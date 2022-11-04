  • Home
BB's Teriyaki - Arlington 17127 Smokey Point Boulevard

No reviews yet

17127 Smokey Point Boulevard

Arlington, WA 98223

Regular Chicken
Spicy Chicken
Beef Brisket

Food

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$12.00
Regular Chicken
$12.00

Regular Chicken

$12.00
Tofu

Tofu

$12.00
Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$15.00
Pork

Pork

$13.00
Gyoza (4pc)

Gyoza (4pc)

$2.00

Fountain Drink
$2.00

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A Fresh Take on Teriyaki

17127 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA 98223

Directions

