Appetizers
- Fresh Rolls$9.95
Fresh crisp vegetables, rice vermicelli, barbeque pork, and prawns.Served with our famous peanut sauce
- Spring Rolls$6.95
Miniature fried spring roll stuffed with glass noodles and vegetables. Served with plum sauce.
- Crab Wonton$6.95
Crispy fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese, served with plum sauce.
- Chicken Satay$10.95
Skewered grilled chicken marinated and lathered with curry and coconut milk. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber mixed with onion. (GF)
- Thai Pork Jerky$9.95
This dish includes succulent pork thinly sliced and marinated in a sugar and salt brine.
- Thai Shrimp Cake$7.95
Amazing fried shrimp cakes, served with our Noi style plum sauce.
- Chicken Wings$11.95
Our tasty wings are marinated in garlic and soy sauce, then fried. Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.
- Fried Tofu$5.95
Deep-fried tofu, served with a plum-flavored sweet chili dipping sauce and sprinkled with peanuts.(GF) (V)
- Spare Ribs$10.95
Crispy fried pork spareribs flavored with garlic and white pepper. Served with spicy sriracha chili sauce.
- Thai Shrimp Cake (Tod Mun Goong)$7.95
Soup
- Tom Yum Soup$12.95
The individual size of spicy-sour soup with straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, and galangal root. (GF)
- Creamy Tom Yum Soup (Tom Yum Moo Sub Num Khon)$13.95
The dish is very similar to Traditional Tom Yum, but with coconut milk and ground pork for a richer flavor. (GF)
- Coconut Soup (Tom Kah)$12.95
The individual size of coconut milk soup with straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, and galangal root.
- Tofu Soup$12.95
A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, seasoned ground pork, mushrooms, white onions, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
Salad
- Larb$16.95
Distinctively Thai, this dish blends red onions, green onions, cilantro, chili, lime juice and crushed toasted rice with your choice of ground chicken, pork or beef
- Thai Salad$12.95
This salad features fresh leaves of lettuce, carrots, red onions, slices of cucumber and tomato, and a sliced boiled egg all drizzled with a fresh peanut sauce dressing.
- Golden Crispy Fried Egg Salad$13.95
Crispy fried eggs with bright fresh veggies tossed in our secret chilli lime dressing
Entrée
- Crispy Garlic Chicken$17.95
Juicy-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside chicken tossed in our signature sweet garlic sauce and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
- Stir fried Thai Basil (Pad Ka Prau)$15.95
Your choice of ground meat stir-fried with basil and bell peppers. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
- Stir Fried Seafood with Curry Powder$19.95
Prawns, calamari, and mussels stir fried with yellow curry, egg, celery, bell peppers, and white and green onion. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
- Thai Omelet (Kai Jiew)$13.95
A simple and popular Thai dish, this pan-fried omelet includes Thai-styled scrambled eggs, flavored with seasoned ground pork, onions, fish sauce and cilantro. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
- Mixed Vegetable Deluxe$15.95
A healthy combination of celery baby corn, broccoli, carrots, Napa cabbage, straw mushrooms and bamboo shoots tossed in our hot, seasoned wok. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
- Spicy Eggplants$15.95
This dish combines Chinese eggplant with basil, garlic, black bean sauce, and bell peppers. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
- Savory Garlic Delight$15.95
This garlic-based concoction is made from blended garlic cloves and Thai white pepper, stir-fried with your choice of meat. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
- Cashew Nut Chicken$15.95
Stir-fried chicken with chili pastes, cashew nuts, red and green bell peppers, onions, carrots, and celery. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
Noodles
- Pad Thai$14.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
- Pad Sei-lew$14.95
This dish features wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, and soy sauce tossed in a hot, well-seasoned wok.
- Pad Khi Mao$14.95
Inspired by Thai countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are made with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, and onions.
- Empire Noodle (Rard Nah)$14.95
Prepared in a hot, well-seasoned wok, these wide rice noodles are first stir-fried with garlic and light soy sauce and then topped with a thickened, flavorful gravy with broccoli.
- Bai Tong Special Noodles$14.95
Designed by Bai Tong chefs for a uniquely light Thai taste, these wide rice noodles are stir-fried with chicken and egg, and served on a bed of fresh lettuce.
Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$14.95
Excellent as a single meal or shared family style, our Thai fried rice combines jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables stir-fried in a hot wok. (GF)
- Crab Fried Rice$19.95
Excellent as a single meal or shared family style, our Crab fried rice combines jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions,green onions, tomatoes and crab stir-fried in a hot wok. (GF)
- Pineapple Fried Rice$16.95
A popular Thai variation on fried rice, Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor, stir-fried with pineapple, egg, tomatoes and onions. (GF)
- Yellow Curry Fried Rice$16.95
Jasmine rice infused with Indian yellow curry flavor in this delectable fried rice dish, complemented with pineapple, onions, eggs, and cashew nuts.
- Chilli Fried Rice$16.95
Thai chilies, basil, and bell peppers sautéed in hot oil and eggs. Served with jasmine rice and your choice of protein,prepared using a traditional Thai recipe.
- Bai Tong Special Fried Rice$16.95
Special fried rice with Thai pork jerky, the most customer favorite at Bai Tong Thai Restaurant
- Salmon Garlic Fried Rice$19.95
Curry
- Thai Green Curry$12.95
Made with green chilies, our green curry emphasizes Kaffir lime peel and palm sugar. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers and your choice of meat. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
- Pa Nang Curry$12.95
Pan-fried Pa-Nang curry slow cooked with basil, Kaffir lime leaves, and bell peppers. (GF) ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
- Red Curry$12.95
This rich curry features red chili paste, simmered with coconut milk, Kaffir lime leaves, basil, bamboo shoots and bell peppers. (GF) ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
- Yellow Curry$12.95
Yellow curry paste, potatoes, and onions simmered in coconut milk. (GF) ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
- Pineapple Prawn Curry$12.95
This dish features pineapple with succulent peeled prawns in our spicy red curry. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
