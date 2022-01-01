Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Bayside Bowl

544 Reviews

$$

58 Alder Street

Portland, ME 04101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Smoked Chicken Wings
Chicken Tenders
Pork Cigars

Snacks

12 Smoked Chicken Wings

$18.00

cajun brined and house smoked with celery, carrots, pickles and choice of one sauce

6 Smoked Chicken Wings

$10.00

cajun brined and house smoked with celery, carrots, pickles and choice of one sauce

Poutine

$8.00

fries or tater tots, cheddar cheese curds, gravy, chives

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

6 hand breaded tenders with choice of hand-cut fries or tater tots and one sauce

Nachos

$11.00

diced bell peppers, diced red onion, jalapeno, cheddar cheese, sour cream, house salsa, cilantro

Pork Cigars

$10.00

3 slow braised pork cigars, cheddar and bbq sauce in a deep-fried egg roll

Fries

$5.00+

choose three sauces

Tots

$5.00+

choose three sauces

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Chips

$8.00

served with house-made guacamole and salsa

Side Salad

$4.00

“Little Leaf” mesclun, cucumber, tomato, shredded carrot, pickled red onion, white balsamic

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Celery And Carrots

$4.00

Hummus & Flatbread

$9.00

Side Flatbread

$4.00

Salads

House Green Salad

$10.00

“Little Leaf” mesclun, cucumber, tomato, shredded carrot, pickled red onion, white balsamic

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, seasoned croutons, caesar dressing

Steak Salad

$13.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan

Classic Pepperoni

$13.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan

Sweet + Spicy

$13.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, fresno, honey at the end

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Sandwiches

all sandwiches are served with hand-cut fries or tater tots and house pickles unless otherwise noted. substitute side salad 2 substitute gluten free bun 2

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

grilled marinated chicken thigh, “Little Leaf” mesclun, tomato, bacon, avocado, mayo, burger bun

Smash Burger

$12.00

bayside burger blend, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, house pickles, shredded romaine, burger bun

Steak + Cheese

$15.00

shaved ribeye steak, sauteed onions and peppers, american cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, chipotle mayo, pickled fresno, hoagie roll

Beyond Burger

$15.00

maine made Freshiez patty, shredded romaine, sliced tomato, pickle, chipotle mayo, burger bun

Fried Chicken

$15.00

hand breaded chicken thigh, house-made pickles, shredded romaine, spicy mayo, burger bun

BoPo Egg Sandwich

$8.00

fried egg, cheddar cheese, english muffin

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

B.L.T.

$12.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Roasted Turkey Sub

$14.00

Tacos

Quesadilla

$9.00

Taco - Zucchini

$6.00

Specials

Chili Bowl

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

PBA Food

Red Snapper

$8.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Pasta Salad

$6.00

Soda

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

maine root Ginger Beer

$3.00

maine root Root Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda Water Pitcher

Bottles & Cans

6 for 35$ Apres

$35.00

Apres Seltzer

$7.00

Austin Street - Patina

$8.00

Downeast Cider

$5.00

High Life

$4.00

Kit N/A

$5.00

Lone Pine Portland Pale Ale

$7.00

Lucky Pigeon Blonde

$8.00

Lucky Pigeon IPA

$8.00

Lucky Pigeon Pale

$8.00

MBC Bottle

$9.00

Modelo

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

White Claw - Lime

$4.00

White Claw - Mango

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Westmalle

$10.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$4.00

Banded - Milltown Can

$5.00

Downeast Seltzer

$7.00

Downeast Seltzer Bucket

$36.00

Baxter Stowaway IPA 12 oz Can

$5.00

Baxter Lager 12 oz Can

$5.00

Baxter Cadence Session IPA 16oz Can

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Lucky Pidgeon Belgian

$8.00

6 Fer $15 Moosehead

$15.00Out of stock

Wine

Aguijon Abeja Chardonnay

$11.00

Bliss Cabernet

$10.00

Bluet

$9.00

Cotes De Rhone

$10.00

Hillinger Sparkling Rosé

$11.00

Lambrusco

$9.00

One-Piece Revival White Blend

$9.00

Prosecco Split

$9.00

Stel+Mar Zin

$9.00

Wedding Wine

$9.00

Lambrusco

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat. Drink. Bowl. Repeat.

Website

Location

58 Alder Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
Bayside Bowl image
Bayside Bowl image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shays Grill Pub
orange starNo Reviews
18 Monument Square ME, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Grill Room and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
84 Exchange Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Bayside American Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,774
98 Portland Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Terlingua
orange star4.7 • 768
40 washington avenue Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street
orange star4.5 • 48
50 Wharf Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Thirsty Pig
orange star5.0 • 3
37 Exchange Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portland

Bayside American Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,774
98 Portland Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Slab Sicilian Street Food
orange star4.0 • 378
25 Preble St Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street
orange star4.1 • 360
195 Lancaster Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Yard
orange star4.2 • 179
82 Hanover Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Wilson County Barbecue
orange star4.7 • 131
82 Hanover Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
East Bayside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Old Port
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
East End
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston