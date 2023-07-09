Restaurant header imageView gallery

BB-Rads coastal BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1817 S Washington Ave

Titusville, FL 32780

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

BB Rads

Original Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Brisket on a brioche bun, with pickles and your choice of sauce

Pulled Pork

$9.99

Pulled pork on a pot bun

Smoked Chicken

$9.49

Chopped smoked Chicken on a pot bun

Smoked Turkey

$11.99

Sliced smoked turkey one pot bun

Smoked Sausage

$10.99

Smoked Sausage on a hot pot bun

Burnt Ends

$11.49

Pork and Brisket chopped

Original Platters

St. Louis Style Ribs full rack

$28.99

Full rack 12 bones w/corn bread

St. Louis Style Ribs half rack

$18.99

half rack 6 bones w/corn bread

Burnt Ends

$17.49

8oz chopped & miked pork & brisket w/corn bread

Smoked Sausage

$16.79

2 5oz smoked sauage links w.cornbread

Smoked Turkey

$16.99

8oz smoked Turkey Sliced w/cornbread

Smoked Chiclen

$15.49

8oz smoked chicken chopped with corn bread

Pulled pork platter

$16.00

8oz smoked pulled pork with corn bread

Brisket Platter

$18.00

8oz smoked brisket with corn bread

Custom Sandwiches

Sliders

$11.99

pork,chicken, brisket, or turkey

The Poser

$11.99

Plant based protein

The Big Kahuna

$12.99

pulled pork w/ slaw

The Hang Five

$12.99

pulled pork w/ corn pudding and slaw

The Longboard

$11.99

Smoked sausage w/ slaw

The Officer

$9.99

Combo Platters

Twin Fin

$22.99

2 meats, 2 sides, 2 cornbread

Tri Fin

$32.99

3 meats, 3 sides, 2 cornbread

Quad Fin

$42.99

4 meats, 4 sides, 4 cornbread

Kids Meals

Mac n Cheese

$6.99

plus one side and drink

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

plus one side and drink

Slider

$6.99

plus one side and drink

Salad

Green Room Salad

$7.99

BBQ Salad

Ceaser Salad

$7.99

A La Carte

Sandwiches

Sides

Standard Sides

Sauce Side

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.89

24oz Coca Cola products

Speciality

$2.49

Bootle of Cheerwine

Water Bottle

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.49

Dessert

The Hula Girl

$4.99

Dole Pineapple Whip

Key Lime

$3.99

Brownie

$3.99

Coastal Lemon Cream

$5.99

Side Hustle

3 Sides

$6.99

Merch

Shirts

Black

$20.00

Teal

$20.00

Grey

$20.00

Tan

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info

A Rad experience that will bring you back for the best BBQ on the Coast. BB Rad’s isn’t your traditional smokehouse. You’ll indulge in your favorite all-American foods while you enjoy the light,bright,and relaxed atmosphere of coastal Florida.

Location

1817 S Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32780

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Moonlight Drive-In
orange star4.3 • 623
1515 S Washington Ave Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
The Daley Trade
orange starNo Reviews
330 South Washington Ave. Titusville, FL 32796
View restaurantnext
Bagel 13 - Hopkins
orange starNo Reviews
3776 South Hopkins Avenue Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
Bagel 13 - Garden St Titusville
orange star4.2 • 501
1250 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796
View restaurantnext
Third Culture Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,690
1000 Cheney Highway Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Titusville FL
orange star4.4 • 2,484
2825 Garden St Titusville, FL 32796
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Titusville

Beef 'O' Brady's - Titusville FL
orange star4.4 • 2,484
2825 Garden St Titusville, FL 32796
View restaurantnext
Third Culture Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,690
1000 Cheney Highway Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
Loyd Have Mercy Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,661
3434 S Washington Ave Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
Sergios Tacos - Titusville
orange star4.3 • 1,618
3580 Cheney Hwy Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
Moonlight Drive-In
orange star4.3 • 623
1515 S Washington Ave Titusville, FL 32780
View restaurantnext
Bagel 13 - Garden St Titusville
orange star4.2 • 501
1250 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Titusville
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
New Smyrna Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston