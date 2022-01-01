Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Bayside Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1253 Horseneck Road

Westport, MA 02790

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Fish Tacos
Our Famous Lobster Roll

Appetizers

Pint of Quahog Chowder

$10.00

Our House Made Broth Based Quahog Chowder served with a splash of cream

Pint of Seafood Chowder

$14.00

Chock full of Cod, Scallops, LOBSTER, Shrimp, Carrots and Red Potatoes served with a splash of cream

Pint Soup of The Day

$10.00

Eggplant Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Pretty Famous. Pretty Delish. Served with a creamy peppercorn dip.

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Served with our house made Creamy chipotle dip

Chicken Tender 6 Piece

$12.00

6 All Natural Chicken Tenders with a tangy honey mustard BBQ dip

Cod Cake APP

$12.00

2 House Made cakes with tartar

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

With our house made pineapple sriracha dip

Cornbread

$1.00

House made every day!

Zucchini Quinoa Cakes

$8.00Out of stock

Mussels

$16.00Out of stock

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Crisp Lettuce, Shredded Carrots and garden veggies served with our house sweet and sour vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Baby spinach, onion, mushroom, crumbled bacon, hard boiled egg with our house sweet and sour vinagrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp Romaine, house croutons, shaved parmesan & creamy dressing

Bayside Nuts, Goats & Greens

$14.00

Mixed greens, honey roasted walnuts, fresh fruit, crumbled goat cheese & house made balsamic vinaigrette

Lobster & Asparagus Salad

$30.00

Tender mixed lettuce, mandarins, red bell pepper, asparagus & a heap of naked lobstah with our house made citrus Asian dressing

Mexican Street Corn Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Tri-colored organic quinoa, sweet corn, roasted with red and poblano peppers & red onion over crispy mixed greens & feta w/ our house made avo-lime dressing.

Chili Rubbed Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Tender mixed greens, red bell pepper, mandarins, and chili rubbed, pan seared sugar cane skewered shrimp with our house made creamy chipotle dressing.

Asian Tuna Salad

$24.00Out of stock

Taco Salad Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Autumn Salad

$10.00

Tacos & Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with house made salsa and sour cream.

Linguica & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Jack cheese and ground Micheal's Linguica. Served with house made salsa and sour cream.

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Jack cheese & crispy chicken tenders. Served with house made salsa & sour cream.

Veggie & Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled Veggies, Jack Cheese served with salsa and sour ccream

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Quesadilla BBQ

$14.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$10.00

2 soft corn tacos with crispy fried cod, cilantro-cabbage, tabasco-lime aioli. Simplemente delicioso!

Oyster Tacos

$15.00

2 soft shell corn tortillas with spicy remoulade, cilantro-slaw, sweet and tender fried oysters

Lobster Tacos

$28.00

2 Corn Tortillas filled with sweet lobstah & cilantro slaw, fresh salsa of the day & avo-lime crema

Chickpea Tacos

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Seafood Plates

All plates are served with Hand Cut Fries, Our Own Cole Slaw and Bayside Tartar

Fisherman’s Platter

$38.00

Generous portion of Fried Cod, Sweet Whole Belly Clams, NB Sea Scallops & Shrimp

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Always Fresh Cod from New Bedford, hand cut fries, house made cole slaw and Bayside tartar

Sm Fish & Chips

$14.00

Codfish Cakes

$16.00

2 of our house made fresh codfish cakes- cod, mashed potatoes, onion & seasoning - panko breaded

Cod Cakes And Beans

$16.00

2 house made codfish cakes with Gram's baked beans & our famous cornbread

Fried New Bedford Sea Scallops

$28.00

Wicked generous portion of the sweetest NB Sea scallops, panko breaded and fried to crispy perfection

Fried Clam Plate

$32.00

Whole bellied sweet Maine clams fried to golden perfection. Super fresh and pure decadence

Fried Oyster Plate

$26.00

East Coast, fresh-shucked oysters fried golden and crisp

Half Clam Half Oyster

$32.00

Half Fish Half Oyster

$26.00

Half Scallop Half Oyster

$28.00

Half Shrimp Half Scallop

$28.00

Half Shrimp Half Clams

$32.00

Entrees

Baked Scrod

$18.00

Fresh and flaky Cod with a delicate and simple butter-crumb topping

Brushetta Cod

$20.00

Maple Seafood Medley

$28.00

Sweet NB sea scallops and sugar cane skewered shrimp chili rubbed and pan seared. Topped with our house made maple glaze. Served over wild rice with asparagus

Organic Norwegian Salmon

$26.00

Organic Norwegian Salmon pan seared and finished with a topping of your choice

Pan Seared New Bedford Sea Scallops

$30.00

We've been told many times these are "THE BEST EVA!" Simply perfect. Lightly dusted Pan Seared Sweet New Bedford Sea Scallops with fresh parsley, lemon & garlic

Baked Stuffed Sole

$24.00Out of stock

Spinach Cheese Enchilada

$10.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00Out of stock

Creamed Cod

$12.00Out of stock

Baked Scallops

$30.00

Lobster Mac

$28.00

Wraps n Rolls, Burgers n Clubs

Burger

$10.00

Sweet Potato Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Vegan, black bean & sweet potato burger with spinach, tomato and our house chipotle aioli on a grilled brioche

Poor Man’s Surf-N-Turf

$24.00

Grass Fed Burger, Naked Lobster, Baby Spinach & Dill Aioli on Grilled Brioche

Classic Turkey Club

$14.00

Triple Decker, All Natural Sliced Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Appelwood Bacon

BLT

$10.00

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Generous piece of fried Cod, lettuce, tomato on a grilled Brioche. Tartar on the side

Fried Clam Roll

$26.00

Our Famous Lobster Roll

$28.00

Voted by Food & Wine as one of the best in America! Naked lobster meat on a grilled New England style bun.

Crabmeat Salad Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Salmon & Asparagus Wrap

$14.00

fresh organic salmon, asparagus, spinach, tomato, lemon-dill aioli in a sundried tomato wrap

Fancy Sandwich

$10.00

The Famous Fancy Breakfast Sandy! fried egg, bacon, spinach, tomato & mayo on wheat toast

Chicken Tender Meal (6)

$14.00

Greek Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Housemade Halibut Burger

$20.00Out of stock

Swordfish Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Cake BLT

$22.00Out of stock

Oyster Po Boy

$15.00Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$18.00Out of stock

Kids Meals

Fried Fish Nuggets

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Frd Shrimp Plate

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Homemade Desserts 2022

Pies- By the slice

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00Out of stock

Limoncello Marscapone Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Native Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00Out of stock

Beverages

Black Eyed Phoenix MOCKTAIL

$10.00

Box water

$3.00

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50

Club soda

$2.00

CUKE BASIL LIME MOCKTAIL

$10.00

Empire Soda

$3.00

Half & Half

$4.50

Apple Juice Boxes

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Organic Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Organic Coffee

$4.50

Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Lg Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Lg Flavored Milk

$4.00

Lg Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lg Milk

$4.00

Lg Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Natalies Juice

$5.00

Peach Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Saving Grace MOCKTAIL

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sm Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Sm Flavored Milk

$3.00

Sm Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Sm Milk

$3.00

Sm Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Spicy Ginger Brew

$4.00

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Tonic

$2.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

A Mermaid Kiss

$14.00

Bayside Rum Punch

$14.00

Bikini Fizz

$14.00

Black Eyed Phoenix MOCKTAIL

$10.00

Black Eyed Rye

$14.00

Bulliet, Lavender Lemonade

$14.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

CUKE BASIL LIME MOCKTAIL

$10.00

Dirty Arnold

$14.00

East Beach Rita

$14.00

Elderflower G&T

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Fresh Off The Boat Manhattan

$14.00

Ha'Penny Manhattan

$14.00

Horseneck Heat

$14.00

Horseneck Honey

$14.00

Horseneck Mule

$14.00

Ocean Love Potion

$15.00

Quansett Mudslide

$14.00

Saving Grace MOCKTAIL

$10.00

Special Cocktail

$14.00

Strawberry Basil Gin Fizz

$14.00

The Dennis (Cuke-Basil-Lime Gimlet)

$14.00

The Nance Martini

$14.00

The Nice Girl Mojito

$14.00

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$8.00

Watermelon Cooler

$14.00

Cantaloupe Spritzer

$14.00

Greg Drink

$10.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$14.00

Kettle One

$14.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

KETEL ONE CITRON

$14.00

Cold River Blueberry Vodka

$14.00

TITO'S

$14.00

VANGOGH ESPRESSO

$14.00

OCEAN

$14.00

Cucumber Vodka

$14.00

Well Gin

$10.00

BEEFEATER

$12.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$10.00

HENDRICKS

$14.00

TANQUERAY

$12.00

Dry Line

$14.00

Botanist Gin

$14.00

Malfy

$12.00

Rose Gin

$14.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$12.00

GOSLING'S

$12.00

MALIBU

$12.00

MEYERS

$12.00

MOUNT GAY

$14.00

MAD RIVER 44

$14.00

MAD RIVER VANILLA RUM

$14.00

BULLIET BOURBON

$12.00

BULLIET RYE

$12.00

JACK DANIELS

$12.00

JAMESON

$12.00

JIM BEAM

$12.00

MAKERS MARK

$12.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$12.00

Dewers

$12.00

4 ROSES BOURBON

$14.00

FIST FULL OF BOURBON

$12.00

HAYPENNY IRISH WHISKEY

$12.00

PUTNAM RYE

$12.00

OLD SCOUT BOURBON

$14.00

BULLY BOY OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

JOSE CUERVO

$10.00

PATRON SILVER

$14.00

1800 Coconut

$12.00

Dulce Vida Pineapple

$12.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$12.00

Dulce Vida Lime

$12.00

ESPONITA BLANCO

$12.00

ESPONITA ANJEO

$14.00

GHOST SPICY

$12.00

1 tequila

$14.00

2 tequila

$14.00

3 Tequila

$16.00

Ocho

$15.00

Mezcal

$15.00

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

$12.00

BAILEYS

$10.00

CAMPARI

$12.00

FRANGELICO

$12.00

GODIVA CHOCOLATE

$12.00

GRAND MARNIER

$12.00

KAHLUA

$10.00

LEMONCELLO

$12.00

Canned & Bottled Beers 2022

Buzzard's Porter

$8.00

Buzzards Bay IPA

$8.00

16oz can American IPA made with local hops 6.2ABV

Buzzards Flounder

$8.00

16oz can Kolsch -style ale brewed with Massachusetts grown hops and local malt 4.1ABV

Downeast Seasonal

$5.00

Mayflower Crispy Business

$8.00

Mayflower Hefiweissen

$8.00

Mayflower IPA

$8.00

16oz can Lager brewed and canned in Plymouth, MA 5 ABV

Mayflower Magnolia

$8.00

Narragansett Fresh Catch

$6.00

Narragansett Lager

$6.00

Narragansett Light

$6.00

SAM ADAMS Non-Alcoholic Beer

$5.00

Sam Adams Lager

$5.00

Sol

$5.00

Troegs Perpetual

$8.00

Troegs Sunshine

$8.00

Whalers RISE

$6.00

Athletica NA

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
The best dinky little restaurant in the commonwealth!

Bayside Restaurant image
Bayside Restaurant image

