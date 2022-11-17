42-38 Bell Blvd NY, Bayside [10]
No reviews yet
42-38 Bell BLvd
Bayside, NY 11361
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Lunch Special
Standard Combo LS
2 organic beef patties, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce (1230-1915 cal)
So Co Combo LS
2 all-natural turkey patties, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (870-1555 cal)
Classic Chix Combo LS
buttermilk-fried never antibiotics ever chicken, organic lettuce, organic tomato, dill pickle, garlic aioli, honey mustard (805-1490 cal)
My Sunshine Combo LS
vegetarian; sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, avocado, curly kale, organic tomato, spicy green goddess (560-1245 cal)
Chicken Caesar Salad LS
gluten free; never antibiotics ever, grilled chicken, asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar
Bowls & Salads
Moroccan Bowl
gluten free; grilled never antibiotics ever chicken, cauliflower rice, crispy chickpea, beet hummus, kale, pickled red onion, organic grape tomato, harissa, spicy green goddess (610 cal)
Brussel Bowl
gluten free; brussel, organic sunny egg, cauliflower rice, spicy kimchi, wild mushroom, black sesame, thai gochujang (960 cal)
Cali Bowl
gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (1000 cal)
Small Cali Bowl
gluten free, vegan; avocado, cauliflower rice, beet hummus, organic marinated black bean, kale, organic grape tomato, sunflower seed, citrus dijon (510 cal)
Caesar Salad
gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (855 cal)
Small Caesar Salad
gluten free; asiago, crispy chickpea, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, caesar (425 cal)
Kobb Salad
gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (910 cal)
Small Kobb Salad
gluten free, blue cheese, uncured bacon, organic sunny egg, avocado, mixed greens, organic grape tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch (515 cal)
Southwestern Salad
gluten free; grilled never antibiotics ever jalapeno bbq chicken, avocado, cauliflower rice, marinated black bean, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, organic grape tomato, mixed greens, tortilla chip, jalapeno ranch (745 cal)
Shares
Pickle Chips w/ Jalapeño Ranch
gluten free; buttermilk brined pickle chips, served with jalapeno ranch (350 cal)
Honey Brussels
gluten free; flash fried brussel, asiago, meyer lemon honey, sea salt (550 cal)
Goin Back to Cauli
tempura cauliflower, spicy kimchi, black sesame, jalapeno bbq (510 cal)
Impossible Nuggets (8) w/ Honey Mustard
served with honey mustard (730 cal)
Popcorn Chicken w/ Buttermilk Ranch
gluten free; never antibiotics ever buttermilk chicken, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain) (1265-1910 cal)
Jumbo Wings w/ Buttermilk Ranch
gluten free; never antibiotics ever jumbo wings, served with buttermilk ranch (nashville hot: served with sweet pickle; smoke sauce: served with pickled red onion, scallion; mango teriyaki: served with scallion, black sesame; thai gochujang: served with spicy kimchi, scallion; jalapeno bbq: served with jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion; naked: served plain) (1540-3580 cal)
Super Duper Loaded Fries
gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, avocado, spicy kimchi, organic marinated black beans, jalapeños, pickled red onions, scallions, jalapeño ranch (1030 cal)
Share French Fries
gluten free, vegan (560 cal)
Share Truffle Fries
gluten free; asiago cheese, truffle salt, scallions (680 cal)
Share Bacon Cheese Fries
gluten free; monterey cheese sauce, uncured bacon, scallions (1015 cal)
Share Sweet Fries
gluten free, vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing (650 cal)
Share Fries/Sweet Fries
gluten free, vegan; served with a sauce of your choosing (560-655 cal)
Burgers & Sandwiches
Be My Burger
The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. Base option is 2 patties, except chicken, impossible, and veggie burger. Extra protein portion is 1 extra patty. All red-meat burgers are cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
Smokey Ostrich
2 ostrich patties, asiago, bacon jam, wild mushrooms, red onions, smoke sauce. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (1070 cal)
Elkasaurus
2 grass fed elk patties, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1105 cal)
Ranchero
2 grass fed elk patties, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1050 cal)
Sweet Bison Blues
2 all-natural bison patties, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1240 cal)
The National
2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1305 cal)
Supreme
2 organic beef patties, uncured bacon, colby, chopped french fries, onion rings, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1480 cal)
Standard
2 organic beef patties, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (1180 cal)
So Co
2 all-natural turkey patties, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (820 cal)
BL-Turkey
2 all-natural turkey patties, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (1220 cal)
Classic Chix
buttermilk-fried never antibiotics ever chicken, organic lettuce, organic tomato, dill pickle, garlic aioli, honey mustard (755 cal)
Southern Chix
never antibiotics ever; nashville hot buttermilk-fried chicken, pickled green tomato, organic lettuce, buttermilk ranch (815 cal)
My Sunshine
vegan; sweet potato, kale & wild-rice patty, avocado, kale, organic tomato, spicy green goddess (510 cal)
Cilantro Black Bean
vegan; black bean poblano patty, avocado, pickled red onion, organic tomato, mixed greens, citrus dijon (610 cal)
Impossible Shrooming
vegan; impossible patty, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, jalapeno bbq. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (735 cal)
Impossible Standards
vegan; impossible patty, vegan american cheese, caramelized onion, dill pickle, organic ketchup, garlic aioli. Burgers cooked until pink center (medium well upon request) (705 cal)
Single Burgers
Single Be My Burger
The go-to build a burger to suit burger needs. All red-meat burgers are 4oz patties cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request)
Single Elkasaurus
1 grass fed elk patty, uncured bacon, colby, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, smoke sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (550 cal)
Single Sweet Bison Blues
1 all-natural bison patty, uncured bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, meyer lemon honey. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (680 cal)
Single Ranchero
1 grass fed elk patty, pepper jack, jalapeño, organic red onion, organic lettuce, garlic aioli. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (480 cal)
Single The National
1 organic beef patty, uncured bacon, colby, pickled green tomato, red onion, organic lettuce, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (650 cal)
Single Standard
1 organic beef patty, colby, caramelized onions, dill pickles, special sauce. Cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well upon request) (530 cal)
Single So Co
1 all-natural turkey patty, avocado, organic tomato, kale, red onion, spicy green goddess (300 cal)
Single BL-Turkey
1 all-natural turkey patty, uncured bacon, colby, avocado, red onion, organic tomato, organic lettuce, honey mustard (630 cal)
Sides
Side French Fries
gluten free, vegan (320 cal)
Side Sweet Fries
gluten free, vegan (375 cal)
Side Fries/Sweet fries
gluten free, vegan (350 cal)
Side Onion Rings
(400 cal)
Side Salad
gluten free, vegan; mixed greens, organic tomatoes, red onion, spicy green goddess (50 cal)
Side Dill Pickles
gluten free, vegan (30 cal)
Side Sweet Pickles
gluten free, vegan (50 cal)
Don't Forget The Kids
Grizzly
choose your bun, beef or impossible beef +$4 (add cheese +$1.25); Beef option is a 4oz patty cooked to medium, for a perfect sear, pink center, and juicy burger! (medium well, well done upon request) (540-580 cal)
Teddy (4) w/ Honey Mustard
impossible chicken nuggets, served with honey mustard (545 cal)
Panda w/ Buttermilk Ranch
gluten free; buttermilk popcorn chicken bites, served with buttermilk ranch (735 cal)
Koala
organic beef hot dog, pretzel bun (390 cal)
Shakes
Beverages
Bottle/Can Beer (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)
Anchor Crisp Pilsner Can
California - Pilsner - 5.0% ABV. Brewed with water from one of nature's purest sources, the Hetch Hetchy reservoir in Yosemite. A crystal-clear, bright, and undeniably refreshing Pilsner.
Athletic Run Wild IPA Can
A nonalcoholic IPA. Calories: 70 ABV: <0.5% Malts: Premium organic malts from US & Germany. Hops: Blend of Northwest hops with Citra and Mosaic at forefront. Tasting Notes: The ultimate sessionable IPA. Subtle yet complex malt profile.
Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider Can
ABV 5%, Austin, Texas. For an exotic twist, we have blended heirloom bittersweet and culinary apples with a taste of the tropics. Golden, ripe, and delicious pineapples have been married into our dry cider to give you a refreshing pineapple experience!
Blue Point Toasted Lager Can
American Amber / Red Lager - New York, NY - 5.5% ABV - 12oz Can - Toasted Lager. Toasted Lager was originally named for the “toasted” characteristics of our original direct-fire brick kettle. ... Toasted Lager's balanced flavor of malt and hops makes for easy drinking and our special proprietary lager yeast produces an exceptional, long-lasting smooth finish.
Brooklyn Lager Can
Hoppy Amber Red Lager - Brooklyn, NY - 5.2% ABV - 12oz Can - Brooklyn Lager is amber-gold in color and displays a firm malt center supported by a refreshing bitterness and floral hop aroma. Caramel malts show in the finish.
Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner Can
German Style Pilsner - Coney Island, NY - 5.2% ABV - 12oz Can - Mermaid Pilsner is a light-bodied, crisp drinking, nicely hopped lager. A heavy-handed addition of rye malt adds a mild spiciness, which is balanced by a light, fruity, floral hop aroma.
Coney Island Merman IPA Can
IPA - Coney Island, NY - 5.8% ABV - 12oz Can - Huge melon, orange and kiwi flavors, and tropical aromas dominate, but are complemented by a strong melanoidin malt backing, finishing clean with the classic Kölsch “snap.”
Dyckman Tripl3 Belgian Ale Bottle
ABV: 8.8% HOPS: Sorachi Ace PROFILE: A dry, strong, pale ale with clove aromatics, orangy citrus, and banana hints with a spicy finish. Malt aromas are soft and grainy, with light honey notes.
Fat Tire Amber Ale Bottle
ABV: 5.2%, Colorado, US. Fat Tire Amber is the easy-drinking Amber Ale born in Colorado from New Belgium Brewing Company, a certified B-Corp.
Modelo Especial Pilsner Can
Pilsner - Mexico - 4.4% ABV - 12oz Can - This rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager delivers a crisp, refreshing taste. Well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Modelo Especial is characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb.
Original Sin Black Widow Cider Can
gluten free; Blackberry Apple Cider - New York, NY - 6% ABV - 12oz Can - The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.
Original Sin Hard Cider Can
gluten free; Apple Cider - New York, NY - 6% ABV - 12oz Can - Traditional cider that contains no artificial flavors or colors. Very pale in color (like an un-oaked chardonnay). Nicely carbonated, with a good dose of apple crispness and buttery apple pulp.
Peak Organic Fresh Cut Pilsner Can
Bohemian Pilsner - Portland, ME - 4.6% ABV - 12oz Can - Fresh Cut is a dry-hopped pilsner. Chinook, Citra and Centennial hops provide aromas of citrus, grass and spice. Though the front palate is loud with IPA qualities, the finish is distinctly pilsner- crisp, dry and extremely refreshing.
Peak Organic IPA Can
American IPA - Portland, ME - 7.1%ABV - 12oz Can - This unique India Pale Ale features our favorite hops—Simcoe, Amarillo and Nugget. A generous Amarillo and Simcoe dry hop provide for an assertive, hop-forward nose and front palate. We don't use traditional bittering hops in our IPA, providing nothing but stimulating citrus and floral characteristics.
Rogue Batsquatch Hazy IPA Can
ABV: 6.7% Oregon, US. For years, rumors have circled that deep in the woods on Mount St. Helens lives the fabled Batsquatch. While there are many tales of Batsquatch, they are all a bit hazy on the details, which makes the truth such a juicy mystery. So what better way to honor the elusive legend than with a hazy IPA? Perfect for camping and potentially making a new friend. This juicy, cloudy IPA features intense tropical flavors and aromas.
Samuel Smith Nut Brown Ale Bottle
Nut Brown Ale – England, UK – 5% ABV - 12oz Bottle - It pours a rich mahogany brown color, with a solid beige head that shows good retention. The bouquet opens with enticing aromas of toasted malts, brown bread, caramelized brown sugar and warm hazelnuts. The medium-weight body is full and creamy in feel, with pleasant toasted nut and caramel malt flavors.
Sloop Juice Bomb IPA Can
New England IPA - New York, US - 6.5% ABV - 12oz Can - An explosively unfiltered IPA, golden in color. Bursting with citrus flavor that balances with a touch of bitterness on the finish.
Two Roads Honeyspot IPA Can
ABV: 6% Connecticut, US. The Two Roads version of this traditional beer style takes a road less traveled. It’s unfiltered and uses wheat as the dominant malt backbone. The result is a slightly cloudy, pale IPA with a softer mouthfeel that accentuates the citrusy Pacific Northwest hop character.
Wolffer's Rose Cider Bottle
gluten free; Dry Rose Cider - Sagaponack, NY - 6.9% ABV - 10oz Bottle - Bright shiny rose in color. Fantastic fresh floral notes fill the glass; the Crispin aromas especially stand out with fine hints of yeast. The mouth-feel is pure and clean, with a nice balance of sweet fruit, elegant acidity and fine tannins that provide a long and pleasant finish.
Zombie Dust Pale Ale Bottle
Style: Pale Ale ABV 6.5%. This intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale will be one’s only respite after the zombie apocalypse. Created with our marvelous friends in the comic industry.
Austin Eastciders Original Cider Can
ABV 5%, Austin, Texas. A crisp, smooth dry craft cider made with European bittersweet apples and American dessert apples.
Wines (alcohol) (must order food and be 21 years or older to purchase)
Vino Moscato Bottle
gluten free; Columbia Valley, WA - 2017 - 8.5% ABV - 750 ML - Beautifully fragrant. White peach, nectarine, hints of wisteria and Cascade apple blossoms. Fresh minerality and delicious. You should drink a lot of this wine.
Substance Chardonnay Bottle
gluten free; Columbia Valley, WA - 2019 - 14% ABV - 750 ML - 93 Points James Suckling - Beautiful, aromatic and layered with notes of apple, pear, lemon meringue and the perfect touch of vanilla and toasty characteristics.
Maison Louis Jadot Chardonnay Bottle
Burgundy, France - 2020 - 12.5% ABV - 750ml - Part of this cuvée is aged in oak barrels and part of it in stainless steel tanks. The result is a combination of freshness, fruitiness and structure and nice body.
Honig Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
gluten free; Napa Valley, CA - 2018 - 14.9% ABV - 750ml - A very aromatic red, offering baking spices, such as cinnamon, cloves and anisette, as well as notes of ripe blackcurrants, plums and dark chocolate. Full-bodied with soft tannins and a ripe yet vibrant and juicy fruit core. Long, warming finish.
Golden West Pinot Noir Bottle
gluten free; Quincy, WA - 2019 - 13.5% ABV - 750 ML - 93 Points James Suckling - Wild mushroom, black raspberry, limestone, suede and earth notes unfold with delicious chocolate and coffee undertones.
Substance Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
gluten free; Columbia Valley, WA - 2018 - 14% ABV - 750 ML - 93 Points James Suckling - Mouth filling layers of black currant, blackberry, cedar box and crushed stone. Well balanced and a firm, rich finish that goes on and on.
Vino Red Blend Bottle
gluten free; Washington State - 2017 - 13.5% ABV - 750 ML - 91 Points James Suckling - Showcasing the best of both varietals, this wine is full bodied and bold with notes of Italian cherry, blackberry, tomato leaf and herbs.
La Marca Prosecco Rose Bottle
Prosecco, Italy - 11.1% ABV - 750ml - La Marca Prosecco Rose sparkles with their classic notes of fresh-picked citrus, honeysuckle, peach and pear, blending with hints of ripe red cherry, raspberry and wild strawberry. Refreshing and zesty, this bubbly is perfect for lively soirees and spontaneous celebrations. 90 Points James Suckling.
La marca Prosecco Superiore Bottle
Prosecco, Italy - 11.1% ABV - 750ml - La Marca Luminore Prosecco Superiore is a new limited edition release crafted to commemorate La Marca's 50th anniversary. Luminore is a DOCG-level Prosecco sourced from the hillsides of Conegliano Valdobbiadene. It strikes a perfect balance of crisp pear, fresh citrus, and light floral notes.
Vino Rose Bottle
gluten free; Washington State - 2020 - 11.5% ABV - 750 ML - 91 Points James Suckling - Pure, fresh and vibrant. Well balanced with notes of berries, Alpine strawberry, spring flowers and a veil of minerality.
Little Things Chardonnay Bottle
gluten free; South Australia - 2017 - 12.5%ABV - 750ML - With the perfect mix tape and a friend who shares your love of singing out of tune, this peach and cinnamon flavored white will turn a great afternoon into an unforgettable concert spectacular.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
42-38 Bell BLvd, Bayside, NY 11361