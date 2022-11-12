Restaurant header imageView gallery

BBQ Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

310 East Howard Avenue

Decatur, GA 30030

Popular Items

Plate - 1 meat/2 sides
BBQ Bowl
Loaded Potato Salad

Bulk - à la carte

Slab of Ribs

$32.00

Half Slab

$17.00

Rib Tips (lb)

$16.00

Pulled Pork

$17.00

Brisket

$24.00

Half Chicken

$9.00

Chicken Thighs (lb)

$17.00

Rib Mac and Cheese

$5.00+

Brunswick Stew

$5.00+

Baked Beans

$4.00+

Loaded Potato Salad

$4.00+

Dutch Apple Pie Ice Cream

$5.00

Mimi's Bread and Butter Pickles

$4.00+

Corn Salad

$4.00+

Slaw

$4.00+

Cornbread

$1.50

Granny's Banana Pudding

$4.00+

Miss Brit's Bread Pudding

$4.00+

Plates

Plate - 1 meat/2 sides

$13.00

BBQ Bowl

$12.00

Stew and Cornbread

$10.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

$12.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Thigh Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Sides

Bag of Chips

$2.00

BBQ Pork Rinds

$5.00

Fried Green Tomatoes (4)

$8.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Can Coke

$1.25

Can Diet Coke

$1.25

Can Coke Zero

$1.25

Can Sprite

$1.25

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half Sweet Tea

$2.00

Beer - ID Must Match Credit Card

ID at Pickup Must Match Credit Card

Death Raptor IPA

$4.00

ID at Pickup Must Match Credit Card

Lazy Magnolia Brown

$4.00

ID at Pickup Must Match Credit Card

High Branch Cider

$4.00

Taco Tuesday

$4.00

Jekyll Big Creek Kolsch

$4.00

Jekyll Moon People

$4.00

Jekyll Pineapple Habanero IPA

$4.00

Jekyll Sour Thang Pineapple Coconut

$4.00

SWAG

Trucker Hat

$15.00

Apron

$12.50

Comfort Colors BBQ Cafe Shirt

$19.00

Crop to Pop

$7.00Out of stock

Meats

Smoked Spiral Ham

$60.00

Smoked Turkey w/Giblet Gravy

$90.00

Sides

Green Bean Casserole

$30.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$40.00

Loaded Potato Salad

$30.00

Cranberry Sauce (pint)

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$25.00

Banana Pudding

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Taste of the 'Sip

Website

Location

310 East Howard Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030

Directions

