  • Home
  • /
  • Durham
  • /
  • BB's Crispy Chicken - Durham - University Drive
Restaurant header imageView gallery

BB's Crispy Chicken Durham - University Drive

review star

No reviews yet

3109 Shannon Rd

Suite 100

Durham, NC 27707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Classic

Classic

$7.99

Piled high shredduce, Duke's mayo, and pickles for a refreshing crunch.

Regular Sweet Potato Fry

Regular Sweet Potato Fry

$3.99

Crunchy, caramelized, and subtly sweet. Pairs well with our homemade buttermilk ranch and honey mustard.

Crunchy Tenders

Crunchy Tenders

$6.49+

Our crunchy tenders are breaded in gluten-free panko breadcrumbs. This is what dreams are made of!

Food

The Signatures

BB's Pick

BB's Pick

$7.49

Keep it simple with thick-cut pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Classic

Classic

$7.99

Piled high shredduce, Duke's mayo, and pickles for a refreshing crunch.

Deluxe

Deluxe

$8.99

Veggies never tasted so good. Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, and dijonaise add an extra crunch to every bite.

Pimento Please

Pimento Please

$8.99

A generous portion of housemade pimento cheese that will start to melt on top of your crispy chicken.

BBQ Cheddar

BBQ Cheddar

$8.99

Get saucy with a combination of Texas smoky BBQ and cheese sauces poured on. Upgrade with pickled jalapenos and bacon.

Fried Green Tomatoes Sandwich

Fried Green Tomatoes Sandwich

$7.99

Fried green tomatoes piled high with shredduce, Duke's mayo and pickles for a refreshing crunch.

The Hot List

Hot Honey Sandwich

Hot Honey Sandwich

$8.99

The perfect balance of sweet and spice. TABASCO® Buffalo Style Hot Sauce and honey create a thick and deliciously tangy flavor with hints of cayenne peppers and garlic.

Green Jalapeño Sandwich

Green Jalapeño Sandwich

$8.99

TABASCO® Green Jalapeño Sauce creates a blend of mild, but flavorful spice. Enhanced with our signature magic dust to bring out the taste of bright, crisp jalapeños in every bite.

White Hot Buffalo Sandwich

White Hot Buffalo Sandwich

$8.99

TABASCO® Buffalo Style Hot Sauce and a splash of TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce create the ultimate blend. It’s bold, full of flavor, and delivers the perfect amount of heat.

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$9.89

Twice spiced and topped with pickles. This limited time special brings the heat!

Tenders & Nuggets

Crispy Nuggets

Crispy Nuggets

$6.99+

BBatter that shatters in BBite size. Our housemade battered nuggets are not gluten free.

Crunchy Tenders

Crunchy Tenders

$6.49+

Our crunchy tenders are breaded in gluten-free panko breadcrumbs. This is what dreams are made of!

Nashville Hot Tenders

Nashville Hot Tenders

$6.74+

Our classic crunchy chicken breaded in gluten-free panko breadcrumbs and tossed in our fiery Nashville hot sauce. These spicy dunkers are not for the faint of heart!

Grilled Tenders

Grilled Tenders

$6.49+

Brined to perfection and then char-grilled, these gluten-free tenders are the BB's knees.

Lil' BBites

4 Nuggets

4 Nuggets

$5.49

Lil' BBites for your lil' ones. Includes 4 nuggets, one side, a housemade sauce and a drink

2 Tenders

2 Tenders

$5.49

Lil' bbites for your lil' ones. Includes 2 tenders, one side, a housemade sauce and a drink.

BBestie Packs

Family Pack

Family Pack

$32.99

Includes 2 sandwiches or wraps, 6 tenders, 1 large fry, 2 sides of pickled cabbage slaw, and 4 of your favorite BB’s housemade sauces.

Party Pack

Party Pack

$64.99

Includes 4 sandwiches or wraps, 10 tenders, 2 large fries of your choice, 2 sides of pickled cabbage slaw, and 8 of your favorite BB’s housemade sauces.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$8.49

Boneless tenders, crunchy romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and classic Caesar dressing wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Choice of grilled or crunchy tenders.

Pimento Toastie

Pimento Toastie

$6.49

Our housemade pimento cheese is wrapped in a wheat tortilla and griddled to cheesy perfection. Add grilled or crunchy tenders to maximize the deliciousness.

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.99

NEW! Field greens, bacon bits, hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes, red onion and shredded cheese.

BB's House Salad

BB's House Salad

$6.49

Field green salad (mesclun greens cut with romaine) with grape tomatoes, red onion, and cucumber.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.49

Crunchy romaine, toasted croutons, parmesan cheese, and classic Caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.99

Field green salad (mesclun greens cut with romaine) with grape tomatoes, red onion, and cucumber.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Crisp romaine, toasted croutons, parmesan cheese, and classic Caesar dressing.

Sides

Regular Sweet Potato Fry

Regular Sweet Potato Fry

$3.99

Crunchy, caramelized, and subtly sweet. Pairs well with our homemade buttermilk ranch and honey mustard.

Large Sweet Potato Fry

$7.99

Crunchy, caramelized, and subtly sweet. Pairs well with our homemade buttermilk ranch and honey mustard.

Regular Sea Salt Fry

Regular Sea Salt Fry

$3.29

Classic, crispy, and perfectly seasoned - they're the best vehicle for trying all the sauces.

Large Sea Salt Fry

$6.49

Classic, crispy, and perfectly seasoned - they're the best vehicle for trying all the sauces.

Regular Tots

Regular Tots

$3.29Out of stock

Crispy and savory mini bites of delight, perfect for dunking into our house made sauces.

Large Tots

$6.49Out of stock

Crispy and savory mini bites of delight, perfect for dunking into our house made sauces.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.29

Our classic fries covered in cheese sauce.

Crunchy Cheese Curds

Crunchy Cheese Curds

$7.99Out of stock

Gooey, dippable, and gluten-free. Made with Ashe County Cheddar Cheese and gluten-free panko breadcrumbs.

50/50

50/50

$4.99

Get BBoth! Select two of your favorite sides—Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, Sea-Salt Brined French Fries, and Tots.

BB's Triple Play

BB's Triple Play

$9.49Out of stock

Sample all of the Side BBites—Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, Sea-Salt Brined French Fries, and Crunchy Cheese Curds.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Red and green grapes, mandarins

Pickled Cabbage Slaw

Pickled Cabbage Slaw

$1.99

Our coleslaw is dressed in a housemade slaw dressing for a new twist on a southern staple.

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$2.00

A tasty blend of cheddar jack cheese, pimento peppers, TABASCO, mayo and seasonings that makes the perfect addition to any sandwich!

Pickles

$0.50

Fried Green Tomato

$2.99

Totchos

Bacon Cheddar Totchos

Bacon Cheddar Totchos

$8.99Out of stock

Tots covered in cheese sauce and crumbled bacon.

Buffalo Ranch Totchos

Buffalo Ranch Totchos

$8.99Out of stock

Tots loaded with tomatoes, red onion, and drizzled with ranch and white hot buffalo sauce.

Southwest Totchos

Southwest Totchos

$8.99Out of stock

Tots loaded with tomatoes, shredduce, red onion, jalapenos, and topped with southwest ranch and cheese sauce.

Sauces

Buttermilk Ranch

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Our creamy homemade ranch is loaded with Ran Lew buttermilk and herbs.

Southwestern Ranch

Southwestern Ranch

$0.50

Made with BB's buttermilk ranch, taco spices, and chipotle pepper.

Mango Sweet + Sour

Mango Sweet + Sour

$0.50

Mango and agave with a touch of tangerine.

Dijonaise

Dijonaise

$0.50

Made with mayonaise and the perfect combination of yellow and dijon mustard with a hint of agave.

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50

The tang of classic mustard meets the sweetness of honey and brown sugar.

Yum Yum

Yum Yum

$0.50

This Classic Japanese steakhouse sauce is light, sweet, and tangy.

Cheddar Mayo

Cheddar Mayo

$0.50

The rich creaminess of mayo meets the sharp flavor of cheddar to create the ultimate duo.

Texas Smoky BBQ

Texas Smoky BBQ

$0.50

A savory blend of hickory smoke and spice.

Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$0.50

The perfect balance of sweet and spice. TABASCO® Buffalo Style Hot Sauce and honey create a thick and deliciously tangy flavor with hints of cayenne peppers and garlic. Drizzle on your sandwich, crunchy tenders, or fries.

Green Jalapeño

Green Jalapeño

$0.50

We use TABASCO® Green Jalapeño Sauce to create a blend of mild, but flavorful spice. Enhanced with our signature magic dust to bring out the taste of bright, crisp jalapeños in every bite.

White Hot Buffalo

White Hot Buffalo

$0.50

We use TABASCO® Buffalo Style Hot Sauce and a splash of TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce create the ultimate buffalo sauce. It’s bold, full of flavor, and delivers the perfect amount of heat.

Scorpion Red Fire

Scorpion Red Fire

$0.50

Are you ready for this heat? This sauce features a mix of TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce's blazing-hot scorpion peppers blended with chili sauce and agave.

Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Cheddar and American create a creamy texture that's perfect for dipping and drizzling.

Drinks

Shakes

Vanilla

Vanilla

$5.49

Your classic milkshake. Vanilla ice cream is handspun and topped with whipped cream.

Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.49

Featuring decadent chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream. Wonderfully rich and topped with whipped cream.

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$6.49

Vanilla ice cream, yellow cake batter, and sprinkles are blended and topped with whipped cream. This sweet treat is celebration-worthy.

Cookies 'N' Cream

Cookies 'N' Cream

$6.49

Featuring vanilla ice cream and pieces of chocolate sandwich cookies. Perfectly blended and topped with whipped cream and cookie crumbles.

Beverages

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.69
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.69
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.69
Key Limeade

Key Limeade

$3.99

Apple Juice Box

$1.99

Bottled

Le Bleu

Le Bleu

$2.79
Coke De Mexico

Coke De Mexico

$3.49
Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$3.49
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Join us for a meal knowing that every bite of BB’s—from our juicy chicken sandwiches, to our crunchy salads and perfectly seasoned fries—delivers on speedy service and fresh flavor. Because raising the bar on everything we do? That’s our special sauce.

Website

Location

3109 Shannon Rd, Suite 100, Durham, NC 27707

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bul Box - University Hill
orange starNo Reviews
3105 Shannon Rd #103 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Aperitif - 3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203
orange starNo Reviews
3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 521
4015 University Drive, Suite A1 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Eastcut Sandwich Bar
orange star4.6 • 674
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd. Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Joe Van Gogh - Woodcroft
orange starNo Reviews
4711 5A Hope Valley Road Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Pops Backdoor Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3710 Shannon Rd 104 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston