Restaurant header imageView gallery

BB's Burger Shack

review star

No reviews yet

6650 North Beach Street

Fort Worth, TX 76137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Crinkle Fries
Build Your Own Burger SINGLE
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger SINGLE

$7.50

Build Your Own Burger DOUBLE

$11.50

West Coast Classic SINGLE

$8.50

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, and BB’s sauce.

West Coast Classic DOUBLE

$11.99

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, and BB’s sauce.

BBQ Heat Burger SINGLE

$8.95

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with American cheese, grilled jalapenos, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, BBQ sauce, and BB's Sauce.

BBQ Heat Burger DOUBLE

$11.99

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with American cheese, grilled jalapenos, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, BBQ sauce, and BB's Sauce.

Holy Shallot Burger SINGLE

$8.95

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with American cheese, beer marinated deep fried shallots, and BB's Sauce.

Holy Shallot Burger DOUBLE

$11.99

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with American cheese, beer marinated deep fried shallots, and BB's Sauce.

Buffalo Rider Burger Single

$10.55

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, white onion, buffalo sauce and BB’s sauce.

Buffalo Rider Burger Double

$13.55

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, white onion, buffalo sauce and BB’s sauce.

Shroom Time Burger Single

$10.55

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with aged swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, bacon, grilled onions, and BB’s sauce.

Shroom Time Burger Double

$13.55

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with aged swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, bacon, grilled onions, and BB’s sauce.

BB's Texan Burger Single

$10.55

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with American cheese, bacon shredded lettuce, pickles, white onions, mustard, and ketchup.

BB's Texan Burger Double

$13.55

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with American cheese, bacon shredded lettuce, pickles, white onions, mustard, and ketchup.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Single

$10.55

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, deep fried shallot onions, and BBQ sauce.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Double

$13.55

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, deep fried shallot onions, and BBQ sauce.

Sunny Sizzle Single

$11.55

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with cheddar cheese, fried egg, grilled onions, bacon, and BB's sauce.

Sunny Sizzle Double

$14.55

BB's custom beef blend burger patty, topped with cheddar cheese, fried egg, grilled onions, bacon, and BB's sauce.

Plain Patty No Cheese No Bun

$4.00

Plain Patty With Cheese No Bun

$5.00

Chicken

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

BB's Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

One hand battered crispy fried chicken breast, topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and tangy comeback sauce.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

One hand battered crispy fried chicken breast, dunked and covered in Nashville hot spices, slaw, pickles, and comeback sauce.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

One hand battered crispy fried chicken breast, topped with shredded lettuce, pickles, buffalo drizzle, and ranch drizzle.

Just A Fried Chicken Breast No Bun

$7.50

Chicken Tenders

Fresh hand branded chicken tenders. Get them Original Style Or Nashville Hot Style.

Tender 2 Count

$3.99

Tender 3 Count

$5.99

Tender 4 Count

$7.99

Tender 5 Count

$9.99

Nashville Hot Tender 2 Count

$3.99

Nashville Hot Tender 3 Count

$5.99

Nashville Hot Tender 4 Count

$7.99

Nashville Hot Tender 5 Count

$9.99

Sides

Classic Crinkle Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$6.99

BB's Wild Fries

$8.99

Fries topped with a smashed grass fed burger patty, double American cheese, grilled onions, and BB’s sauce.

Nashville Hot Fries

$12.99

Fries topped with a chopped-up Nashville hot fried chicken breast, slaw, pickles, and comeback sauce.

Shakes & Desserts

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Cookies & Cream Shake

$5.99

Vanilla or chocolate frozen custard, mixed with Oreos, chocolate fudge, and crème caramel.

Smore's Shake

$5.99

Vanilla or chocolate frozen custard mixed with crushed Hershey's chocolate bar, graham crackers, and marshmallow crème.

Reese's Cup Shake

$5.99

Vanilla or chocolate frozen custard mixed with Reese's peanut butter cups, and chocolate fudge.

Toffee Crunch Shake

$5.99

Vanilla or chocolate frozen custard mixed with toffee pieces, crushed almonds, and crème caramel.

Deep Fried Oreo's

$5.99

Four deep fried Oreo's topped with frozen custard, crème caramel, chocolate fudge, and powdered sugar.

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Topo Chico Bottle

$3.50

Glass Coke Bottle

$3.50

Glass Sprite Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

Water Bottle

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Sweetened Tea Bottle

$2.99

Un-sweetened Tea Bottle

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.99

Bargs Root Beer Bottle

$2.99

Minute Maid Bottle Apple Juice

$2.99

Minute Maid Bottle Orange Juice

$2.99

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

BB's grass fed beef patty, American cheese, ketchup and mustard.

Chicken Tender Count 2

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grass fed smash burgers made from a proprietary burger blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck.

Location

6650 North Beach Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Molcajetes - Fort Worth - 4320 Western Center Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4320 Western Center Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext
Noodles @ Boba Tea House
orange starNo Reviews
7355 North Beach Street Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext
Indian Creek Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
4440 Basswood Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
6800 North Freeway Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext
Posado's Cafe - Ft Worth
orange star4.1 • 809
6770 Fossil Bluff Dr Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext
Pizza Buzz
orange starNo Reviews
5418 Basswood Blvd Fort Worth, TX 76137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Worth

Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek BBQ - Fort Worth
orange star4.5 • 3,291
1776 Mall Cir Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 2,990
3131 W 7TH ST Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Galligaskin's Submarines
orange star4.6 • 1,924
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.6 • 1,345
5917 Convair Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Worth
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston