Bayou on the Beach Steamers & Mercantile

review star

No reviews yet

11115 Huchinson Blvd.

Panama City Beach, FL 32407

Popular Items

Royal Red Shrimp

$21.00

Snow Crab

$27.00
Cajun Steamed Pealed & Deveined Shrimp Combo

$20.00

FOOD

Steamed Combos

Cajun Steamed Pealed & Deveined Shrimp Combo

$20.00
Royal Red Shrimp Combo

$23.00
Scallops Combo

$31.00
Snow Crab Combo

$28.00

BBQ Shrimp Pealed & Deveined Combo

$21.00
Mussels Combo

$16.00

Crawfish (Seasonal) Combo

$17.00Out of stock

You Pick Two Combo

$24.00

The I Can't Decide Combo

$41.00

Steamed by the Pound

Cajun Steamed Pealed & Deveined Shrimp

$18.00

Royal Red Shrimp

$21.00

Snow Crab

$27.00

Crowd Pleasers

3 Pounder Served with Seasoned Corn & Potatoes

$68.00

1 lb each Cajun Shrimp, Royal Red Shrimp, Snow Crab Legs. Served with Corn & Potatoes Serves 3-5

6 Pounder Served with Seasoned Corn & Potatoes

$134.00

2 lb each Cajun Shrimp, Royal Red Shrimp, Snow Crab Legs. Served with Corn & Potatoes Serves 6-8 Hungry Folks!

Sides

Spicy Crab Dip

$9.00

Bayou Smoked Tuna Dip

$9.00

Sweet Siracha Shrimp Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Comes with fresh fried seasoned chips.

Spinach & Artichoke Crab Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Comes with fresh fried seasoned chips.

Chesapeake Crab Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Three Cheese Chicken Chili

$9.00Out of stock

Boudin Link

$8.00

Smoked Sausage

$6.00

Red Beans & Rice

$7.00

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$7.00

Seafood Gumbo

$7.00

Cheese Grits

$3.00

Corn & Red Potatoes

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Hushpuppies (3)

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Peewee Rolls (2)

$3.00

Open Item

Open Retail

Bayou Sauces & Seasoning

Bayou Who Dat Sauce

$7.99
Bayou Tarter Sauce

$7.99
Bayou Cajun Seasoning

$5.99
Bayou Hot Sauce (Shipped)

$12.00

DRINKS

Drinks

Aquafina Water

$2.00

Soda 20 oz

$3.00

Lipton Sweet Tea

$3.00

Waterloo Sparkling

$3.00

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Kumbucha

$4.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Sno Balls

Bayou Combo

KETO BAKED GOOD

Sweets (Copy)

KETO Whoopie Pie

$5.00

Mini Cupcake

$4.00

Keto Cookie

$4.00

KETO Fudge / Cake Ball

$4.00

KETO Muffin

$4.00

KETO Biscuit

$4.00

KETO Mouse Cup

$4.00Out of stock

KETO Cupcake

$5.00

KETO Bar/Brownie

$4.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Biggie Whoopie Keto

$7.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Bayou on the Beach's newest addition, Steamers & Mercantile, is located right next door to our Cafe & Oyster Bar, at 11115 Hutchison Blvd. We hope to serve our locals and out of town guests with our Steamed Seafood Menu and many grab and go items to be able to take home, to the beach, to your meeting or wherever you are headed and enjoy our Cajun Cuisine on the go! Also, we have curated a fun selection of gifts and home decor that everyone should enjoy. Come to the Bayou and pass a good time! Aaahhheeeeee!

Website

Location

11115 Huchinson Blvd., Panama City Beach, FL 32407

Directions

