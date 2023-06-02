Restaurant header imageView gallery

BBQ 1 Jasper 3958 Refuge Road

review star

No reviews yet

3958 Refuge Road

Jasper, GA 30143

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mr Pibb

$2.75

Mello Yello

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Half N Half

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Water

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

BBQ 1 Jasper

Appetizers

Smoked Chicken Wings

$13.50

Chicken Tenders

$3.75

Fried Corn Bread

$6.00

French Fries

$7.00

BBQ Slider

$2.75+

Sandwiches and Burgers

Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$8.00

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Hamburger

$8.00+

Angus Hot Dog

$7.00

Regular Plates

Brisket Plate

$18.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$15.00

Smoked Chicken Plate

$15.00

1/2 Chicken Plate

$14.00

Smoked Sausage Plate

$15.00

Smoked Turkey Plate

$15.00

Hamburger Steak Plate

$15.00

Small Plates

Small Brisket Plate

$11.25

Small Pulled Pork Plate

$10.00

Small Smoked Chicken Plate

$10.00

Small Smoked Turkey Plate

$10.00

Small Smoked Sausage Plate

$10.00

Rib Plates

1/4 Slab Plate

$14.00

1/2 Slab Plate

$18.25

Full Slab Plate

$29.00

Beef Rib Plate

$30.00

Meat Combo Plates

Two Meat Combo

$15.00

Three Meat Combo

$19.00

Chef Crafted Sides

Mac N Cheese

$3.00+

Brunswick Stew

$3.50+

Collard Greens

$3.00

French Fries

$3.25

Sweet Tater Tots

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.00

Potato Chips

$1.75

Fried Okra

$3.00

Redneck Lasagna

$3.50+

Green Beans

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.25

Sides Only Plate

3 Sides

$9.25

4 Sides

$10.25

Salads

Side Salad

$5.50

Pork Salad

$13.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.50

Smoked Chicken Salad

$13.50

Brisket Salad

$14.50

Kids Combo

BBQ Sliders

$7.00+

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Two Little Pigs

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Coconut Cake

$4.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Special Plates

Pinto Beans & Fried Cornbread

$9.00

Bowl of Stew & Fried Corn Bread

$10.00

Take Out/ Bulk

Meat By the Pound

LB Brisket

$17.25

1/2 lb Brisket

$8.75

LB Pulled Pork

$15.00

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$7.50

LB Smoked Chicken

$15.00

1/2 lb Smoked Chicken

$7.50

LB Smoked Turkey

$15.00

1/2 lb Smoked Turkey

$7.50

LB Smoked Sausage

$15.00

1/2 lb Smoked Sauage

$7.50

Ribs

Full Slab Baby Back ribs

$24.00

Half Slab Baby Back ribs

$12.00

Beef rib

$24.50

Bone in Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$9.00

Mac N Cheese

7" Round

$11.00

Half Pan

$43.00

Bread

12 Corn Muffins

$6.00

12 Slider Buns

$7.00

12 Buns

$9.00

Loaf of Texas Toast

$7.50

Bulk Sides

Baked Beans

$6.50+

Brunswick Stew

$6.50+

Redneck Lasagna

$6.50+

Green Beans

$6.50+

Cole Slaw

$6.50+

Collard Greens

$6.50+

Fried Okra

$6.50+

Potato Salad

$6.50+

Pinto Beans

$6.50+

Seasonings

American

$10.00

Butt Rub

$10.00

Rib Rub

$10.00

Fry Seasoning

$10.00

Smokey BBQ

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
BBQ Restaurant

3958 Refuge Road, Jasper, GA 30143

