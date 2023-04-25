Sports bar & eatery with specialty chicken wings & other pub grub, plus event nights

  • Home
5003 Garth Rd

Baytown, TX 77521

Food

Appetizer

Pickles Chips

$7.50

Fried pickles sprinkled with parmesan, served wirh ranch.

Mac and Cheese Wedges

$8.25

Creamy fried mac and cheese sprinkled with parmesan, served with Ranch.

Fried Cheese

$8.50

Fried mozzarela sprinkled with Paemesan, served with marinada and Ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Sprinkled wirh Parmesan, served with Ranch.

Fried Broccoli

$7.99

Sprinkled wirh Parmesan, served with Ranch.

Triple Play

$10.99

Your choise of 3: fried broccoli, fried mushrooms, mac and cheese wedges, fried cheese, or pickles chips.

Chicken Nachos

$9.99

A bed of tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, jlapenos, pico de gallo, queso, Cheddar cheese, and sour cream.

Jalapenos Bottlescaps

$7.50

Fried jalapenos sprinkled with Parmesan, served with Ranch.

Chips Salsa and Queso

$7.99

Great queso is a great starter.

Chips Refill

$2.25

Fries & Frings

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$11.99

Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries with Littles tossed in our Original Buffalo Sauce and topped with Ranch and more Original Buffalo Sauce.

Dumpster Fries

$10.99

Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries with chili, queso, Ranch, pico de gallo and bacon bits.

Fiesta Fries

$10.99

Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries topped with grilled Littles, pico de gallo, queso and Cilantro LimeRanch.

BBQ Fries

$10.99

Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries with Littles tossed in our Honey BBQ Sauce and topped with crispy onions strings, Cheddar Cheese, Honey BBQ Sauce and Ranch.

Cheesy Bacon Ranch Fries

$9.99

Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries with chili, queso, Ranch, pico de gallo and bacon bits.

Doggy Dog Fries

$9.99

Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries topped with hot dogs, chili, cheese, and onions.

Vietnamese Fries

$10.49

Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries topped with our homemade garlic aioli, chili garlic sauce, hosin sauce, and fresh cilantro.

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries covered in Chili and Cheese.

Onion Rings

$7.99

Homemade and hand breaded with BBQ sauce.

Frings

$7.99

1/2 onion rings and 1/2 fries.

Large Fries

$3.99

Salads

Club Salad

$11.99

Bacon, turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, egg, Monterrey jack and Cheddar Cheese.

Bayou Salad

$11.50

Grilled or fried Littles on lettuce, bacon, egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese and croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Grilled Littles on Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, Parmesan Cheese and croutons.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.49

Grilled Littles, pico, corn, Cheddar Cheese, topped with tortillas strips and Cilantro Lime Ranch.

Strawberry Salad

Asian Salad

Mango Shrimp Salad

Dinner Salad

$5.25

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, croutons.

Chicken

10 Piece Wings

$13.99

15 Piece Wings

$19.99

20 Piece Wings

$25.50

6 Piece Boneless

$8.99

12 Piece Boneless

$13.99

18 Piece Boneless

$19.99

3 Piece Tenders

$6.99

6 Piece Tenders

$12.99

12 Piece Tenders

$19.99

Small Chicken Littles

$8.99

Large Chicken Littles

$10.99

3 Tenders Meal

$8.99

6 Tenders Meal

$10.99

Sides

Jalapenos

$0.75

Large Chili

$2.75

Large Nacho

$3.00

Large Queso

$5.00

Medium Chili

$1.50

Meduim Guacamole

$3.00

Meduim Nacho

$1.89

Meduim Queso

$3.00

Sadi Tajin

$0.75

Side Black Beans

$2.99

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side Cilantro Rice

$2.99

Side Corn

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Garlikc Bread

$1.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.25

Side Onin Ring

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Side Veggie Medley

$2.99

Small Chili

$0.99

Small Guacamole

$1.00

Small Nacho

$0.99

Small Queso

$1.10

Small salsa

$0.99

Small Sour Cream

$0.99

Small Wing Sauce

$0.75

Dips

Large Dip

$3.29

Medium Dip

$1.89

Small Dip

$0.75

Wing Sauces

Small Wing Sauce

$0.75

Medium Wing Sauce

$1.89

Large Wing Sauce

$3.29

Seafood

Bayou Shrimp

$9.99

6 jumbo shrimp tossed in our Original Buffalo Sauce and served with Ranch.

Texas Fish & Chips

$11.99

Fried fish served with fries and tartar sauce.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$10.99

6 jumbo shrimp, lettuce , tomato and onion on a toasted Fresh roll. Served with your choise of Straight, Curly or Waffle Fries.

Shrimp Plate

$15.99

10 jumbo shrimp served with straight fries and our veggie medley.

Seafood Platter

$18.99

3 fish fillets, 4 jumbo shrimp, 2 jalapeno cheese stuffed shrimp, 2 crab cakes, 2 hushpuppies, and 1 side.

Jumbo Seafood Platter

$29.99

3 fish fillets, 6 jumbo shrimp, 4 jalapeno cheese stuffed shrimp, 2 crab cake, 1 stuffed crab, 4 hushpuppies and 2 sides.

Burgers

Avocado Burger

$11.75

2 all-beef patties, Monterrey Jack Cheese, avocado, onion, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and Avocado Ranch.

Sunrise Burger

$12.00

2 all-beef patties, Cheddar Cheese, ham, bacon, Cholula mayo, and a fried egg.

Jalapeno Ranch Burger

$11.75

2 all-beef patties, Pepper jack Cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos, grilled onion, tomato, lettuce, and Jalapeno Ranch.

Mo