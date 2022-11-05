Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs

Bayside Landing

1,749 Reviews

$$

3780 ingraham st

san diego, CA 92109

Order Again

Popular Items

Teriyaki Plate
Southern Chicken Sandwich
California Grilled Chicken Sandwich

APPETIZER

Bayside Wings

$13.95

Marinated Chicken Wings with Choice of Blazing Ranch, Buffalo, Honey Sriracha, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Bare Minimum. General Tso , Sweet Chili and BBQ Sauce.

Big Ol' Pretzel

$12.00

Salted Pretzel served with stone ground mustard and beer cheese

Coconut Shrimp

$13.50

With sweet chili sauce.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.50

Crispy Brussel sprouts served with Chili fish sauce, cilantro, and roasted chickpeas

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Served with Romesco sauce.

Garlic Truffle Fries

$12.00

House garlic sauce, parmesan cheese, fresh parsley, truffle salt.

General Tso's Cauliflower

$13.50

Cauliflower florets fried and Served with spicy tangy sauce. Make it Blazing Ranch Califlower or Buffalo Califlower!!

Hummus & Fried Chickpea Plate

$14.00

Hummus, fried chickpeas, grilled pita, olive pepper relish, pita, and feta, with assorted vegetables

Mini Corn Dogs

$12.00

Served with homemade honey dijon sauce

Mix Fry Basket

$6.00

Mixed French Fries and Sweet Potato Waffle Fries.

Sweet Potato Waffle Basket

$6.00

Sweet potato waffle fries served with maple syrup.

Poke Stack

$15.00

Local ahi tuna served with rice, a ginger poke sauce, shaved onion, sesame fugaraki seasoning, avocado, marinated seaweed, crispy wontons.

PLATES

Bayside Burrito

$14.95

Marinated carne asada, guacamole, pico, cilantro, cheddar cheese, cilantro crema, tater tots. Served with chips and salsa.

Bayside Nachos

$14.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with queso, pico de gallo, black beans, cotija cheese, salsa roja, cilantro, guacamole, and cilantro crema. Add Chicken or Pork $3. Add Carne Asada $4.

Fish & Chips

$18.95

Beer battered cod, fries, side of tartar sauce and lemon.

Loco Moco

$16.00

Half-pound hamburger patty, soy gravy, and grilled onions over white rice with two eggs any style.

Poke Stack

$15.00

Local ahi tuna served with rice, a ginger poke sauce, shaved onion, sesame fugaraki seasoning, avocado, marinated seaweed, crispy wontons.

Smoked Gouda Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Gruyère béchamel sauce with smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon and toasted herb bread crumbs.

Teriyaki Plate

$17.75

Teriyaki sauce with sauteed seasonal vegetables, Napa cabbage, macaroni salad and white rice.

BURGERS

Bacado Burger

$15.95

1/2 lb Angus Chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, cheddar, bacon, avocado on a Brioche Bun.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.95

1/2 lb Angus Chuck, cheddar, bacon, crispy onion strings, on a Brioche Bun.

The Fonz (Classic) Burger

$14.50

1/2 lb Angus Chuck, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, American cheese, and special sauce, on a Brioche Bun.

BETWEEN THE BREAD

California Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado, grilled red pepper, arugula, sliced tomato, pesto spread and fresh mozzarella on Ciabatta bread

Slammin' Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Blackened Scottish salmon served with a zesty avocado slaw, fresh tomato, on a house roll.

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, herb aioli, coleslaw, buffalo sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.

The Turkules

$16.00

Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, & honey dijon mustard on Ciabatta bread.

The Shortie *Special*

$12.95

Shredded Short Rib, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & crispy onions strings served on a Brioche Bun.

GREENS

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, diced BBQ chicken, shredded cheddar, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch, topped with cilantro.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in caesar dressing.

The Green Machine

$15.95

Marinated tofu, jalapeno, cucumber, soba noodles, cilantro miso sauce, crispy wontons, sesame seeds

Seasonal Salad

$14.00

A fresh salad using seasonal, locally sourced greens and vegetables. Just ask your server for today’s current selection. (Arcadian mixed greens, orange ginger dressing, shredded carrot, orange segments, red onion, candy ginger, watermelon radish, & crispy wontons)

STONE OVEN FLATBREADS

Islander Flatbread

$16.00

BBQ sauce, kalua pork , Mozzarella, Pineapple, Green onions

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Diced bbq chicken, mozzarella, red onion, pineapple, topped with BBQ sauce, jalapenos and cilantro.

Cheese Flatbread

$16.00

Italiano Flatbread

$16.00

Pizza sauce, roasted garlic cloves, mozzarella, parmesan, black olives, Italian sausage, pesto and balsamic reduction.

Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

Garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$16.00

T-Rex Flatbread

$16.00

Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Mac & Cheese Flatbread

$16.00

Cavatappi macaroni, cheesy bechamel, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, bacon, with toasty herb bread crumbs.

FOR FIDO

PUPPY BURGER PATTY

$7.00

PUPPY CHICKEN BREAST

$7.00

PUPPY RICE

$3.00

DESSERT

Bayside Mud Pie

$10.00

Ice cream cake with chocolate cookie crust a layer of fudge mocha almond fudge ice cream and coffee-flavored rosettes

Cookie Dessert

$10.00

Made to order chocolate chip cookie in a cast-iron skillet, topped with vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce drizzle.

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kids cheese burger served with fries or apple slices

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla served with a french fries or apple slices

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips served with a choice of fries or apple slices

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese served with french fries or apple slices

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

SIDES

French Fry Basket

$4.00

Mac Salad

$3.00

Mix Fry Basket

$6.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$6.00Out of stock

Tater Tot Basket

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$0.25

BAYSIDE BEERS

$5 Viva Watermelon Tequila Seltzer

$5.00

$5 Viva Huckleberry Tequila Seltzer

$5.00

$5 NUTRL Mango

$5.00

$5 NUTRL Pineapple

$5.00

Jetway Rose Seltzer

$5.00

Jetway White Wine Seltzer

$5.00

.394 Pale Ale - Alesmith Brewing - Pale Ale 6%

$7.50

Bayside Blonde - Latitude 33 Brewing - Blonde Ale 4.8%

$5.50

Blackberry - Ficks Hard Seltzer 5%

$7.50

Blood Orange IPA – Latitude 33 - IPA 7.2%

$9.00

Cali Creamin' - Mother Earth Brewing - Vanilla Cream Ale 5% (Nitro)

$7.50

Fluffy Tangerine Clouds - Second Chance Beer Co - Hazy IPA 7%

$9.00

Hazy Conditions - Ketch Brewing - Hazy IPA 6.4%

$9.00

Hopster Pot – Thorn Brewing Hazy IPA 7%

$9.00

Ketch Kolsch - Ketch Brewing - Kolsch Style Ale 5.2%

$8.00

Little Bo Pils - Smog City Brewing - Pilsner 4.4%

$7.50

Love Hazy - Almanac Brewing - Hazy IPA 6.1%

$9.00

Mango Daydream – Juneshine Hard Kombucha 6%

$9.00

Michelada

$7.50

Oktoberfest - Hofbrau - Marzen 5.8%

$8.00

Old Rasputin – North Coast Brewing - Russian Imperial Stout (Nitro) 9% 12 oz pour

$11.00

Pineapple Cider - Serpentine Cider - Pineapple Cider 6.9%

$9.50

Sapling - Burgeon Beer Co. - Hoppy Rye Amber Ale 5.7%

$8.50

Schoner Tag - Enegren Brewing - Bavarian Hefeweizen 5%

$7.50

Subconscious Mind - Pure Project - Murky IPA 6.7%

$9.00

Tierra Madre - Mother Earth - Mexican Lager 4.5%

$7.50

Ubahdank - New Glory Brewing - West Coast IPA 7.2%

$9.00

Vice Cranzu (Cranberry Yuzu) - Wild Barrel Brewing - Sour Fruited Ale 5.2% 12 oz pour

$9.50

White Rascal - Avery Brewing - White Ale 5.6%

$8.00

Wipeout– Port Brewing West Coast IPA 7%

$9.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon 24oz can

$8.00

WINE ON TAP

Angeline Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50

Angeline Rosé

$8.50

Angeline Pinot Noir

$8.50

De la Costa Sangria

$9.00

BOTTLE WINE

BTL Chardonnay (Joel Gott)

$32.00

BTL Pinot Grigio (Caposaldo)

$32.00

BTL Champagne

$12.00

BOTTLE BEERS

Athletic Brewing IPA N/A 12oz Can

$5.50

Athletic Brewing Golden Ale N/A 12oz Can

$5.50

Coors lite 12oz Bottle

$5.00

Corona 12oz Bottle

$5.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon 24oz Can

$8.00

UB SHOTS

Underberg Shot

$2.50

Underberg Shot (2)

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3780 ingraham st, san diego, CA 92109

Directions

