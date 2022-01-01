Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch 10123 Hammerly Blvd

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch imageView gallery

Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch

29 Reviews

$$$

10123 Hammerly Blvd

Houston, TX 77080

Order Again

Popular Items

FLAVORED WINGS (10PCS)
FLAVORED WINGS (6PCS)
UNPEELED SHRIMP (12CT)

STARTERS

JALAPENO POPPER (5)

$4.99

HUSH PUPPIES (8)

$2.89

CHEESE STICKS (6)

$5.29

BOUDAIN BALLS (4)

$5.99

FRIED MUSHROOM

$5.49

CHINESE EGGROLLS

$1.69+

BOUDAIN EGGROLLS

$3.19+

FRIED PICKLES

$4.99

BEIGNET STRIP

$5.99

SAMPLER PLATTER

$14.49

(1) RANCH

$0.50

(1) POWDER SUGAR

$0.50

SIDES & ADD-ON

REGULAR FRIES

$2.79+

CHEESE FRIES

$3.59+

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.29+

CAJUN FRIES

$3.99+

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.29+

POTATO WEDGES

$3.29+

TATER TOTS

$2.99+

ONIONS RINGS

$2.89+

ADD CHEESE

$1.99

ADD CHILI CHEESE

$2.49

CELERY

$1.19

CARROTS

$1.19

SALADS

FRESH GARDEN

$2.99+

CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$7.99Out of stock

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$9.99

(1) BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.50

(1) THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING

$0.50

(1) RANCH DRESSING

$0.50

(1) ITALIAN DRESSING

$0.50

(1) HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING

$0.50

(1) CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

BAYOU WINGS

WHOLE WINGS (5PCS)

$12.99

WHOLE WINGS (10PCS)

$24.99

WHOLE WINGS (15PCS)

$31.99

FLAVORED WINGS (6PCS)

$8.99

FLAVORED WINGS (10PCS)

$13.99

FLAVORED WINGS (15PCS)

$19.99

FLAVORED WINGS (20PCS)

$25.99

BONELESS WINGS (6PCS)

$5.99

BONELESS WINGS (10PCS)

$9.59

BONELESS WINGS (15PCS)

$14.49

FAMILY PACKS (20PCS)

$28.99

FAMILY PACKS (30PCS)

$42.99

FAMILY PACKS (50PCS)

$68.99

FAMILY PACKS (15PCS BONELESS WINGS)

$17.99

FAMILY PACKS (30PCS BONELESS WINGS)

$33.99

(1) RANCH

$0.50

(1) BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

BAYOU BOX

BAYOU BOX #1 (2 WHOLE WINGS, 1 FRIED FISH)

$15.99

BAYOU BOX #2 (2 WHOLE WINGS, 6 BOILED SHRIMP)

$15.99

BAYOU BOX #3 (2 FRIED FISH, 6 BOILED SHRIMP)

$15.99

BAYOU BOX #4 (12 BOILED SHRIMP)

$15.99

BAYOU CLASSICS

(6) FRIED SHRIMP

$8.69

(9) FRIED SHRIMP

$10.69

(12) FRIED SHRIMP

$13.19

(15) FRIED SHRIMP

$15.69

(2) FRIED FISH

$8.69

(3) FRIED FISH

$10.69

(4) FRIED FISH

$13.49

(5) FRIED FISH

$15.69

(6) FRIED OYSTERS

$8.49

(9) FRIED OYSTERS

$10.89

(12) FRIED OYSTERS

$13.29

(15) FRIED OYSTERS

$15.69

(8) FRIED CATFISH NUGGETS

$8.49

(16) FRIED CATFISH NUGGETS

$14.59

POPCORN SHRIMP

$10.09

CRAWFISH TAILS

$11.09

WHOLE FRIED TILAPIA (Rice & Salad)

$12.99

(1) TARTER

$0.50

(1) COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.50

(1) RANCH

$0.50

BAYOU SPECIALTIES

GENERAL TSO CHICKEN

$9.49

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN

$9.49

BAYOU ANGUS BURGER

$8.99

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$9.49

SALISBURY STEAK GUMBO

$11.99

LOU'S GUMBO

$4.29+

KID CHOICE CHICKEN TENDERS (5) and RANCH

$6.99

KID CHOICE CORN DOGS (8) and RANCH

$5.99

KID CHOICE CHICKEN NUGGETS (8) and RANCH

$5.99

KID CHOICE FRIED SHRIMP (4) and RANCH

$5.99

PO-BOYS

FISH PO-BOY

$8.49

SHRIMP PO-BOY

$9.49

CRAWFISH PO-BOY

$10.49

OYSTER PO-BOY

$9.59

FRIED RICE AND LOMEIN

REGULAR FRIED RICE

$2.99+

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$4.99+

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$4.99+

COMBO FRIED RICE

$4.99+

BAYOU FRIED RICE

$5.99+

CRAWFISH FRIED RICE

$5.99+

REGULAR LOMEIN

$6.99

CHICKEN LOMEIN

$8.99

SHRIMP LOMEIN

$9.99

COMBO LOMEIN

$10.99

WHITE RICE

$2.99+

BAYOU COMBO BASKET

1 FISH AND 3 SHRIMP BASKET

$8.29

1 FISH AND 6 SHRIMP BASKET

$10.29

1 FISH AND 9 SHRIMP BASKET

$12.29

2 FISH AND 3 SHRIMP BASKET

$12.09

2 FISH AND 6 SHRIMP BASKET

$13.69

2 FISH AND 9 SHRIMP BASKET

$16.69

1 FISH AND POPCORN SHRIMP BASKET

$10.09

2 FISH, 3 SHRIMP AND 3 OYSTERS BASKET

$15.69

3 FISH, 3 SHRIMP AND 3 OYSTERS BASKET

$18.69

2 FISH AND 6 OYSTERS

$14.69

6 SHRIMP AND 6 OYSTERS

$15.69

(1) TARTER

$0.50

(1) COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.50

(1) RANCH

$0.50

BOILED SEAFOOD

PEELED SHRIMP (12CT)

$9.99

PEELED SHRIMP (24CT)

$16.99

UNPEELED SHRIMP (12CT)

$8.99

UNPEELED SHRIMP (24CT)

$15.99

CRAWFISH (ONLINE)

$6.99+

SNOW CRAB (1 CLUSTER)

$16.99

SNOW CRAB (2 CLUSTERS)

$31.99

DUNGENESS CRAB (2 CLUSTERS)

$24.99

KING CRAB (1LEG)

$32.99Out of stock

(1) LOBSTER TAIL

$22.99Out of stock

CORN

$0.75

SAUSAGE LINK

$2.49

POTATO

$0.75

BOILED EGG

$1.00

GARLIC BREAD

$2.00

ALL IN ONE BAG

ADD GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE IN BAG

$2.00

ADD BAYOU SAUCE IN BAG

$2.00

ADD OOH LA LA SPICY IN BAG

$2.00

SEAFOOD BUNDLE #1

$26.99

SEAFOOD BUNDLE #2

$40.99

SEAFOOD BUNDLE #3

$32.99

SEAFOOD BUNDLE #4

$56.99

SEAFOOD BUNDLE #5

$58.99

SEAFOOD BUNDLE #6

$16.99

EXTRA SAUCE IN BUNDLE

$2.00

BOILED SAUCES (ONLINE)

SMACK SAUCE

$0.50

MELTED BUTTER

$0.50

DRY SEASONING

$0.50

VALENTINA (HOT SAUCE)

$0.50

MAYO

$0.50

8oz SMACK SAUCE

$4.00

16oz SMACK SAUCE

$8.00

A LA CARTE (ADD 1 PIECE)

( 1 ) WHOLE WING

$2.50

( 1 ) FRIED FISH

$3.99

( 1 ) FRIED SHRIMP

$1.50

( 1 ) FRIED OYSTER

$2.00

ALL BEVERAGES

COKE

$1.99

DIET COKE

$1.99

SPRITE

$1.99

DR PEPPER

$1.99

FANTA STRAWBERRY

$1.99

HI-C LEMONADE

$1.99

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$4.59

BANANA SMOOTHIE

$4.59

STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE

$4.59

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.59

PEACH SMOOTHIE

$4.59

WATERMELON SMOOTHIE

$4.59

MANGONADA

$5.99

PINA COLADA SMOOTHIE

$4.59

ICED GREEN TEA (PLAIN)

$3.69

STRAWBERRY GREEN TEA

$3.69

MANGO GREEN TEA

$3.69

PEACH GREEN TEA

$3.69

WATERMELON GREEN TEA

$3.69

MILK TEA

$4.59

THAI TEA

$4.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
