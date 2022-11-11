Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bayside Chicken Lovers

215-9 Northern Blvd

Bayside, NY 11361

Popular Items

1/2 Chicken
F3-Whole Chicken & Whole Rack of Ribs w/4 Sides
1/4 Ribs

Chicken

Whole Chicken

$18.00

Whole Chicken w/2 Sides

$23.50

1/2 Chicken (Plain)

$10.10

BBQ Ribs

Whole Rack of Ribs

$32.00

Whole Rack w/2 Sides

$36.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$18.50

1/2 Rack w/2 Sides

$20.50

Combos

1/2 Chicken and 1/2 Ribs

$29.00

1/4 Chicken and 1/4 Ribs

$19.00

1/4 Chicken/Ribs w/2 Sides

$21.00

1/2 Chicken/Ribs w/2 Sides

$33.00

Family Meals

F1-Whole Chicken w/3 Sides

$25.50

F2-Two Whole Chicken w/4 Sides

$43.00

F3-Whole Chicken & Whole Rack of Ribs w/4 Sides

$53.00

Sides

Side Green Sauce

$0.50

8 oz Green Sauce

$2.50

16 oz Green Sauce

$4.00

Extra Pita Bread

$0.60

Small Seasoned Baked Red Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Small Rice

$3.00

Small Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Small Buttered Corn Kernels

$3.00

Small Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

Small Broccoli

$3.00

Small Green Salad

$3.00

Small Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Seasoned Baked Red Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Rice

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Buttered Corn Kernels

$5.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Large Green Salad

$5.00

Large Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Seltzer

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Grape

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Ice Tea

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Lunch Specials

1/2 Chicken

$13.50

1/4 Ribs

$13.85
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

215-9 Northern Blvd, Bayside, NY 11361

