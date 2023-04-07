Restaurant header imageView gallery

bb.q Chicken [NEW] VA, Centreville

No reviews yet

14109 Saint Germain Dr

Centreville, VA 20121

bb.q Centreville

Starters

Bavarian Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese Dip

$6.45

Dip two warm soft pretzels in a velvety dip: smooth craft beer flavor combined with the sharpness of cheddar and Romano cheese

Crispy Fried Green Beans

$6.95

Hot and crunchy green beans battered, breaded, and fried in olive oil

Onion Rings

$6.95

Sliced Onions lightly breaded and fried

Olive Chicken Strips

$9.95+

Sliced chicken breast marinated, battered, and breaded in olive oil. Choose your flavor Original, Soy Garlic, Honey Garlic, Sweet Spice, Hot Spicy, or Gangjeong (Honey Pepper)

Golden Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Cheesy mozzarella fried in our crispy, flakey Original/Golden Olive batter, served with a side of Secret Spice sauce

Fri'Cken Delight

$11.95

Combo of Fries + thin, crunchy Chicken strips, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. The perfect shareable trea. Who can argue?

Fried Chicken Gizzards

$11.95

Tender chicken gizzards breaded in our Signature Golden Olive Original batter and topped with fried garlic

Fried Chicken Liver

$11.95

Chicken liver breaded in our Signature Golden Olive batter, topped with fried onion and chicken gravy sauce

Fries

French Fries

French Fries

$6.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$7.45

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$7.45

Waffle Fries + Nacho Cheese

$8.95

Sandwiches & Burgers

Crispy Chicken Club

$13.95

Crispy chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and chef's special sauce. Choose from two flavors: Original or BB

Barbecued Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Pulled chicken mixed with your choice of BBQ's Barbeque sauce or Cajun sauc

California Chicken Melt

$13.95

Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, avocado, and melted pepper jack cheese

Premium Cheeseburger

$13.95

Juicy one third pounder topped with cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickes in BBQ's batbeque sauce and chef's special sauce

Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Features tender grilled chicken thigh and leg in a rockin' spicy Cajun sauce, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, onions, and pixkles

Chicken Waffle Sandwich

$14.95

Crunchy, tender chicken sandwiched between two waffles and a savory onion and bacon topping

Whole Chicken

Golden Original Chicken

Golden Original Chicken

$15.00+

Korean Fried Chicken at its best. Juicy and tender inside, light and crispy outside.

Secret Sauce Chicken

Secret Sauce Chicken

$15.00+

A sweet and tangy take on our Golden Original.

Hot Spicy Chicken

Hot Spicy Chicken

$15.00+

A red chili sauce gives these serious heat, and serious flavor.

Honey Garlic Chicken

Honey Garlic Chicken

$15.00+

Brushed with a sweet, soy-based sauce, these are light on heat and heavy on flavor.

Soy Garlic Chicken

Soy Garlic Chicken

$15.00+

Served in a savory sauce with a mild tang of garlic.

Boneless

Golden Original Boneless

Golden Original Boneless

$13.00+

Korean Fried Chicken at its best. Juicy and tender inside, light and crispy outside.

Secret Sauce Boneless

Secret Sauce Boneless

$13.00+

A sweet and tangy take on our Golden Original.

Hot Spicy Boneless

Hot Spicy Boneless

$13.00+

A red chili sauce gives these serious heat, and serious flavor.

Honey Garlic Boneless

Honey Garlic Boneless

$13.00+

Brushed with a sweet, soy-based sauce, these are light on heat and heavy on flavor.

Soy Garlic Boneless

Soy Garlic Boneless

$13.00+

Served in a savory sauce with a mild tang of garlic.

Gang-Jeong Boneless

Gang-Jeong Boneless

$13.00+

A soy-based sauce with extra spice thanks to a cinnamon blend and a chili garnish.

Cheesling Boneless

Cheesling Boneless

$13.00+

Dusted in a rich medley of sweet cheeses. Grab extra napkins.

Galbi Boneless

Galbi Boneless

$13.00+

A Korean classic. Sweet, savory and smoky with green onions and a sesame seed garnish.

Spicy Galbi Boneless

Spicy Galbi Boneless

$13.00+

Tastes like regular Galbi, but with an extra smoky, extra spicy finish.

Gangnam Style Boneless

Gangnam Style Boneless

$13.00+

A black pepper sauce gives these some heat, but the garlic and onions balance it out well.

Hot Mala Boneless

Hot Mala Boneless

$13.00+

Inspired by Chinese mala seasoning, this flavor is both spicy and deeply savory.

Wings

Golden Original Wings

Golden Original Wings

$14.00+

Korean Fried Chicken at its best. Juicy and tender inside, light and crispy outside.

Secret Sauce Wings

Secret Sauce Wings

$14.00+

A sweet and tangy take on our Golden Original.

Hot Spicy Wings

Hot Spicy Wings

$14.00+

A red chili sauce gives these serious heat, and serious flavor.

Honey Garlic Wings

Honey Garlic Wings

$14.00+

Brushed with a sweet, soy-based sauce, these are light on heat and heavy on flavor.

Soy Garlic Wings

Soy Garlic Wings

$14.00+

Served in a savory sauce with a mild tang of garlic.

Gang-Jeong Wings

Gang-Jeong Wings

$14.00+

A soy-based sauce with extra spice thanks to a cinnamon blend and a chili garnish.

Cheesling Wings

Cheesling Wings

$14.00+

Dusted in a rich medley of sweet cheeses. Grab extra napkins.

Galbi Wings

Galbi Wings

$14.00+

A Korean classic. Sweet, savory and smoky with green onions and a sesame seed garnish.

Spicy Galbi Wings

Spicy Galbi Wings

$14.00+

Tastes like regular Galbi, but with an extra smoky, extra spicy finish.

Gangnam Style Wings

Gangnam Style Wings

$14.00+

A black pepper sauce gives these some heat, but the garlic and onions balance it out well.

Hot Mala Wings

Hot Mala Wings

$14.00+

Inspired by Chinese mala seasoning, this flavor is very sweet and very hot.

BB Wings (Spicy Original Wings)

BB Wings (Spicy Original Wings)

$14.00+

Light and crispy with an added kick.

Wings Of Fire

Wings Of Fire

$14.00+

Korea’s hottest wings. Order if you dare.

Garlic Wings

$14.00+

Crispy Wings tossed in chopped fresh garlic

Buffalo Wings

$14.00+

Classic hot buffalo flavor made in BBQ STYLE

Barbeque Wings

$14.00+

Crispy Wings mixed in BBQ's Barbeque sauce

Grilled Chicken

Cajun Spiced Chicken

$10.95+

Chicken quarter legs seasoned and grilled in 20 different herbs and spices

Salads

Mom's Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, corn salad, and shredded parmesan cheese served with sesame oriental dressing. A tasty option for vegetarians

Crispy Chicken Caesar

$12.95

Romaine hearts, shredded parmesan cheese, and olive chicken strips tossed in classic Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Cobb

$13.95

Spring mix tossed with juicy grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, egg, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, and shredded parmesan cheese served with red wine vinaigrette dressing

Soup

Mom's Chicken Soup

$7.95

Classic hot chicken soup with chicken breast, carrots, celery, corn, potato, onion and cabbage

Fresh Sides

Mini Grilled Corn On Cob

$3.95

Grilled Vegetable Kabob

$3.95

Grilled bell peppers, onion, and brussels sprouts

Honey Cider Coleslaw

$5.95

Fresh and tangy. The perfect side for hot, fried chicken

Sweet Corn Salad

$5.95

Sweet corn tossed with fresh chopped peppers, onions, and red wine vinaigrette dressing

Whipped Potato With Country Gravy

$5.95

So yummy! Creamy potato topped with delicious chicken gravy

Classic Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Macaroni layered with cheddered cheese

Side Salad

$5.95

Romaine hearts and spring mix topped with chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and our favorite dressing

Steamed Vegetables

$5.95

Steamed cauliflower, brussels sprouts, and sweet potato seasoned lightly with salt, pepper, and parsely flakes

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$9.95

Perfectly seasoned, roasted with tomatoes and olives, and tossed in chef's special herb-butter, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Rice

$2.45

White rice topped with black sesame seeds

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.75

Tender and flaky biscuits flavored with buttermilk

Additional Radish

$1.00

Enjoy a side of fresh, pickled radish with your hot chicken to-go. Dine-in radish is complimentary

Additional Sauces

$2.75

Hot Spicy, Sweet Spice, Soy Garlic, Honey Garlic, Barbeque, Buffalo, Red Hot Garlic

Special Menus

Love Thigh Neighbor

$14.95

A tasty comfort food classic featuring two crispy fried chicken thighs doused in rich chicken gravy. Served with a side of sweet corn salad and your choice of regular or spicy (chicken + onion) whipped potatoes

Chicken Cheese Balls

$9.95+

Fun and tasty breaded chicken pieces filled with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sweet spice sauce

Spicy Chicken Cheese Balls

$9.95+

Breaded in BBQ's BB batter. A hot twist on chicken cheese balls. Served with a side of our fire sauce

Grilled Wings

$15.95

"Tender grilled wings brushed with our special cajun sauce or parmesan cheese. Served with a skewer of grilled vegetables. (Flavors: Cajun or Parmesan Cheese)"

Fried Ddeok Skewers

$8.95

8 Piece Ddeok (rice cake) skewers come with your choice of up to three flavors: Original (comes with a side of Sriracha Mayo), Sweet Spice, or Soy Garlic. The tasty outer crunch complements the soft, tender rice cake.

Rice Bowl

Jamaican Bbq Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.95

This sizzling dup-bap features GRILLED CHICKEN marinated in our spicy Cajun sauce, egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, and sauteed kimchi

Teriyaki Chicken Mayo Rice Bowl

$13.95

A comfortimg dup-bap topped with egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, sauteed kimchi, FRIED CHICKEN brushed with teriyaki sauce, and creamy mayo drizzle

Hot Spicy Chicken Mayo Rice Bowl

$13.95

Dup-bap featureing our hot spicy FRIED CHICKEN, egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, sauteed kimchi, and hot spicy sauce

Jamaican Chicken Mayo Rice Bowl

$13.95

Dup-bap featuring FRIED CHICKEN brushed in our spicy Cajun sauce, egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, and sauteed kimchi

K-Food

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$12.95

This homey Korean fried rice dish features grilled chicken, kimchi, crispy onions, and a sunny-side up egg

Ddeok-Bokki

Ddeok-Bokki

$13.95

A popular Korean dish made with soft Korean rice cake, fish cake, and cabbage. Served in a special BBQ ddeok-bokki spicy sauce

Rose Ddeok-Bokki

Rose Ddeok-Bokki

$13.95

Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce, served as a rich and creamy dish

Mala Ddeok-Bokki

Mala Ddeok-Bokki

$13.95

Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce, served in our signature Mala Hot sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken & Waffle

$7.45

The classic combo made kid-friendly for your little ones. Two chicken strips, syrup, and a side of whipped cream

Kids Chicken Cheese Ball/ French Fries

$6.95

Five chicken cheese balls with mashed potatoes or French fries

Kids Mac & Cheese With Fries

$6.95

An easy crowd pleaser: a bowl of our chedder mac & cheese served with a side of crispy French Fries

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.95
Can Drinks (12Oz)

Can Drinks (12Oz)

$1.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Bottled Drinks

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:11 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:11 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14109 Saint Germain Dr, Centreville, VA 20121

Directions

