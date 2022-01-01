Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

BB’s Grill Spring Hill

600 Reviews

$$

22362 S Harrison St

Spring Hill, KS 66083

Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Wrap
Original BB

N/A Bevs

Coffee

$1.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk

$3.00

Mt Dew

$2.49

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Water

Red Bull

$3.75

SF Red Bull

$3.75

Tropical Red Bull

$3.75

Blueberry Red Bull

$3.75

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.75

Apps

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.50

Jumbo wings with crisp celery tossed in your favorite sauce and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

12 Wings

$16.00

Jumbo wings with crisp celery tossed in your favorite sauce and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

18 Wings

$24.00

Jumbo wings with crisp celery tossed in your favorite sauce and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

24 Wings

$30.00

Jumbo wings with crisp celery tossed in your favorite sauce and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

Boneless Wings

$9.99

10 Lightly breaded tender pieces of chicken tossed in your favorite sauce.

Beef Nachos

$11.99

Crunchy corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, jalapeno queso, pico de gallo, scallions, sour cream, and salsa.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$13.98

Crunchy corn tortilla chips topped with fried buffalo chicken, jalapeno queso, pico de gallo, scallions, sour cream, and salsa.

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Crunchy corn tortilla chips topped with seasoned chicken, jalapeno queso, pico de gallo, scallions, sour cream, and salsa.

Combo Nachos

$13.98

Crunchy corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, seasoned chicken, jalapeno queso, pico de gallo, scallions, sour cream, and salsa.

Nachos No Meat

$8.99

Crunchy corn tortilla chips topped with jalapeno queso, pico de gallo, scallions, sour cream, and salsa.

Smokehouse Nachos

Smokehouse Nachos

$13.98

Smoked brisket on top of crisp tortilla chips, baked beans, queso, spicy fried onions with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Beef Quesadilla

$9.99

Ground beef with mozzarella, cheddar and chipotle ranch, in a crisp chipotle tortilla, paired with a pico de gallo chipotle salad, with sour cream and salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Mozzarella and cheddar cheese in a chipotle tortilla, paired with a pico de gallo chipotle salad, with sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Shredded chicken with mozzarella, cheddar and chipotle ranch, in a crisp tortilla, paired with a pico de gallo chipotle salad, with sour cream and salsa.

Chips and Cheese

$8.99

Crispy corn tortilla chips and Tex-mex Queso for dipping.

Chips And Salsa

$5.99

Crispy corn tortilla chips and salsa for dipping.

Havarti Cheese Bites

$9.99

10 chunks of creamy Havarti cheese hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, with a zesty marinara.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99

10 Thinly sliced pickles beer battered and fried to a golden brown, paired with our house ranch dressing.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

7 fresh baked jalapenos filled with a zesty cream cheese filling and wrapped in crispy bacon, paired with a roasted red pepper jelly.

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Fries topped with jalapeno queso, bacon bits, scallions, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Loaded Tots

$8.99

Tater Tots topped with jalapeno queso, bacon bits, scallions, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.99

6 potato skins topped with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, bacon bits, scallions. Served with chipotle ranch.

Soft Pretzels

Soft Pretzels

$9.99

3 soft pretzel sticks served with our made from scratch queso and spicy mustard.

Southwest Eggrolls

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.99

3 made from scratch eggrolls filled with our signature southwest chicken dip. Served with chipotle ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99
Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$9.99

Chips and Guacamole

$8.99

Crispy corn tortilla chips and in-house made guacamole.

Soups/Salads

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

In-house made soup.

Small House Salad

$4.99

Crisp spring greens topped with tomato, sweet red onion and roasted garlic croutons with your choice of salad dressing.

Large House Salad

$7.99

Crisp spring greens topped with tomato, sweet red onion, and roasted garlic croutons with your choice of salad dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crisp spring greens topped with grilled chicken, cheddar, tomato, sweet red onion, and roasted garlic croutons with your choice of salad dressing.

Sm Caesar Salad

$4.99

Crisp Romaine tossed in a traditional Caesar dressing with shaved parmesan cheese and roasted garlic croutons.

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

Crisp Romaine tossed in a traditional Caesar dressing with shaved parmesan cheese and roasted garlic croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp Romaine tossed in a traditional Caesar dressing with Grilled Chicken, shaved parmesan cheese and roasted garlic croutons.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fresh mixed greens salad blend topped with Fried Buffalo Chicken, diced tomato, diced onions and blue cheese crumbles with your choice of salad dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99

Fresh mixed greens salad with turkey, ham, boiled egg, diced tomato, diced onions, and choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens tossed in a creamy avocado dressing, topped with crispy fried chicken, tomato, sweet red onion, boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles and crisp bacon.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crisp spring greens tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing with our signature southwest chicken dip (chipotle grilled chicken and black bean corn relish), tortilla strips, cheddar and topped with spicy fried onions.

ADD Chicken

$4.00

Add a grilled chicken breast.

ADD Shrimp

$6.00

Add 5 grilled shrimp.

SUB Shrimp

$2.00

Substitute 5 grilled shrimp, instead of chicken.

ADD Salmon

$7.00

Add a grilled 6oz. Alaskan Salmon filet.

SUB Salmon

$3.00

SUB Steak

$7.00

Sirloin Steak A la Carte

$9.99

Wraps

Comes with seasoned French fries. Sub any standard side for no additional charge or a premium side for an additional $1.99
Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$11.49

Buffalo fried chicken, cheddar cheese, fresh tomato, shredded lettuce and ranch dressing wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.49

Grilled chicken tossed in Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese i a warm tortilla.

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$11.49

Our signature southwest chicken dip (chipotle grilled chicken and black bean corn relish), shredded lettuce, pepper jack cheese, wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.49

Apple-smoked turkey, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, bacon and tomato, with mayonnaise and guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Burgers

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Comes with seasoned French fries. Sub any standard side for no additional charge or a premium side for an additional $1.99
Original BB

Original BB

$10.99

Burger on a toasted bun with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choice of cheese, add $0.50.

Bacon BB

$11.99

Burger topped with crisp bacon and your choice of cheese on a toasted bun.

BBQ BB

BBQ BB

$11.99

Burger with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar and spicy fried onions, on a toasted bun.

Bleu BB

$11.99

Burger blackened and grilled with blue cheese crumbles and caramelized red onions, on a toasted bun.

Mushroom & Swiss BB

$11.99

Burger with fresh sautéed mushrooms and swiss, on a toasted bun.

Spicy BB

Spicy BB

$11.99

Burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese and fried jalapeno chips, on a toasted bun.

Original Chicken BB

$10.99

Grilled Chicken on a toasted bun. Choice of cheese $0.50.

Bacon Chicken BB

$11.99

Grilled Chicken topped with crisp bacon and your choice of cheese on a toasted bun.

BBQ Chicken BB

$11.99

Grilled Chicken with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar and spicy fried onions, on a toasted bun.

Bleu Chicken BB

$11.99

Grilled Chicken with Blue Cheese crumbles and caramelized red onions, on a toasted bun.

Mushroom & Swiss Chicken BB

$11.99

Grilled Chicken with fresh sautéed mushrooms and swiss, on a toasted bun.

Spicy Chicken BB

$11.99

Grilled chicken topped with Pepper Jack cheese and fried jalapeno chips, on a toasted bun.

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with seasoned French fries. Sub any standard side for no additional charge or a premium side for an additional $1.99
B Man Sandwich

B Man Sandwich

$12.49

Apple smoked beef brisket on a toasted bun, sauced and melted with smoked Gouda and spicy fried onions with baked beans on the side.

BLT

$10.99

Applewood bacon, tomato, and spring mix on buttery grilled sourdough.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$11.99

In-house smoked brisket, bbq sauce, onion straws, with melted cheddar and swiss between buttery grilled slices of sourdough.

Carolina Fried Chicken Sandwich

Carolina Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Fresh hand-breaded chicken breast topped with a Carolina slaw of pickled cucumbers and onions, bbq aioli and lettuce.

French Dip

$12.99

Shaved prime rib piled on a french hoagie roll melted with Swiss cheese, paired with Au Jus and creamy horseradish sauce.

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Fresh hand-breaded chicken breast, fried and tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with Pepper jack cheese and spring mix.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American cheese melted between buttery grilled sourdough.

Honey Mustard Chicken Club

$12.49

Grilled chicken breast sauced with honey mustard, swiss cheese and crisp bacon on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Italian Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Monterey Jack, Marinara, Pepperoncini Aioli

Meatloaf Grinder

$12.49

House-made meatloaf grilled and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and caramelized onions with lettuce, tomato and sweet onions.

Patty Melt

$11.99

Certified Angus Beef Patty hugged in American and Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, and caramelized onions between tow slices of toasted marble rye.

Popper Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Popper Filling, Jalapenos, Red Pepper Jelly, Lettuce, Onion on a Brioche Bun

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$11.49

Hand breaded pork tenderloin, served o a toasted bun with shredded lettuce, tomato and onion.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.49

Hand-trimmed corned beef brisket piled high with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and creamy 1000 island dressing between grilled marbled rye.

Salmon BLTA

$14.99

6oz Alaskan salmon filet topped with applewood bacon, tomato and spring mix on buttery grilled sourdough with avocado and tartar.

Ultimate Club Sandwich

$10.99

Smoked Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Mayo, Thick Cut Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Guacamole on Sourdough

Entrees

1/2 Chicken Tenders

$7.99

2 buttermilk marinated chicken tenders hand breaded and fried golden brown choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

4 buttermilk marinated chicken tenders hand breaded and fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce.

8oz CAB Sirloin Steak

8oz CAB Sirloin Steak

$16.99

8oz Certified Angus Sirloin just how you like it with mashed potatoes and our vegetable of the day.

12oz Ribeye

12oz Ribeye

$19.99

12oz Ribeye steak grilled just the way you like it. Paired with a baked potato and fresh daily vegetables.

Orange Teriyaki Salmon

$15.99

Fresh Atlantic salmon, Orange Teriyaki Sauce, paired with mashed potatoes and our vegetable of the day.

Beef Stroganoff

$15.99

Chipotle braised beef short ribs, over gluten free pasta noodles tossed in a wild mushroom onion cream sauce.

Bourbon Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Breast, Monterey Jack, Bourbon Teriyaki, sauteed peppers, cilantro lime rice

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

$15.49

10oz. Porkchop, Mashed Potatoes, Glazed Carrots

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and gluten free noodles.

Southwest Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Spicy pepper alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, red and green peppers, caramelized onions and gluten free noodles.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Hand breaded chicken breast over mashed potatoes and topped with a cream gravy and fresh vegetable of the day.

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Hand breaded steak over mashed potatoes and topped with a cream gravy and fresh vegetable of the day.

Fish and Chips

$12.99

3 tender pieces of cod, beer battered and fried golden brown accompanied with coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Fish Taco Dinner

$11.99

A pair of panko encrusted cod tacos in flour tortillas filled with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and a chipotle aioli accompanied with coleslaw and a side of fresh daily vegetables,

Mama's Meatloaf

$14.99

A healthy portion of our delicious meatloaf topped with brown gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and our vegetable of the day.

Pot Roast Dinner

$12.99

Chipotle braised beef short ribs over mashed potatoes smothered in a wild mushroom onion cream sauce.

Birria Street Tacos

$12.99

Corn Tortilla, Braised Short Rib, Monterey Jack, Pico, Cilantro Lime Rice Sub Shrimp for an additional $1.50

EXTRA/ADD Salmon

$7.00

NO Chicken SUB Salmon

$3.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

A rich Gluten-free brownie topped with a scoop of ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup.

Brownie

$3.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

1 large scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Root Beer Float

$4.75

Vanilla ice cream topped with Root Beer and whipped cream.

Chocolate Rumchata Flourless Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Rich flourless rumchata chocolate cake made with chocolate, covered in a rumchata liqueur chocolate ganache icing and finished with chocolate shavings.

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.00

4oz. patty on a toasted bun.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

2 of our buttermilk marinated chicken tenders hand breaded and fried golden brown.

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.00

6 mini corn dogs fried golden brown.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American cheese melted between buttery grilled sourdough.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Creamy macaroni and cheese with choice of side.

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.00

Kid size portion of our chicken alfredo. Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and gluten free noodle.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

A kid size quesadilla, choose between cheese only, beef or chicken. Served with salsa.

Specials

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

12" thin crust pizza topped with marinara, pepperoni, sausage, Monterey jack cheese

Traditional Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza

$12.99

12" thin crust pizza topped with marinara, pepperoni, sausage, Monterey jack cheese

KC BBQ Chicken Pizza

KC BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

12" thin crust pizza topped with BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized red onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

12" thin crust pizza topped with buffalo sauce, crispy fried buffalo chicken, red onions, Monterey Jack cheese

Sides

2oz Side Dressing

$0.25

4oz Side Dressing

$0.50

2oz Fresh Jalapeños

$0.50

2oz Queso

$1.99

4oz Queso

$3.99

2oz. Gravy

$0.25

4oz Gravy

$0.50

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Loaded Fries

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Side of Chips and Queso

$5.00

Side of Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of Pickle Slaw

$4.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Side of Glazed Carrots

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes & White Gravy

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes & Brown Gravy

$3.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Loaded TOTS

$4.00

Side Celery

$0.75

Side Carrots and Celery

$1.50

Slice Garlic Bread

$1.00

2oz Ketchup

2oz Mustard

2oz Mayo

Silverware

check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Made from Scratch Restaurant

Location

22362 S Harrison St, Spring Hill, KS 66083

Directions

BB’s Grill Spring Hill image
BB’s Grill Spring Hill image

