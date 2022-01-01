- Home
Bayside American Cafe
1,774 Reviews
$$
98 Portland Street
Portland, ME 04101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beverages
Coffee By Design Hot 16oz
Coffee By Design Iced
Feature Coffee "Coffee By Design"
Cappuccino
Latte
Espresso
IcedTea 16oz
Citrus Green or Black Tea
Tea Harney & Sons
Tea "Homegrown"
Hot Coco
Apple Cider
Apple Juice 10oz
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice 10oz (Natalie's)
Cranberry Juice
Mango Juice
Peach Juice
Sparkling Mango Cooler
Refreshing mix of Peach, cranberry, sprite, double squeeze of lime
Milk 10oz
Chocolate Milk 10oz
Root Beer maine root. (Bottle)
Blueberry Soda maine root. (Bottle)
Soda 16oz
Tomato Juice
Brunch Cocktails
Absolution
Start with our classic mimosa, then add 1 oz Absolute Raspberry and a splash of grenadine.
Bayside Breeze
Maine's Eight Bells Rum, cranberry, pineapple, spash of soda, lime garnish
Bellini
Peach juice & champagne, sometimes referred to as the Italian Mimosa
Mango Mimosa
Mango juice & champagne
Mimosa
Premium orange juice & champagne
Bloody Mary
Our house-made bloody Mary mix, and your choice of vodka and extras
Bloody Maria
Mary's sister - our house-made bloody Mary mix, your choice of tequila and extras
Crazy Mary
Maine's Cold River Gin paired with our house-made Bloody Mary mix. Add: Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Applewood Smoked Bacon or a Dill Pickle
Non-Alcoholic Bloody Mary
Apple Cider Mimosa
Blackberry French 75
Champagne, gin, hibiscus syrup, lemon, hibiscus flower garnish
Grand Marnier Warmer
Coffee or Hot Coco with Grand Marnier (orange brandy), Irish creme, dollop of whipped cream, and dusting of cinnamon
Irish Coffee
Coffee By Dsign Coffee, Jameson's Irish Whiskey, Ryans' Irish Cream, dollop of whipped cream
Toasted Monk
Summer Bloom
Margarita
Bourbon Smash
Peach Infused Rum Lemonade
Maine's 22 Vodka infused w/ fresh strawberry & Jalapeno, and mixed with house made lemonade
Whiskey Saffron Mojito
Bourbon or Scotch, fresh mint & lemon muddled with saffron simple syrup. Served over ice, w/ mint garnish. Bourbon: Langsford Rd. bourbon "Batson River Distillery" Portland, ME. $10 Scotch: Chivas Regal $11
Espresso Martini
Peach Infused Mojito
Beer & Wine
Allagash White, Allagash Brewing, Me
A refreshing balance of citrus and spice round the flavor of this hazy Belgian-style wheat beer.
Autumn, Peak Organic Brewing, ME.
The hazy, juicy body adds touches of peach and tangerine with bright floral notes flying off the nose with the blend of Citra, El Dorado, and Azacca hops.
Sparkler Blueberry Sour, Lone Pine Brewing
This sour has a beautiful magenta hue with an aroma of fresh picked blueberries. Hints of earthiness to close the deal. Sips are surprisingly smooth with a light fruit flavor.
Fresh Cut, Peak Organic Brewing, ME.
Chinook, Citra & Centennial hops provide aromas of citrus, grass and spice. The front palate is loud with IPA qualities, and a finish distinctly pilsner- crisp, dry and extremely refreshing. Enjoy!
Irish Red, 16 Oz, Nonesuch River Brewing ME.
IRISH RED ABV 4.4% IBU 23 - An American take on the Emerald Isle classic. Fuggle-hopped for an earthy start to a richly roasted finish.
Kolsch 16 Oz, Brickyard Hollow Yarmouth, ME.
A crisp balanced German stye pale ale, with subtle fruit and hop character. Brewed with 100% Maine barley and wheat.
PBR 16 Oz, American Lager Milwaukee, WI
It's PBR Nuff said
Portland Pale Ale 16 Oz, Lone Pine Brewing Portland, ME
Lone Pine's flagship beer. This pale ale carries a bright, clean body, with stone fruit and ripe citrus flavors from heavy late addition hopping.
"Send It" Dbl IPA 16 Oz Brickyard Hollow Brewing, ME
Stowaway IPA, Baxter Brewing Co.
Tessalation 16 oz, Lone Pine Brewing Co. ME.
100% mosaic hopped Double IPA stands bright, with a soft and rounded mouthfeel. Whirlpool & dry hop additions showcase the complex mosaic hop aromatics of blueberry, mango, and juicy, overripe peach.
J Roget Bottle
J Roget Glass
Mumm Cuvee Napa Full
Mumm Cuvee Napa Half
Mumm Cuvee Napa Single
Veuve Cliquor Glass
SPECIALS
Avocado Toast
Roasted garlic and black truffle avocado mash on grilled house toast, topped with soft poached eggs
Brunch Gnocchi
Bacon fried gnocchi, mushrooms, red onion, spinach, and parmesan cheese. Served with two eggs any way.
Citrus Salad
Mixed greens, Grapefruit segments, beets, red onion, feta cheese, raspberry vinaigrette
Banana Bread French Toast
House made banana bread french toast topped with caramel and pecans
Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, red onion, goat cheese, pecans, house vinaigrette
Bourbon Maple Chipotle Pork Belly
Slow roasted pork belly with a bourbon maple chipotle sauce.
Aztec Hash
Chipotle coffee braised beef, jalapenos, peppers, and onions over our three potato home fries. Served with 2 eggs any way and choice of toast
Carrot Cake Pancake Single
Carrot cake pancake with rum raisins and cream cheese icing.
Steak & Potato Bowl
Steak tips, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and smoked gouda cheese over our home fries. Served with two eggs any way and choice of toast.
Sausage Gravy & Biscuit
House made biscuit and sausage gravy. Served with two poached eggs.
Pumpkin Pie Pancake
Cajun Crab Bisque
Spicy andouille sausage and crab bisque. Served with two corn cakes.
BRUNCH
Classic Two Egg Breakfast*
Two eggs any style, three-potato home fries. Choice of English muffin, Tuscan white, or honey wheat toast
Custom Omelet
Create your own three egg omelet with four choices. Extra ingredients $1.25 ea. Three potato homefries, choice of homemade honey wheat or Tuscan white toast
Vegetable Home Fries *
Baby spinach, tomato, roasted beets, mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, broccoli, Italian cheese blend, two eggs, three potato home fries. Choice of English muffin, Tuscan white, or honey wheat toast
Half Vegetable Home Fries *
Huevos Rancheros*
House-made red beans & rice, two eggs, scallions, house-made salsa, chipotle sour cream, guacamole, cheddar, and grilled flour tortilla
Smoked Salmon Plate
House made hot smoked salmon (not lox), chilled and served with tomato, red onion, fresh capers, scrambled eggs, choice of toast or locally made bagel with plain or herbed cream cheese.
Custom Breakfast Wrap
Create your own three egg wrap with four ingredient choices included. Extra ingredients $1.25 ea. Served with three potato homefries.
Granola Fruit Bowl
Grandy Oats Granola, fresh cut fruit, Greek style vanilla yogurt
Bowl of Oatmeal
Quaker Steel Cut Oats with your choice of toppings.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, Italian cheese blend.
House Dressed Greens
Full order of mixed greens tossed in our house vinaigrette
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomato, pickled onions, roasted beets, croutons, choice of dressing
Spinach Salad*
Warm bacon & mushroom vinaigrette dressed baby spinach, grape tomato & fresh mushroom, topped with an over easy egg
Egg White Omelet
Avocado Toast
Roasted garlic and black truffle avocado mash on grilled house toast, topped with soft poached eggs
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict*
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, on English muffin, house-made hollandaise sauce
Louisiana Bayou Benedict*
Grilled andouille sausage, house-made corn cakes, two poached eggs, spicy Cajun Hollandaise
Vegetable Benedict*
Portobello mushroom, baby spinach, tomato, basil, mushroom, red onion, broccoli, red bell pepper, hollandaise sauce and two poached eggs over English muffin
Lobster Benedict*
Hand picked fresh Maine lobster, baby spinach, two poached eggs, house made hollandaise on English muffin
Smoked Salmon Benedict*
House hot smoked salmon, baby spinach, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce served over English muffin
Bistro Steak Benedict*
Black Angus bistro steak, sundried tomato & garlic cream sauce, poached eggs, Italian cheese blend, English muffin
Crabcake Benedict*
House made Maine crabcakes topped with 2 poached eggs and spicy Cajun hollandaise
Eggs Benedict Florentine*
Wilted spinach, grilled tomato, poached eggs, smoked bacon & onion cream sauce, Italian cheese blend, English muffin
SCRAMBLES
Bayside Scramble
Black angus corned beef, onion, red bell pepper, smoked gouda, scallion
Tuscany
Roasted garlic, fresh tomato, Tuscan croutons, Italian cheese blend
Mediterranean
Kalamata olive, feta cheese, sundried tomato, scallion
Lobster Scram
Fresh hand picked Maine Lobster, baby spinach, grape tomato, scallion, goat cheese, dab of butter
Scampi
Gulf Shrimp, roasted garlic, scallion, Italian cheese blend, homefries choice of toast
Beurre Noir
Baby bello mushrooms, capers, fresh parsley, browned butter
SANDWICHES
Americana Burger*
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled brioche roll
Farm House Burger*
Lean beef, thin sliced andouille sausage, fried egg, smoked Gouda and caramelized onion topped with chipotle aioli served on a grilled brioche roll
Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Our hot spice rub, cheddar, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, grilled brioche roll
Lobster Roll
Hand picked fresh Maine lobster poached in butter, sprinkling of parsley & scallion, brioche roll
Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs, choice of bread & cheese served with a side of 3 potato homefries
Grilled Cheese
Made on our house made Tuscan white or honey wheat bread Choice of cheese Served with choice of homefries or potato chips, and a pickle.
SWEET BREAKFAST
Bacon Cheddar Scallion Pancake SGL
Banana Pecan Pancake SGL
Cinnamon Bun Pancake SGL
Griddled with a swirl of cinnamon, drizzled cream cheese icing Staff & Guest Favorite!
PB & Choc Chip Pancake SGL
Chocolate Chip Pancake SGL
Bacon Cheddar Scallion Pancake DBL
Bits of bacon, cheddar & scallion cooked in on the griddle
Banana Pecan Pancake DBL
Cinnamon Bun Pancake DBL
PB & Choc Chip Pancake DBL
Chocolate Chip Pancake DBL
PB Chip Pancake SGL
Blueberry Pancake SGL
Buttermilk Pancake SGL
Kids Pancakes
Smallest version of all our pancakes
Pumpkin Pie Pancake
PB Chip Pancake DBL
Blueberry Pancake DBL
Buttermilk Pancake DBL
Kids Cinn Bun Pan
Classic French Toast
Dipped in a batter of eggs, cream, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg, and griddled
Lemon Blueberry French Toast
Our classic french toast topped with house-made lemon curd and sprinkled with Maine blueberries
StrawberryCCFT
Our classic french toast topped sliced strawberry, cream cheese icing, and caramel sauce
Belgian Waffle
Cast iron pressed malted waffle batter, whipped cream
Chocolate Waffle
Cast iron pressed chocolate waffle batter, chocolate drizzle. Add choice of : Strawberries / Bananas / Mixed Fruit
Caramel Pecan Waffle
Belgian Waffle pressed with pecans, caramel drizzle, whipped cream
SIDES
Andouille Sausage Side
Bacon Applewood Smoked Side
Bistro Steak 6oz * Side
Canadian Bacon Side
Chicken grilled Side
CrabCake Single
Egg Side
One: $2 Two: $3.25 Three: $4.50
Lobster Side Fresh 2 oz
House Smoked Salmon 4 OZ
Our own house cured, hot smoked salmon. Served chilled
Breakfast Sausage Maple
Shrimp
Grilled $1.25 ea
House Smoked Salmon 2 Oz
Tempeh Organic
Bagel Everything "Rose Foods"
Grilled with butter Add cream cheese: Herbed 1.00 Plain .75
Bagel Plain "Rose Foods"
Grilled with butter Add cream cheese: Herbed 1.00 Plain .75
Brioche Roll
English Muffin
Homefries Side
Rice & Beans Side (House-made)
Veggie Home Fries Side
Baby spinach, tomato, roasted beets, mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, broccoli, Italian cheese blend, three potato home fries.
Toast
Bistro Sauce Side
Hollandaise Side
Cajun Hollandaise Side
Peanut Butter
Avocado Side
Ceasar Side
Granola
House Greens Side
Pickle
House Salad Side
Tomato Side
Vegetables Mixed Sauteed
Yogurt
Chips
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Online order schedule is open so orders can be picked up during restaurant hours.
98 Portland Street, Portland, ME 04101