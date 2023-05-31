BB's Crispy Chicken Durham - University Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Join us for a meal knowing that every bite of BB’s—from our juicy chicken sandwiches, to our crunchy salads and perfectly seasoned fries—delivers on speedy service and fresh flavor. Because raising the bar on everything we do? That’s our special sauce.
Location
3109 Shannon Rd, Suite 100, Durham, NC 27707
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aperitif - 3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203
No Reviews
3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurant