bb.q Chicken [NEW] VA, Centreville
No reviews yet
14109 Saint Germain Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
bb.q Centreville
Starters
Bavarian Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese Dip
Dip two warm soft pretzels in a velvety dip: smooth craft beer flavor combined with the sharpness of cheddar and Romano cheese
Crispy Fried Green Beans
Hot and crunchy green beans battered, breaded, and fried in olive oil
Onion Rings
Sliced Onions lightly breaded and fried
Olive Chicken Strips
Sliced chicken breast marinated, battered, and breaded in olive oil. Choose your flavor Original, Soy Garlic, Honey Garlic, Sweet Spice, Hot Spicy, or Gangjeong (Honey Pepper)
Golden Mozzarella Sticks
Cheesy mozzarella fried in our crispy, flakey Original/Golden Olive batter, served with a side of Secret Spice sauce
Fri'Cken Delight
Combo of Fries + thin, crunchy Chicken strips, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. The perfect shareable trea. Who can argue?
Fried Chicken Gizzards
Tender chicken gizzards breaded in our Signature Golden Olive Original batter and topped with fried garlic
Fried Chicken Liver
Chicken liver breaded in our Signature Golden Olive batter, topped with fried onion and chicken gravy sauce
Fries
Sandwiches & Burgers
Crispy Chicken Club
Crispy chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and chef's special sauce. Choose from two flavors: Original or BB
Barbecued Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken mixed with your choice of BBQ's Barbeque sauce or Cajun sauc
California Chicken Melt
Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, avocado, and melted pepper jack cheese
Premium Cheeseburger
Juicy one third pounder topped with cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickes in BBQ's batbeque sauce and chef's special sauce
Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Features tender grilled chicken thigh and leg in a rockin' spicy Cajun sauce, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, onions, and pixkles
Chicken Waffle Sandwich
Crunchy, tender chicken sandwiched between two waffles and a savory onion and bacon topping
Whole Chicken
Golden Original Chicken
Korean Fried Chicken at its best. Juicy and tender inside, light and crispy outside.
Secret Sauce Chicken
A sweet and tangy take on our Golden Original.
Hot Spicy Chicken
A red chili sauce gives these serious heat, and serious flavor.
Honey Garlic Chicken
Brushed with a sweet, soy-based sauce, these are light on heat and heavy on flavor.
Soy Garlic Chicken
Served in a savory sauce with a mild tang of garlic.
Boneless
Golden Original Boneless
Korean Fried Chicken at its best. Juicy and tender inside, light and crispy outside.
Secret Sauce Boneless
A sweet and tangy take on our Golden Original.
Hot Spicy Boneless
A red chili sauce gives these serious heat, and serious flavor.
Honey Garlic Boneless
Brushed with a sweet, soy-based sauce, these are light on heat and heavy on flavor.
Soy Garlic Boneless
Served in a savory sauce with a mild tang of garlic.
Gang-Jeong Boneless
A soy-based sauce with extra spice thanks to a cinnamon blend and a chili garnish.
Cheesling Boneless
Dusted in a rich medley of sweet cheeses. Grab extra napkins.
Galbi Boneless
A Korean classic. Sweet, savory and smoky with green onions and a sesame seed garnish.
Spicy Galbi Boneless
Tastes like regular Galbi, but with an extra smoky, extra spicy finish.
Gangnam Style Boneless
A black pepper sauce gives these some heat, but the garlic and onions balance it out well.
Hot Mala Boneless
Inspired by Chinese mala seasoning, this flavor is both spicy and deeply savory.
Wings
Golden Original Wings
Korean Fried Chicken at its best. Juicy and tender inside, light and crispy outside.
Secret Sauce Wings
A sweet and tangy take on our Golden Original.
Hot Spicy Wings
A red chili sauce gives these serious heat, and serious flavor.
Honey Garlic Wings
Brushed with a sweet, soy-based sauce, these are light on heat and heavy on flavor.
Soy Garlic Wings
Served in a savory sauce with a mild tang of garlic.
Gang-Jeong Wings
A soy-based sauce with extra spice thanks to a cinnamon blend and a chili garnish.
Cheesling Wings
Dusted in a rich medley of sweet cheeses. Grab extra napkins.
Galbi Wings
A Korean classic. Sweet, savory and smoky with green onions and a sesame seed garnish.
Spicy Galbi Wings
Tastes like regular Galbi, but with an extra smoky, extra spicy finish.
Gangnam Style Wings
A black pepper sauce gives these some heat, but the garlic and onions balance it out well.
Hot Mala Wings
Inspired by Chinese mala seasoning, this flavor is very sweet and very hot.
BB Wings (Spicy Original Wings)
Light and crispy with an added kick.
Wings Of Fire
Korea’s hottest wings. Order if you dare.
Garlic Wings
Crispy Wings tossed in chopped fresh garlic
Buffalo Wings
Classic hot buffalo flavor made in BBQ STYLE
Barbeque Wings
Crispy Wings mixed in BBQ's Barbeque sauce
Grilled Chicken
Salads
Mom's Salad
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, corn salad, and shredded parmesan cheese served with sesame oriental dressing. A tasty option for vegetarians
Crispy Chicken Caesar
Romaine hearts, shredded parmesan cheese, and olive chicken strips tossed in classic Caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Cobb
Spring mix tossed with juicy grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, egg, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, and shredded parmesan cheese served with red wine vinaigrette dressing
Soup
Fresh Sides
Mini Grilled Corn On Cob
Grilled Vegetable Kabob
Grilled bell peppers, onion, and brussels sprouts
Honey Cider Coleslaw
Fresh and tangy. The perfect side for hot, fried chicken
Sweet Corn Salad
Sweet corn tossed with fresh chopped peppers, onions, and red wine vinaigrette dressing
Whipped Potato With Country Gravy
So yummy! Creamy potato topped with delicious chicken gravy
Classic Mac & Cheese
Macaroni layered with cheddered cheese
Side Salad
Romaine hearts and spring mix topped with chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and our favorite dressing
Steamed Vegetables
Steamed cauliflower, brussels sprouts, and sweet potato seasoned lightly with salt, pepper, and parsely flakes
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Perfectly seasoned, roasted with tomatoes and olives, and tossed in chef's special herb-butter, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Rice
White rice topped with black sesame seeds
Buttermilk Biscuit
Tender and flaky biscuits flavored with buttermilk
Additional Radish
Enjoy a side of fresh, pickled radish with your hot chicken to-go. Dine-in radish is complimentary
Additional Sauces
Hot Spicy, Sweet Spice, Soy Garlic, Honey Garlic, Barbeque, Buffalo, Red Hot Garlic
Special Menus
Love Thigh Neighbor
A tasty comfort food classic featuring two crispy fried chicken thighs doused in rich chicken gravy. Served with a side of sweet corn salad and your choice of regular or spicy (chicken + onion) whipped potatoes
Chicken Cheese Balls
Fun and tasty breaded chicken pieces filled with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sweet spice sauce
Spicy Chicken Cheese Balls
Breaded in BBQ's BB batter. A hot twist on chicken cheese balls. Served with a side of our fire sauce
Grilled Wings
"Tender grilled wings brushed with our special cajun sauce or parmesan cheese. Served with a skewer of grilled vegetables. (Flavors: Cajun or Parmesan Cheese)"
Fried Ddeok Skewers
8 Piece Ddeok (rice cake) skewers come with your choice of up to three flavors: Original (comes with a side of Sriracha Mayo), Sweet Spice, or Soy Garlic. The tasty outer crunch complements the soft, tender rice cake.
Rice Bowl
Jamaican Bbq Chicken Rice Bowl
This sizzling dup-bap features GRILLED CHICKEN marinated in our spicy Cajun sauce, egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, and sauteed kimchi
Teriyaki Chicken Mayo Rice Bowl
A comfortimg dup-bap topped with egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, sauteed kimchi, FRIED CHICKEN brushed with teriyaki sauce, and creamy mayo drizzle
Hot Spicy Chicken Mayo Rice Bowl
Dup-bap featureing our hot spicy FRIED CHICKEN, egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, sauteed kimchi, and hot spicy sauce
Jamaican Chicken Mayo Rice Bowl
Dup-bap featuring FRIED CHICKEN brushed in our spicy Cajun sauce, egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, and sauteed kimchi
K-Food
Kimchi Fried Rice
This homey Korean fried rice dish features grilled chicken, kimchi, crispy onions, and a sunny-side up egg
Ddeok-Bokki
A popular Korean dish made with soft Korean rice cake, fish cake, and cabbage. Served in a special BBQ ddeok-bokki spicy sauce
Rose Ddeok-Bokki
Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce, served as a rich and creamy dish
Mala Ddeok-Bokki
Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce, served in our signature Mala Hot sauce
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken & Waffle
The classic combo made kid-friendly for your little ones. Two chicken strips, syrup, and a side of whipped cream
Kids Chicken Cheese Ball/ French Fries
Five chicken cheese balls with mashed potatoes or French fries
Kids Mac & Cheese With Fries
An easy crowd pleaser: a bowl of our chedder mac & cheese served with a side of crispy French Fries
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:11 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:11 pm
Come in and enjoy!
14109 Saint Germain Dr, Centreville, VA 20121