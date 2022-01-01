A map showing the location of Bayou Seafood & More 10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200View gallery
Seafood
Chicken
Juice & Smoothies

Bayou Seafood & More 10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200

429 Reviews

$

10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200

Houston, TX 77038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

UNPEELED SHRIMP (24CT)
UNPEELED SHRIMP (12CT)
$6.99 CRAWFISH (Online)

STARTERS AND SIDES

JALAPENO POPPER (5)

$4.79

BOUDAIN BALLS (4)

$5.89

HUSH PUPPIES (8)

$2.99

CHINESE EGGROLLS

$1.89+

CHEESE STICKS (6)

$4.49

BOUDAIN EGGROLLS

$3.19+

BEIGNET STRIP

$5.99

CAJUN FRIES

$3.99+

REGULAR FRIES

$2.99+

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.49+

ONION RINGS

$3.49+

FRIED PICKLES

$4.99

FRESH GARDEN SALAD

$3.99+Out of stock

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$4.49

BAYOU FRIED CLASSICS

(6) FRIED SHRIMP

$7.99

(9CT) FRIED SHRIMP

$9.99

(12) FRIED SHRIMP

$12.49

(15) FRIED SHRIMP

$14.29

(2CT) FRIED FISH

$7.99

(3) FRIED FISH

$9.49

(4CT) FRIED FISH

$11.99

(5CT) FRIED FISH

$13.49

(6) FRIED OYSTERS

$7.79

(9CT) FRIED OYSTERS

$10.19

(12CT) FRIED OYSTERS

$11.99

(15) FRIED OYSTERS

$13.39

(8CT) FRIED CATFISH NUGGETS

$8.39

(16CT) FRIED CATFISH NUGGETS

$13.89

POPCORN SHRIMP

$9.39

CRAWFISH TAILS

$10.39

WHOLE FRIED TILAPIA

$11.99

BAYOU BOX

BAYOU BOX #1 (2 WINGS, 1 FISH)

$15.49

BAYOU BOX #2 (2 WINGS, 6 BOILED SHRIMP)

$15.49

BAYOU BOX #3 (6 BOILED SHRIMP, 2 FISH)

$15.49

BAYOU BOX #4 (14 BOILED SHRIMP, SMACK SAUCE)

$15.49

GARLIC NOODLE BOX (10 BOILED SHRIMP, 1 EGG, 1 SAUSAGE)

$15.49

FRIED RICE AND LOMEIN

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$4.50+

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$5.50+

COMBO FRIED RICE

$5.50+

BAYOU FRIED RICE

$6.50+

CRAWFISH FRIED RICE

$6.50+

REGULAR FRIED RICE

$3.75+

CHICKEN LOMEIN

$8.99

SHRIMP LOMEIN

$9.99

SHRIMP AND CHICKEN LOMEIN

$10.99Out of stock

REGULAR LOMEIN

$7.49

PO-BOYS

FISH PO-BOY

$8.49

SHRIMP PO-BOY

$9.29

CRAWFISH PO-BOY

$10.29

OYSTER PO-BOY

$9.79

BAYOU SPECIALTIES

GENERAL TSO CHICKEN

$8.99

CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI

$8.49Out of stock

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN

$8.49Out of stock

PEPPER CHICKEN

$8.49Out of stock

BAYOU BURGER

$8.49

LOU'S GUMBO SMALL

$4.49

LOU'S GUMBO LARGE

$6.99

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$8.49

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.49

BLACKENED SHRIMP

$13.99

BLACKEN TILAPIA

$13.99

WINGS

WHOLE WINGS (5PCS)

$11.99

WHOLE WINGS (10PCS)

$20.99

WHOLE WINGS (15PCS)

$27.99

FLAVORED WINGS (6PCS)

$8.49

FLAVORED WINGS (10PCS)

$11.99

FLAVORED WINGS (15PCS)

$16.99

FLAVORED WINGS (20PCS)

$21.99

BONELESS WINGS (10PCS)

$7.99

BONELESS WINGS (15PCS)

$10.99

BONELESS WINGS (20PCS)

$13.99

BAYOU COMBO BASKET

1 FISH AND 3 SHRIMP BASKET

$7.89

1 FISH AND 6 SHRIMP BASKET

$9.49

1 FISH AND 9 SHRIMP BASKET

$10.99

2 FISH AND 3 SHRIMP BASKET

$9.89

2 FISH AND 6 SHRIMP BASKET

$11.49

2 FISH AND 9 SHRIMP BASKET

$12.99

1 FISH AND POPCORN SHRIMP BASKET

$9.19

2 FISH, 3 SHRIMP AND 3 OYSTERS BASKET

$12.19

3 FISH, 3 SHRIMP AND 3 OYSTERS BASKET

$14.29

2 FISH AND 6 OYSTERS

$12.49

6 SHRIMPS AND 6 OYSTERS

$13.49

BOILED SEAFOOD

$6.99 CRAWFISH (Online)

1 BLUE CRABS

$6.99Out of stock

3 BLUE CRABS

$18.99Out of stock

6 BLUE CRABS

$34.99Out of stock

2 DUNGENESS CRAB CLUSTERS

$29.99

2 SNOW CRAB CLUSTERS

$26.99

UNPEELED SHRIMP (12CT)

$7.99

UNPEELED SHRIMP (24CT)

$13.99

PEELED SHRIMP (12CT)

$9.49

PEELED SHRIMP (24CT)

$15.99

CORN

$0.70

POTATO

$0.70

SAUSAGE LINK

$2.49

BOILED EGG

$1.29

SEAFOOD BUNDLE #1

$23.99

SEAFOOD BUNDLE #2

$35.99

SEAFOOD BUNDLE #3

$29.99

SEAFOOD BUNDLE #4

$47.99

SEAFOOD BUNDLE #5

$52.99

SEAFOOD BUNDLE #6

$17.99

SAUCE FOR CORN POTATO AND SAUSAGE

$2.00

EXTRA JUICE ON CRAWFISH

$2.00

12 MUSSELS

$8.99

BOILED SAUCES

MELTED BUTTER

$0.75

16oz Ooh La La Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

SMACK SAUCE

$0.75

8oz SMACK SAUCE

$4.00

16oz SMACK SAUCE

$8.00

FRIED SAUCES

TARTER SAUCE

$0.25

COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.25

RANCH

$0.25

MELTED BUTTER

$0.75

DRY SEASONING

$0.99

POWDER SUGAR

$0.75

ALL BEVERAGES

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.99

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$4.99

WATERMELON SMOOTHIE

$4.99

PEACH SMOOTHIE

$4.99

PINA COLADA SMOOTHIE

$4.99

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$4.99

MANGO GREEN TEA

$3.99

STRAWBERRY GREEN TEA

$3.99

WATERMELON GREEN TEA

$3.99

PEACH GREEN TEA

$3.99

MANGONADA

$5.99

COKE

$1.29

DIET COKE

$1.29

ROOT BEER

$1.29

BRISK TEA

$1.29

SUNKIST ORANGE

$1.29Out of stock

SPRITE

$1.29

DR PEPPER

$1.29

FANTA PINEAPPLE

$1.29Out of stock

FANTA STRAWBERRY

$1.29Out of stock

SUNKIST GRAPE

$1.29Out of stock

HAWAIIN PUNCH

$1.29Out of stock

BOTTLE WATER

$1.29

KID CHOICE

MINI CORN DOGS (8CT)

$5.49

CHICKEN NUGGETS (8CT)

$5.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200, Houston, TX 77038

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bonfire Wings - Aldine
orange starNo Reviews
10701 North Freeway Houston, TX 77037
View restaurantnext
Cajun's City Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C Houston, TX 77090
View restaurantnext
Rita's Cantina of Houston - 14960 Nothwest Freeway
orange starNo Reviews
14960 Nothwest Freeway Houston, TX 77040
View restaurantnext
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen Willowbrook
orange star4.3 • 4,392
17595 Tomball Pkwy Houston, TX 77064
View restaurantnext
Dak & Bop 18th
orange star3.5 • 126
1805 W 18th Street Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Mico’s Hot Chicken
orange star4.2 • 892
1603 N Durham Dr Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston