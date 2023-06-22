Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

6th Street Happy Chicks LLC

1,302 Reviews

$

214 East 6th Street

Austin, TX 78701

Popular Items

Happy Chick

Happy Chick

$12.49

3 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Fries, choice of side, a dipping sauce of your choice!

Classic Chick

Classic Chick

$14.99

4 Crispy Chicken Tenders with two Happy Sauces of your choice, one side and plenty of Fries!

Jumbo Chick

Jumbo Chick

$17.49

5 Crispy Chicken Tenders with two Happy Sauces of your choice, one side and plenty of Fries!

Happy Chicks Food

Chicken

Chick Wrap

Chick Wrap

$11.99

3 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Field Greens and Happy Sauce wrapped in a Sun-dried Tomato Tortilla, served with plenty of Fries!

Chick Sandwich

Chick Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, a Happy Sauce of your choice- all on a Toasted Bun and served with Fries! (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)

Kids Nugget

Kids Nugget

$6.99

5 Crispy Nuggets, a Happy Sauce of your choice, served with plenty of fries, a fruit cup and a kids' drink!

Kids Strips

$6.99

One Crispy Chicken Tender, a Happy Sauce of your choice, served with plenty of fries, a fruit cup and a kids' drink!

Salad

Kale Quinoa Salad

Kale Quinoa Salad

$11.19
Kale Quinoa Salad with Chicken

Kale Quinoa Salad with Chicken

$15.64

Sides

Side Salad

$6.99
Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Savory Tortilla Soup, served with Tortilla Strips and Cheese.

Minnestrone Soup

$6.99

Sauces

8 oz Sauce

$4.99

Dessert

Add On Cookie

$1.50

Tender Bender Catering

75pc

$178.99

75 pieces of our Crispy Chicken Tenders, served hot.

100 Piece Chicken Tenders

$237.99

100 pieces of our Crispy Chicken Tenders, served hot.

100 Nugget

$99.99

120 pieces of our Crispy Chicken Nuggets, served hot!

200 Nugget

$149.99

200 pieces of our Crispy Chicken Nuggets, served hot!

Chick Wrap Half Tray

$54.99

5 of our Chicken wraps, perfect for any meal or a catered event.

Chick Wrap Full Tray

$99.99

10 of our Chicken wraps, perfect for any meal or a catered event.

Sandwich Half Tray

$54.99

5 of our Chicken Sandwiches, perfect for any meal or a catered event.

Sandwich Full Tray

$99.99

10 of our Chicken Sandwiches, perfect for any meal or a catered event.

Happy Salad Half Tray

$39.99

Our Happy Salad, made with field greens, candied walnuts,cucumbers, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese and served with our homemade Balsamic Dressing. Serves 8-12 people

Happy Salad Half with Chicken

$54.99

Our Happy Salad with your choice of chicken, serving 8-12 people

Happy Salad Full Tray

$64.99

Our Happy Salad, made with field greens, candied walnuts,cucumbers, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese and served with our homemade Balsamic Dressing. Serves 16-20 people

Happy Salad Full wth Chicken

$89.99

Our Happy Salad with your choice of Chicken, serving 16-20 people.

ATX Salad Half Tray

$39.99

Our ATX Salad, made with Field Greens, roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa, fresh Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Tortilla Chips. Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Serves 8-12 people

ATX Salad Full Tray

$64.99

Our ATX Salad, made with Field Greens, roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa, fresh Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Tortilla Chips. Served with Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Serves 16-20 people

ATX Salad Full Tray with Chicken

$89.99

Our ATX Salad with your choice of Chicken, serving 16-20 people.

Quinoa Edamame Salad Half Tray

$39.99
Fire Roasted Cream Corn Half Tray

$49.99

Fire Roasted Creamed Corn. Serves 8-12

Fire Roasted Cream Corn Full Tray

$89.99

Fire Roasted Creamed Corn. Serves 16-20

Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray

$39.99

Hot and Chewy, Double Chocolate. Serves 16-20 people.

Brownie Tray

$39.99

Oversized Chocolatey Fudge Brownies, a house favorite! Serves 16-20 people.

Gooey Butter Cake Tray

$39.99

Yellow Buttercake served hot and topped with Fresh Powdered Sugar. Serves 16-20

Fresh Fruit Half

$39.99

A medley of Seasonal Fresh Fruit. Serves 8-12

Vegan Chick Sandwich Boxed Lunch

$11.99

Each box includes vegan "chicken", lettuce, chopped pickles, your choice of Happy Sauce, and fries.

Chick Wrap Boxed Lunch

$13.50

Each box includes your choice of Chicken Tenders (3 tenders), Field Greens, and your choice of Happy Sauce wrapped in a sun-dried Tomato Tortilla, Fries, and a Cookie.

Chick Sandwich Boxed Lunch

$12.50

Each box includes your choice of chicken breast, lettuce, chopped pickles, your choice of Happy Sauce, fries, and a chocolate chunk cookie.

Crawl specials

crawl chick

$8.99

Happy Chicks Drinks

N/A Beverage

Coca Cola

$3.79

Diet Coke

$3.79

Dr. Pepper

$3.79

Sprite

$3.79

Lemonade

$3.79

Gallon Lemonade

$14.99

Sweet Tea

$3.79

Gallon Sweet Tea

$14.99

Unsweet Tea

$3.79

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$14.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

214 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

