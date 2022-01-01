- Home
BB’s Grill Spring Hill
600 Reviews
$$
22362 S Harrison St
Spring Hill, KS 66083
Popular Items
N/A Bevs
Apps
6 Wings
Jumbo wings with crisp celery tossed in your favorite sauce and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
12 Wings
Jumbo wings with crisp celery tossed in your favorite sauce and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
18 Wings
Jumbo wings with crisp celery tossed in your favorite sauce and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
24 Wings
Jumbo wings with crisp celery tossed in your favorite sauce and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Boneless Wings
10 Lightly breaded tender pieces of chicken tossed in your favorite sauce.
Beef Nachos
Crunchy corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, jalapeno queso, pico de gallo, scallions, sour cream, and salsa.
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Crunchy corn tortilla chips topped with fried buffalo chicken, jalapeno queso, pico de gallo, scallions, sour cream, and salsa.
Chicken Nachos
Crunchy corn tortilla chips topped with seasoned chicken, jalapeno queso, pico de gallo, scallions, sour cream, and salsa.
Combo Nachos
Crunchy corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, seasoned chicken, jalapeno queso, pico de gallo, scallions, sour cream, and salsa.
Nachos No Meat
Crunchy corn tortilla chips topped with jalapeno queso, pico de gallo, scallions, sour cream, and salsa.
Smokehouse Nachos
Smoked brisket on top of crisp tortilla chips, baked beans, queso, spicy fried onions with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Beef Quesadilla
Ground beef with mozzarella, cheddar and chipotle ranch, in a crisp chipotle tortilla, paired with a pico de gallo chipotle salad, with sour cream and salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla
Mozzarella and cheddar cheese in a chipotle tortilla, paired with a pico de gallo chipotle salad, with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded chicken with mozzarella, cheddar and chipotle ranch, in a crisp tortilla, paired with a pico de gallo chipotle salad, with sour cream and salsa.
Chips and Cheese
Crispy corn tortilla chips and Tex-mex Queso for dipping.
Chips And Salsa
Crispy corn tortilla chips and salsa for dipping.
Havarti Cheese Bites
10 chunks of creamy Havarti cheese hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, with a zesty marinara.
Fried Pickles
10 Thinly sliced pickles beer battered and fried to a golden brown, paired with our house ranch dressing.
Jalapeno Poppers
7 fresh baked jalapenos filled with a zesty cream cheese filling and wrapped in crispy bacon, paired with a roasted red pepper jelly.
Loaded Fries
Fries topped with jalapeno queso, bacon bits, scallions, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Loaded Tots
Tater Tots topped with jalapeno queso, bacon bits, scallions, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Potato Skins
6 potato skins topped with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, bacon bits, scallions. Served with chipotle ranch.
Soft Pretzels
3 soft pretzel sticks served with our made from scratch queso and spicy mustard.
Southwest Eggrolls
3 made from scratch eggrolls filled with our signature southwest chicken dip. Served with chipotle ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Spinach Dip
Chips and Guacamole
Crispy corn tortilla chips and in-house made guacamole.
Soups/Salads
Soup of the Day
In-house made soup.
Small House Salad
Crisp spring greens topped with tomato, sweet red onion and roasted garlic croutons with your choice of salad dressing.
Large House Salad
Crisp spring greens topped with tomato, sweet red onion, and roasted garlic croutons with your choice of salad dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Crisp spring greens topped with grilled chicken, cheddar, tomato, sweet red onion, and roasted garlic croutons with your choice of salad dressing.
Sm Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine tossed in a traditional Caesar dressing with shaved parmesan cheese and roasted garlic croutons.
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine tossed in a traditional Caesar dressing with shaved parmesan cheese and roasted garlic croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine tossed in a traditional Caesar dressing with Grilled Chicken, shaved parmesan cheese and roasted garlic croutons.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens salad blend topped with Fried Buffalo Chicken, diced tomato, diced onions and blue cheese crumbles with your choice of salad dressing.
Chef Salad
Fresh mixed greens salad with turkey, ham, boiled egg, diced tomato, diced onions, and choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens tossed in a creamy avocado dressing, topped with crispy fried chicken, tomato, sweet red onion, boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles and crisp bacon.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Crisp spring greens tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing with our signature southwest chicken dip (chipotle grilled chicken and black bean corn relish), tortilla strips, cheddar and topped with spicy fried onions.
ADD Chicken
Add a grilled chicken breast.
ADD Shrimp
Add 5 grilled shrimp.
SUB Shrimp
Substitute 5 grilled shrimp, instead of chicken.
ADD Salmon
Add a grilled 6oz. Alaskan Salmon filet.
SUB Salmon
SUB Steak
Sirloin Steak A la Carte
Wraps
Buffalo Wrap
Buffalo fried chicken, cheddar cheese, fresh tomato, shredded lettuce and ranch dressing wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese i a warm tortilla.
Southwest Wrap
Our signature southwest chicken dip (chipotle grilled chicken and black bean corn relish), shredded lettuce, pepper jack cheese, wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.
Turkey Club Wrap
Apple-smoked turkey, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, bacon and tomato, with mayonnaise and guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Burgers
Original BB
Burger on a toasted bun with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choice of cheese, add $0.50.
Bacon BB
Burger topped with crisp bacon and your choice of cheese on a toasted bun.
BBQ BB
Burger with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar and spicy fried onions, on a toasted bun.
Bleu BB
Burger blackened and grilled with blue cheese crumbles and caramelized red onions, on a toasted bun.
Mushroom & Swiss BB
Burger with fresh sautéed mushrooms and swiss, on a toasted bun.
Spicy BB
Burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese and fried jalapeno chips, on a toasted bun.
Original Chicken BB
Grilled Chicken on a toasted bun. Choice of cheese $0.50.
Bacon Chicken BB
Grilled Chicken topped with crisp bacon and your choice of cheese on a toasted bun.
BBQ Chicken BB
Grilled Chicken with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar and spicy fried onions, on a toasted bun.
Bleu Chicken BB
Grilled Chicken with Blue Cheese crumbles and caramelized red onions, on a toasted bun.
Mushroom & Swiss Chicken BB
Grilled Chicken with fresh sautéed mushrooms and swiss, on a toasted bun.
Spicy Chicken BB
Grilled chicken topped with Pepper Jack cheese and fried jalapeno chips, on a toasted bun.
Gluten Free Bun
Sandwiches
B Man Sandwich
Apple smoked beef brisket on a toasted bun, sauced and melted with smoked Gouda and spicy fried onions with baked beans on the side.
BLT
Applewood bacon, tomato, and spring mix on buttery grilled sourdough.
Brisket Grilled Cheese
In-house smoked brisket, bbq sauce, onion straws, with melted cheddar and swiss between buttery grilled slices of sourdough.
Carolina Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fresh hand-breaded chicken breast topped with a Carolina slaw of pickled cucumbers and onions, bbq aioli and lettuce.
French Dip
Shaved prime rib piled on a french hoagie roll melted with Swiss cheese, paired with Au Jus and creamy horseradish sauce.
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fresh hand-breaded chicken breast, fried and tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with Pepper jack cheese and spring mix.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese melted between buttery grilled sourdough.
Honey Mustard Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast sauced with honey mustard, swiss cheese and crisp bacon on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
Italian Grilled Cheese
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Monterey Jack, Marinara, Pepperoncini Aioli
Meatloaf Grinder
House-made meatloaf grilled and topped with melted mozzarella cheese and caramelized onions with lettuce, tomato and sweet onions.
Patty Melt
Certified Angus Beef Patty hugged in American and Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, and caramelized onions between tow slices of toasted marble rye.
Popper Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Popper Filling, Jalapenos, Red Pepper Jelly, Lettuce, Onion on a Brioche Bun
Pork Tenderloin
Hand breaded pork tenderloin, served o a toasted bun with shredded lettuce, tomato and onion.
Reuben
Hand-trimmed corned beef brisket piled high with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and creamy 1000 island dressing between grilled marbled rye.
Salmon BLTA
6oz Alaskan salmon filet topped with applewood bacon, tomato and spring mix on buttery grilled sourdough with avocado and tartar.
Ultimate Club Sandwich
Smoked Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Mayo, Thick Cut Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Guacamole on Sourdough
Entrees
1/2 Chicken Tenders
2 buttermilk marinated chicken tenders hand breaded and fried golden brown choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders
4 buttermilk marinated chicken tenders hand breaded and fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce.
8oz CAB Sirloin Steak
8oz Certified Angus Sirloin just how you like it with mashed potatoes and our vegetable of the day.
12oz Ribeye
12oz Ribeye steak grilled just the way you like it. Paired with a baked potato and fresh daily vegetables.
Orange Teriyaki Salmon
Fresh Atlantic salmon, Orange Teriyaki Sauce, paired with mashed potatoes and our vegetable of the day.
Beef Stroganoff
Chipotle braised beef short ribs, over gluten free pasta noodles tossed in a wild mushroom onion cream sauce.
Bourbon Chicken
Chicken Breast, Monterey Jack, Bourbon Teriyaki, sauteed peppers, cilantro lime rice
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop
10oz. Porkchop, Mashed Potatoes, Glazed Carrots
Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and gluten free noodles.
Southwest Chicken Alfredo
Spicy pepper alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, red and green peppers, caramelized onions and gluten free noodles.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand breaded chicken breast over mashed potatoes and topped with a cream gravy and fresh vegetable of the day.
Country Fried Steak
Hand breaded steak over mashed potatoes and topped with a cream gravy and fresh vegetable of the day.
Fish and Chips
3 tender pieces of cod, beer battered and fried golden brown accompanied with coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Fish Taco Dinner
A pair of panko encrusted cod tacos in flour tortillas filled with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and a chipotle aioli accompanied with coleslaw and a side of fresh daily vegetables,
Mama's Meatloaf
A healthy portion of our delicious meatloaf topped with brown gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and our vegetable of the day.
Pot Roast Dinner
Chipotle braised beef short ribs over mashed potatoes smothered in a wild mushroom onion cream sauce.
Birria Street Tacos
Corn Tortilla, Braised Short Rib, Monterey Jack, Pico, Cilantro Lime Rice Sub Shrimp for an additional $1.50
EXTRA/ADD Salmon
NO Chicken SUB Salmon
Desserts
Brownie Sundae
A rich Gluten-free brownie topped with a scoop of ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup.
Brownie
Scoop Ice Cream
1 large scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Root Beer Float
Vanilla ice cream topped with Root Beer and whipped cream.
Chocolate Rumchata Flourless Cake
Rich flourless rumchata chocolate cake made with chocolate, covered in a rumchata liqueur chocolate ganache icing and finished with chocolate shavings.
Kids
Kids Burger
4oz. patty on a toasted bun.
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 of our buttermilk marinated chicken tenders hand breaded and fried golden brown.
Kids Corn Dogs
6 mini corn dogs fried golden brown.
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese melted between buttery grilled sourdough.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Creamy macaroni and cheese with choice of side.
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Kid size portion of our chicken alfredo. Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and gluten free noodle.
Kids Quesadilla
A kid size quesadilla, choose between cheese only, beef or chicken. Served with salsa.
Specials
Cheese Pizza
12" thin crust pizza topped with marinara, pepperoni, sausage, Monterey jack cheese
Traditional Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza
12" thin crust pizza topped with marinara, pepperoni, sausage, Monterey jack cheese
KC BBQ Chicken Pizza
12" thin crust pizza topped with BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized red onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
12" thin crust pizza topped with buffalo sauce, crispy fried buffalo chicken, red onions, Monterey Jack cheese
Sides
2oz Side Dressing
4oz Side Dressing
2oz Fresh Jalapeños
2oz Queso
4oz Queso
2oz. Gravy
4oz Gravy
Side Fries
Side Loaded Fries
Side Baked Potato
Side Loaded Baked Potato
Side of Chips and Queso
Side of Chips and Salsa
Side of Coleslaw
Side of Pickle Slaw
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Vegetable of the Day
Side of Glazed Carrots
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes & White Gravy
Mashed Potatoes & Brown Gravy
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Onion Rings
Side Cilantro Lime Rice
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tater Tots
Side Loaded TOTS
Side Celery
Side Carrots and Celery
Slice Garlic Bread
2oz Ketchup
2oz Mustard
2oz Mayo
Silverware
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Made from Scratch Restaurant
22362 S Harrison St, Spring Hill, KS 66083