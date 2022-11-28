A map showing the location of Bayou Smokehouse & GrillView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Salad

Bayou Smokehouse & Grill

1,000 Reviews

$$

130 Main St E

Banner Elk, NC 28604

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Fajitas
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Kids Hot Dog

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Corn Nuggets

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Grilled Brie w/ Rasp Chipotle Sauce

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Basic Nachos (No Meat)

$10.00

Ground Beef Nachos

$13.00

Smoked Brisket Nachos

$13.00

Smoked Brisket Quesadilla

$10.00

Wings (12)

$14.00

Wings (6)

$9.00

Zucchini Fries App

$10.00

Chicken Tender App

$10.00

Corn Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kid Tenders

$6.50

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Shrimp

$6.50

Kids Pork Sandwich

$6.50

Kids Brisket Sandwich

$6.50

Salads

Salad Evangeline

$15.00

Salad Bob's King Ranch

$13.00

Salad Grilled Chicken

$12.00

House Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Grilled Caesar

$9.00

Salad Special

$14.00

Cajun Entrees

Voodoo Pasta

$20.00

Smokehouse Combo

$23.00

Cajun Sampler

$23.00

Gumbo (Bowl)

$17.00

Gumbo (Cup)

$7.00

Red Beans & Rice (Bowl)

$16.00

Red Beans & Rice (Cup)

$6.00

Crawfish Etouffee

$19.00

Shrimp Creole

$18.00

Blackened Trout

$21.95

Pecan Trout

$21.95

Special Trout

$22.95

Texas Entrees

2pc Fried Chicken

$12.95

4pc Fried Chicken

$14.95

Blackened Ribeye

$25.00

Brisket Fajitas

$18.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Chicken Fried Steak
$14.95

$14.95

Chicken Tender Plate

$15.00

Fried Catfish Plate

$17.00

Full Rack Ribs

$24.00

Grilled Ribeye

$25.00

Half Rack Ribs

$20.00

Smoked Brisket Plate

$18.00

Sandwiches & Po' Boys

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Chopped Brisket, Sliced Onion, & Pickle Served on Texas Toast

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled Pork , Sliced Onion, & Pickle Served on Texas Toast

BLFGT

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, & Fried Green Tomatoes, Served on French Bread. Comes with Remoulade on the side.

Sliced Brisket Po'Boy

$13.00

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Evangeline Po'Boy

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Double Dogs

$7.50

Burgers, etc.

Bayou Burger

$12.00

Queso, Bacon, FGT Burger

$14.00

American Burger

$12.00

Swiss Burger

$12.00

Cheddar Burger

$12.00

Shred Cheese Burger

$12.00

Cheddar Smokehouse Burger

$13.00

American Smokehouse Burger

$13.00

Swiss Smokehouse Burger

$13.00

Shred Cheese Smokehouse Burger

$13.00

Queso Smokehouse Burger

$13.00

Vegetable Plates

One Side Plate

$3.75

Two Sides Plate

$6.75

Three Sides Plate

$8.75

Desserts

Abita Root Beer Float

$5.45

Blackberry Cobbler w/Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.95

Bread Pudding w/Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.70

Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream Sundae

$5.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sundae

$3.95

High Country Rum Cake

$5.95

Mama Nita's Bread Pudding w/Whiskey Sauce

$5.95

Mama Nita's Bread Pudding w/Whiskey Sauce
$5.95

$5.95

Rum Cake

$6.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

130 Main St E, Banner Elk, NC 28604

Directions

Map
