Bayou Bugs
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
134 weisenberger road, Madison, MS 39110
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Steamer's Shrimp and Crab #2 - Gluckstadt
No Reviews
1210 Gluckstadt Road Bldg 2 Madison, MS 39110
View restaurant
Soulshine Pizza- Gluckstadt - Gluckstadt
No Reviews
154 Calhoun Station Parkway, Suites A&B Madison, MS 39110
View restaurant