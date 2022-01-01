Restaurant header imageView gallery

bb.q Chicken NY, 3rd Ave

383 3rd Ave

New York, NY 10016

Boneless

Golden Original Boneless

Golden Original Boneless

$13.99

Korean Fried Chicken at its best. Juicy and tender inside, light and crispy outside.

Secret Sauce Boneless

Secret Sauce Boneless

$13.99

A sweet and tangy take on our Golden Original.

Hot Spicy Boneless

Hot Spicy Boneless

$13.99

A red chili sauce gives these serious heat, and serious flavor.

Honey Garlic Boneless

Honey Garlic Boneless

$13.99

Brushed with a sweet, soy-based sauce, these are light on heat and heavy on flavor.

Soy Garlic Boneless

Soy Garlic Boneless

$13.99

Served in a savory sauce with a mild tang of garlic.

Gangjeong Boneless

Gangjeong Boneless

$13.99

A soy-based sauce with extra spice thanks to a cinnamon blend and a chili garnish.

Spicy Galbi Boneless

Spicy Galbi Boneless

$13.99

Tastes like regular Galbi, but with an extra smoky, extra spicy finish.

Maple Crunch Boneless

Maple Crunch Boneless

$13.99

Glazed in maple syrup with rich butter and garlic sauce.

Wings

Honey Garlic Wings

Honey Garlic Wings

$14.89

Brushed with a sweet, soy-based sauce, these are light on heat and heavy on flavor.

Soy Garlic Wings

Soy Garlic Wings

$14.89

Served in a savory sauce with a mild tang of garlic.

Spicy Galbi Wings

Spicy Galbi Wings

$14.89

Tastes like regular Galbi, but with an extra smoky, extra spicy finish.

Spicy Original Wings

Spicy Original Wings

$14.89

Light and crispy with an added kick.

Wings of Fire Wings

Wings of Fire Wings

$14.89

Korea’s hottest wings. Order if you dare.

K-Food

Ddeok-Bokki (Half)

Ddeok-Bokki (Half)

$7.49

Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Cup

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Cup

$9.49

Fried boneless chicken, Egg, Pickled Radish, Sesame Seed, Scallion, Mayo, Teriyaki Sauce on bed of rice

Mala Chicken Rice Cup

Mala Chicken Rice Cup

$9.49

Fried boneless chicken, Egg, Pickled Radish, Sesame Seed, Scallion, Mala Hot sauce, Mayo on the bed of rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$9.49

Stir chicken fried rice with vegetables and kimchi base.

Buldak Rice Cup

Buldak Rice Cup

$9.49

This popular street food consists of chicken and rice cakes, smothered in extra spicy Gochujang sauce and stir-fried over open flames. Served over rice, it’s a treat that brings real heat.

SO-DDEOK-KIM

SO-DDEOK-KIM

$5.99

Sausage, Rice cake, Seaweed roll brushed with our secret spicy and hot spicy sauce

Gochujang Galbi Triangle Kimbap

Gochujang Galbi Triangle Kimbap

$2.99Out of stock

Steamed rice, Gochujang Galbi and Dried seaweed

Mala Triangle Kimbap

Mala Triangle Kimbap

$2.99Out of stock

Steamed rice, Mala Hot chicken and Dried seaweed

Cajun Triangle Kimbap

Cajun Triangle Kimbap

$2.99Out of stock

Cajun BBQ boneless chicken, Egg, Pickled Radish, Sesame Seed, Scallion, Mayo, Cajun Sauce on bed of rice

Tuna Triangle Kimbap

Tuna Triangle Kimbap

$2.99Out of stock

Steamed rice, Tuna, Mayo, Jalapeno, sesame oil and dried seaweed

Vegetable Bibimbap

$9.99Out of stock

Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, Cherry tomato, Shredded mozzarella cheese, Black olive and Crouton with a dressing side choice Yuzu or Balsamic

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Cherry tomato, Shredded parmesan cheese and Crouton with Caesar dressing

Side

Pickle Radish

Pickle Radish

$1.25
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.25
Corn Salad

Corn Salad

$1.25
Kimchi

Kimchi

$1.25
White Rice

White Rice

$1.50
Beverage

Soda

Small Korean Soda

Large Korean Soda

Catering

Boneless Chicken Full Tray (90pcs)

$94.90Out of stock

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

383 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016

Directions

