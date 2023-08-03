Bayou Bistro and Bar 3111 Neptune Drive
3111 Neptune Drive
Bayou Vista, TX 77563
HAPPY HOUR
BEER
Bud Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00Out of stock
Miller Lite
$4.00
Lone Star
$4.00Out of stock
Lone Star Light
$4.00Out of stock
Shiner Bock
$4.75
Michelob Ultra
$4.75
Yuenling Lager
$4.75
Yuenling Flight
$4.75Out of stock
Dos XX Lager
$4.75
Corona
$4.75
Modelo Especial
$4.75
Stell Artois
$4.75
St. Arnold
$4.75
GIB Tiki Wheat
$5.00
Truly Wild Berry
$5.00
Dos XX Ranch Water
$5.00
MIXED DRINKS
LIQUOR
FOOD
SATRTERS
STARTERS 2 (OMG'S)
SEAFOOD
SANDWICHES
Meatball Sub
$14.99
Grilled Chicken Sand
$15.99
Grilled Tuna Sand
Steak Philly
$16.49
Spicy Shrimp Philly
$16.99
Shrimp Po Boy
$15.99
Muffuletta
Pizza bread, salami, pepperoni, ham, mozzarella cheese, onion, lettuce and a house made olive spread.
Rueben Sandwich
$14.99Out of stock
Turkey Pesto Sandwich
$13.99Out of stock
Italian Sub
$14.99
SIDES
PIZZA
BISTRO SECRET MENU
BAR
LIQUOR
Well Vodka
$5.50
*DE Orange
$6.50
DE Cranberry
$6.50
DE Grapefruit
$6.50
DE Lemon
$6.50
Grey Goose
$8.50
Ketel One
$7.50
Titos
$7.50
Vanilla Vodka
$5.50
Effen Cucumber
$8.00
Smirnoff Peppermint Twist
$7.00
Grape Vodka
$5.50
Orange Vodka
$5.50
Rootbeer Vodka
$5.50
DBL Well Vodka
$8.25
DBL *DE Orange
$9.75
DBL DE Cranberry
$9.75
DBL DE Grapefruit
$9.75
DBL DE Lemon
$9.75
DBL Grey Goose
$12.75
DBL Ketel One
$11.25
DBL Titos
$11.25
DBL Vanilla Vodka
$8.25
DBL Effen Cucumber
$12.00
Well Gin
$5.50
Bombay Saphire
$8.00
*Tanqueray
$7.50
Hendrick's
$9.00
Greenall's Blueberry
$7.50
DBL Well Gin
$8.25
DBL Bombay Saphire
$12.00
*Tanqueray
$11.25
Hendrick's
$13.50
Greenall's Blueberry
$11.25
Well Rum
$5.50
*Bacardi
$7.00
BCB Banana Cream
$7.50
BCD Key Lime Cream
$7.50
Capt. Morgan Spice
$6.50
Cruzan Coconut
$6.50
Cruzan Dark
$6.50
Cruzan Light
$6.50
Cruzan Pineapple
$6.50
Flor de Cana
$7.50
Malibu Coconut
$7.00
DBL Well Rum
$8.25
DBL *Bacardi
$10.50
DBL BCB Banana Cream
$11.25
DBL BCD Key Lime Cream
$11.25
DBL Capt. Morgan Spice
$9.75
DBL Cruzan Coconut
$9.75
DBL Cruzan Dark
$9.75
DBL Cruzan Light
$9.75
DBL Cruzan Pineapple
$9.75
DBL Flor de Cana
$11.25
DBL Malibu Coconut
$10.50
Well Tequila (Torado)
$5.50
*Gran Centenario Repo
$7.50
1800 Coconut Tequlia
$8.00
Classe Azul Repo
$22.00
El Tessoro Blanco
$8.50
Herradura Reposado
$9.00
Milagro Silver
$7.50
Patron Silver
$9.00
*Espolon Blanco
$7.00
DBL Well Tequila (Torado)
$8.25
DBL *Gran Centenario Repo
$11.25
DBL 1800 Coconut Tequlia
$12.00
DBL Classe Azul Repo
$33.00
DBL El Tessoro Blanco
$12.75
DBL Herradura Repo
$13.50
DBL Milagro Silver
$11.25
DBL Patron Silver
$13.50
DBL *Espolon Blanco
$10.50
Well Whiskey
$5.50
Angels Envy
$10.00
Basil Hayden
$9.00
Bulleit 95 Rye
$7.50
Crown Apple
$8.50
Crown Peach
$8.50
Crown Royal
$8.00
Crown Vanilla
$8.50
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson Irish
$9.00
Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea
$18.00
Jim Beam
$6.50
*Knobb Creek
$8.50
Makers Mark
$8.00
Seagrams 7
$6.50
TX Whisky
$8.00
DBL Bulleit 95 Rye
$11.25
DBL TX Whisky
$12.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$12.00
DBL Jim Beam
$9.75
DBL *Knobb Creek
$15.00
DBL Seagrams 7
$9.75
DBL Makers Mark
$13.50
DBL Crown Royal
$12.00
DBL Crown Apple
$12.75
DBL Crown Peach
$12.75
DBL Crown Vanilla
$12.75
DBL Jameson Irish
$13.50
DBL Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea
$27.00
DBL Blantons
$33.00
JB Scotch
$7.50