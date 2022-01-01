Bayside Restaurant
1253 Horseneck Road
Westport, MA 02790
Popular Items
Appetizers
Pint of Quahog Chowder
Our House Made Broth Based Quahog Chowder served with a splash of cream
Pint of Seafood Chowder
Chock full of Cod, Scallops, LOBSTER, Shrimp, Carrots and Red Potatoes served with a splash of cream
Pint Soup of The Day
Eggplant Fries
Pretty Famous. Pretty Delish. Served with a creamy peppercorn dip.
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with our house made Creamy chipotle dip
Chicken Tender 6 Piece
6 All Natural Chicken Tenders with a tangy honey mustard BBQ dip
Cod Cake APP
2 House Made cakes with tartar
Coconut Shrimp
With our house made pineapple sriracha dip
Cornbread
House made every day!
Zucchini Quinoa Cakes
Mussels
Kale Fritters
Salads
Garden Salad
Crisp Lettuce, Shredded Carrots and garden veggies served with our house sweet and sour vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, onion, mushroom, crumbled bacon, hard boiled egg with our house sweet and sour vinagrette
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine, house croutons, shaved parmesan & creamy dressing
Bayside Nuts, Goats & Greens
Mixed greens, honey roasted walnuts, fresh fruit, crumbled goat cheese & house made balsamic vinaigrette
Lobster & Asparagus Salad
Tender mixed lettuce, mandarins, red bell pepper, asparagus & a heap of naked lobstah with our house made citrus Asian dressing
Mexican Street Corn Quinoa Salad
Tri-colored organic quinoa, sweet corn, roasted with red and poblano peppers & red onion over crispy mixed greens & feta w/ our house made avo-lime dressing.
Chili Rubbed Shrimp Salad
Tender mixed greens, red bell pepper, mandarins, and chili rubbed, pan seared sugar cane skewered shrimp with our house made creamy chipotle dressing.
Asian Tuna Salad
Taco Salad Bowl
Autumn Salad
Tacos & Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with house made salsa and sour cream.
Linguica & Cheese Quesadilla
Jack cheese and ground Micheal's Linguica. Served with house made salsa and sour cream.
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Jack cheese & crispy chicken tenders. Served with house made salsa & sour cream.
Veggie & Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Veggies, Jack Cheese served with salsa and sour ccream
Grilled Veggie Quesadilla
Quesadilla BBQ
Fish Tacos
2 soft corn tacos with crispy fried cod, cilantro-cabbage, tabasco-lime aioli. Simplemente delicioso!
Oyster Tacos
2 soft shell corn tortillas with spicy remoulade, cilantro-slaw, sweet and tender fried oysters
Lobster Tacos
2 Corn Tortillas filled with sweet lobstah & cilantro slaw, fresh salsa of the day & avo-lime crema
Chickpea Tacos
Fried Seafood Plates
Fisherman’s Platter
Generous portion of Fried Cod, Sweet Whole Belly Clams, NB Sea Scallops & Shrimp
Fish & Chips
Always Fresh Cod from New Bedford, hand cut fries, house made cole slaw and Bayside tartar
Sm Fish & Chips
Codfish Cakes
2 of our house made fresh codfish cakes- cod, mashed potatoes, onion & seasoning - panko breaded
Cod Cakes And Beans
2 house made codfish cakes with Gram's baked beans & our famous cornbread
Fried New Bedford Sea Scallops
Wicked generous portion of the sweetest NB Sea scallops, panko breaded and fried to crispy perfection
Fried Clam Plate
Whole bellied sweet Maine clams fried to golden perfection. Super fresh and pure decadence
Fried Oyster Plate
East Coast, fresh-shucked oysters fried golden and crisp
Half Clam Half Oyster
Half Fish Half Oyster
Half Scallop Half Oyster
Half Shrimp Half Scallop
Half Shrimp Half Clams
Entrees
Baked Scrod
Fresh and flaky Cod with a delicate and simple butter-crumb topping
Brushetta Cod
Maple Seafood Medley
Sweet NB sea scallops and sugar cane skewered shrimp chili rubbed and pan seared. Topped with our house made maple glaze. Served over wild rice with asparagus
Organic Norwegian Salmon
Organic Norwegian Salmon pan seared and finished with a topping of your choice
Pan Seared New Bedford Sea Scallops
We've been told many times these are "THE BEST EVA!" Simply perfect. Lightly dusted Pan Seared Sweet New Bedford Sea Scallops with fresh parsley, lemon & garlic
Baked Stuffed Sole
Spinach Cheese Enchilada
Chicken Pot Pie
Creamed Cod
Baked Scallops
Lobster Mac
Wraps n Rolls, Burgers n Clubs
Burger
Sweet Potato Black Bean Burger
Vegan, black bean & sweet potato burger with spinach, tomato and our house chipotle aioli on a grilled brioche
Poor Man’s Surf-N-Turf
Grass Fed Burger, Naked Lobster, Baby Spinach & Dill Aioli on Grilled Brioche
Classic Turkey Club
Triple Decker, All Natural Sliced Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Appelwood Bacon
BLT
Fish Sandwich
Generous piece of fried Cod, lettuce, tomato on a grilled Brioche. Tartar on the side
Fried Clam Roll
Our Famous Lobster Roll
Voted by Food & Wine as one of the best in America! Naked lobster meat on a grilled New England style bun.
Crabmeat Salad Roll
Salmon & Asparagus Wrap
fresh organic salmon, asparagus, spinach, tomato, lemon-dill aioli in a sundried tomato wrap
Fancy Sandwich
The Famous Fancy Breakfast Sandy! fried egg, bacon, spinach, tomato & mayo on wheat toast
Chicken Tender Meal (6)
Greek Chicken Wrap
Housemade Halibut Burger
Swordfish Burger
Crab Cake BLT
Oyster Po Boy
Tuna Melt
Kids Meals
Homemade Desserts 2022
Beverages
Black Eyed Phoenix MOCKTAIL
Box water
Brewed Iced Tea
Club soda
CUKE BASIL LIME MOCKTAIL
Empire Soda
Half & Half
Apple Juice Boxes
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Organic Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Organic Coffee
Lavender Lemonade
Lemonade
Lg Cranberry Juice
Lg Flavored Milk
Lg Grapefruit Juice
Lg Milk
Lg Pineapple Juice
Natalies Juice
Peach Arnold Palmer
Saving Grace MOCKTAIL
Shirley Temple
Sm Cranberry Juice
Sm Flavored Milk
Sm Grapefruit Juice
Sm Milk
Sm Pineapple Juice
Spicy Ginger Brew
Spindrift Sparkling Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Tonic
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
A Mermaid Kiss
Bayside Rum Punch
Bikini Fizz
Black Eyed Rye
Bulliet, Lavender Lemonade
Caipirinha
Dirty Arnold
East Beach Rita
Elderflower G&T
Espresso Martini
Fresh Off The Boat Manhattan
Ha'Penny Manhattan
Horseneck Heat
Horseneck Honey
Horseneck Mule
Ocean Love Potion
Quansett Mudslide
Special Cocktail
Strawberry Basil Gin Fizz
The Dennis (Cuke-Basil-Lime Gimlet)
The Nance Martini
The Nice Girl Mojito
VIRGIN STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
Watermelon Cooler
Cantaloupe Spritzer
Greg Drink
Liquor
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Well Vodka
KETEL ONE CITRON
Cold River Blueberry Vodka
TITO'S
VANGOGH ESPRESSO
OCEAN
Cucumber Vodka
Well Gin
BEEFEATER
BOMBAY SAPHIRE
HENDRICKS
TANQUERAY
Dry Line
Botanist Gin
Malfy
Rose Gin
CAPTAIN MORGAN
GOSLING'S
MALIBU
MEYERS
MOUNT GAY
MAD RIVER 44
MAD RIVER VANILLA RUM
BULLIET BOURBON
BULLIET RYE
JACK DANIELS
JAMESON
JIM BEAM
MAKERS MARK
SEAGRAMS 7
Dewers
4 ROSES BOURBON
FIST FULL OF BOURBON
HAYPENNY IRISH WHISKEY
PUTNAM RYE
OLD SCOUT BOURBON
BULLY BOY OLD FASHIONED
JOSE CUERVO
PATRON SILVER
1800 Coconut
Dulce Vida Pineapple
Dulce Vida Grapefruit
Dulce Vida Lime
ESPONITA BLANCO
ESPONITA ANJEO
GHOST SPICY
1 tequila
2 tequila
3 Tequila
Ocho
Mezcal
AMARETTO DI SARONNO
BAILEYS
CAMPARI
FRANGELICO
GODIVA CHOCOLATE
GRAND MARNIER
KAHLUA
LEMONCELLO
Canned & Bottled Beers 2022
Buzzard's Porter
Buzzards Bay IPA
16oz can American IPA made with local hops 6.2ABV
Buzzards Flounder
16oz can Kolsch -style ale brewed with Massachusetts grown hops and local malt 4.1ABV
Downeast Seasonal
Mayflower Crispy Business
Mayflower Hefiweissen
Mayflower IPA
16oz can Lager brewed and canned in Plymouth, MA 5 ABV
Mayflower Magnolia
Narragansett Fresh Catch
Narragansett Lager
Narragansett Light
SAM ADAMS Non-Alcoholic Beer
Sam Adams Lager
Sol
Troegs Perpetual
Troegs Sunshine
Whalers RISE
Athletica NA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
The best dinky little restaurant in the commonwealth!
1253 Horseneck Road, Westport, MA 02790