Sports bar & eatery with specialty chicken wings & other pub grub, plus event nights
5003 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Food
Appetizer
Pickles Chips
Fried pickles sprinkled with parmesan, served wirh ranch.
Mac and Cheese Wedges
Creamy fried mac and cheese sprinkled with parmesan, served with Ranch.
Fried Cheese
Fried mozzarela sprinkled with Paemesan, served with marinada and Ranch.
Fried Mushrooms
Sprinkled wirh Parmesan, served with Ranch.
Fried Broccoli
Sprinkled wirh Parmesan, served with Ranch.
Triple Play
Your choise of 3: fried broccoli, fried mushrooms, mac and cheese wedges, fried cheese, or pickles chips.
Chicken Nachos
A bed of tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, jlapenos, pico de gallo, queso, Cheddar cheese, and sour cream.
Jalapenos Bottlescaps
Fried jalapenos sprinkled with Parmesan, served with Ranch.
Chips Salsa and Queso
Great queso is a great starter.
Chips Refill
Fries & Frings
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries with Littles tossed in our Original Buffalo Sauce and topped with Ranch and more Original Buffalo Sauce.
Dumpster Fries
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries with chili, queso, Ranch, pico de gallo and bacon bits.
Fiesta Fries
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries topped with grilled Littles, pico de gallo, queso and Cilantro LimeRanch.
BBQ Fries
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries with Littles tossed in our Honey BBQ Sauce and topped with crispy onions strings, Cheddar Cheese, Honey BBQ Sauce and Ranch.
Cheesy Bacon Ranch Fries
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries with chili, queso, Ranch, pico de gallo and bacon bits.
Doggy Dog Fries
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries topped with hot dogs, chili, cheese, and onions.
Vietnamese Fries
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries topped with our homemade garlic aioli, chili garlic sauce, hosin sauce, and fresh cilantro.
Chili Cheese Fries
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries covered in Chili and Cheese.
Onion Rings
Homemade and hand breaded with BBQ sauce.
Frings
1/2 onion rings and 1/2 fries.
Large Fries
Salads
Club Salad
Bacon, turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, egg, Monterrey jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Bayou Salad
Grilled or fried Littles on lettuce, bacon, egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese and croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Littles on Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, Parmesan Cheese and croutons.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled Littles, pico, corn, Cheddar Cheese, topped with tortillas strips and Cilantro Lime Ranch.
Strawberry Salad
Asian Salad
Mango Shrimp Salad
Dinner Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, croutons.
Chicken
Sides
Jalapenos
Large Chili
Large Nacho
Large Queso
Medium Chili
Meduim Guacamole
Meduim Nacho
Meduim Queso
Sadi Tajin
Side Black Beans
Side Broccoli
Side Cilantro Rice
Side Corn
Side Fries
Side Garlikc Bread
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Onin Ring
Side Salad
Side Tortillas
Side Veggie Medley
Small Chili
Small Guacamole
Small Nacho
Small Queso
Small salsa
Small Sour Cream
Small Wing Sauce
Seafood
Bayou Shrimp
6 jumbo shrimp tossed in our Original Buffalo Sauce and served with Ranch.
Texas Fish & Chips
Fried fish served with fries and tartar sauce.
Shrimp Po'Boy
6 jumbo shrimp, lettuce , tomato and onion on a toasted Fresh roll. Served with your choise of Straight, Curly or Waffle Fries.
Shrimp Plate
10 jumbo shrimp served with straight fries and our veggie medley.
Seafood Platter
3 fish fillets, 4 jumbo shrimp, 2 jalapeno cheese stuffed shrimp, 2 crab cakes, 2 hushpuppies, and 1 side.
Jumbo Seafood Platter
3 fish fillets, 6 jumbo shrimp, 4 jalapeno cheese stuffed shrimp, 2 crab cake, 1 stuffed crab, 4 hushpuppies and 2 sides.
Burgers
Avocado Burger
2 all-beef patties, Monterrey Jack Cheese, avocado, onion, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and Avocado Ranch.
Sunrise Burger
2 all-beef patties, Cheddar Cheese, ham, bacon, Cholula mayo, and a fried egg.
Jalapeno Ranch Burger
2 all-beef patties, Pepper jack Cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos, grilled onion, tomato, lettuce, and Jalapeno Ranch.