Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Salad

BB's Teriyaki Grill - University Way

262 Reviews

$

4221 University Way NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Chicken
Spicy Chicken
Beef Brisket

Food

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$12.00
Regular Chicken

Regular Chicken

$12.00
Tofu

Tofu

$12.00
Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$15.00
Pork

Pork

$13.00
Gyoza (4pc)

Gyoza (4pc)

$2.00

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

A Fresh Take on Teriyaki

Website

Location

4221 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BB's Teriyaki Grill image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bamboo Sushi - Seattle
orange star4.3 • 401
2675 NE Village Lane Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Evergreens - Village Terrace
orange starNo Reviews
4609 Village Terrace NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Sushi Kappo Tamura
orange star4.5 • 3,207
2968 Eastlake Avenue East Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Homegrown - Fremont
orange starNo Reviews
3416 Fremont Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Evergreens - Fremont
orange starNo Reviews
738 N. 34th Street Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
orange starNo Reviews
8014 Lake City Way NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt
orange star4.0 • 5,518
4130 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Just Burgers
orange star4.5 • 2,797
4510 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Agua Verde Cafe
orange star4.0 • 2,445
1303 NE Boat Street Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Cedars Restaurant - University District
orange star4.4 • 2,342
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Elemental Pizza
orange star4.4 • 859
2634 NE University Village St. Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - University District
orange star4.1 • 840
4515 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Ballard
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston