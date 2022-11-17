42-38 Bell Blvd NY, Bayside [10]

Rogue Batsquatch Hazy IPA Can

$5.50

ABV: 6.7% Oregon, US. For years, rumors have circled that deep in the woods on Mount St. Helens lives the fabled Batsquatch. While there are many tales of Batsquatch, they are all a bit hazy on the details, which makes the truth such a juicy mystery. So what better way to honor the elusive legend than with a hazy IPA? Perfect for camping and potentially making a new friend. This juicy, cloudy IPA features intense tropical flavors and aromas.