Restaurant info

Welcome to BayouNOLA, where the vibrant spirit of New Orleans comes alive in every dish. From sizzling Cajun favorites to mouthwatering Creole creations, we bring the heart and soul of the bayou to your plate. Our rich flavors and warm hospitality make every visit a journey to the heart of Louisiana's culinary scene. Whether it's our iconic Jambalaya, soulful Gumbo, or irresistible Beignets, every bite tells a story of tradition and passion. Join us in the heart of the city's newest food hall and experience the magic of BayouNOLA.