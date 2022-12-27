Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ita Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

45 W. Main St.

Bay Shore, NY 11706

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Takeout Family Deal
Artichoke Hearts Oreganata
Risotto Balls

Antipasti

Spicy Pesto Mussels

$18.00

P.E.I Mussels, Cherry Peppers, Basil Pesto, Touch of Cream, Toasted Breadcrumbs

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Traditional Style

Risotto Balls

$16.00

Pesto Risotto, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Shrimp Christina

$20.00

Oreganata Style, Pesto, White Wine Sauce

Rabe and Sausage Egg Rolls

$16.00

Broccoli Rabe, Crumbled Sausage, Mozzarella, Cherry Pepper Aioli

Baked Clams

$16.00

Oreganata Style

Eggplant Marco

$18.00

Fried Eggplant, Spinach, Sliced Tomato. Fried Mozzarella, Caper Infused Marinara, Touch of Cream

Jules Corrozza

$16.00

Fried Italian Grilled Cheese, Vodka Sauce

Artichoke Hearts Oreganata

$16.00

Oreganata Style

ITA Antipasto

$28.00

Rabe and Sausage Egg Rolls, Pesto Risotto Balls, Jules Corrozza

Seafood Antipasto

$32.00

Baked Clams, Shrimp Christina, Calamari Fritti

Fig Crostini

$18.00

Stracciatella Cheese, Sliced Candied Prosciutto, Reduced Balsamic, Hard Italian Crostini

Antipasti Freddi/Insalata

Fig Crostini

$18.00

Stracciatella Cheese, Sliced Candied Prosciutto, Reduced Balsamic, Hard Italian Crostini

The ITA Board

$28.00

Burrata, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Prosciutto, Gaeta Olives, Artichoke Hearts

Burrata and Prosciutto

$16.00

E.V.O.O., Seasoning

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Shaved Ricotta Salata

Italian Salad

$16.00

Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Mozzarella, Croutons, Balsamic Vinaigrette

The Roxy

$16.00

Baby Arugula, Romaine, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Cherry Peppers, Gorgonzola, Crispy Wonton Garnish, Spicy Caesar Balsamic

Macaroni

ITA Spicy Rigatoni

$28.00

Burrata Ravioli Willy

$32.00

Linguini Clams and Shrimp

$32.00

Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi

$28.00

Burrata Ravioli

$28.00

Linguini W.C.S.

$26.00

G.T.F.O

$28.00

Mac and Cheese

$26.00

Penne Vodka

$26.00

Entrees

Chicken Picante

$28.00

Andrews Chicken

$28.00

Chicken Burrata Caprese

$28.00

Baked Chicken Parm

$28.00

Angelina's Shrimp

$29.00

Shrimp Luciano

$29.00

SJ's Veal Chop

$58.00

Manny's Veal

$34.00

Tommy's Pork Chop

$32.00

Veal Chop Parm

$55.00

Andrews Package

$51.00

Sal's MacChicken

$30.00

Madonna Mia Chicken

$32.00

Madonna Mia Veal Chop

$59.00

Skinny Italian

Zinguini

$28.00

Arias Shrimp

$29.00

Sweet Chili Salmon

$34.00

Grilled Chicken Stack

$28.00

The sides

Ma the Meatballs

$14.00

ITA Fries

$18.00

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Side Of Pesto Risotto

$12.00

Tommy's Toppings

$14.00

Crown

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Penne Meatball

$12.00

Kids Penne Marinara

$12.00

Kids Penne Butter

$12.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$14.00

kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$12.00

Kids Penne Vodka

$12.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Takeout Specials

Takeout Family Deal

$45.00+

Desserts

Cannoli crumb cake

$12.00

Fried Rainbow cookies

$12.00

Rainbow Cookie Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

PeanutButter Tiramisu

$12.00

Fried Oreos

$10.00Out of stock

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Cappucino

$5.00

Decaf Cappucino

$5.00

Tea

$2.50

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Lemon Sorbet

$6.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Tea

$2.50

Nutella Cheesecake

$13.00

Ocassion Cake

$83.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

ITA Kitchen is a Modern Italian Restaurant Space located in the Quaint Village of Bay Shore, New York. ITA allows you to dine in multiple facets. Indoor sleek Modern Decor and Outdoor Al Fresco and Private Dining allow us to be different from the rest. A beautifully designed catering tent is the perfect backdrop for all your celebrations. Come & enjoy a meal with us at ITA Kitchen.

Website

Location

45 W. Main St., Bay Shore, NY 11706

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
orange star4.3 • 726
12 E Main St BAY SHORE, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Rock City Dogs
orange star4.5 • 31
3 East Main Street Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
orange starNo Reviews
11 Maple Ave Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
The Penny Pub - 79 W Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
79 W Main Street bay shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Flour Shoppe Cafe - 19 W. Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
19 W. Main Street Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Bango Bowls - Bay Shore
orange star4.6 • 356
68 E Main St Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bay Shore

Toast Coffeehouse
orange star4.5 • 3,333
9 S Park Avenue Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Verde Kitchen & Cocktails - 70 East Main Street
orange star4.3 • 1,911
70 East Main Street Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Tullulah's
orange star4.4 • 1,411
12 Fourth Ave Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
orange star4.3 • 726
12 E Main St BAY SHORE, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Taco Guacamole
orange star4.4 • 663
617A E Main St Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
The Tap Room - Bay Shore - 44-46 East Main St
orange star4.6 • 554
44-46 East Main St Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bay Shore
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Amityville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston