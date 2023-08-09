Boneless

Golden Original Boneless

Golden Original Boneless

$12.95+

Deliciously juicy inside and perfectly crunchy outside. Our original fried chicken is known for its taste!

Secret Sauce Boneless

Secret Sauce Boneless

$12.95+

"Golden Original" covered in a sweet and tangy sauce.

Hot Spicy Boneless

Hot Spicy Boneless

$12.95+

"Golden Original" drizzled with a spicy red chili sauce that has a sweet finish.

Honey Garlic Boneless

Honey Garlic Boneless

$12.95+

A soy based sauce that is sweet and savory infused with pungent pieces of garlic.

Soy Garlic Boneless

Soy Garlic Boneless

$12.95+

A savory soy based sauce with a mild tang of garlic.

Gangjeong (Honey Pepper) Boneless

Gangjeong (Honey Pepper) Boneless

$12.95+

A soy derived sauce with hints of honey pepper garnished with chilis to give a light spicy bite.

Cheesling Boneless

Cheesling Boneless

$12.95+

A mild taste of powdered mixed cheese that has a lightly sweet and cheesy flavor.

Galbi Boneless

Galbi Boneless

$12.95+

A lightly sweet and savory sauce that has a off the grill flavor. Mixed with green onions and garnished with sesame seeds.

Spicy Galbi Boneless

Spicy Galbi Boneless

$12.95+

Sweet and savory, yet a deliciously spicy sauced off the grill flavor. Mixed with green onions and garnished with sesame seeds.

Gangnam Style Boneless

Gangnam Style Boneless

$12.95+

A sweet aromatic black pepper sauce sauteed with green onions, garlic, and peppers.

Hot Mala Boneless

Hot Mala Boneless

$12.95+

Inspired by Chinese mala seasoning, this flavor is very sweet and very hot.

Caribbean Spice Boneless

Caribbean Spice Boneless

$12.95+

Crispy Chicken slathered in our special Caribbean jerk sauce

Wings

Golden Original Wings

Golden Original Wings

$13.95+

Deliciously juicy inside and perfectly crunchy outside. Our original fried chicken is known for its taste!

Secret Sauce Wings

Secret Sauce Wings

$13.95+

"Golden Original" covered in a sweet and tangy sauce.

Hot Spicy Wings

Hot Spicy Wings

$13.95+

"Golden Original" drizzled with a spicy red chili sauce that has a sweet finish.

Honey Garlic Wings

Honey Garlic Wings

$13.95+

A soy based sauce that is sweet and savory infused with pungent pieces of garlic.

Soy Garlic Wings

Soy Garlic Wings

$13.95+

A savory soy based sauce with a mild tang of garlic.

Gangjeong (Honey Pepper) Wings

Gangjeong (Honey Pepper) Wings

$13.95+

A soy derived sauce with hints of honey pepper garnished with chilis to give a light spicy bite.

Galbi Wings

Galbi Wings

$13.95+

A Korean classic. Sweet, savory and smoky with green onions and a sesame seed garnish.

Spicy Galbi Wings

Spicy Galbi Wings

$13.95+

Tastes like regular Galbi, but with an extra smoky, extra spicy finish.

Cheesling Wings

Cheesling Wings

$13.95+

A mild taste of powdered mixed cheese that has a lightly sweet and cheesy flavor.

Gangnam Style Wings

Gangnam Style Wings

$13.95+

A sweet aromatic black pepper sauce sauteed with green onions, garlic, and peppers.

Hot Mala Wings

Hot Mala Wings

$13.95+

Inspired by Chinese mala seasoning, this flavor is very sweet and very hot.

Spicy Original Wings

Spicy Original Wings

$13.95+

Light and crispy with an added kick.

Wings of Fire

Wings of Fire

$13.95+

Korea’s hottest wings. Order if you dare.

Caribbean Spice Wings

Caribbean Spice Wings

$13.95+

Crispy Chicken slathered in our special Caribbean jerk sauce

Whole Chicken

Golden Original Chicken

Golden Original Chicken

$15.95+

Deliciously juicy inside and perfectly crunchy outside. Our original fried chicken is known for it's taste!

Hot Spicy Chicken

Hot Spicy Chicken

$15.95+

"Golden Original" drizzled with a spicy red chili sauce that has a sweet finish.

Secret Sauce Chicken

$15.95+
Half & Half Chicken

Half & Half Chicken

$30.95

Half Golden Original + Half Secret Sauce or Half Hot Spicy.

K-Food

Ddeok-Bokki

Ddeok-Bokki

$12.95

Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce.

Rose Ddeok-Bokki

Rose Ddeok-Bokki

$13.95

Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce with creamy flavor.

Mala Ddeok-Bokki

Mala Ddeok-Bokki

$13.95

Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce with our signature Mala Hot sauce.

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir chicken fried rice with vegetables and kimchi base.

Side

French Fries

French Fries

$5.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95
Cheesling Fries

Cheesling Fries

$8.95
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.95
Fried Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

$8.95Out of stock
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$1.95
Pickled Radish

Pickled Radish

$0.95
Side Sauce

Side Sauce

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.49