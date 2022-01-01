Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Bayside American Cafe

1,774 Reviews

$$

98 Portland Street

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon Cheddar Scallion Pancake DBL
Coffee By Design Iced

Beverages

Coffee By Design Hot 16oz

$3.75

Coffee By Design Iced

$3.75

Feature Coffee "Coffee By Design"

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00

IcedTea 16oz

$3.25

Citrus Green or Black Tea

Tea Harney & Sons

$3.25

Tea "Homegrown"

$3.50

Hot Coco

$3.50

Apple Cider

$3.50

Apple Juice 10oz

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice 10oz (Natalie's)

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Mango Juice

$3.25

Peach Juice

$3.25

Sparkling Mango Cooler

$3.75

Refreshing mix of Peach, cranberry, sprite, double squeeze of lime

Milk 10oz

$2.75

Chocolate Milk 10oz

$3.00

Root Beer maine root. (Bottle)

$3.75

Blueberry Soda maine root. (Bottle)

$3.75

Soda 16oz

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Brunch Cocktails

Absolution

$11.50

Start with our classic mimosa, then add 1 oz Absolute Raspberry and a splash of grenadine.

Bayside Breeze

$9.00

Maine's Eight Bells Rum, cranberry, pineapple, spash of soda, lime garnish

Bellini

$9.00

Peach juice & champagne, sometimes referred to as the Italian Mimosa

Mango Mimosa

$9.00

Mango juice & champagne

Mimosa

$9.00

Premium orange juice & champagne

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Our house-made bloody Mary mix, and your choice of vodka and extras

Bloody Maria

$8.50

Mary's sister - our house-made bloody Mary mix, your choice of tequila and extras

Crazy Mary

$8.50

Maine's Cold River Gin paired with our house-made Bloody Mary mix. Add: Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon or a Dill Pickle

Non-Alcoholic Bloody Mary

$4.25

Apple Cider Mimosa

$11.00

Blackberry French 75

$11.00

Champagne, gin, hibiscus syrup, lemon, hibiscus flower garnish

Grand Marnier Warmer

$8.50

Coffee or Hot Coco with Grand Marnier (orange brandy), Irish creme, dollop of whipped cream, and dusting of cinnamon

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Coffee By Dsign Coffee, Jameson's Irish Whiskey, Ryans' Irish Cream, dollop of whipped cream

Toasted Monk

$8.50

Summer Bloom

$8.50

Margarita

$9.50

Bourbon Smash

$9.50

Peach Infused Rum Lemonade

$10.00

Maine's 22 Vodka infused w/ fresh strawberry & Jalapeno, and mixed with house made lemonade

Whiskey Saffron Mojito

$10.00

Bourbon or Scotch, fresh mint & lemon muddled with saffron simple syrup. Served over ice, w/ mint garnish. Bourbon: Langsford Rd. bourbon "Batson River Distillery" Portland, ME. $10 Scotch: Chivas Regal $11

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Peach Infused Mojito

$10.00

Beer & Wine

This Imperial Sour Ale is a collaboration of Lone Pine Brewing & The Holy Donut, brewed with blueberries, vanilla, lactose, and blueberry glaze potato donuts.

Allagash White, Allagash Brewing, Me

$6.50

A refreshing balance of citrus and spice round the flavor of this hazy Belgian-style wheat beer.

Autumn, Peak Organic Brewing, ME.

$6.50

The hazy, juicy body adds touches of peach and tangerine with bright floral notes flying off the nose with the blend of Citra, El Dorado, and Azacca hops.

Sparkler Blueberry Sour, Lone Pine Brewing

$8.00

This sour has a beautiful magenta hue with an aroma of fresh picked blueberries. Hints of earthiness to close the deal. Sips are surprisingly smooth with a light fruit flavor.

Fresh Cut, Peak Organic Brewing, ME.

$5.50

Chinook, Citra & Centennial hops provide aromas of citrus, grass and spice. The front palate is loud with IPA qualities, and a finish distinctly pilsner- crisp, dry and extremely refreshing. Enjoy!

Irish Red, 16 Oz, Nonesuch River Brewing ME.

$7.00

IRISH RED ABV 4.4% IBU 23 - An American take on the Emerald Isle classic. Fuggle-hopped for an earthy start to a richly roasted finish.

Kolsch 16 Oz, Brickyard Hollow Yarmouth, ME.

$8.00

A crisp balanced German stye pale ale, with subtle fruit and hop character. Brewed with 100% Maine barley and wheat.

PBR 16 Oz, American Lager Milwaukee, WI

$3.50

It's PBR Nuff said

Portland Pale Ale 16 Oz, Lone Pine Brewing Portland, ME

$8.00

Lone Pine's flagship beer. This pale ale carries a bright, clean body, with stone fruit and ripe citrus flavors from heavy late addition hopping.

"Send It" Dbl IPA 16 Oz Brickyard Hollow Brewing, ME

$8.00

Stowaway IPA, Baxter Brewing Co.

