- Home
- /
- San Diego
- /
- Pacific Beach
- /
- American
- /
- Bayside Landing
Bayside Landing
1,749 Reviews
$$
3780 ingraham st
san diego, CA 92109
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZER
Bayside Wings
Marinated Chicken Wings with Choice of Blazing Ranch, Buffalo, Honey Sriracha, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Bare Minimum. General Tso , Sweet Chili and BBQ Sauce.
Big Ol' Pretzel
Salted Pretzel served with stone ground mustard and beer cheese
Coconut Shrimp
With sweet chili sauce.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Crispy Brussel sprouts served with Chili fish sauce, cilantro, and roasted chickpeas
Fried Calamari
Served with Romesco sauce.
Garlic Truffle Fries
House garlic sauce, parmesan cheese, fresh parsley, truffle salt.
General Tso's Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets fried and Served with spicy tangy sauce. Make it Blazing Ranch Califlower or Buffalo Califlower!!
Hummus & Fried Chickpea Plate
Hummus, fried chickpeas, grilled pita, olive pepper relish, pita, and feta, with assorted vegetables
Mini Corn Dogs
Served with homemade honey dijon sauce
Mix Fry Basket
Mixed French Fries and Sweet Potato Waffle Fries.
Sweet Potato Waffle Basket
Sweet potato waffle fries served with maple syrup.
Poke Stack
Local ahi tuna served with rice, a ginger poke sauce, shaved onion, sesame fugaraki seasoning, avocado, marinated seaweed, crispy wontons.
PLATES
Bayside Burrito
Marinated carne asada, guacamole, pico, cilantro, cheddar cheese, cilantro crema, tater tots. Served with chips and salsa.
Bayside Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with queso, pico de gallo, black beans, cotija cheese, salsa roja, cilantro, guacamole, and cilantro crema. Add Chicken or Pork $3. Add Carne Asada $4.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod, fries, side of tartar sauce and lemon.
Loco Moco
Half-pound hamburger patty, soy gravy, and grilled onions over white rice with two eggs any style.
Poke Stack
Local ahi tuna served with rice, a ginger poke sauce, shaved onion, sesame fugaraki seasoning, avocado, marinated seaweed, crispy wontons.
Smoked Gouda Mac N Cheese
Gruyère béchamel sauce with smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon and toasted herb bread crumbs.
Teriyaki Plate
Teriyaki sauce with sauteed seasonal vegetables, Napa cabbage, macaroni salad and white rice.
BURGERS
Bacado Burger
1/2 lb Angus Chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, cheddar, bacon, avocado on a Brioche Bun.
BBQ Bacon Burger
1/2 lb Angus Chuck, cheddar, bacon, crispy onion strings, on a Brioche Bun.
The Fonz (Classic) Burger
1/2 lb Angus Chuck, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, American cheese, and special sauce, on a Brioche Bun.
BETWEEN THE BREAD
California Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado, grilled red pepper, arugula, sliced tomato, pesto spread and fresh mozzarella on Ciabatta bread
Slammin' Salmon Sandwich
Blackened Scottish salmon served with a zesty avocado slaw, fresh tomato, on a house roll.
Southern Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, herb aioli, coleslaw, buffalo sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.
The Turkules
Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, & honey dijon mustard on Ciabatta bread.
The Shortie *Special*
Shredded Short Rib, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & crispy onions strings served on a Brioche Bun.
GREENS
BBQ Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, diced BBQ chicken, shredded cheddar, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch, topped with cilantro.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in caesar dressing.
The Green Machine
Marinated tofu, jalapeno, cucumber, soba noodles, cilantro miso sauce, crispy wontons, sesame seeds
Seasonal Salad
A fresh salad using seasonal, locally sourced greens and vegetables. Just ask your server for today’s current selection. (Arcadian mixed greens, orange ginger dressing, shredded carrot, orange segments, red onion, candy ginger, watermelon radish, & crispy wontons)
STONE OVEN FLATBREADS
Islander Flatbread
BBQ sauce, kalua pork , Mozzarella, Pineapple, Green onions
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Diced bbq chicken, mozzarella, red onion, pineapple, topped with BBQ sauce, jalapenos and cilantro.
Cheese Flatbread
Italiano Flatbread
Pizza sauce, roasted garlic cloves, mozzarella, parmesan, black olives, Italian sausage, pesto and balsamic reduction.
Margherita Flatbread
Garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Pepperoni Flatbread
T-Rex Flatbread
Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Mac & Cheese Flatbread
Cavatappi macaroni, cheesy bechamel, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, bacon, with toasty herb bread crumbs.
DESSERT
KIDS MENU
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids cheese burger served with fries or apple slices
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Quesadilla served with a french fries or apple slices
Kids Chicken Strips
Kids Chicken Strips served with a choice of fries or apple slices
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese served with french fries or apple slices
Kids Mac n Cheese
SIDES
BAYSIDE BEERS
$5 Viva Watermelon Tequila Seltzer
$5 Viva Huckleberry Tequila Seltzer
$5 NUTRL Mango
$5 NUTRL Pineapple
Jetway Rose Seltzer
Jetway White Wine Seltzer
.394 Pale Ale - Alesmith Brewing - Pale Ale 6%
Bayside Blonde - Latitude 33 Brewing - Blonde Ale 4.8%
Blackberry - Ficks Hard Seltzer 5%
Blood Orange IPA – Latitude 33 - IPA 7.2%
Cali Creamin' - Mother Earth Brewing - Vanilla Cream Ale 5% (Nitro)
Fluffy Tangerine Clouds - Second Chance Beer Co - Hazy IPA 7%
Hazy Conditions - Ketch Brewing - Hazy IPA 6.4%
Hopster Pot – Thorn Brewing Hazy IPA 7%
Ketch Kolsch - Ketch Brewing - Kolsch Style Ale 5.2%
Little Bo Pils - Smog City Brewing - Pilsner 4.4%
Love Hazy - Almanac Brewing - Hazy IPA 6.1%
Mango Daydream – Juneshine Hard Kombucha 6%
Michelada
Oktoberfest - Hofbrau - Marzen 5.8%
Old Rasputin – North Coast Brewing - Russian Imperial Stout (Nitro) 9% 12 oz pour
Pineapple Cider - Serpentine Cider - Pineapple Cider 6.9%
Sapling - Burgeon Beer Co. - Hoppy Rye Amber Ale 5.7%
Schoner Tag - Enegren Brewing - Bavarian Hefeweizen 5%
Subconscious Mind - Pure Project - Murky IPA 6.7%
Tierra Madre - Mother Earth - Mexican Lager 4.5%
Ubahdank - New Glory Brewing - West Coast IPA 7.2%
Vice Cranzu (Cranberry Yuzu) - Wild Barrel Brewing - Sour Fruited Ale 5.2% 12 oz pour
White Rascal - Avery Brewing - White Ale 5.6%
Wipeout– Port Brewing West Coast IPA 7%
Pabst Blue Ribbon 24oz can
WINE ON TAP
BOTTLE BEERS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3780 ingraham st, san diego, CA 92109