cheddar cheese, topped with hollandaise
Chix Beach
Grilled onions, green peppers, tomatoes, baby spinach, arugula, sprouts, mushrooms and Swiss
Willis Wharf
House Rockefeller mix folded into an omelette and served with hollandaise, topped with fried oysters, bacon and Parmesan
The Local
Char-grilled burger topped with a crab cake and cheddar cheese
Double D
Two 8oz patties topped with cheddar, swiss, and lots of bacon
Mushroom Burger
Char-grilled burger topped with mushrooms, grilled onions and Swiss
Oyster Rock Burger
Char-grilled burger topped with our house Rockefeller mix and fried oysters
Bay Bacon
Char-grilled burger topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon, American cheese and a fried egg
The Classic
Half pound char-grilled burger
The Regular BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes and mayo
Avocado BLT
Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, sweet red onions and mayo
FC BLT
A chicken breast pounded thin, lightly breaded and fried, and topped with applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes and mayo, Choose BBQ, Buffalo or regular style
Smoked Salmon BLT
Stacked high with cold smoked lox, applewood smoked bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, lettuce, sweet red onions, cream cheese and mayo
Chicks Salad
Chopped chicken breast, apples, celery and chopped praline pecans. All tossed together with mayo, sour cream and a blend of spices with lettuce and tomato in a pita pocket
Reuben
Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, and a layer of melted Swiss, grilled on marble rye and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
Crab Cake Sandwich
Signature crab cake, broiled served with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun
Crispy Chick
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, arugula and a side of Cajun aioli on a brioche bun
Da Club
A giant traditional club sandwich towering with smoked turkey, Virginia ham, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato, Swiss and cheddar cheese with mayo and spicy ground mustard. Served on your choice of bread
Garden Grilled Cheese
Swiss, American and provolone cheese melted together with vine ripe tomatoes and sprouts on your choice of bread
Grilled Avocado Pita Club
Sliced turkey, Virginia ham, Swiss, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, mayo & spicy mustard on a grilled pita
Grilled Oyster Melt
6 fried oysters on rye, grilled with American, Swiss, provolone, tomatoes, arugula, and a side of Cajun aioli
Smoked Turkey
Smoked turkey, melted cheddar and applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato and served with a side of Cajun aioli on a grilled brioche bun
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Fresh Yellowfin tuna salad packed in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato
Turkey Reuben
Thinly sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut covered in melted Swiss on marble rye, grilled and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
Po Boy Wrap
Choice of fried shrimp, chicken or oysters wrapped in a grilled tortilla with lettuce, tomato and a drizzle of Cajun aioli
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, crisp Romaine and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed in our house Caesar dressing and wrapped in a grilled tortilla
Bay Local Salad
Fresh Romaine, mixed baby greens, praline pecans, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, granny smith apples, strawberries, shredded carrots topped with house-made herb croutons
Small House Salad
Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, and cheddar cheese topped with house-made herb croutons
Large House Salad
Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, and cheddar cheese topped with house-made herb croutons
Smoked Salmon and Baby Spinach Salad
Cold smoked lox and baby spinach, cucumbers, praline pecans, capers, tossed with our house dressing. Served with a garlic Parmesan toasted pita and smear of cream cheese
Small Caesar
Crisp Romaine, shreddedparmesan tossed in our house Caesar dressing topped with house-made croutons
Large Caesar
Crisp Romaine, shredded parmesan tossed in our house Caesar dressing topped with house-made croutons
Asian Grilled Chicken Skewer Salad
Citrus teriyaki marinated char-grilled chicken served with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and arugula tossed in our house dressing with a side of Cajun aioli and Crazy Asian dipping sauce
Romaine Wedge
Hearts of Romaine covered in Caesar dressing and grilled. Topped with tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, sweet red onions, arugula, a poached egg and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
Lettuce Wrap
Bowl - Soup of the Day
Cup - Soup of the Day
Bowl - Chowda
Cup - Chowda
Cup - She Crab
Bowl - Oyster Stew
Sides
1 Chicken Skewer
Applewood Bacon
Bagel
Baked Biscuit
Basket Of Fries
Basket Of Tots
Big Al Biscuit W/Gravy
Boat Cheese Sauce
Cheese Grits
Chicken
Coleslaw
Crab Cake
Croissant
Side Eggs
Side French Toast
Fried Biscuit
Fried Oyster
Fruit Cup
Gluten Free Bun
Home Fries
Mac N Cheese
Potato Salad
Salsa
Same Plate
Sauteed Kale
Sauteed Spinach
Scoop Chix Salad
Scoop Hummus
Scoop Sorbet
Scoop Tuna Salad
Short Stack
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Fries
Side Gravy
Side Holly
Side Shrimp
Side Shrimp Skewers
Side Softshell
Side Tortillas
Side Tots
Single Burger Patty
Single Pancake
Avocado
Smoked Salmon
Smokey Links
Steak
Toast
Toast Points
Turkey Bacon
Waffle
Xtra Celery & Carrots
Xtra Chips
Xtra Gravy
Xtra Holly
Xtra Hot Syrup
Xtra Parmesan For Tots
Xtra Pita
Beer Liquor Wine
Wine
Cordials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
