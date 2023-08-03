NA BEVS

Tea

$2.99

Water

Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

HAPPY HOUR

BEER

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$4.00

Lone Star

$4.00Out of stock

Lone Star Light

$4.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Yuenling Lager

$4.75

Yuenling Flight

$4.75Out of stock

Dos XX Lager

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Stell Artois

$4.75

St. Arnold

$4.75

GIB Tiki Wheat

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Dos XX Ranch Water

$5.00

CAN

GIB Tiki Wheat

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Dos XX Ranch Water

$5.00

MIXED DRINKS

Bistro Rita (Frz or Rox)

$6.00

Classic Mojito

$9.50

Captain Cocktail

$9.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Key Lime Tini

$12.00

Appletini

$9.00

WINE

House Cab GL

$4.50

House Merlot GL

$4.50

GL House Chard

$4.50

GL House Pin Grigio

$4.50

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$5.50

Well Gin

$5.50

Well Rum

$5.50

Well Tequila (Torado)

$5.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Titos

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

*Tanqueray

$7.50

*Bacardi

$7.00

Capt. Morgan Spice

$6.50

Flor de Cana

$7.50

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

*Gran Centenario Repo

$7.50

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

*Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$7.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

Dewars

$8.25

JB Scotch

$7.50

FOOD

SATRTERS

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Hot Wings

$12.49

Crab-stuffed Jalapenos

$11.99

Jalapeno Pups

$6.99

Dee's Garlic Bread

$4.49

Weekly Feature App

$10.99

Seared Ahi Tuna App

$19.99

Ahi Sashimi

$19.99

Bam Bam Shrimp

$10.99

Pot Stickers

$9.99

Thai Almond Shrimp App

$10.99

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$14.99

SALADS

Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$12.99

Antipasta Salad

$14.99

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Garden Salad

$10.99

GUMBO

Cup of Gumbo

$7.49

Bowl of Gumbo

$12.99

SEAFOOD

Catfish Dinner

$19.99

Parmesan Filet

$22.49

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$20.49

Tuna Dinner

Baked Salmon

$22.49

New Orleans Salmon

$23.99

Fish Tacos

$17.99

Thai-Almond Shrimp Dinner

$22.49

STEAKS

6oz Filet Mignon

$30.99

12oz Ribeye

$32.99

STAPLES

Chick Fried Steak

$18.99

Chick Fried Chicken

$17.99

Grilled Chick Dinner

$16.49

BURGERS

Hamburger

$12.99

Buddee Burger

$14.99

Bleu Burger

$14.49

Shroom Burger

$13.99

Hangover Burger

$14.99

ITALIAN

Chicken Piccatta

$19.99

Chicken Parm

$19.99

Beef Lasagna

$16.99

PASTA

Spaghetti

$13.99

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.99

Bistro Pasta

$18.99

Cajun Pasta

$17.99

SANDWICHES

Meatball Sub

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Sand

$15.99

Grilled Tuna Sand

Steak Philly

$16.49

Spicy Shrimp Philly

$16.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.99

Muffuletta

Pizza bread, salami, pepperoni, ham, mozzarella cheese, onion, lettuce and a house made olive spread.

Rueben Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Italian Sub

$14.99

BASKETS

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Catfish Nuggets Basket

$14.99

Catfish Filet Basket

$14.99

SIDES

Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Bistro Veggies

$4.99

Potatoes

$4.99

Baked Potato

$6.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

PIZZA

Build Your Own Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Islander Delight Pizza

Californian Pizza

Naked Pizza

Lightweight Pizza

The Big Apple Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

The Usual Pizza

Bistro Combo Pizza

Chicken & Spinach Pizza

White Alfredo Pizza

Veggie Pizza

BISTRO SECRET MENU

Thai Almond Encrusted Chicken

$18.99

Crawfish & Corn bread

$15.99

Steak Finger Basket

$16.99

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$15.99

Fettucine Crawfish Alfredo

$19.99

KIDS

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$7.99

DESSERTS

Choc Cake

$9.99Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.99

Banana Delight

$9.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.99

BAR

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$5.50

*DE Orange

$6.50

DE Cranberry

$6.50

DE Grapefruit

$6.50

DE Lemon

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Titos

$7.50

Vanilla Vodka

$5.50

Effen Cucumber

$8.00

Smirnoff Peppermint Twist

$7.00

Grape Vodka

$5.50

Orange Vodka

$5.50

Rootbeer Vodka

$5.50

DBL Well Vodka

$8.25

DBL *DE Orange

$9.75

DBL DE Cranberry

$9.75

DBL DE Grapefruit

$9.75

DBL DE Lemon

$9.75

DBL Grey Goose

$12.75

DBL Ketel One

$11.25

DBL Titos

$11.25

DBL Vanilla Vodka

$8.25

DBL Effen Cucumber

$12.00

Well Gin

$5.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

*Tanqueray

$7.50

Hendrick's

$9.00

Greenall's Blueberry

$7.50

DBL Well Gin

$8.25

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

*Tanqueray

$11.25

Hendrick's

$13.50

Greenall's Blueberry

$11.25

Well Rum

$5.50

*Bacardi

$7.00

BCB Banana Cream

$7.50

BCD Key Lime Cream

$7.50

Capt. Morgan Spice

$6.50

Cruzan Coconut

$6.50

Cruzan Dark

$6.50

Cruzan Light

$6.50

Cruzan Pineapple

$6.50

Flor de Cana

$7.50

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.25

DBL *Bacardi

$10.50

DBL BCB Banana Cream

$11.25

DBL BCD Key Lime Cream

$11.25

DBL Capt. Morgan Spice

$9.75

DBL Cruzan Coconut

$9.75

DBL Cruzan Dark

$9.75

DBL Cruzan Light

$9.75

DBL Cruzan Pineapple

$9.75

DBL Flor de Cana

$11.25

DBL Malibu Coconut

$10.50

Well Tequila (Torado)

$5.50

*Gran Centenario Repo

$7.50

1800 Coconut Tequlia

$8.00

Classe Azul Repo

$22.00

El Tessoro Blanco

$8.50

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$7.50

Patron Silver

$9.00

*Espolon Blanco

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila (Torado)

$8.25

DBL *Gran Centenario Repo

$11.25

DBL 1800 Coconut Tequlia

$12.00

DBL Classe Azul Repo

$33.00

DBL El Tessoro Blanco

$12.75

DBL Herradura Repo

$13.50

DBL Milagro Silver

$11.25

DBL Patron Silver

$13.50

DBL *Espolon Blanco

$10.50

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Angels Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$7.50

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Peach

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson Irish

$9.00

Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea

$18.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

*Knobb Creek

$8.50

Makers Mark

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$6.50

TX Whisky

$8.00

DBL Bulleit 95 Rye

$11.25

DBL TX Whisky

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.75

DBL *Knobb Creek

$15.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$9.75

DBL Makers Mark

$13.50

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Crown Apple

$12.75

DBL Crown Peach

$12.75

DBL Crown Vanilla

$12.75

DBL Jameson Irish

$13.50

DBL Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea

$27.00

DBL Blantons

$33.00

JB Scotch

$7.50