$6.00

Tessalation 16 oz, Lone Pine Brewing Co. ME.

$8.00

100% mosaic hopped Double IPA stands bright, with a soft and rounded mouthfeel. Whirlpool & dry hop additions showcase the complex mosaic hop aromatics of blueberry, mango, and juicy, overripe peach.

J Roget Bottle

$14.00

J Roget Glass

$5.50

Mumm Cuvee Napa Full

$50.00

Mumm Cuvee Napa Half

$30.00

Mumm Cuvee Napa Single

$9.00

Veuve Cliquor Glass

$15.00

SPECIALS

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Roasted garlic and black truffle avocado mash on grilled house toast, topped with soft poached eggs

Brunch Gnocchi

$18.00Out of stock

Bacon fried gnocchi, mushrooms, red onion, spinach, and parmesan cheese. Served with two eggs any way.

Citrus Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, Grapefruit segments, beets, red onion, feta cheese, raspberry vinaigrette

Banana Bread French Toast

$7.00+Out of stock

House made banana bread french toast topped with caramel and pecans

Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, strawberries, red onion, goat cheese, pecans, house vinaigrette

Bourbon Maple Chipotle Pork Belly

$9.00Out of stock

Slow roasted pork belly with a bourbon maple chipotle sauce.

Aztec Hash

$19.00

Chipotle coffee braised beef, jalapenos, peppers, and onions over our three potato home fries. Served with 2 eggs any way and choice of toast

Carrot Cake Pancake Single

$7.00+Out of stock

Carrot cake pancake with rum raisins and cream cheese icing.

Steak & Potato Bowl

$21.00Out of stock

Steak tips, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and smoked gouda cheese over our home fries. Served with two eggs any way and choice of toast.

Sausage Gravy & Biscuit

$19.00Out of stock

House made biscuit and sausage gravy. Served with two poached eggs.

Pumpkin Pie Pancake

$7.00+Out of stock

Cajun Crab Bisque

$11.00Out of stock

Spicy andouille sausage and crab bisque. Served with two corn cakes.

BRUNCH

Classic Two Egg Breakfast*

$12.00

Two eggs any style, three-potato home fries. Choice of English muffin, Tuscan white, or honey wheat toast

Custom Omelet

$16.00

Create your own three egg omelet with four choices. Extra ingredients $1.25 ea. Three potato homefries, choice of homemade honey wheat or Tuscan white toast

Vegetable Home Fries *

$17.00

Baby spinach, tomato, roasted beets, mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, broccoli, Italian cheese blend, two eggs, three potato home fries. Choice of English muffin, Tuscan white, or honey wheat toast

Half Vegetable Home Fries *

$14.00

Huevos Rancheros*

$17.00

House-made red beans & rice, two eggs, scallions, house-made salsa, chipotle sour cream, guacamole, cheddar, and grilled flour tortilla

Smoked Salmon Plate

$22.00

House made hot smoked salmon (not lox), chilled and served with tomato, red onion, fresh capers, scrambled eggs, choice of toast or locally made bagel with plain or herbed cream cheese.

Custom Breakfast Wrap

$16.00

Create your own three egg wrap with four ingredient choices included. Extra ingredients $1.25 ea. Served with three potato homefries.

Granola Fruit Bowl

$11.00

Grandy Oats Granola, fresh cut fruit, Greek style vanilla yogurt

Bowl of Oatmeal

$7.00

Quaker Steel Cut Oats with your choice of toppings.

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, Italian cheese blend.

House Dressed Greens

$7.00

Full order of mixed greens tossed in our house vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, grape tomato, pickled onions, roasted beets, croutons, choice of dressing

Spinach Salad*

$15.00

Warm bacon & mushroom vinaigrette dressed baby spinach, grape tomato & fresh mushroom, topped with an over easy egg

Egg White Omelet

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00Out of stock

Roasted garlic and black truffle avocado mash on grilled house toast, topped with soft poached eggs

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict*

$17.00

Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, on English muffin, house-made hollandaise sauce

Louisiana Bayou Benedict*

$19.00

Grilled andouille sausage, house-made corn cakes, two poached eggs, spicy Cajun Hollandaise

Vegetable Benedict*

$17.00

Portobello mushroom, baby spinach, tomato, basil, mushroom, red onion, broccoli, red bell pepper, hollandaise sauce and two poached eggs over English muffin

Lobster Benedict*

$26.00

Hand picked fresh Maine lobster, baby spinach, two poached eggs, house made hollandaise on English muffin

Smoked Salmon Benedict*

$20.00

House hot smoked salmon, baby spinach, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce served over English muffin

Bistro Steak Benedict*

$21.00

Black Angus bistro steak, sundried tomato & garlic cream sauce, poached eggs, Italian cheese blend, English muffin

Crabcake Benedict*

$26.00

House made Maine crabcakes topped with 2 poached eggs and spicy Cajun hollandaise

Eggs Benedict Florentine*

$18.00

Wilted spinach, grilled tomato, poached eggs, smoked bacon & onion cream sauce, Italian cheese blend, English muffin

SCRAMBLES

Bayside Scramble

$18.00

Black angus corned beef, onion, red bell pepper, smoked gouda, scallion

Tuscany

$17.00

Roasted garlic, fresh tomato, Tuscan croutons, Italian cheese blend

Mediterranean

$17.00

Kalamata olive, feta cheese, sundried tomato, scallion

Lobster Scram

$26.00

Fresh hand picked Maine Lobster, baby spinach, grape tomato, scallion, goat cheese, dab of butter

Scampi

$18.00

Gulf Shrimp, roasted garlic, scallion, Italian cheese blend, homefries choice of toast

Beurre Noir

$17.00

Baby bello mushrooms, capers, fresh parsley, browned butter

SANDWICHES

Americana Burger*

$13.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled brioche roll

Farm House Burger*

$15.00

Lean beef, thin sliced andouille sausage, fried egg, smoked Gouda and caramelized onion topped with chipotle aioli served on a grilled brioche roll

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Our hot spice rub, cheddar, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, grilled brioche roll

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Hand picked fresh Maine lobster poached in butter, sprinkling of parsley & scallion, brioche roll

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

2 eggs, choice of bread & cheese served with a side of 3 potato homefries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Made on our house made Tuscan white or honey wheat bread Choice of cheese Served with choice of homefries or potato chips, and a pickle.

SWEET BREAKFAST

Bacon Cheddar Scallion Pancake SGL

$7.00

Banana Pecan Pancake SGL

$7.00

Cinnamon Bun Pancake SGL

$7.00

Griddled with a swirl of cinnamon, drizzled cream cheese icing Staff & Guest Favorite!

PB & Choc Chip Pancake SGL

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Pancake SGL

$6.00

Bacon Cheddar Scallion Pancake DBL

$12.00

Bits of bacon, cheddar & scallion cooked in on the griddle

Banana Pecan Pancake DBL

$12.00

Cinnamon Bun Pancake DBL

$12.00

PB & Choc Chip Pancake DBL

$11.00

Chocolate Chip Pancake DBL

$11.00

PB Chip Pancake SGL

$6.00

Blueberry Pancake SGL

$6.00

Buttermilk Pancake SGL

$5.00

Kids Pancakes

Smallest version of all our pancakes

Pumpkin Pie Pancake

$7.00+Out of stock

PB Chip Pancake DBL

$11.00

Blueberry Pancake DBL

$11.00

Buttermilk Pancake DBL

$9.00

Kids Cinn Bun Pan

$3.50

Classic French Toast

$7.00+

Dipped in a batter of eggs, cream, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg, and griddled

Lemon Blueberry French Toast

$9.00+

Our classic french toast topped with house-made lemon curd and sprinkled with Maine blueberries

StrawberryCCFT

$9.00+

Our classic french toast topped sliced strawberry, cream cheese icing, and caramel sauce

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Cast iron pressed malted waffle batter, whipped cream

Chocolate Waffle

$9.50

Cast iron pressed chocolate waffle batter, chocolate drizzle. Add choice of : Strawberries / Bananas / Mixed Fruit

Caramel Pecan Waffle

$11.00

Belgian Waffle pressed with pecans, caramel drizzle, whipped cream

SIDES

Andouille Sausage Side

$5.00

Bacon Applewood Smoked Side

$5.00

Bistro Steak 6oz * Side

$9.50

Canadian Bacon Side

$4.25

Chicken grilled Side

$6.50

CrabCake Single

$11.00

Egg Side

$2.00+

One: $2 Two: $3.25 Three: $4.50

Lobster Side Fresh 2 oz

$11.00

House Smoked Salmon 4 OZ

$10.50

Our own house cured, hot smoked salmon. Served chilled

Breakfast Sausage Maple

$5.00

Shrimp

$1.25+

Grilled $1.25 ea

House Smoked Salmon 2 Oz

$6.00

Tempeh Organic

$4.00

Bagel Everything "Rose Foods"

$3.00

Grilled with butter Add cream cheese: Herbed 1.00 Plain .75

Bagel Plain "Rose Foods"

$3.00

Grilled with butter Add cream cheese: Herbed 1.00 Plain .75

Brioche Roll

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Homefries Side

$4.00

Rice & Beans Side (House-made)

$4.50

Veggie Home Fries Side

$7.25

Baby spinach, tomato, roasted beets, mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, broccoli, Italian cheese blend, three potato home fries.

Toast

$2.00

Bistro Sauce Side

$2.50

Hollandaise Side

$1.00

Cajun Hollandaise Side

$1.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Avocado Side

$3.00

Ceasar Side

$5.50

Granola

$5.00

House Greens Side

$3.00

Pickle

$0.75

House Salad Side

$6.00

Tomato Side

$2.00

Vegetables Mixed Sauteed

$6.00

Yogurt

$2.50

Chips

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Online order schedule is open so orders can be picked up during restaurant hours.

Location

98 Portland Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
Bayside American Cafe image
Bayside American Cafe image

