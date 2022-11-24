Restaurant header imageView gallery

BB's Teriyaki Grill Issaquah

review star

No reviews yet

1568 Highlands Dr. NE, Ste 120

Issaquah, WA 98029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Chicken
Spicy Chicken
Beef Brisket

Food

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$12.00
Regular Chicken

Regular Chicken

$12.00
Tofu

Tofu

$12.00
Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$15.00
Pork

Pork

$13.00
Gyoza (4pc)

Gyoza (4pc)

$2.00

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Fresh Take on Teriyaki

Location

1568 Highlands Dr. NE, Ste 120, Issaquah, WA 98029

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eastridge Jammin’ Cafe - 24205 SE Issaquah Fall City Rd
orange starNo Reviews
24205 Southeast Issaquah Fall City Road Issaquah, WA 98029
View restaurantnext
Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah
orange starNo Reviews
1520 Highlands Dr. NE Issaquah, WA 98029
View restaurantnext
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
orange starNo Reviews
984 NE PARK DRIVE Issaquah, WA 98029
View restaurantnext
Ram Restaurant and Brewery - Issaquah
orange starNo Reviews
965 NE Park Drive Issaquah, WA 98029
View restaurantnext
Orenji Sushi & Noodles
orange star4.5 • 558
5625 221st Pl SE #120 Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Sip Restaurant & Bar - 1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah WA
orange starNo Reviews
1084 NE Park Dr Issaquah, WA 98029
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Issaquah

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Issaquah
orange star4.5 • 2,983
715 NW Gilman Blvd Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Issaquah
orange star4.6 • 1,371
6150 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE Issaquah, WA 98029
View restaurantnext
JaK's Grill Issaquah
orange star4.7 • 1,140
14 Front St N Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)
orange star4.1 • 1,081
20 Front St S Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Orenji Sushi & Noodles
orange star4.5 • 558
5625 221st Pl SE #120 Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Bar & Grill - Gaslamp
orange star4.2 • 373
1315 NW Mall St Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Issaquah
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston