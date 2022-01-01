Bars & Lounges
American
Bayside Bowl
544 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eat. Drink. Bowl. Repeat.
Location
58 Alder Street, Portland, ME 04101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Portland
More near Portland