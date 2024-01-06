BBQ 136 914 Central Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
BBQ 136 is an award winning BBQ restaurant. We slow smoke our meats daily over hickory wood. Chopped pork, chicken halves, spare ribs, sausage, turkey breast & Texas style beef brisket are offered daily or until sold out. We have bottled and canned beer, seltzers, wine, soft drinks and fresh brewed iced tea are available. Dine in or carry out are welcome. We are only open on Thursday and Friday but do offer catering for groups of 25 or a $250 minimum all week. A 48 hour notice is needed for all caterings. Come enjoy some delicious 'que with us. See ya soon!
914 Central Avenue, Auburn, NE 68305
