bb.q Chicken NY, 3rd Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
383 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spice Symphony 31st - Indian and Indo Chinese
No Reviews
182 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurant